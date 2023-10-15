‘Suits’ creator Aaron Korsh will develop a ‘Suits offshoot’ show with new characters

Over the summer, everybody decided, en masse, to binge-watch all nine seasons of Suits. In August, we heard that between Netflix and Peacock, people had streamed 18 billion minutes of Suits. Suits, a show which ended in 2019, was the surprise hit of the summer of 2023. Recently, Nielsen Streaming announced that Suits had been the #1 streamed show for the twelfth week in a row and “Only 11 streaming titles have sat atop Nielsen’s Top 10 for five weeks or more.” What do the youths want? MOAR SUITS. So Suits creator Aaron Korsh will give people more Suits.
For the past four months, Suits has been the hottest series on television, breaking a slew of streaming viewership records. Now the franchise, which ended in September 2019 with the Suits series finale, is plotting a comeback.
Series creator Aaron Korsh is in development of a Suits offshoot for NBCUniversal, sources tell Deadline. Deals are still being negotiated, but I hear the project is expected to be fast-tracked with a serious commitment.
This is not a revival or reboot and, unlike the 2019 Pearson, the new legal procedural is not a spinoff either — it would be a Suits universe series in the vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises featuring new characters in a new location, sources said. I hear Los Angeles is a backdrop considered for the workplace drama.
Like is the case for most NBCUniversal development, a network or platform for the potential new series has not been determined yet. The original Suits and spinoff Pearson both aired on the company’s USA Network. They were produced by UCP, part of Universal Studio Group. I hear UCP, where Korsh was based for many years with back-to-back overall deals, is in discussions to produce the new offshoot. Korsh is expected to executive producer alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman who were EPs with him on the original series. A rep for NBCU declined comment.
Basically, Suits is so popular that Korsh will get to create a Suits Extended Universe with new characters, maybe even one or two returning characters? What would be amazing is if they could arrange the “Suits Universe” in a way in which the old stars could pop in and out in guest-starring roles. Obviously, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t looking to return to acting full-time or part-time. But I could totally see her doing a one-off episode out of love for the Suits team and Aaron Korsh.
Meghan making a guest appearance would be fantastic.
Meghan is the reason Suits is popular now (I don’t know why everyone don’t admit it), so I doubt ( I could be wrong) the spin off or whatever it’s called is going to be popular. We shall 👀
Why the negativity for a show that hasn’t come out yet?
I watched the show ages ago curious about Megan Markle. I loved the casting, writing, fashion and chemistry. I look forward to another show by these creators.
I’m a fan of Meghan, but I couldn’t make it through all the seasons of Suits. I got bored and annoyed with all the office politics and “should we sell the business, can we sell the business, omg we have to sell the business” and who’s got the biggest swinging dick – it started to feel like I never left my office.
Not negativity, just saying if it was bombing, it would be ALL about Meghan’s Suit bombing, but it’s doing well, and I still think because of her and yet..
I am saying, like the spin-off before, I don’t think the proposed one will be as popular as Suit (like I said before, I could be wrong)
They put out the spin-off (on Peacock?) when Suit started doing well and I have not heard peep about it.
Peacock has a much lower profile and subscriber base than Netflix, so I don’t think that’s a fair comparison.
Gina Torres is extremely talented, charismatic, and beautiful, so I hope they give that show another shot or incorporate her as a lead somehow in this new one.
Something to look forward to, can’t wait. The writing of Suits was so quick witted I hope they can recreate the magic.
How about Meghan dropping off one of her famous lemon olive oil cakes, saying she happened to be in the area?
Come in, say hi, speak a few lines, walk out, done.
I haven’t watched Meghan’s last episode in years. They moved to Seattle, didn’t they? Not that they couldn’t be in LA or wherever the spinoff is set by now. It would be interesting to get an update on Mike.
They should have Louis Litt be a crossover character somehow.
Louis, Sheila, (and their baby, maybe now a kid in law school?). Louis managing partner, and Sheila his recruiter, taking on the newbies.
After my rewatch I realized:
Mike Ross = Rory Gilmore.
Huh? Rory is a self-centered a-hole who rarely considers other people’s feelings, and after a lifetime of being praised as a near genius ends up taking her trust fund and doing eff all with her life. (But I don’t have particularly strong feelings about it. 😉 )