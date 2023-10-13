“Emma Stone & Nathan Fielder look amazing in ‘The Curse’ trailer” links
  • October 13, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The trailer for The Curse looks interesting? Emma Stone should do more stuff like this, she’s great at weird/funny. [Egotastic]
What is Angelina Jolie doing about the Paris bedbug situation?? [LaineyGossip]
Gugu Mbatha-Raw looked amazing at the Bulgari event. [RCFA]
Why did Holly Willoughby leave This Morning? [Pajiba]
More photos from the big Bulgari gala, so many jewels! [Go Fug Yourself]
Ethan Slater is returning to Broadway in Spamalot. [Just Jared]
Kendall Jenner loves a Midwest bar scene. [Jezebel]
Are you guys watching For All Mankind? [Seriously OMG]
I also had a crush on the “Robin Hood” fox. [Buzzfeed]
RHOP has some golddigger drama. [Starcasm]

9 Responses to ““Emma Stone & Nathan Fielder look amazing in ‘The Curse’ trailer” links”

  1. BeanieBean says:
    October 13, 2023 at 12:55 pm

    That does look interesting! I just don’t want to add another streaming service. I’m sticking with four, and that’s still too many!

    Reply
  2. NJGR says:
    October 13, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    For All Mankind is amazing!
    They have really f’d up like twice, but otherwise excellent.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    October 13, 2023 at 1:24 pm

    I think For All Mankind is one of the best shows on TV right now. I can’t wait for the next season. it’s smart, funny, original. I have a friend who is a space engineer and he says the math/science part of it is really good too. I cannot believe it hasn’t won an Emmy, let alone been nominated. It’s excellent.

    Reply
  4. J says:
    October 13, 2023 at 1:50 pm

    Ugh Ethan Slater 🙄
    Hope that jerk doesn’t make his poor betrayed wife sign a gag order. She should have a right to her voice. I have read being silenced Can lead to wide ranging long term health issues

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    October 13, 2023 at 2:11 pm

    Gugu Mbatha-Raw like Nicole Beharie is a brilliant actress who happens to be gorgeous (like Beharie) it’s ridiculous that she isn’t a bigger star.

    I wonder if Holly Willoughby will ever tell the truth about what happened behind the scenes with her former coworker.

    It’s good that SpongeBob will be able to make child support payments for his child while he and Thumbalina play house.

    Reply
  6. MaryContrary says:
    October 13, 2023 at 2:22 pm

    Ha-one of my kids goes to IU and was texting me all day about Kendall Jenner being in town. Mainly he was annoyed because it made traffic terrible!

    Reply
    • Honey says:
      October 13, 2023 at 4:47 pm

      Oh my goodness, not Kendall Jenner in Bloomington. That’s where I went to school many years ago. I would have been irritated by the traffic, but intrigued for a celebrity to visit. Usually all you get in B-town in John Cougar and the Dalai Lama!

      Reply
  7. JanetDR says:
    October 13, 2023 at 2:24 pm

    Robin Hood fox definitely had it going on 😉

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:21 pm

      Agreed. He was a serious flirt, and he did wicked things with his tail, LMAO! That Buzzfeed article made my Friday.

      Vision is really hot, and I’m not sorry.

      Reply

