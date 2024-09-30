Why has Taylor Swift skipped the past two Kansas City Chiefs games?

Taylor Swift has now skipped two Chiefs games in a row! Two weekends ago, she skipped the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Atlanta Falcons, which was IN Atlanta. So that was seemingly Taylor’s excuse – she didn’t want to fly down to Atlanta to support her boyfriend, she had other things to do (like hanging out with Gigi Hadid). Then yesterday, Taylor skipped the Chiefs-Chargers game at SoFi Stadium in LA. Taylor has a home in LA, but I think she was likely in New York this weekend? In any case, she didn’t go to her boyfriend’s game and now people are gossiping about it.
She was not back in the bleachers. Taylor Swift was notably absent as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The “You Belong With Me” singer, 34, also skipped the team’s match-up against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend.
The pop star’s second straight no-show comes amid ongoing criticism of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s performance on the field this season. However, Chiefs wide receivers Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman showed their solidarity before Sunday’s game by wearing custom T-shirts with different images of Kelce, 34, playing football.
Although Swift attended Kelce’s first two games, she was not in the crowd for his win against Atlanta — in which he tallied four receptions for 30 yards. The tight end’s stats have been a major talking point over the last couple of weeks, with some analysts blaming his busy private life on his lackluster performance.
So why has Taylor been making a point of skipping Travis’s games in recent weeks? No one knows! So I’ve developed some theories, pick one:
A. She doesn’t want to travel to away-games
B. Travis’s Bozo Season gives her the ick
C. Harrison Butker gives her the ick
D. She’s working on yet another album
E. They already broke up and haven’t announced it yet
F. She’s pregnant!
G. With twins!
H. She doesn’t want to hang out with MAGA people like Brittany Mahomes
I. She’s beefing with Donna Kelce
J. She’s preparing for the final concerts of the Eras Tour
K. She’s preparing to make some campaign stops for Kamala Harris & Tim Walz
L. She doesn’t want to be blamed if & when the Chiefs lose a game
Travis got trolled so bad that they probably said they don’t want to encourage them more. He played great yesterday!
It just makes me sad that there is a false but popular narrative that Travis has been playing badly. Garbage clickbait. He had a fantastic game yesterday, yes, because they actually targeted him. They weren’t targeting him much in the previous games, even though he was open.
I know he says he doesn’t care about the noise but I feel bad for him. It seems like a lot to be dealing with alone. At least his teammates and coach started pushing back and publicly supporting him this week.
Its just a bunch of salty fantasy football players pissed about his stats, so lame. Anyone that actually watches the games can see that he is working his butt off and is not “washed”. He is a team player and is doing what the team needs him to do. Once Rashee Rice was out yesterday they started targeting him again and he ended up with 90 receiving yards! I never thought I’d be a Travis Kelce apologist lol but the backlash he is getting from couch dwellers is dumb. He is also about to turn 35 which is very very old for a skilled position so makes sense they are trying to limit the hits he takes unless they really need him.
Yeah, I just assume she’s getting ready for her upcoming concerts. But the absolute freak out that’s been happening online when she hasn’t been to two games is… another level. People get upset when she’s there and the cameras are on her, but then they’re upset when she’s not there.
I don’t think they broke up, but I also don’t think tour prep is the excuse— she’s already done oodles of shows on this tour so it’s not like she’s trying to learn choreography or make sure the playlist is in good shape.
She added a whole new Era of songs, chorography, props, etc. the last time she had a break. There’s a real possibility she does the same thing this time. Taylor is a pros pro. No way she shows up unprepared for anything, new or otherwise.
I was at her first show in Paris when she debuted the tortured poets set, which had just been released a few weeks before, like two or three weeks I think, and she explained that they had started rehearsing for this portion of the show six months prior to the show! That means, even before she started doing the Asian leg of the tour, I also don’t think she’s a slacker. One thing we can all agree on is her work ethic. At the very least, I think she prepares like an athlete and after a few months off, she might want to get back into the swing of it. She might also have a few surprises planned for the final leg of the show, who knows…
She doesn’t need an excuse not to go. Why does she have to go to his away games? She’s a woman with a full time job. She doesn’t have time to tag along with her boyfriend when he travels for work. She’s got plenty of work she needs to do.
Does Travis attend every single concert? Why isn’t the media freaking out because he isn’t at every show?
She did not go all his away games last year . He flys in the day before and then has to fly back out with the team as well
I just think she’s taking a little time off for herself. This tour has been going on for how long now. I know she jets back and forth. But honestly. I would imagine she needs to just sit around in her pj and binge chick flicks or whatever. Plus isn’t this coming up on the last leg of this tour. Doesn’t it end in December? So she can be totally free for the end of the football season.
It’s absurd. Travis didn’t go to all her concerts.
My guess is she’s not really into football and that she has a life outside of being Travis Kelce’s girlfriend. Didn’t they say she’s going back on tour next month? So she’s probably working on that.
She’s Taylor Swift: She’s got sh*t to do.
Absolutely this. Reputation (Taylor’s Version) doesn’t record itself. Flying all the way to L.A. for three hours of football really isn’t worth it. Travis is there to work, so it’s not like they’d get to spend an awful lot of time together anyway.
She is going on tour again, I get to see her!
Me too, the second Miami show!
Why can’t they think that she would want personal time? She does have friends and other things to do. Unlike Patrick Mahomes ‘ wife, her identity is not tied to her boyfriend.
Sometimes, you do feel like it!
Lol, the most sensible answers aren’t the most interesting, are they? I had the same reaction – how about she doesn’t feel like it? Maybe she’s tired and wants to relax at home with her cats.
my guess is 1) she’s limiting how much she travels for his games because she is working on other things, such as going back on tour in a few weeks and 2) she’s keeping it low because everyone is talking about how Travis is distracted due to her.
I hope it’s not that they’ve broken up.
I think she probably doesn’t care about going to the games right now, when it’s the post season playoff games that really matter & when the Chiefs really dial it up to 11. I also think not being blamed when they inevitably lose a game also factors into it
Whatever the reason, it’s doubtful that it’s all that interesting.
I think Mama Kelce advised her to dial it down. Watching out for her boy.
Mama Kelce is milking every PR drop of the TS connection dry just like the rest of the family — I’m not knocking it; I’m just saying that everyone is down for the ride and the $$.
Maybe she is phasing herself out or doesnt want to be expected at every game.
She has a legit job of her own, and also probably has to make it up to her kitties for being gone so much lately. I want to see that as the reason – you don’t want to be risking kitty revenge.
This! Olivia Benson drew a line in the litter and let the help know she was needed at home.
When he plays in Kansas City, they are together saturday night and sunday morning. He leaves for the game, plays, and they meet in the football building afterwards.
When he plays an away game, he leaves on Saturday, travels with the team, and after the game, travels back with the team. Not a lot of together time for them under those circumstances.
Makes more sense for her to be in KC with him when he is there.
Lest we forget, she is a BUSY woman.
And i think i read somewhere vaguely not crazy that they had decided not to travel to visit each other for a single day as they did in their first year.
They are both have demanding schedules and need to rest.
Perfect explanation. The only away game I never her going to early in the season last year was them playing the Giants in NY. So she was going to the game with her friends that live in NY. I think it’s enough of a pain for her security that she’s not going to away games that aren’t big ones.
Not to mention the security is not there as it would be for home games.
Agree. Hard to justify a round trip on her private plane for a game where she can’t spend time with him and she needs to prep for her tour in 2 wks. I recall she does demanding workouts every day leading up to tours to ensure her stamina.
They are both turning 35 soon. He may retire. She may stop touring. Who knows.
I believe that, when football players travel for an away game, they are required to travel to and from with the team and stay at the team hotel. So, when Taylor goes to an away game, she isn’t actually spending any time with Travis at all. If I were Taylor, and were trying to balance my busy work schedule with visiting my long distance boyfriend, I would prioritize traveling to be with him during those times when we could actually spend time together.
Are the Chiefs one of the teams that has a curfew at the team hotel? You’re exactly right, it would be minimal time, and likely not at all private.
I don’t go to work with my husband, either. 🤷🏽♀️
It’s probably the away game thing tbh. In KC, Travis has his own suite which makes logistics super easy. Away games can be a hassle to secure a suite and the team travels separately plus has pretty lockdown hours. I think last year she only went to playoff away games plus that one that was in NY against the Jets? I’d bet she’s recording/rehearsing in NYC and doesn’t want to go to away games due to the logistics.
Or she’s just tired. I’m tired just *thinking* about how much she’s been traveling over the last several months. Jeez.
I thought it was a little weird she skipped LA considering she has a home there and presumably has a variety of business interests there as well.
but I’m also sure in general its different when the Chiefs are traveling vs when they’re not – Travis isn’t staying at his house but at a hotel with the team and I feel like there is a lot less downtime (there isn’t a lot of downtime in general during the NFL season.) So she may fee like its not worth it.
As for her being blamed when they lose (she was a distraction, Kelce isn’t focused on the game, whatever)…that’s inevitable. I’m old enough to remember when Cowboys fans blamed Jessica Simpson for Tony Romo’s post season performance. It’s not right, but football fans can be a superstitious bunch.
All that to say…….it could be any one of a dozen reasons (maybe she has a cold or something lol), but its probably something fairly boring/benign.
The paps are after her constantly. Exhausting.
Travis is the one contractually obligated to attend NFL games. Not her. LOL
M) I think it has to do with security. She can be protected better in KC than another stadium.
I was thinking that too, I firmly believe that she is getting loads of death threats now after DT’s whole “I hate Taylor Swift” nonsense. Not worth all the trouble when she won’t even get to see him after the game.
The last two were away games…he doesn’t have first dibs on luxury suites and he’s required to stay in a hotel with team
Might be coincidence but it was the stipulated day on that leaked contract.
Thinking the same lol
Did you actually see that thing that was leaked? It was so fake it was insane… it said he’d pretty much go on a publicity tour promoting the breakup in the middle of the football season for starters. Some attention-seekers on Reddit got that started – crazy people who actively want them to break up.
I mean, it’s a celeb relationship so who knows how long it will last, but it would not surprise me if additional security after the Trump endorsement is CNN part of her not showing. There were rumors on X about Atlanta allegedly from people on the Falcons about that.
I read somewhere that she’s so exhausted after a concert she literally goes home, does a face plant and sleeps for 10 hours. Her touring schedule is brutal so I can completely understand not wanting to travel to every game.
I can’t imagine the level of cardio training and physical strength training that goes into her shows or dancing around in heels for three hours, and I’m barely older than her. I think she’s recording Reputation too. I have a different theory… I wonder if Travis is “apolitical” or “doesn’t get too caught up in politics” and it gives her the ick? Like, he’s making excuses for his conservative friends. Because as a progressive lefty, that gives me the ick like absolutely nothing else… might as well be an outright MAGAt.
Hell, I want to face plant & sleep for 10 hours on any given day & I’m not doing sh*t compared to her tours. Take your breaks & snuggle a cat, Taylor.
She probably has sht to do. I’m not gonna go to my husband’s job every time he’s out there working. But also, I think as we get closer to election, she’s probably gonna avoid being seen with the magas and will resume ONCE KAMALA IS PRESIDENT.
It’s likely the away game thing. Even though she has a home in LA, she wasn’t going to get to see Travis while in LA.
Also, I imagine her security team has ramped up security even more since her endorsement. They probably insisted that she stick to home games where the setup is familiar.
I’ll tell you what gives me the ick: the misogyny of blaming women for men failing (which Travis is NOT – he is fine but even if he wasn’t, he is a grown ass man and it’s not Taylor’s fault). Ughhh!
I hope Taylor enjoyed her weekend.
She’s a WAG now. WAGs usually only go to home games. And she probably doesn’t want to take away attention from the other home teams day.
It’s such a non-story, if she was going to all of them still she’d be criticised for flying in her jet or taking attention away or whatever. I think it’s most likely a combo of options D, J and L. I think Reputation has been recorded already for a while hence the Rep-coded outfit choices for autumn but given how she is always creating things she could be doing something else, wouldn’t put it past her. Isn’t she supposed to be working on a film script? Did I imagine that?
Oh can we please not call Taylor a WAG now?
Help me. This woman has a $B net worth. Look at her career for over a decade.
Give the female her credit!
She has the bigger, longer career. And will continue on.
Travis is 34, NFL is notorious for ending careers over 30. Or 1 tough injury = end.
I just hope Travis retires before he has terrible health issues.
Z. They’ve set healthy boundaries and aren’t joined at the hip when off work.
But that’s too boring and mature, I suppose.
She is working. Away games are a lot of hassle/security issues for very little actual time with Travis. She would also just about have to be photographed with the quarterback’s tacky thirsty wife at an away game and I doubt that happens until the playoffs or after the election since the mango menace’s hate posts never elicited any negative reaction from the leach.
What spouse needs to go to work with their partner? It is his job, she has her job, they meet up at home like most of us do. Let’s not make a drama of it.
Could she possibly have pulled back for her own security given her political stance..is she at risk
They have been together for a year right? Maybe they just passed through that early crazy in love phase when you are glued to your lovah 24-7 and recognize it is ok and even healthy occasionally to spend some time with other people doing other things.
I think given the increased scrutiny on Travis’ game play they are laying low. My guess is she will attend home games (when possible) and not road games. Arrowhead is respectful of TnT – they don’t show her on the jumbotron or play her music (TV broadcast is different). When she goes to away games if she is shown on the jumbotron, boos will definitely happen which isn’t fun for her. I could see that being a factor in her attendance at away games.
It’s most likely work related. But, America might need a Kelce Swift pregnancy! Twins would be perfect!
She has remainder of her Eras tour and I assume, she is working on it and preparing for it. Even if she isn’t, Travis and Taylor don’t need to be joined at their hips.