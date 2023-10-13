Prince William: ‘I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive’

My late father was a bald Indian man who loved spicy food. He often ate with two napkins at the ready, one for his hands and mouth and one for his sweaty bald head. It’s a real thing, is all I’m saying, where bald men have to make arrangements to deal with spicy food. Guess who else has an issue with spicy food? Lord Baldingham, aka Prince William. During William and Kate’s World Mental Health Day event on Tuesday, they chatted with BBC Radio 1 and there was a conversation about curry and spice.
Taking part in a mental health forum on BBC Radio 1 and charity The Mix, the royal couple also appeared on Going Home with Vick and Jordan on Radio 1 on Tuesday and were asked what they would be having for their evening meal when they got back to their home in Windsor. And their answer led to a rather amusing reveal from Prince William about how much spice he can manage in a curry.
“Are you cooking?” Kate, 41, asked her husband in the interview recorded on Tuesday.
“No, I think it will probably be a curry won’t it tonight?” he replied.
“So you’re looking to me?” Kate playfully asked during the brief chat.
“It depends what time we get back,” William, 41, jokingly replied, before Kate filled in, “Yeah, it probably will be a curry or teriyaki salmon, something like that.”
Radio 1 hosts Jordan North and Vick Hope then asked if they liked their curries, spicy or mild?
“I can’t do too much spice, I start sweating. It’s not attractive,” William confessed,
“Whereas I like the spice so I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice, extra spice at the end,” Kate added.
William then joked that Kate “Has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!”
First of all, I bet his bald head is drenched in sweat at the mere mention of seasoned food. That being said, Indian takeout is so prevalent in the UK, I bet he’s quite used to ordering out and asking for the most mild dish. Now, the whole conversation had a bonus subtext, which is that William and Kate had zero plans for dinner together and they were winging it. That’s what happens when two people don’t live together and always eat dinner in different homes!
Also, I’m sorry to say that there’s video of William admitting that his most-used emoji is the eggplant. Vom.
As if those two do the cooking. They give chef the menu they want
Yeah this is neither of them having bothered to check with their respective chefs what in on the menu.
I just figured W was referencing a takeaway curry. I didn’t quite understand Kate’s cooking reference, except maybe she cooks the curry, serves up a dish for W, then adds more spice for her & the kids? Assuming he’s over for dinner.
This is exactly what I have to do for my Mom, BeanieBean! She has the taste buds of a toddler, and weeps at the mention of any spice other than salt.
In my opinion it would be so much better if they didn’t do the whole “who’s cooking, me or you!?!” charade and instead said something like “we are so lucky to have an amazing chef who cooks our family delicious meals. Should out to Bob/Mary!! We love your food so much!”. If they did something like that I would be like aw, that’s nice. I bet their chef appreciates the public praise and recognition.
But no, instead we get to see them weakly pretend like they handle all their own meals by themselves. It’s not nearly as likeable. And it’s totally avoidable.
@Beenie, they’re just like us,don’t you know? They are so relatable/s.
It’s also not credible, Beenie.
They must be exhausted after a day of these fake preformative appearances, full of lies. I can’t imagine living my life lying like that.
Yes, acknowledging the chef would go a long way here IMO. no one thinks they’re going home and cooking. Just come out and admit it.
We all KNOW after a “full day of work” Kate is not tying her hair up, wrapping an apron around her waist, and making a “curry or salmon teriyaki.” They don’t even use the same ingredients and curries take a long time (especially if they use potato or stewed meats).
I think Kate was trying to deflect with the “are you cooking?” in hopes that it’ll lead to a big joke, but Will probably said curry because that’s what Kate is known for (ie. made it for him that one time and it was too spicy). Not acknowledging the staff is just not right—even those “gauche” American celebrities like Goop and Jennifer Lawrence give shoutouts to their private chefs.
Well at least someone in this family sweats 🤣🤣🤣and apparently it’s not Andrew 🤣🤣🤣
Lol – had exactly the same thought.
In my opinion, I think he likes that he’s been outed without having to have a “come out” moment.
The eggplant and curry are just euphemism . Just like the one re bum picking – both directed at TOB whom he is mocking – just really petty. This a joke b/w the family ie those in the know..
NB:Joke is similar to the bum pinching joke: Bum pinching by old black ladies – aka TOB’s bum “pinched” similarly by …????”leading to TOB thinking he is a hunk.
These characters are not as dumb as they seem… they are really petty & devious.
Before I read the article, and figured out it was the Wails being Keen, I thought it was Willnot’s very clunky attempt to suggest he’s very much not a pedophile, because he can sweat!
It’s as likely as this stupid exchange, with these two idiots.
These to chuckleheads think they give such good banter when it’s just really an obvious attempt to be cool and clever. How embarrassing. They are so useless.
The only thing these two ever excell at giving us is cringe and secondhand embarrassment.
*two 😉
I still don’t understand why he’s making this effort to be average Bill, especially with regards to cooking. Are there seriously people who think he has ever cooked a meal for his family? Even just once? Even the most ardent royalists understand he’s never had to cook for himself, his entire life, right?
It could have come across as self deprecating and as close to charming as he’s ever going to get to say something simple like, “Let’s be honest, all of our children would revolt if I cooked them a meal.” He even had an easy set-up to compliment Kitty on what a great cook she is, even though that is more laughable. She has no perks in her “royal” life, except the chefs, nannies, and wardrobe.
She will probably find a way for her nannies, cooks, etc. to join her in the grave, kind of like whichever ancient civilization buried treasured pets with their dead people.
If you are eating at home and like it spicy, why worry about how much you sweat? And the nonsense that either of them has to cook. I bet they have the same chef service from Windsor Castle that Andrew gets.
So he admits he looks like his emojis?
What a load. Are you cooking? No I’m not cooking? Yes we get that you don’t live together and that you both have cooks. I did see the video and he clearly states he has to be a grown up and I’m wondering when that’s going to happen Peg???
Do you know where I can watch this video? I usually don’t eatch their stuff but I want to see this one.
It is up above in the pictures about eggplants the video.
So he dosen’t like his eggplants spicy? Only mild?
I wonder if he spends much time at home sharing dinners. with kate.
That subtext is so telling! Clearly this was an unexpected but basic question anyone could answer. Those two are not having dinner together, that’s for sure.
One of those moments I wish we could post GIFs here because it would definitely be an “Ew David” re: fave emoji
It reminds me of an interview Charles and Diana did to try to end speculation that the marriage was in trouble. The interview was not a success. Diana talking about helping Charles pick out ties to wear and similar banter to Kate and William.
Lol, this is what the tabloids have to work with – no wonder they’re desperate.
When I lived in nyc, I used to get Indian takeout once a week so mostly I’m just sad bc where I live now there is none 😭. I could drive 30-40 to get some but it’s not the same. I struggle to imagine Kate cooking a curry but maybe she does every now and then?
I doubt kate cooks. She tells chef specifications for her meals. William may dine out a lot.
I doubt Kate eats.☹
She may have used to but I highly doubt it now. William already admitted his favorite “take out” was curry. He has said it multiple times in the past. He really likes curry. It may have even been a radio 1 talk show event that he said it once I believe. I even remember them asking if he drove to get it and he admitted that his security went and got it for him.
They’ve said all this before about William wanting his curry mild, not being able to tolerate a lot of heat, so Kate making it mild for him, then adding extra spice for herself, and then something different for George. So this is a story from when they all lived together. The only new thing is the sweating, which is too much information. Are we going to hear about the royals bathroom habits next?
I think the curry thing is weird because its the only thing we ever hear about her making. No, the woman doesn’t have to do all the cooking in a relationship. I do the majority of cooking in our house because I like to cook, and its funny bc my husband gets annoyed when he wants to make something and I’m like, out of my kitchen, LOL.
Anyway I digress. Whenever they talk about Kate cooking (as the hands on wife/mother she is) its always curry. It used to be roast chicken back in the day and now I guess they’ve decided the image of Kate whipping up a curry is the image they want to push.
Wasn’t roast chicken Meghan’s thing?
@Eurydice it was one of the random stories from when they were in Wales. Kate was always popping down to the store to buy chicken for William. It was part of the normal girl PR push for her before it came out that they had a chef in Wales. But they tried to make it sound like she was roasting a chicken 3 times a week.
They weren’t cooking because their maid was going to do it. It’s interesting they made this song and dance about this engagement and the only things that have come out of it are William’s love of the eggplant emotions and that he can’t handle spicy food. They not only lack charisma but substance.
What do his curry preferences have to do with mental health? They can’t stay on message. Presumed access/intimacy is all they’re offering, and if it’s not genuine, the public isn’t going to swallow it.
“William then joked that Kate ‘Has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It’s not a nice sight!’”
So, finally, The Peg Prince admits how he prefers to be pegged. Unfortunately, this is where my mind went—the emoji convo didn’t help—when I read this. And yes, it was not a nice mental picture AT ALL!
This shocked me TBH. Here’s Peggy admitting to getting pegged on a regular basis, yikes…
With the video of the eggplant response, we can now see the interviewer he was talking to was a woman of color. I think there is something with him where he can’t not see a WOC as sexual (the older black ladies “pinching his bum”, this convo, his treatment of Meghan to me screams sexual frustration). When I read about the eggplant answer it seemed like such an unforced error but I truly believe he just cannot help himself.
Random note: Vick Hope (the woman interviewer) is Calvin Harris’ new wife!
You know, iirc, years ago there were rumors Harry dated white blondes but secretly loved black women, and they were the ones he snuck in to have sex with on the down low.
Given the amount of projection that is clearly present in the press, and my speculation that Will had a crush on Meg from Suits, i wonder if that was really William, not Harry. Is the big secret that Will like getting pegged by powerful Black women? Oh, Lawd. His mistresses being black would explain a lot.
No, he said “Kate has to bring it in gently otherwise I sweat too much, its not a nice sight”. He gets pegged by KHate and other white mistresses. I don’t think he likes it from “powerful”, it has to be done “gently”, otherwise he can’t walk for days, like he couldn’t on the con-a-nation.😂😂
It wouldn’t put me off, but me and pepper are not friends. My nose will totally stream from the capsaicin. 😄
Having said that, I’ll still make curries like chana masala, rogan josh, korma etc, but I’ll have water & tissues on standby.
😂🤣😂They really are bloody useless aren’t they! So emojis and curry are mental health problems??? Well, yeah if your William and his eggplant!! I would have loved the interviewer to say “so prince William, is it the eggplant in your curry that makes you sweat?”.
They try so hard and fail miserably to make as if they are a couple that live together when we know they don’t. All they had to do is say we will grab a take away on the way home,” or “cook has left a casserole for us to heat through”, but no, they go through this whole charade In front of a microphone, then get outside and go there SEPERATE ways!, did anyone else notice they didn’t mention what the children like to eat, do they even know?
Judging from the video, Kate seemed really high on something…she laughed constantly and without a real reason…her whole demeanor was too joyous… I guess this is the only way to be with William…🤷♀️
@FIRSTCOMMENT, yep, she is a walking performing seal! Got a feeling if they don’t up or down her meds, their security detail are going to have to start carrying either a tazer or a tranquiliser gun!?
The context may have been about emoji and curry but had sexual& perhaps racial undertones especially the curry meal – I think the message was subliminal directed at TOB especially in the light of what was revealed in the book.
Can you tell me who is TOB. I know every other nickname except for TOB. Also, what kind of subliminal message?
TOB = The Other Brother.
A magazine did a story on William and dubbed him “TOB” on the cover.
@Jullianna -TOB in his book mentioned getting frostbite on his private parts . on the white skin frostbite on a body part turns purplish blue due to the lack of blood supply. This would of course make it difficult to be intimate with ….
The subtext of aubergine with tears = look this up online re emoji meaning{ not decent to state or give a word by word break down)
having Spicy curry prepared by Kate = TOB being intimate with wify/ black women
Where he says going gently … well this could be referring to the ac itself given the frostbitten bits of TOB.
Kates emoji of laughing hysterically + heart emoji- having a go atMM
in a nutshell, this is Wilnot and cant eviscerating TOB & his wife using Mental Health interview as a cover up.
jemmy, Willi is TOB, not Harry.
This reminded me of the time I treated my own late father, also bald, to his first Mexican meal. He never ate Mexican again for some reason. 🤷🥵
William, eat what you bloody well want, you will always be an ugly bsd, and it’s nothing to do with you sweating, it’s just YOU.
But didn’t he have a curry with his football mates? When he ‘joked’ about the security tackling the delivery guy to to the ground
Yes he did. I can only assume this is part of the ‘we’re totally normal folk, one of the lads, etc.’ cosplay. Friday night curry is a thing in the UK (sorry, not sure what your background is!) so this is what us regular peasant folk do on a Friday night. He’s just like us!
Yes. He did. He has mentioned Curry A LOT over the years. One time he told someone when asked that Curry was his favorite “take out”. When asked who picked it up he actually admitted his security picked it up.
I read that as well. It’s common knowledge that the curry is takeout, as you mention, and Kate is not much of a cook. They must think no one reads and remembers. I believe she may add more spice to hers, but not because she cooked it.
We’re getting way too much information about this family these days, who asked for all of these embarrassing details ?
This totally explains why he couldn’t handle Meghan.
“Now, the whole conversation had a bonus subtext, which is that William and Kate had zero plans for dinner together and they were winging it. That’s what happens when two people don’t live together and always eat dinner in different homes!” – My husband and I usually don’t know what we are doing for dinner until close to dinner time. That happens with us almost every day and we certainly live in the same home!
Us too! Always winging it at dinner time 😹
That may be well enough true for you but kate literally asked William if he was cooking. What a JOKE. She KNEW 100% that entitled, lazy, spoiled, man baby wasn’t cooking. They don’t even live together. She was desperately trying to sound relatable and change the narrative finally to William doing something for her and hoping he would just go along with it. Get real.
William wouldn’t even cook when they were dating and he was trying to supposedly “impress” her according to Jobson. She ended up having to cook all the time when they were roommates and at least one possibly more biographies have literally referred to kate as a “servant” in the early dating years to William and his friends. I cannot remember the whole context and who exactly referred to her as their servant but nonetheless she was certainly their “servant”.
Neither of them are cooking now. We have already seen kates cooking skills on full display and she cannot cook much less even flip a pancake.
They have personal cooks and delivery from the palace. And William has already talked about eating Curry multiple times; and that its his favorite “take out” and even admitted that his security is who goes and picks it up.
And neither are you.
LOL. Me laughing at the idea of not only Kate cooking but these two eating together at the same table in the same house – they hadn’t done that in ages! LOL!
Sharing a spicy meal with Peg sounds delightful. I can imagine the sweat dripping off his head onto the tablecloth as he’s telling “eggplant” jokes.
And he thinks he’s attractive when he’s NOT sweating? I have news for you, boy. And is he trying to be folksy and amusing? Because he fails at both. Sub-normal William. He will never be relatable.
So awkward and cringe. The epitome of unattractive.
I really did not need these details about Willy’s sweat.
I didn’t need the image that came to mind when I read “willys sweat”.
Good thing he didn’t start talking about curry farts.
Oh Peggy, you ain’t attractive no type of way. Go ahead and eat that curry if you want.
Is it just my imagination or does the woman doing the interview look a lot like Meghan with curly hair? Maybe that’s why Peg got so silly about the aubergine emoji thing. Seems he hasn’t gotten over his obsession with his sister-in-law.
Tell him his nonce uncle has a cure for that excessive sweating…
News Alert: you’re not attractive at all, EVER- in fact, one of the ugliest men on earth. Proof that what’s on the inside, always trumps and takes over what’s on the outside – not a lick or whiff of Diana left in him. Get pegged by good old daddy David you hot dog looking plebe.
Good lord. I eat dinner with my husband every night but as of right now I have no idea what we’re eating. What a reach!
Holly, what does your husband answer if someone during the day asked what he (and you) are having for dinner?
I was just watching the clip @kaiser posted up- as my gen A child would say that’s cringe 😬😂.
I also agree with Kaiser from yesterdays post, to whom is he texting or imo whom is he trying to relay this info to(hmm. a certain someone across the pond). LOLz..
So *that’s* why Andrew doesn’t sweat: he has full head of hair!