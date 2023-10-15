‘Suits’ creator Aaron Korsh will develop a ‘Suits offshoot’ show with new characters

Over the summer, everybody decided, en masse, to binge-watch all nine seasons of Suits. In August, we heard that between Netflix and Peacock, people had streamed 18 billion minutes of Suits. Suits, a show which ended in 2019, was the surprise hit of the summer of 2023. Recently, Nielsen Streaming announced that Suits had been the #1 streamed show for the twelfth week in a row and “Only 11 streaming titles have sat atop Nielsen’s Top 10 for five weeks or more.” What do the youths want? MOAR SUITS. So Suits creator Aaron Korsh will give people more Suits.

For the past four months, Suits has been the hottest series on television, breaking a slew of streaming viewership records. Now the franchise, which ended in September 2019 with the Suits series finale, is plotting a comeback. Series creator Aaron Korsh is in development of a Suits offshoot for NBCUniversal, sources tell Deadline. Deals are still being negotiated, but I hear the project is expected to be fast-tracked with a serious commitment. This is not a revival or reboot and, unlike the 2019 Pearson, the new legal procedural is not a spinoff either — it would be a Suits universe series in the vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises featuring new characters in a new location, sources said. I hear Los Angeles is a backdrop considered for the workplace drama. Like is the case for most NBCUniversal development, a network or platform for the potential new series has not been determined yet. The original Suits and spinoff Pearson both aired on the company’s USA Network. They were produced by UCP, part of Universal Studio Group. I hear UCP, where Korsh was based for many years with back-to-back overall deals, is in discussions to produce the new offshoot. Korsh is expected to executive producer alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman who were EPs with him on the original series. A rep for NBCU declined comment.

[From Deadline]

Basically, Suits is so popular that Korsh will get to create a Suits Extended Universe with new characters, maybe even one or two returning characters? What would be amazing is if they could arrange the “Suits Universe” in a way in which the old stars could pop in and out in guest-starring roles. Obviously, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t looking to return to acting full-time or part-time. But I could totally see her doing a one-off episode out of love for the Suits team and Aaron Korsh.