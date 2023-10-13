Jada Pinkett Smith: ‘It was ridiculous’ that people blamed me for the Oscar Slap

It’s still sort of incredible that people continue to relitigate the 2022 “Oscar Slap” only to come to the conclusion that Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were both at fault. Literally, there have been comments just this week about that. Jada was the target of Rock’s cruel joke, just as she’d been the target of his cruelty and harassment for decades before that night. Following the Oscar Slap, Chris Rock continued to blame JADA, targeting her yet again in his Netflix standup special, which he filmed in her hometown (Baltimore) and where he referred to her as a “bitch” dozens of times, claiming that she “started it.” Perhaps in Chris Rock’s delusional mind, Jada started it by refusing his advances. Well, Jada has more to say about how f–king crazy it was that she got the blame for her husband slapping Chris Rock.
Jada Pinkett Smith is looking back on the aftermath of her husband Will Smith’s Oscars incident.
“It was ridiculous in how far it went,” Jada, 52, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, reflecting on the rumors that she was somehow to blame for when Will, 55, struck Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards.
“But I also understood at the same time. Considering the false narrative that I had cheated on Will or I was like some adulteress, Will had never done that before,” Jada says. “And I think that when we just look at human nature… when you look at the breadcrumbs, people need something to blame.”
“And so people not knowing what was happening behind the scenes, I surely wasn’t surprised that I got blamed,” she adds of how some interpreted the incident. “But I understood that that’s just the human nature of it all.”
She’s right – it’s ridiculous how far it went, and she probably wasn’t surprised that so many people found a way to blame her. My heart still breaks for her when I think about that moment, especially knowing what we know now. She supported Will throughout his Oscar campaign, walking red carpets with him as they played as elite Black Hollywood power couple, even though they had been separated for years. She did that because she genuinely supports him and loves him, and she was there on Oscar night as the wife of a Best Actor nominee. Then Chris Rock – someone who has targeted her and harassed her for many years – got on stage and made fun of her alopecia. All she did was roll her eyes and look disgusted. That’s it. The rest of it was Will.
I must be out of the loop or just naive. I’ve seen people blame Will and people blame Chris but I’ve never seen someone say it was Jada’s fault. I mean… how could it be?
oh yeah, I remember this. People on here said it. It was because Will laughed at the joke, and then apparently looked at Jada who wasn’t laughing and then went up and slapped him. So people said that he laughed at it and then realized he wasn’t supposed to laugh and so Jada made him slap Chris Rock. Or something. that was how it became Jada’s fault, supposedly.
It’s Chris Rock’s fault he made a crappy/cruel joke at Jada’s expense, and its Will Smith’s fault he slapped him. None of this is on Jada but somehow it became her fault.
YUP! That fake ass narrative was EVERYWHERE, including this here forum.
Definitely saw a lot of people blaming her.
I’m still in awe of how beautiful she looked that night.
That dress is absolutely DIVINE.
Imagine putting all that effort in, looking absolutely divine … and then having a slug make fun of the one thing you can’t help. Ugh.
I know rich people are different than most of us/ and Hollywood people are different.
But I can’t wrap my head around the public facing lie- for 7 years.
Why?!?!
Who is the lie for ?
The public? Will’s bank account?
The “image” famous people curate and court and twist themselves into pretzels to present as?
It’s mind boggling. And seems exhausting.
I realize that’s not what the article is about, and she’s 100% right, it’s ridiculous she was blamed for something she did not do. But society both hates women and needs to know WHY (I am guilty of this one).
I know people in my normal everyday life who do enormous contortions to keep up an outside perception that doesn’t match their reality. I can’t imagine what the pressures in Hollywood are like. Also, Smith is astonishingly talented and charismatic, but he’s also been all about the image, from the moment his career took off.
What exactly was the lie?? They are still legally married. They are not divorced. They still clearly love and respect each other and were and are figuring out their dynamics as a couple. And ultimately they don’t owe randos on the internet an explanation of how they choose to approach their marriage.
Legally married but not living together and living separate lives. They weren’t in a relationship but still showing up everywhere as a couple for seven years. So yes, a lie. They don’t owe us any explanations but they hid the fact they were essentially broken up and lying to the world about it. Sometimes it’s easier to lie than to tell the truth. I think it’s unusual but also not entirely surprised. The Smiths have always overshared about their sex lives. When couples do this, it’s always a sign to me that things are not okay on the home front.
They also made some weird comments a few years ago about how they didn’t regard each other as “husband and wife” but as “life partners” and didn’t use the term “married” anymore (Will said this in a podcast). I thought that was really odd at the time and now we all know it was a red flag, but lots of people refer to their spouses/significant others as “partner” whether they are married or not. But the word “partner” implies you are still in a relationship.
I don’t care if they divorce or not, if they want to stay legally married while being in a relationship with another person that’s their deal. Divorces are emotional, expensive, and time consuming. Danny Devito and Rhea Perlman are another good example of a couple that was together for a long time and separated but never divorced. They’re still legally married but no longer a couple, Rhea said this outright in an interview sometime in the last few years.
@VilleRose While the arrangement may seem nonstandard to most, it is common enough to have its own term, “LAT,” “living apart together.” I am very much married and committed to my spouse (and monogamous!), but for a variety of reasons I am not currently living or working in the same state. Of course a lot of older people hear this and assume that we’ve “split”; what works for some isn’t ideal (or socioculturally okay) for others. Will and Jada are both married and “separated” (with no intention to divorce). They are LAT. They have never “lied” or misled; if anything, they have frequently hinted, however obliquely, at “the truth.”
There are a lot of ways to do marriage and people have different reasons for getting or staying together. Them choosing to end or suspend the romantic aspect of their partnership while maintaining the familial, economic, legal aspects is in no way a lie.
I certainly think they don’t “owe” the public anything. And frankly, he is pretty private.
However she is all about spilling her business on her talk show. Where they talk about personal, intimate things. (and i find her charming and forthright, and have enjoyed episodes of that show). So, it does kind of feel like a lie. To tell selective truths about your marriage- but not say- oh the marriage is basically over. and has been for years.
And being “legally” married is kind of like being “technically” married- the subtext is- we can say it is true and not be lying, but it is not really true.
And it is still ridiculous that she had to face an iota of blame for what happened between those two men.
100 Agree
Chris Rock really needs to be called out more for his decades long harassment of Jada.
More than called out – the authorities need to be put on notice bc wtaf is this where a man can use his platform to abuse a woman in this way just because she rebuffed him.
They also need to speak to other women he has dated because behaviour like this tends to follow a pattern.
It has always irked me that Chris Rock is given a pass due to being on the spectrum/ neuro divergent, but using that as an excuse continually for his sh!tty behaviour is an insult to other neuro-divergent people. This is just ridiculous now knowing the additional context to that slap.
He also should never be allowed to host the Oscars or any other awards ceremony again.
If you haven’t seen “Sin Eater” yet, you really should. Chris Rock needs to be called out for waaaaaay more than just this. This man has been a menace to women for literal decades now.
It’s so easy.
Whenever there’s a conflict between men, blame the women.
It’s so ingrained in society that no matter how many million people saw this particular incident go down live in front of their TVs still found a way to somehow, someway blame Jada.
It’s not only sad, it’s infuriating.
100%
And Jada is trolled so badly because she is not considered a ‘perfect victim’.
It’s really quite disgusting.
Especially when said woman is Black.
So true.
This is going to be an unpopular opinion here, but I’m getting sick of all of them – Will, Jada, Chris. I’d like to not hear from any of them for a while.
This!! Take us all out the group chat. No one aside from your therapist needs to know this much about your messy AF life. Do you, no need to keep the public informed.
Ah yes, the moment the woman stands up to give her narrative, that’s when it’s time for everyone, but especially her, to shut up and sit down. Royalists tell the Sussexes the same thing.
You can always close the window or not click on the story.
@Jessie – she’s been giving her narrative for a long time now, which is fine. And now it turns out a big chunk of that narrative is different, which is also fine. It’s fortunate that her celebrity status gives her a voice and no one is going to make her shut up – a lot of women don’t have that luxury.
They’re all terrible. #teamnoone
What makes Jada terrible??
She ruined The Matrix 2 and 3.
AND she keeps bringing up “being soulmates with Tupac” nonstop, even though nobody asked. She’s literally milking it.
@Caroline – She is a terrible person because you didn’t like her in The Matrix?? And her talking about a man who she grew up with and was her LITERAL best friend dying and being happy that his killer may finally be brought to justice offends you?? Your misogynoir is showing.
I think she meant it as a joke, Ameerah.(beautiful name) I thought that Matrix line was pretty funny.
I did not know she was good friends with Tupac. I know very little about the lady other than her bravery.
@Lady D she most certainly WASN’T joking while bringing up Jada’s dead friend. And thank you for the compliment.
You’re right, that part wasn’t fair at all.
I wanted to mention your name last week when it came up in the comments, but a LOT of people beat me to it:)
Honestly, as much as I like gossip (clearly-I’ve been on this site forever) I sometimes think we all need a break from knowing so much about people’s personal lives. Like why is it national news that Joe and Sophie have reached an agreement about their girls? Or why do we all need to hear about the Smiths’ marriage and have opinions on how they choose to live?
I’ll join you at the unpopular table. This backstory is so entangled and complicated – I don’t know who they’re trying to convince of what or why. All I’ll take away is it’s bad to insult people and it’s bad to assault people. After that, they can figure things out without me.
Nobody has to click on a story about anybody.
Right? One Jada article a day for a few days in a row and eight BRF and M&H posts daily. I just scroll past because I don’t GAF about those people. Easy peasy.
Yep! Don’t care. Don’t click. Like @Jessie just commented. The woman gives her side of the story and she’s shouted down. Don’t speak. Don’t complain. Let everyone else tell your story.
I’d rather read 10 more stories about Jada than another one about the British royal family. Had to scroll to get to this one!
I have seen few people blaming her but my take is that people overreacted about the slap when it happened. Then instead of admitting it later, they grasp at straws to prove they were right about overreacting.
You obviously were not on Twitter that entire week after the Oscars. Or this week. Because that’s all people did was try to somehow make it her fault.
Some of it is her fault. Listen she’s way more emotionally savvy than Rock and Smith. And she’s skating circles around them while they fight. And she gets all the attention and looks like the brave one speaking her truth. She’s brilliantly emotionally manipulative. Great she can rise from the smoking ruins of Will Smiths career like a phoenix and get praised for her brave book. Nothing truthful or brave about staying with a famous wealthy actor. It could be called support or it could be called benefitting from the lifestyle his fame brings. It can be both. Work on the marriage or leave an immature and weak problematic man but play games make a show about the marital problems and write a book and look like the truth warrior? Please.
There is so much much wrong with your comment it actually boggles my mind. I don’t know even where to begin to unpack all of the problematic things you actually typed out.
A woman is harassed degraded and targeted by a man for LITERALLY years – but it’s her fault.
Her husband makes the CHOICE to slap said man – her FAULT
She stays silent for an entire year while folks on the internet blame her and talk shit about her. Finally speaks up and tells her side – HER fault. She needs to stfu.
She and her husband choose to stay together in whatever way works for THEM – Her fault. She’s a gold digger (despite her having a 30 year career of her own BUT OKAY)
I said some of it was her fault. Sometimes women are at fault too. You know? We’re not all angels. That red table talk where they talk about their marriage, she goes on about her affairs? Is that nice to do to a partner? And she’s chill about it and he’s upset and messed up? Never said she was a gold digger. If the marriage is that bad leave it but that may be harder because of the wealth and advantages. Is Chris Rock wrong to bug her? Sure. Doesn’t take away from the fact that they have a toxic marriage and she’s talented at selling the brand of their problems to the public and rising above it all and looking like the hero. He slapped Chris Rock and is a jerk sure, but the emotional turmoil and crazy emotional games generated from their marriage that they both participated in surely contributed to his jerky craziness and loss of control. I have observed them for years. They are weird, and she always looks like she’s enjoying herself and he always looks clued out. Just because she’s calm and can elucidate the issues and he’s macho and emotional and violent doesn’t make her the good guy and him the villain. Toxic marriage. Both at fault.
@liz All you’re doing at this point is further proving how problematic your original comment is by doubling down and continuing to say problematic $hit.
Pure misogyny. Blame the woman for the men’s actions.
With a generous heap of misogynoir mixed in.
Wow! That is one of the worst takes I’ve ever seen about anything on this site. She’s to blame because she’s smarter than them? So intelligent women should just shut up and stay quiet so they don’t cause problems for the men in their lives?
People will twist themselves into knots to talk $hit about Black women. Like Meghan, Jada seems to trigger the misogynoir in a LOT of folks.
No, Jada is not one iota like Madame Duchess Meghan. Being a feminist and an anti-racist doesn’t mean we can’t think critically. Thinking critically is what allows us to see the misogynoir against Meghan despite the RR doing their damned best to own the narrative. Jada has historically presented a problematic, half-truth kind of story about herself, which critical thinkers find a bit sus.
Thank you for the fresh perspective @Liz. People may distort this perspective to an extreme but Jada’s actions and words have revealed her to be a shady character. I’m not buying anything that she’s selling- man, woman, no difference, she’s an unreliable narrator with her half truths and narcissistic patterns of behaviour.
I’ve always felt Chris Rock was mostly to blame. Yes, Will Smith did go up and slap him, but it was in defense of his wife, who was hurt and humiliated by a jackass on stage on what should have been a beautiful night for both her and her husband. I’m not saying it was noble of Will (but maybe I do feel that?) Women, particularly Black women, never seem to be defended by others (when they should be or need to be). Maybe it was wrong-headed of Will to slap Chris. Maybe he could have just said what he did (“Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.”) But his heart was in the right place, surely.
He did not say of. He said, “keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth. His delivery was guttural and I think dropping the ‘of’ the way he did helped emphasize that. A lot of publications have added the word of to his sentence.
One note: This isn’t the first time Jada has done something like this. On YouTube, Tommy Davidson said Will Smith came to beat him based off of something she told Will. Tommy and Jada were in the movie Woo? I believe and Tommy was simply doing his job and Will confronted him about a kissing scene they had to do. Tommy wrote about it in his book that he didn’t know why Will attacked him only to find out years later it was because of something Jada told him.
Wow, what a depressing thread. Y’all need to keep Jada’s name out your mouths (not you, Ameerah or a few others). Just the h8rs. Don’t like her? Go look at someone else. But don’t be blaming her for men’s bs.
Jada and Will are married but no longer romantically involved. That’s the case for a lot of people. They raised two kids, they have successful careers. They are more successful than you or I will ever be (and are better looking). I think that’s what’s really behind internet randos trying to tear them down.
It’s complicated. But people just have to drag successful Black folks. Stop it. It’s a terrible look.
I agree she doesn’t deserve blame for the slap. It makes zero sense.
That said, i don’t get your comment. This site is a celeb gossip site. It has nothing to do with their race. People don’t like how she’s behaving. Just like they don’t like how say, Ethan Slater is behaving. Or Kate Middleton. Etc the list goes on and it’s not even about what you’re saying.
It’s about celebrities
Jada co-owns a production company with Will. It may be for business not just personal reasons why they are not divorced yet.
I wish she’d stop talking about Will. At this point I feel bad for him and their kids.
Even Jada makes the point that Rock came right over and apologized to her. He is not the devil, he is a comedian. FFS, it was a joke. Will Smith is a violent idiot who assaulted Rock in public. Also, I thought GI Jane was Moore’s finest look. That was not a joke.
So obviously Will Smith is the one at fault for assaulting Chris rock. And yeah, his joke was classless and inappropriate, but no one deserves to be assaulted. That being said, Jada really needs to stop talking about Chris. What does she feel she needs to prove? Chris took the high road after that incident and she just needs the leave him alone at this point – the comments about him asking her out, him apologizing to her etc. are just trying to inflate her ego at his expense. I also think she should stop talking about will, but maybe he’s ok with her talking about their relationship endlessly.
Not trying to be funny. She now has hair. Our neighbor has alapacia and she has nothing. At all. And now jada has some…and she is pushing back on the narrative??? Sorry. Not buying any of it.