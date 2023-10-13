The palace is concerned that Princess Eugenie is telling royal secrets to the Sussexes

This entire time, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie have remained especially close. To me, they seem more like brother and sister than first cousins. In Spare, Harry made his fondness for Eugenie in particular perfectly clear. Eugenie is still the only Windsor family member to visit the Sussexes in Montecito, and it’s likely that the Sussexes stopped by Portugal for a few days last month to spend time with Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their children. Considering Harry is making it clear that Eugenie is one of the few family members he’ll speak to, you would think that the Windsors would simply want to keep this “Sussex back channel” open. It’s Diplomacy 101 – even if you don’t have formal relations with a “hostile” entity, you need some way to communicate, and Eugenie is the neutral third party through which messages can be sent back and forth. She’s part of the royal family, but also separate enough to carve out her own life and she’s taken pains to remain friendly with both sides. So, of course, the Windsors want to figure out a way to force Eugenie into breaking off contact with the Sussexes or something.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have a new royal feud on the horizon as the King and the palace worry what the couple could find out amid their ongoing close bonds to some of their relatives. According to an insider, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained very close to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, which has “left the Royal family worried” about what palace information the Montecito-based duo could end up hearing, as per Heat Magazine. The Duke and Duchess are said to have caught up with Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank recently, with reports even claiming they jetted off to Portugal together where they had a “wonderful time”. It was also revealed that Harry and Meghan are even planning on hosting Eugenie and Jack in California over the holiday season. “They’ve got so much in common: the kids, a shared interest in philanthropy, and Harry enjoys offering advice to his cousin about how to further her career, while Meghan’s great with parenting, lifestyle, and nutrition,” the insider spilled. But this bond is said to be causing a stir inside the palace, with them supposedly “worried” that the friendship could lead to a “new royal feud”. Speaking to the outlet, an insider said: “For the King, Camilla, and the Waleses, it’s rather unfortunate that Eugenie and Beatrice are so close with the Sussexes.” The insider added that these fears are cropping up because Beatrice and Eugenie are “still privy to a lot of what’s happening inside Buckingham Palace, so there’s a concern about what they’re telling them, and what they could reveal – even unintentionally”.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are ‘still privy to a lot of what’s happening inside Buckingham Palace’” – are they though? Charles has made it clear that they’re not working royals, but they’re invited to “family events” like religious holidays. They don’t have an office or courtiers, and whatever they hear about Charles and Camilla’s machinations is probably through their father. It’s not like they’re hearing and sharing state secrets. They hear sh-t like “Camilla was drunk as a skunk at that event.” And I hope they do tell Harry about it and he laughs. Anyway, I don’t think this is actually about Charles and Camilla, neither of whom seems to care one way or the other about Eugenie and Bea or their friendship with the Sussexes. This is about William still being full of rage that everyone in the family hasn’t picked a side and chosen HIS side.

Meanwhile, Eugenie and Jack celebrated their fifth anniversary this week and Eugenie made a really sweet video: