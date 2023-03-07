People: Chris Rock had been obsessed with Jada Pinkett Smith for ’30 years’

While Jada Pinkett Smith isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, over the years, I’ve grown to admire her. She’s been on the right side of history many times, and so much of the angst and anger directed at her is because she married Mr. Popularity, Will Smith. On the Chris Rock issue, Jada is unequivocally the victim. She never did anything to Rock, and all he’s done is harass her and make her the butt of his jokes for decades. Rock has been obsessed with her for so long, and he felt empowered to stand on stage at the Oscars and make fun of her alopecia on a night where she was simply there to support her husband, who was nominated. Will Smith was the one who slapped Rock – all Jada did was stay in her seat and roll her eyes in disgust as Rock once again had her name in his mouth. Well, Jada’s friends are talking to People Mag in the wake of Rock’s horrid Netflix special, and I’m glad her side is saying all of this:
Jada Pinkett Smith is not involved in the ongoing tension between her husband Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE. A year after the infamous incident at the 94th Academy Awards where Smith struck Rock onstage, Rock addressed the assault in his live Netflix comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Saturday, peppering it with scathing jokes about the Smiths and their marriage.
“Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled,” the source says. “Chris is obsessed with her and that’s been going on for almost 30 years. Look where he chose to film his Netflix special. Her hometown [of Baltimore]. Obsessed. Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?” the source adds.
In 2016, Jada showed her support for Black actors as part of the “#OscarsSoWhite” movement. Will, 54, was shut out of the Best Actor race that year for his performance in Concussion. During his stand-up special, Rock quipped: “Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn’t host ’cause her man didn’t get nominated for Concussion. And then he gives me a f–––ing concussion.”
The source counters: “She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job.”
In his special, Rock claimed that Jada deserved to be made fun of, saying that she was the one to start things and that he was simply reacting.
“I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f—? That’s how it is: She starts it, I finish it,” Rock said. “That’s what the f— happened. Nobody’s pickin’ on this bitch. She started this s—. Nobody was pickin’ on her.”
The source tells PEOPLE they “were shocked at how many times Chris used the word bitch in referring to Jada.”
Despite Rock’s targeting of Jada, she is looking ahead, the source adds.
“Right now Jada is focused on her book that will come out this year,” the source concluded.
Yeah… I believe Jada’s side. She didn’t do anything to Chris Rock. I would argue that, from the way he’s obsessively sh-t talked her, she probably rejected him at one point, back in the 1990s. That’s the incel energy Rock has brought to Jada’s doorstep for decades – that of a man who got rejected and couldn’t handle it, so he had to smear the woman repeatedly. I believe Jada on the Oscar-hosting thing too – she wasn’t mad about Rock hosting the Oscars that year, her point was about Black actors and creators needing to be nominated. And she was right. Rock has created this whole delusion where Jada is constantly belittling him or starting sh-t with him, where all she’s ever done is exist and be married to Will and be an activist and an outspoken Black woman. (And yes, the Baltimore thing is f–king crazy.)
It’s good jada’s friends are taking to People about this. This is really creepy behavior. Like he is driven to publicly shame Jada and shows no sign of stopping. Chris has got that Big Incel Energy.
@ Jais, yes!!! Chris Rock does act like an incel with big energy.
I want to ask why they keep allowing him to perform??? Chris Rock isn’t funny, entertaining nor does he have redeeming qualities. CR needs to go away and seek help……
He is an incel. According to the Wayans’ brothers (keenan and damon), Chris rock asked Jada out numerous times, tried to get them to give him her info. At the time she had just started seeing Will. She wasn’t interested and said he was lame. He’s what happens when you think money and fame automatically entitle you to women.
It’s disturbing.
‘Incel’ nails it. So does the word ‘obsession’. Very glad to see Chris Rock called out like that, and on such a widely-read forum.
Yeah that Netflix “special” was just nauseating. He is not f*cking funny.
And yes , he seems obsessed with her. It’s all so crazy now.
He has *never* been funny- but he’s *always* irritating.
Chris Rock is a nonentity and a washed up actor and comedian. He only makes headlines when he is being rude, hateful and misogynistic towards women. Especially black women. His rants are not comedy, they are just hate.
I understand despising Rock, but he got slapped when he was hosting the Oscars. That is not a job for a nonentity. He was also paid 40 million dollars for the Netflix special (I read)–again, not the type of money paid to someone who does not matter.
Rock is a hateful, misogynoiristic, solipsistic and perpetually hurt man child. He’s stuck in the 90s. He’s a bundle of rage and dark-skinned skinny black boy bussed to a white school bottomless pit.
He wasn’t hosting. He was presenting. And he had been told not to make the joke about Jada during rehearsals. He did it anyway.
@ Ameerah M, I did not know that. Now that I do, that makes CR even more irrationally ludicrous than I originally thought.
Chris Rock needs to keep JPS out of his f#cking mouth forever!!! And when he starts in on JPS they need to pull him OFF of the stage.
CR has a history of this. He presented an award at the NAACP Awards years ago and was told not to make any Jussie Smollett jokes, but did anyway. I’m guessing that show didn’t check him leaving him free to keep stepping out of line again.
Yea, apparently he also had “jokes” targeting Duchess Meghan and Serena Williams. He’s the poster child for misogynoir.
I’m happy someone outside of Twitter threads is laying it all out. He’s been acting like someone curved since 1997 and she was on his HBO show. Chris is behaving like a lot of people that when they were younger were told that they were ugly, or fat, or whatever unattractive metric we have at the time, and grew up to become more conventionally attractive because of weight loss, dentistry, dressing in more stylish clothes whatever. He’s taking out all that anger at being minimized on the people in this case women who he feels wouldn’t give him the time of day. He needs to deal with that crap in therapy though not on a world stage.
Joss Whedon energy/ creepy and abusive and yuck,
I hate that men like Chris and pierce are allowed to harrass women like this.
The fact that they both have daughters is grotesque.
In non celebrity life they would have restraining orders on them.
Yep, it’s harrassment. Plain and simple.
They know they can always count on applause when they target women who are already on non-famous (conservative *and* liberal) misogynists’ shitlists for being too modern, too successful, too attractive, or too assertive. Once non-famous people get it in their minds to hate a woman for any of those reasons, they lose their ability to recognize when to put their dislike of that woman aside and when things are being taken too far. Even when that other craggy loser made those violent comments about Meghan Markle, there were people who couldn’t condemn his comments without fucked up tirades about her liking it, and all their delusional reasons about why she’s a villain too. There’s a lot of “let’s demonize women for seeking attention while using them to draw attention to ourselves in the most toxic ways” going around in the media and in comment sections.
KP this is exactly right. I was completely unaware of of the history between Chris and Jada. I just thought of him as a vaguely irritating comedian. But the receipts that have been shown since then and his Behavior coming to Baltimore to film his special? Yikes. He is absolutely approaching Piers levels of creepy. The fact that both men have been allowed to just attack black women at will is disgusting.
Thanks for covering this story, Kaiser. Everyone should know what a pathetic dangerous creep Rock is.
So disturbing. And using the word “bitch” multiple times talking about her? I had hoped his silence on “the slap” was an act of class and rising above… or something. Nope – he was just biding his time until he could have her name in his mouth and denigrate her without repercussion.
This is unacceptable language, period. It’s even worse when she is somehow being blamed for soMething her husband did.
Meanwhile Chris himself and Netflix profit from the hatred and misogyny.
He looked unhinged during the part of the special when he was talking about Jada.
He’s made me laugh in the past, but this current special is not funny and he seems like a mean-spirited a-hole throughout.
He did seem to be angry but also hurt during that part. I felt sad for him and everyone involved. The Smiths somehow being above being razzed is ludicrous to me—everyone should be able to laugh at themselves, the Sussexes included. But the deep history here, the underlying obsession is so uncomfortable and takes the trolling/“comedy” to a new and dangerous low.
No one is saying the Smiths are above being teased, but Chris decided to tease Jada (after years of this same behavior) on what was a major achievement in Will’s career. If Chris was as into solidarity with Black folks as he is with white comedians (hyucking it up while they used the N word in his face – I’m sure he was reliving some Black kid in an all white school trauma in THAT moment), he would have known that the thing to do is SUPPORT and that means not derailing the moment.
This is also why raising kids outside of their culture can be damaging. Black folks are the first to tease and play but you DON’T get your triflin ass up on a global stage, in front of MILLIONS of white folks, and tear down another Black performer (and definitely don’t target his wife! Not even him, but the woman there just being gorgeous and supporting him) on arguably the biggest night of his career.
At the time I felt Will Smith should not have slapped Chris Rock. I don’t like physical violence, though I agree that CR crossed a line. Chris Rock sure as hell came to the wrong conclusion about the Oscars though! Incel, right wing creep—that’s who he is in the Netflix special.
The only thing that was wrong was the timing…
I have been seeing him TARGET HER VICIOUSLY in public for over HALF MY LIFE…which is why when Will slapped the TASTE out of his mouff on the BIGGEST STAGE GLOBALLY…I opened another can of ice cold Pepsi & took a LONG REFRESHING DRINK!
Same! And I commented that the slap was well deserved on last year’s post about that incident. Every Black woman, whose was of age or old enough to remember Chris during the 90s knows of his obsession and constant disrespect of Jada! Once again, that slap was well deserved, and I only wish that Will gave him multiple slaps that night!
The Slap That Outraged the White World is increasingly looking justified.
Hey, white girl here and I will tell you from the moment the slap happened I was firmly on Will’s side. Chris Rock has been dissing black women for years. He would say the most awful things about his now ex-wife and all the while he was, and has acknowledged, that he was screwing around while on tour. He has worked black women’s hair into his routines for ridicule for years as well. It is also clear that CR (like Piers Morgan with Meghan) is obsessed with Jada and tries to destroy someone who either rejected him or simply wasn’t interested in giving him the time of day. He is a black male Karen who, through his lashing out, has done everything but scream out “don’t you know who I am” to anyone he thinks will listen. I could never understand why so many were willing to come to his defense. Someone once said that Rudy Giuliani is a small man looking for a balcony. I think that is an apt description of CR as well!
Yes! Her friends are right. He’s been obsessed with her for 30 years. It’s creepy and dangerous. We gotta stop normalizing boner rage. Get over it, Rock. She doesn’t want you.
Truth, Lala! i always thought, “She said no him,” cause that is how he acts, like she rejected him and he never got over it. It’s like when they tell little girls, “he’s messin’ with you because he LIKES you. it’s okay!” Hell NO it’s not okay. When that sleep happened, he so deserved it, but we all knew that a bunch of folks who didn’t know the history were going to spin it.
She was Lisa Bonet hot and successful. He just always seemed to be obsessed with her.
Jada may be an over sharer, but she does it in service to mental health, and she has more class for not saying anything until now than he has in his pinky fingernail. SHE has even talked about the rejection! The Wayans did!
That white dress she’s wearing is gorgeous! And she looks great in it. Haven’t watched CR Netflix special. Maybe it’ll be on background while doing bookkeeping.
Chris Rock is unhinged.
A bit of a tangent, but I hope if Meghan ever talks about her experiences in the BRF she chooses Red Table Talk
I think Meghan’s finished talking about her experience with the Royal Family.
Agreed, however, Meghan and Jada discussing stalkers and how society allows famous people to get away with stalking (ie Piers/William and Chris) would be a v e r y interesting conversation.
Obviously, their actual names would not be spoken but the topic could still be discussed.
I said it yesterday and I will say it again today, Chris needs therapy. He needs help with the issues that he has with his own self hatred and with Black. Women. He also needs to deal with his issues with colorism and the need for white peoples acceptance.
When he announced that he has a learning disability a couple years ago, he said he’d been in therapy (and, in the process, had been realizing how many of the issues he’d encountered in his life had been a him problem rather than a them problem).
He probably needs a few good identity deconstructing psychedelic trips as well as more therapy. Can Harry hook him up with the good services?
I can’t wait for them to ask Jada to host the Oscars. Will was wrong slapping him, but he is wrong in many ways trying to trash Jada. Chris is full of anger and resentment. Having this show filmed in baltimore is a big shade to her and that is how he made sure people were gonna show up.
I can’t see them asking her to host while he’s still banned. I don’t think they’ll cut the ban short, but maybe they will if Chris keeps ranting.
No shade here, but I’m not too sure why everything has to be made into a black and white issue. I’m not seeing the relevance here.
Just know that there’s a lot going on that you’re missing.
Hmmm, two men who were once close until one publicly trashed the others wife. Husband publicly backed his wife and the other man cannot stop publicly abusing the wife. Jada did nothing to Chris, Meghan did nothing to Willy. Jada owes nothing to Chris, Meghan owes nothing to Willy.
I keep thinking that IF (if being the key word because I don’t know for sure) Jada and Will do have an open marriage, Rock has made multiple passes at her and has been turned down at every turn.
I could picture someone like him especially taking offense to a polyamorous woman saying no to him but yes to others.
I feel like a lot of people (especially men) have a weird sense of entitlement when it comes to bisexual or polyamorous women. Sort of like thinking because she may be bi or poly, she’ll sleep with anyone. So when a woman like this is not interested, the pursuer takes EXTRA offense.
Which is all terrible.
Or it could also be Chris’ ego is so fragile he can’t get over the one time she turned him down.
And now this whole thing has breathed new life into his career so if course he’s going to keep talking about it.
I completely agree with your assessment. I am acquainted with a man holding a years long grudge against a friend of mine because she’s promiscuous, but doesn’t want him. She slept with his friend, which apparently really stung, but not him. He’s a grown man behaving like a toddler because he hasn’t gotten a turn he was never entitled to. It’s nuts! Also reminds me of a dude who responded that he “already has enough friends” when I told him I wasn’t interested in a relationship. He felt like he deserved more, and was really angry when I didn’t agree!
I’ll say it: this young white girl is glad Will Smith stood up for his wife and humiliated Chris Rock on the world stage. Apparently, Will Smith didn’t hit him hard enough. It’s telling that Jada can be harassed, singled-out, verbally abused, humiliated and bullied by a grown man who has no place in her life, for decades, and hardly an eyebrow is raised. But hit a man once and it’s all the world talked about for weeks. And he deserved it!!
I couldn’t agree with you more! (White girl here as well!)
Not only am I a white woman but I’m also a country girl. All these people blathering on about VIOLENCE IS NEVER THE ANSWER™️ do not understand the #1 rule of running your mouth about a woman in front of her man: you are going to get punched in the mouth. No one is going to stop that man from punching you in the mouth. They will stand there, watch it happen, and then tell you that you deserved it.
Chris was lucky Will didn’t punch him.
Well, as I was growing up, for a man or boy to slap another man or boy was viewed as humiliating— vs a punch, which might have implied a fight between equals. I don’t think Will wanted to physically hurt Chris Rock. I’m there for the public humiliation though. Chris Rock let his mouth write a check that his a$$ couldn’t cash. I hope more people are becoming aware of just how abusive and problematic Chris Rock has been for decades — and, horribly, he’s been well rewarded for his painfully noxious “jokes”.
Thank you Kaiser for writing this. Shame on Netflix for giving a platform to this decades long harassment of Jada.
The same Netflix who welcomed Meghan with open arms allowed Chris to openly slag on her. I hope she asks them why they were willing to pay this man millions of dollars to drag her.
His special “Tambourine” was about cheating on his wife and how that hurt her, and how it sucks to be a divorced dad. Actually that sounds like he took accountability.
He like seesaws between. says yeah I cheated, but it was so few times! I had so many opportunities! Why was it so bad of me when it was so few times!
And how he competes with his ex to make sure he one ups her on toys and vacations when it’s his time with the kids.
So pretty much what you’d expect.
Anyway. I’m wondering if part of his morbid fascination with the Smiths is their open marriage. Jada “cheated,” Will is ok. Chris is big mad that he reached out to Will (probably saying nasty sh-t about Jada that Will didn’t want to hear) and Will didn’t respond.
Chris cheated and went through this harrowing divorce. Jada “cheated” and faces no consequences, so by God is he going to make sure she gets it!
His fascination is that Jada rejected him years before she and Will got together and he has never gotten over it.
I said “part of his morbid fascination”… Obviously lots of factors over 30 years.
How do you know that Jada faced no consequences? Was she to be burned at the Stake.
I wasn’t speaking for me. I was assuming his perspective since he had to divorce and they didn’t. And that didn’t mean I’m condoning, excusing, explaining or in any way on the side of this unfunny nut job.
If you read my original post, my personal perspective is very clear.
Jada AND Will have both been with other partners over the years of their marriage. People just got up in arms about it when Will and Jada talked openly about Jada’s “entanglement”. The fact that their marriage is (somewhat or very) open/poly and they have agreements that work for them has been well known.
Jada did not “cheat” – she was operating within the agreements of her relationship. People just can’t deal with a woman who actually owns her own pu&&y and enjoys it when and how she pleases.
Absolutely. That’s why they keep framing it as Jada cheated on Will with August Alsina, instead of couple in a poly relationship had other relationships. Will had a girlfriend at the exact same time and the only difference is she wasn’t talking about it like August did. They absolutely hate that not only does Jada get to be married to a handsome successful attractive man, but that man is perfectly okay with them having the type of relationship where they do their own thing if they want to.
I’ve long suspected Rock, at rehersals, agreed not to make the joke…but went back on it when actually on the telecast. I’ve always believed this was the extra motivation for Will to smack Rock.
Violence isn’t cool but the hysterical pearl clutching outrage to this smack was absurd. People were acting like Will beat Rock within an inch of his life, and screeching like it was the most violent act ever.
And Rock calling Jada a bit-h when Will is the one who got violent with him…tells me Rock ain’t really that pressed about the smack as much as he’s pressed his joke was considered unfunny.
It would be nice if we stopped giving attention to Chris Rock for this. I watched the Marlon Wayans “God Loves Me” stand-up last night and he has a more interesting take on all of this. He speaks very lovingly of Jada.
Thank you for recommending it!
I keep forgetting that did and had to promote Madagascar together. That makes him a even bigger douchebag.
Jada rejecting him all those years ago did something because his ex wife Malaak and ex long time girlfriend Magalyn have similar features and skin tone to Jada and they both eventually got sick of him and rejected him as well. Then he went after Duchess Meghan. I’m seeing a pattern here.
I can’t believe that we’re still talking about this irritating manbaby and his pathetic attempts at humor. I got a lot of crap for saying he deserved it a year ago. but he did deserve it, and now he’s milking it for all it’s worth. and his hateful campaign against Jada is being rewarded. ugh.
Chris Rock, on his good Ninja tour….still attacking Jada. Will should whip his ass again.
I immediately pull my support for anyone who endorses the antics of this unfunny gremlin.
Ugh, I’m so disgusted and disappointed by this. I have found Rock funny in the past. As someone pointed out above, he didn’t always seem so angry. There was some anger in his work but he used it more effectively and seemed to have more control over it. Now he’s stewing in it, or something.
I personally don’t think Will should have slapped Chris on stage, despite the nastiness of the joke. If Will was going to smack him, he should have just done it privately, like “meet me outside.” It would have avoided the fallout anyway.
Comedians are going to go after people sometimes. At least some of them are. There are comedians who manage to never be nasty (like Jim Gaffigan) and I appreciate that, but I also accept that razzing famous people is often part of the schtick. So is pushing the envelope.
That said, the way Rock has been targeting Jada for years, and seems to hold this petty grudge against her, is really disturbing, sad, and deeply unfunny. I wish he would just shut up about it but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen.
He can afford therapy. He should do it. Even comedians can’t always use humor to exorcise their demons.
As a white person I was deeply deeply uncomfortable with the response by many white people to the slap. The response was so over the top and the pearl clutching by certain white celebrities was beyond ridiculous.
I hope some of those people see how silly they look now that we know CR is basically an incel stalker that desperately needs therapy and to leave Jada alone.
I am NOT watching the netflix special and instead I’m watching some old Will Smith movies on netflix instead.
If you haven’t watched CR’s Netflix special yet – DON’T DO IT! Don’t give it the views. And if you’re so curious, at least just wait to watch it later, but not during its early release.
I’m confused. He’s “been obsessed with her for 30 years”…but…wheres the timeline on this? The article talks about 2016. What happened before this? I know Chris has made jokes about her on 3 different occasions, but does it stretch back 30 years?
People were posting jokes online at some of his older comedy specials. Chris was making jokes about Jada as far back as 1995. I really get the feeling she did reject him or something. If it were me, it’s be funny if he made fun of me the 1st few times but after 30 years…get some new material.