Frances Cobain & Riley Hawk welcomed their first child, son Ronin

Last year, Frances Bean Cobain married Riley Hawk. Both are “nepo babies” of a sort – Frances is the daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain. Riley Hawk’s father is Tony Hawk, the iconic skateboarder. Frances and Riley’s wedding was officiated by her godfather, REM frontman Michael Stipe. It was a very “look at Gen X’s babies, all grown up” story. Well, here’s a beautiful addendum to that story: Frances and Riley have just welcomed their first child. Tony Hawk is a first-time grandfather and Kurt Cobain would have been too.

Frances Bean Cobain and her husband Riley Hawk are parents! On Saturday, Sept. 28, Frances, the daughter of Courtney Love and late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, announced in an Instagram post that she and Riley, 31, welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The new mom, 32, revealed that the couple’s son was born on Sept. 17 and is named Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk. “Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything ✨,” Frances captioned the post. In the set of black-and-white photos, the newborn can be seen holding hands with his mom in one shot, while another shows Riley — who is the son of retired pro skater Tony Hawk — holding the baby in his arms as he stands outside with trees behind him. Many of the couple’s famous friends and family members shared their well-wishes in the comments of Frances’ baby announcement post, including new grandpa Tony, who joked: “My favorite grandson!”

[From People]

The name, you guys. Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk. I love it. Ronin is a cool name – many will associate it with Japan, but it also has Irish origins. I’m so happy for Frances and Riley and everyone else. I wonder if her mother was allowed to be around for the birth? It would be wild if Courtney was able to be there for Frances and keep quiet about it (which is why I kind of doubt Love was around).