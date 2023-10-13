Prince William: ‘I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive’

My late father was a bald Indian man who loved spicy food. He often ate with two napkins at the ready, one for his hands and mouth and one for his sweaty bald head. It’s a real thing, is all I’m saying, where bald men have to make arrangements to deal with spicy food. Guess who else has an issue with spicy food? Lord Baldingham, aka Prince William. During William and Kate’s World Mental Health Day event on Tuesday, they chatted with BBC Radio 1 and there was a conversation about curry and spice.

Taking part in a mental health forum on BBC Radio 1 and charity The Mix, the royal couple also appeared on Going Home with Vick and Jordan on Radio 1 on Tuesday and were asked what they would be having for their evening meal when they got back to their home in Windsor. And their answer led to a rather amusing reveal from Prince William about how much spice he can manage in a curry.

“Are you cooking?” Kate, 41, asked her husband in the interview recorded on Tuesday.

“No, I think it will probably be a curry won’t it tonight?” he replied.

“So you’re looking to me?” Kate playfully asked during the brief chat.

“It depends what time we get back,” William, 41, jokingly replied, before Kate filled in, “Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that.”

Radio 1 hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope then asked if they liked their curries, spicy or mild?

“I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive,” William confessed,

“Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end,” Kate added.

William then joked that Kate “Has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”

First of all, I bet his bald head is drenched in sweat at the mere mention of seasoned food. That being said, Indian takeout is so prevalent in the UK, I bet he’s quite used to ordering out and asking for the most mild dish. Now, the whole conversation had a bonus subtext, which is that William and Kate had zero plans for dinner together and they were winging it. That’s what happens when two people don’t live together and always eat dinner in different homes!

Also, I’m sorry to say that there’s video of William admitting that his most-used emoji is the eggplant. Vom.

  1. Tessa says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:05 am

    As if those two do the cooking. They give chef the menu they want

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:18 am

      Yeah this is neither of them having bothered to check with their respective chefs what in on the menu.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        October 13, 2023 at 4:35 pm

        I just figured W was referencing a takeaway curry. I didn’t quite understand Kate’s cooking reference, except maybe she cooks the curry, serves up a dish for W, then adds more spice for her & the kids? Assuming he’s over for dinner.

      • Christine says:
        October 13, 2023 at 7:37 pm

        This is exactly what I have to do for my Mom, BeanieBean! She has the taste buds of a toddler, and weeps at the mention of any spice other than salt.

    • Beenie says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:20 am

      In my opinion it would be so much better if they didn’t do the whole “who’s cooking, me or you!?!” charade and instead said something like “we are so lucky to have an amazing chef who cooks our family delicious meals. Should out to Bob/Mary!! We love your food so much!”. If they did something like that I would be like aw, that’s nice. I bet their chef appreciates the public praise and recognition.

      But no, instead we get to see them weakly pretend like they handle all their own meals by themselves. It’s not nearly as likeable. And it’s totally avoidable.

      Reply
      • First comment says:
        October 13, 2023 at 8:39 am

        @Beenie, they’re just like us,don’t you know? They are so relatable/s.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        October 13, 2023 at 9:01 am

        It’s also not credible, Beenie.

      • SisterSister says:
        October 13, 2023 at 11:47 am

        They must be exhausted after a day of these fake preformative appearances, full of lies. I can’t imagine living my life lying like that.

      • Becks1 says:
        October 13, 2023 at 1:31 pm

        Yes, acknowledging the chef would go a long way here IMO. no one thinks they’re going home and cooking. Just come out and admit it.

      • Lux says:
        October 13, 2023 at 4:31 pm

        We all KNOW after a “full day of work” Kate is not tying her hair up, wrapping an apron around her waist, and making a “curry or salmon teriyaki.” They don’t even use the same ingredients and curries take a long time (especially if they use potato or stewed meats).

        I think Kate was trying to deflect with the “are you cooking?” in hopes that it’ll lead to a big joke, but Will probably said curry because that’s what Kate is known for (ie. made it for him that one time and it was too spicy). Not acknowledging the staff is just not right—even those “gauche” American celebrities like Goop and Jennifer Lawrence give shoutouts to their private chefs.

  2. swaz says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Well at least someone in this family sweats 🤣🤣🤣and apparently it’s not Andrew 🤣🤣🤣

    Reply
    • AMTC says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:21 am

      Lol – had exactly the same thought.

      Reply
    • Cessily says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:55 am

      In my opinion, I think he likes that he’s been outed without having to have a “come out” moment.

      Reply
      • jemmy says:
        October 13, 2023 at 10:07 am

        The eggplant and curry are just euphemism . Just like the one re bum picking – both directed at TOB whom he is mocking – just really petty. This a joke b/w the family ie those in the know..

        NB:Joke is similar to the bum pinching joke: Bum pinching by old black ladies – aka TOB’s bum “pinched” similarly by …????”leading to TOB thinking he is a hunk.

        These characters are not as dumb as they seem… they are really petty & devious.

    • Christine says:
      October 13, 2023 at 7:40 pm

      Before I read the article, and figured out it was the Wails being Keen, I thought it was Willnot’s very clunky attempt to suggest he’s very much not a pedophile, because he can sweat!

      It’s as likely as this stupid exchange, with these two idiots.

      Reply
  3. girl_ninja says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:06 am

    These to chuckleheads think they give such good banter when it’s just really an obvious attempt to be cool and clever. How embarrassing. They are so useless.

    Reply
    • MY3CENTS says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:14 am

      The only thing these two ever excell at giving us is cringe and secondhand embarrassment.

      Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:27 am

      *two 😉

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      October 13, 2023 at 7:45 pm

      I still don’t understand why he’s making this effort to be average Bill, especially with regards to cooking. Are there seriously people who think he has ever cooked a meal for his family? Even just once? Even the most ardent royalists understand he’s never had to cook for himself, his entire life, right?

      It could have come across as self deprecating and as close to charming as he’s ever going to get to say something simple like, “Let’s be honest, all of our children would revolt if I cooked them a meal.” He even had an easy set-up to compliment Kitty on what a great cook she is, even though that is more laughable. She has no perks in her “royal” life, except the chefs, nannies, and wardrobe.

      She will probably find a way for her nannies, cooks, etc. to join her in the grave, kind of like whichever ancient civilization buried treasured pets with their dead people.

      Reply
  4. equality says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:07 am

    If you are eating at home and like it spicy, why worry about how much you sweat? And the nonsense that either of them has to cook. I bet they have the same chef service from Windsor Castle that Andrew gets.

    Reply
  5. Zoochy says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:10 am

    So he admits he looks like his emojis?

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:11 am

    What a load. Are you cooking? No I’m not cooking? Yes we get that you don’t live together and that you both have cooks. I did see the video and he clearly states he has to be a grown up and I’m wondering when that’s going to happen Peg???

    Reply
  7. MY3CENTS says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:13 am

    So he dosen’t like his eggplants spicy? Only mild?

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:14 am

    I wonder if he spends much time at home sharing dinners. with kate.

    Reply
  9. Mrs. Smith says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:17 am

    That subtext is so telling! Clearly this was an unexpected but basic question anyone could answer. Those two are not having dinner together, that’s for sure.

    Reply
  10. nutella toast says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:22 am

    One of those moments I wish we could post GIFs here because it would definitely be an “Ew David” re: fave emoji

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:23 am

    It reminds me of an interview Charles and Diana did to try to end speculation that the marriage was in trouble. The interview was not a success. Diana talking about helping Charles pick out ties to wear and similar banter to Kate and William.

    Reply
  12. Eurydice says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:27 am

    Lol, this is what the tabloids have to work with – no wonder they’re desperate.

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:29 am

    When I lived in nyc, I used to get Indian takeout once a week so mostly I’m just sad bc where I live now there is none 😭. I could drive 30-40 to get some but it’s not the same. I struggle to imagine Kate cooking a curry but maybe she does every now and then?

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:38 am

      I doubt kate cooks. She tells chef specifications for her meals. William may dine out a lot.

      Reply
    • Julianna says:
      October 13, 2023 at 10:36 am

      She may have used to but I highly doubt it now. William already admitted his favorite “take out” was curry. He has said it multiple times in the past. He really likes curry. It may have even been a radio 1 talk show event that he said it once I believe. I even remember them asking if he drove to get it and he admitted that his security went and got it for him.

      Reply
      • Cairidh says:
        October 13, 2023 at 11:21 am

        They’ve said all this before about William wanting his curry mild, not being able to tolerate a lot of heat, so Kate making it mild for him, then adding extra spice for herself, and then something different for George. So this is a story from when they all lived together. The only new thing is the sweating, which is too much information. Are we going to hear about the royals bathroom habits next?

    • Becks1 says:
      October 13, 2023 at 1:34 pm

      I think the curry thing is weird because its the only thing we ever hear about her making. No, the woman doesn’t have to do all the cooking in a relationship. I do the majority of cooking in our house because I like to cook, and its funny bc my husband gets annoyed when he wants to make something and I’m like, out of my kitchen, LOL.

      Anyway I digress. Whenever they talk about Kate cooking (as the hands on wife/mother she is) its always curry. It used to be roast chicken back in the day and now I guess they’ve decided the image of Kate whipping up a curry is the image they want to push.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        October 13, 2023 at 3:09 pm

        Wasn’t roast chicken Meghan’s thing?

      • Becks1 says:
        October 13, 2023 at 8:39 pm

        @Eurydice it was one of the random stories from when they were in Wales. Kate was always popping down to the store to buy chicken for William. It was part of the normal girl PR push for her before it came out that they had a chef in Wales. But they tried to make it sound like she was roasting a chicken 3 times a week.

  14. Amy Bee says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:32 am

    They weren’t cooking because their maid was going to do it. It’s interesting they made this song and dance about this engagement and the only things that have come out of it are William’s love of the eggplant emotions and that he can’t handle spicy food. They not only lack charisma but substance.

    Reply
    • Shawna says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:41 am

      What do his curry preferences have to do with mental health? They can’t stay on message. Presumed access/intimacy is all they’re offering, and if it’s not genuine, the public isn’t going to swallow it.

      Reply
  15. Blasphemy says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:35 am

    “William then joked that Kate ‘Has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!’”

    So, finally, The Peg Prince admits how he prefers to be pegged. Unfortunately, this is where my mind went—the emoji convo didn’t help—when I read this. And yes, it was not a nice mental picture AT ALL!

    Reply
  16. Betina says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:38 am

    With the video of the eggplant response, we can now see the interviewer he was talking to was a woman of color. I think there is something with him where he can’t not see a WOC as sexual (the older black ladies “pinching his bum”, this convo, his treatment of Meghan to me screams sexual frustration). When I read about the eggplant answer it seemed like such an unforced error but I truly believe he just cannot help himself.

    Reply
    • Blasphemy says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:41 am

      Random note: Vick Hope (the woman interviewer) is Calvin Harris’ new wife!

      Reply
    • Rapunzel says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:58 am

      You know, iirc, years ago there were rumors Harry dated white blondes but secretly loved black women, and they were the ones he snuck in to have sex with on the down low.

      Given the amount of projection that is clearly present in the press, and my speculation that Will had a crush on Meg from Suits, i wonder if that was really William, not Harry. Is the big secret that Will like getting pegged by powerful Black women? Oh, Lawd. His mistresses being black would explain a lot.

      Reply
      • Taytanish says:
        October 13, 2023 at 1:17 pm

        No, he said “Kate has to bring it in gently otherwise I sweat too much, its not a nice sight”. He gets pegged by KHate and other white mistresses. I don’t think he likes it from “powerful”, it has to be done “gently”, otherwise he can’t walk for days, like he couldn’t on the con-a-nation.😂😂

  17. Tarte au Citron says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:42 am

    It wouldn’t put me off, but me and pepper are not friends. My nose will totally stream from the capsaicin. 😄

    Having said that, I’ll still make curries like chana masala, rogan josh, korma etc, but I’ll have water & tissues on standby.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:55 am

      😂🤣😂They really are bloody useless aren’t they! So emojis and curry are mental health problems??? Well, yeah if your William and his eggplant!! I would have loved the interviewer to say “so prince William, is it the eggplant in your curry that makes you sweat?”.
      They try so hard and fail miserably to make as if they are a couple that live together when we know they don’t. All they had to do is say we will grab a take away on the way home,” or “cook has left a casserole for us to heat through”, but no, they go through this whole charade In front of a microphone, then get outside and go there SEPERATE ways!, did anyone else notice they didn’t mention what the children like to eat, do they even know?

      Reply
  18. First comment says:
    October 13, 2023 at 8:53 am

    Judging from the video, Kate seemed really high on something…she laughed constantly and without a real reason…her whole demeanor was too joyous… I guess this is the only way to be with William…🤷‍♀️

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      October 13, 2023 at 8:59 am

      @FIRSTCOMMENT, yep, she is a walking performing seal! Got a feeling if they don’t up or down her meds, their security detail are going to have to start carrying either a tazer or a tranquiliser gun!?

      Reply
      • jemmy says:
        October 13, 2023 at 9:47 am

        The context may have been about emoji and curry but had sexual& perhaps racial undertones especially the curry meal – I think the message was subliminal directed at TOB especially in the light of what was revealed in the book.

    • Julianna says:
      October 13, 2023 at 10:43 am

      Can you tell me who is TOB. I know every other nickname except for TOB. Also, what kind of subliminal message?

      Reply
      • Beverley says:
        October 13, 2023 at 10:55 am

        TOB = The Other Brother.
        A magazine did a story on William and dubbed him “TOB” on the cover.

      • jemmy says:
        October 13, 2023 at 1:18 pm

        @Jullianna -TOB in his book mentioned getting frostbite on his private parts . on the white skin frostbite on a body part turns purplish blue due to the lack of blood supply. This would of course make it difficult to be intimate with ….
        The subtext of aubergine with tears = look this up online re emoji meaning{ not decent to state or give a word by word break down)

        having Spicy curry prepared by Kate = TOB being intimate with wify/ black women
        Where he says going gently … well this could be referring to the ac itself given the frostbitten bits of TOB.

        Kates emoji of laughing hysterically + heart emoji- having a go atMM

        in a nutshell, this is Wilnot and cant eviscerating TOB & his wife using Mental Health interview as a cover up.

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        October 13, 2023 at 2:29 pm

        jemmy, Willi is TOB, not Harry.

  19. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 13, 2023 at 9:04 am

    This reminded me of the time I treated my own late father, also bald, to his first Mexican meal. He never ate Mexican again for some reason. 🤷🥵

    Reply
  20. Mary Pester says:
    October 13, 2023 at 9:06 am

    William, eat what you bloody well want, you will always be an ugly bsd, and it’s nothing to do with you sweating, it’s just YOU.

    Reply
  21. Inge says:
    October 13, 2023 at 9:08 am

    But didn’t he have a curry with his football mates? When he ‘joked’ about the security tackling the delivery guy to to the ground

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      October 13, 2023 at 9:16 am

      Yes he did. I can only assume this is part of the ‘we’re totally normal folk, one of the lads, etc.’ cosplay. Friday night curry is a thing in the UK (sorry, not sure what your background is!) so this is what us regular peasant folk do on a Friday night. He’s just like us!

      Reply
    • julianna says:
      October 13, 2023 at 10:46 am

      Yes. He did. He has mentioned Curry A LOT over the years. One time he told someone when asked that Curry was his favorite “take out”. When asked who picked it up he actually admitted his security picked it up.

      Reply
      • Libra says:
        October 13, 2023 at 11:09 am

        I read that as well. It’s common knowledge that the curry is takeout, as you mention, and Kate is not much of a cook. They must think no one reads and remembers. I believe she may add more spice to hers, but not because she cooked it.

  22. Lau says:
    October 13, 2023 at 9:34 am

    We’re getting way too much information about this family these days, who asked for all of these embarrassing details ?

    Reply
  23. Professor Plum says:
    October 13, 2023 at 9:36 am

    This totally explains why he couldn’t handle Meghan.

    Reply
  24. BeaBea says:
    October 13, 2023 at 9:55 am

    “Now, the whole conversation had a bonus subtext, which is that William and Kate had zero plans for dinner together and they were winging it. That’s what happens when two people don’t live together and always eat dinner in different homes!” – My husband and I usually don’t know what we are doing for dinner until close to dinner time. That happens with us almost every day and we certainly live in the same home!

    Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      October 13, 2023 at 10:38 am

      Us too! Always winging it at dinner time 😹

      Reply
    • julianna says:
      October 13, 2023 at 11:01 am

      That may be well enough true for you but kate literally asked William if he was cooking. What a JOKE. She KNEW 100% that entitled, lazy, spoiled, man baby wasn’t cooking. They don’t even live together. She was desperately trying to sound relatable and change the narrative finally to William doing something for her and hoping he would just go along with it. Get real.

      William wouldn’t even cook when they were dating and he was trying to supposedly “impress” her according to Jobson. She ended up having to cook all the time when they were roommates and at least one possibly more biographies have literally referred to kate as a “servant” in the early dating years to William and his friends. I cannot remember the whole context and who exactly referred to her as their servant but nonetheless she was certainly their “servant”.

      Neither of them are cooking now. We have already seen kates cooking skills on full display and she cannot cook much less even flip a pancake.

      They have personal cooks and delivery from the palace. And William has already talked about eating Curry multiple times; and that its his favorite “take out” and even admitted that his security is who goes and picks it up.

      Reply
  25. kelleybelle says:
    October 13, 2023 at 10:02 am

    And neither are you.

    Reply
  26. Ameerah M says:
    October 13, 2023 at 10:20 am

    LOL. Me laughing at the idea of not only Kate cooking but these two eating together at the same table in the same house – they hadn’t done that in ages! LOL!

    Reply
  27. Mslove says:
    October 13, 2023 at 10:49 am

    Sharing a spicy meal with Peg sounds delightful. I can imagine the sweat dripping off his head onto the tablecloth as he’s telling “eggplant” jokes.

    Reply
  28. J.Ferber says:
    October 13, 2023 at 10:55 am

    And he thinks he’s attractive when he’s NOT sweating? I have news for you, boy. And is he trying to be folksy and amusing? Because he fails at both. Sub-normal William. He will never be relatable.

    Reply
  29. QuiteContrary says:
    October 13, 2023 at 10:55 am

    I really did not need these details about Willy’s sweat.

    Reply
  30. Beverley says:
    October 13, 2023 at 11:45 am

    Oh Peggy, you ain’t attractive no type of way. Go ahead and eat that curry if you want.

    Reply
  31. Jaded says:
    October 13, 2023 at 11:50 am

    Is it just my imagination or does the woman doing the interview look a lot like Meghan with curly hair? Maybe that’s why Peg got so silly about the aubergine emoji thing. Seems he hasn’t gotten over his obsession with his sister-in-law.

    Reply
  32. bubblegum dreams says:
    October 13, 2023 at 1:22 pm

    Tell him his nonce uncle has a cure for that excessive sweating…

    Reply
  33. Saschafrom76 says:
    October 13, 2023 at 1:39 pm

    News Alert: you’re not attractive at all, EVER- in fact, one of the ugliest men on earth. Proof that what’s on the inside, always trumps and takes over what’s on the outside – not a lick or whiff of Diana left in him. Get pegged by good old daddy David you hot dog looking plebe.

    Reply
  34. Holly says:
    October 13, 2023 at 1:54 pm

    Good lord. I eat dinner with my husband every night but as of right now I have no idea what we’re eating. What a reach!

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      October 13, 2023 at 2:32 pm

      Holly, what does your husband answer if someone during the day asked what he (and you) are having for dinner?

      Reply
  35. AC says:
    October 13, 2023 at 3:20 pm

    I was just watching the clip @kaiser posted up- as my gen A child would say that’s cringe 😬😂.
    I also agree with Kaiser from yesterdays post, to whom is he texting or imo whom is he trying to relay this info to(hmm. a certain someone across the pond). LOLz..

    Reply
  36. bisynaptic says:
    October 13, 2023 at 10:16 pm

    So *that’s* why Andrew doesn’t sweat: he has full head of hair!

    Reply

