The Waleses would rather be neighbors with a human trafficker than a Black woman

Prince Andrew was sort of the first royal (in recent royal history) to make his permanent home in Windsor. He moved into Royal Lodge and based himself there in 2002-03, shortly after the Queen Mum died. He also kept an apartment in Buckingham Palace, obviously. Then in 2018, QEII “gave” Frogmore Cottage to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they turned down more “lavish” properties, likely including some palace apartments in London. They too wanted to have a family home with a yard and space for their kids. Basically, as soon as the Sussexes got Frogmore Cottage, Prince William and Kate were incandescent with jealousy. They demanded a place in Windsor too, and William had his eye on Frogmore Cottage the second he managed to exile the Sussexes. The eviction of the Sussexes from Frogmore has been a long time coming, and it’s been long plotted by William, Kate and Charles as well. Well, funny story – even though the Sussexes based themselves in Windsor long before Peg and Buttons, now the Waleses want to emphasize that they do NOT want the Sussexes as neighbors.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be “on board” with King Charles’ decision to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, a royal expert claimed. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, speaking exclusively to OK!, said the Prince and Princess of Wales would ‘absolutely support’ the eviction as they ‘probably do not want the Sussexes as neighbours’. This week it emerged the King has asked Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, to vacate Frogmore Cottage – the home they were gifted by the late Queen after they tied the knot in 2018. It was reported that the home will instead be offered to Prince Andrew, 63, after it was revealed the disgraced Duke of York is set to be moved from Royal Lodge in Windsor Park, where he has lived since 2003 alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. According to reports, the King wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of Frogmore Cottage before his Coronation in May. When asked about the reaction of Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, to the eviction, Ms Bond replied: “They will be absolutely supportive of Charles’ decision. They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbours. I think they’d probably have Andrew. They’ll be completely on board with this and support Charles.

[From OK! Magazine]

“We’d rather have a rapist human trafficker as a neighbor than a Black woman and her mixed-race children!” – William and Kate. Nevermind the fact that – once again – Peg and Buttons moved to Windsor after the Sussexes, and they did so because of their disturbed need to copy everything the Sussexes do. It’s Peak Will and Kate to arrive in Windsor, declare it theirs and announce that Harry and Meghan are evicted because they don’t want the Sussexes as neighbors.