Samantha Bee on undecided voters: ‘These drama queens, these divas’

Samantha Bee deserved the world. She should have risen from the ashes of The Daily Show like a phoenix. For a time, she did have her own cable show, Full Frontal, and these days, she’s still engaged in the political-comedy world. For the last weeks of the election cycle, she’s the new co-host of The Daily Beast podcast. To promote the gig, she obviously chatted with the Daily Beast, and she shared her thoughts about undecided voters. Every election cycle we go through this, and every election cycle, “undecided voters” are desperate for attention and validation for their stupid opinions. Instead of educating these voters on the actual policy differences of the candidates, the national media instead fetishizes their undecidedness. The cycle is played out and Samantha Bee has had enough:

Samantha Bee is here to share her unfiltered thoughts about interviewing Kamala Harris, being exhausted by Donald Trump, and those pesky “undecided voters” who seem to get so much attention this time of year. With less than six weeks to go until Election Day (“Every time someone says that, my whole body seizes,” Bee jokes), she is feeling some combination of hopeful optimism and terrified doom. “We’re not going to know until we know,” she says. “And even when we think we might know, we still might not know, and that’s pretty scary.” What she really doesn’t have time for in this final stretch are the self-identified “undecided voters.” “These drama queens, these divas,” Bee snarls. “Get famous in a different way. I’m so tired of undecided voters. And I know that this is not, I guess, a popular opinion. Everybody wants to put them on TV and talk about what their grievances with Kamala Harris are. I’m tired of it!” “I’m too Canadian when it comes to undecided voters,” the Toronto-born comedian, who became a U.S. citizen in 2014, adds. “You have to pick a lane. You have to hold your nose and vote—every time. If you have concerns, you just have to think about the greater good. Every time, every election, my confusion about undecided voters deepens. It’s like watching auditions for American Idol, for me, like, what are you doing?” On a slightly more serious note, Bee shares this important message with “undecided” voters: “No one is watching you vote. It’s the one thing that is sacred.” So no matter what these confused citizens might tell pollsters, they can still “do the right thing” when they enter the voting booth.

[From The Daily Beast]

The one thing I don’t agree with is “You have to hold your nose and vote—every time.” I was thrilled to vote for Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, and I’m incandescent with joy to cast my vote for Kamala Harris. It’s so exciting! I hate when people are not wrapped up in the pleasure of doing their civic duty as a citizen of this country. Every time I step out of my polling station with my “I Voted” sticker, I’m practically skipping and saluting the flag! But yeah, everything about undecided voters is very true. I blame those people, but I also blame the media. The “undecided voter” panels have gotten ridiculous, and these people are not being vetted at all – usually, it’s just some jobless MAGA cult members who want to get on TV and say sh-t about “DEI hires” and “illegals.”