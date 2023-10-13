Prince William: ‘I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive’

My late father was a bald Indian man who loved spicy food. He often ate with two napkins at the ready, one for his hands and mouth and one for his sweaty bald head. It’s a real thing, is all I’m saying, where bald men have to make arrangements to deal with spicy food. Guess who else has an issue with spicy food? Lord Baldingham, aka Prince William. During William and Kate’s World Mental Health Day event on Tuesday, they chatted with BBC Radio 1 and there was a conversation about curry and spice.

Taking part in a mental health forum on BBC Radio 1 and charity The Mix, the royal couple also appeared on Going Home with Vick and Jordan on Radio 1 on Tuesday and were asked what they would be having for their evening meal when they got back to their home in Windsor. And their answer led to a rather amusing reveal from Prince William about how much spice he can manage in a curry.

“Are you cooking?” Kate, 41, asked her husband in the interview recorded on Tuesday.

“No, I think it will probably be a curry won’t it tonight?” he replied.

“So you’re looking to me?” Kate playfully asked during the brief chat.

“It depends what time we get back,” William, 41, jokingly replied, before Kate filled in, “Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that.”

Radio 1 hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope then asked if they liked their curries, spicy or mild?

“I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive,” William confessed,

“Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end,” Kate added.

William then joked that Kate “Has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”