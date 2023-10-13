Eden: The Sussexes’ mental health advocacy is undermined by their treatment of W&K

The entire week, the British media has been desperately clout-chasing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and tried to attach the Sussexes’ New York trip to Prince William and Kate. It goes unspoken and unwritten that Harry and Meghan are off, doing their own thing with charisma, glamour, empathy and purpose, all while William talks about how the eggplant is his most-used emoji. One couple is serious, driven and compassionate. The other couple shows up half-assed and poorly prepared, and their appearances are (at best) perfunctory. As I said, the British media has been trying to tie the two couples together all week, but now Richard Eden at the Daily Mail is taking an even bolder stance: the Sussexes’ mental health work means nothing because of how Harry and Meghan have “hurt” Peg and Buttons’ mental health. You know what…

Harry and Meghan’s ‘disgraceful’ treatment of William and Kate undermines their high-profile commitment to promoting mental health, says Richard Eden. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared in New York on Tuesday to warn of the dangers posed by social media. But in a trenchant newsletter for Palace Confidential, Eden suggests that the Duke of Sussex and his wife have done little to support the mental well-being of his brother William, the Prince of Wales, or his wife, Catherine. The Waleses ‘have had to put up with the most disgraceful personal criticism from Harry and Meghan on television and in Harry’s book while being unable to answer back publicly,’ writes The Daily Mail’s Diary Editor. He also takes online fans of Harry and Meghan to task for alleging – without foundation – that William and Catherine had somehow failed to support Meghan when she was experiencing difficulties of her own as a member of the Royal Family. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Birmingham, where they held a forum for young people focusing on the importance of understanding emotions and building positive relationships. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, were making their own contribution more than 3,000 miles away in New York. ‘William and Catherine have had to put up with more sniping from Harry and Meghan’s cheerleaders,’ writes Eden. ‘They claimed the Waleses’ concern for mental health issues was only skin deep because they had ‘failed’ to support Meghan when she was suffering problems of her own. This is grossly unfair. Harry previously praised his brother for encouraging him to seek help when he was suffering mental challenges after serving in Afghanistan. What about William and Catherine’s own mental well-being?’

Controversial take: while Eden is predictably unhinged and full of sh-t, at least he’s saying something out loud which royal reporters rarely admit. Which is: William and Kate’s continued attempts to talk about “mental health” always fall flat because of the “original sin” of what they did to Harry and Meghan. While Eden brings this up merely to blame everything on the Sussexes and the Sussex Squad, he’s actually emphasizing a very real thing, which comes up in conversation every time William and Kate try, in their lazy, bumbling, assy way, to do mental-health advocacy. William and Kate were exposed as frauds, racists, elitists and chronic gaslighters. Instead of showing care and concern for Harry and Meghan throughout 2018 and 2019, Will and Kate leaked lies about them, sold them out, bullied them, abused them and (in one case) physically assaulted them. Anyway, Eden is just begging the Squad to interact with him so he can play the victim. Don’t do it.

