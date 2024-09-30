Why has Taylor Swift skipped the past two Kansas City Chiefs games?

Taylor Swift has now skipped two Chiefs games in a row! Two weekends ago, she skipped the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Atlanta Falcons, which was IN Atlanta. So that was seemingly Taylor’s excuse – she didn’t want to fly down to Atlanta to support her boyfriend, she had other things to do (like hanging out with Gigi Hadid). Then yesterday, Taylor skipped the Chiefs-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium in LA. Taylor has a home in LA, but I think she was likely in New York this weekend? In any case, she didn’t go to her boyfriend’s game and now people are gossiping about it.

She was not back in the bleachers. Taylor Swift was notably absent as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The “You Belong With Me” singer, 34, also skipped the team’s match-up against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend. The pop star’s second straight no-show comes amid ongoing criticism of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s performance on the field this season. However, Chiefs wide receivers Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman showed their solidarity before Sunday’s game by wearing custom T-shirts with different images of Kelce, 34, playing football. Although Swift attended Kelce’s first two games, she was not in the crowd for his win against Atlanta — in which he tallied four receptions for 30 yards. The tight end’s stats have been a major talking point over the last couple of weeks, with some analysts blaming his busy private life on his lackluster performance.

[From Page Six]

So why has Taylor been making a point of skipping Travis’s games in recent weeks? No one knows! So I’ve developed some theories, pick one:

A. She doesn’t want to travel to away-games

B. Travis’s Bozo Season gives her the ick

C. Harrison Butker gives her the ick

D. She’s working on yet another album

E. They already broke up and haven’t announced it yet

F. She’s pregnant!

G. With twins!

H. She doesn’t want to hang out with MAGA people like Brittany Mahomes

I. She’s beefing with Donna Kelce

J. She’s preparing for the final concerts of the Eras Tour

K. She’s preparing to make some campaign stops for Kamala Harris & Tim Walz

L. She doesn’t want to be blamed if & when the Chiefs lose a game