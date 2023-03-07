The Waleses would rather be neighbors with a human trafficker than a Black woman

Prince Andrew was sort of the first royal (in recent royal history) to make his permanent home in Windsor. He moved into Royal Lodge and based himself there in 2002-03, shortly after the Queen Mum died. He also kept an apartment in Buckingham Palace, obviously. Then in 2018, QEII “gave” Frogmore Cottage to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they turned down more “lavish” properties, likely including some palace apartments in London. They too wanted to have a family home with a yard and space for their kids. Basically, as soon as the Sussexes got Frogmore Cottage, Prince William and Kate were incandescent with jealousy. They demanded a place in Windsor too, and William had his eye on Frogmore Cottage the second he managed to exile the Sussexes. The eviction of the Sussexes from Frogmore has been a long time coming, and it’s been long plotted by William, Kate and Charles as well. Well, funny story – even though the Sussexes based themselves in Windsor long before Peg and Buttons, now the Waleses want to emphasize that they do NOT want the Sussexes as neighbors.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will be “on board” with King Charles’ decision to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, a royal expert claimed. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond, speaking exclusively to OK!, said the Prince and Princess of Wales would ‘absolutely support’ the eviction as they ‘probably do not want the Sussexes as neighbours’.
This week it emerged the King has asked Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, to vacate Frogmore Cottage – the home they were gifted by the late Queen after they tied the knot in 2018. It was reported that the home will instead be offered to Prince Andrew, 63, after it was revealed the disgraced Duke of York is set to be moved from Royal Lodge in Windsor Park, where he has lived since 2003 alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
According to reports, the King wants the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of Frogmore Cottage before his Coronation in May.
When asked about the reaction of Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, to the eviction, Ms Bond replied: “They will be absolutely supportive of Charles’ decision. They probably don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbours. I think they’d probably have Andrew. They’ll be completely on board with this and support Charles.
“We’d rather have a rapist human trafficker as a neighbor than a Black woman and her mixed-race children!” – William and Kate. Nevermind the fact that – once again – Peg and Buttons moved to Windsor after the Sussexes, and they did so because of their disturbed need to copy everything the Sussexes do. It’s Peak Will and Kate to arrive in Windsor, declare it theirs and announce that Harry and Meghan are evicted because they don’t want the Sussexes as neighbors.
That red coat is the most OFF PUTTING RED…I have EVA SEEN IN MY LIFE!
I agree, and I typically love red and love Kate in bright colors. The first picture though ! Peggy’s face!
agree that first picture. what has happened to him
I know, that red is hideous!!!! Though I do think that someone pegged the Pegger himself in that picture….
That’s an expression that rivals GOB Bluth saying, “I’ve made a huge mistake.”
…and the gloves make it worse.
It looks like Kate has been doing a little bit of crying… I’d be crying too if I was stuck with the raging prince of pegging. Look at that face
i am pretty sure it’s called “rotten raspberry”
All she needs is a Dalmatian puppy collar
Gross. Throw them all in the bin
What a pair. How to sit and look constipated.
I simply can’t get over Bulliams facial expression….what TF is he doing???? Did Keen fart and he is smelling it?? WTH is going on in that tiny pea brain of his??
I think Harry was being quite kind when he said they’re trapped. It’s true. Though that does remove their agency in this situation that they are happy to be in and perpetuate.
LOL BothSidesNow, I was thinking that. Like it literally looks like he’s smelling sh*t hhahahaha
Wow. The fact that someone is stating that W&K probably wouldn’t mind Paedrew, yet they do not want H&M near them… what do British people think about that??
If they’ve been paying attention they’ll think it’s completely on brand for these two. Unfortunately, many are not paying attention and just swallowing what’s doled out by the media. The problem is that the UK media are as one when it comes to the Sussexes. I actually had a row with Mr Hench about this the other day. He was insisting that he digested multiple sources on H&M and he does. The problem is that multiple sources of the same view point is not a balanced view. As a Brit, you have to really hunt to find an alternative, supportive media channel – and most do not.
Thanks for taking the time to respond, @The Hench. That’s really sad to hear that multiple sources are spouting the same unbalanced view. Yikes!
That is the dangerous part about how insidious the coverage is in the UK. It’s not just the tabloids but in the mainstream UK media as well, which helps to legitimize the hard right positions. Meanwhile on American and Canadian media, if they are covered, it is in the “entertainment” section and almost always less hostile toward Meghan and Harry except for Murdoch publications like page six / NY Post.
But the thing is, when multiple sources say one thing is bad when the Black member of the royal family does something, but it’s ok when the white ones to the same thing…it’s time to start questioning the sources.
I’m not a huge royal follower, but I did read stories from time to time about Will, Kate, and Harry before Meghan came along. (I didn’t hate Will and Kate, but I found them boring AF and a bit disappointing in the charisma department, especially Normal Bill given he has Diana’s genes.)
So I read the same sources, all repeating the same things. I read them when Harry started dating Meghan, after their marriage, and all of that. And I absolutely noticed a couple of things right away.
1. The RF never protected Meghan from the rabid racists (from the”Straight out of Comptom” headline to the horrific photo of the monkey after Archie was born) but they had protected Kate, over and over again, over sometimes trivial things (hair extensions FFS).
2. After the Oceania tour, when the rota rats started really going after Meghan, their criticism of her was wildly over the top. The fact that the white royals were doing the same things and NOT getting the same level of criticism…or actually any criticism at all…was blatant. It was obvious that all the sources might be saying the same thing, but their inconsistency in saying those things made it really glaringly obvious they had an agenda, and it wasn’t to tell the truth.
At some point, critical thinking has to take place on the part of the reader. Some people (not saying your husband, Hench, but my mom who is a rabid Fox viewer here in the US) know the news sources they’re watching/reading are biased, they just don’t care.
@ ML, and yet no one has thought about the fact that Harry and Meghan would be despondent by the likes of WanK and SWF Keen as neighbors as well. Harry and Meghan would never be able to open their curtains or simply go outside with the telescopes intruding into their lives 24/7.
Good point. I can imagine them cringing and hiding in a closet every time someone knocked at the door, fearing it was Bloviating Bulliam wanting to pick another fight.
When I started reading I figured this was an interpretation of what had been said but nope, it’s that direct now. At least they’re being loud and proud of how awful they are. I’m sure their base is happy but plenty of regular folk are scratching their heads and saying come again?
Andrew makes them feel superior. They know they are inferior to Meghan (everywhere but in their little bubble) and they can’t deal with that.
oh absolutely! makes perfect sense when you spell it out that way.
The way this is worded is so interesting – not that W&K have said they’d rather live next to a human trafficker than a Black woman, but that a royal expert believes this is the way W&K actually think.
ML, well this Brit thinks Andrew should be in prison and BULLYAM and botox barbie should just admit they can’t stand each other, because it’s so bloody obvious. On the matter of frogmore, let’s look at the big picture, the Queen in her last address to the country said it was “her wish that people accepted camzilla as Queen consort. Charlie boy has chosen to go AGAINST her last wishes and has said camzilla is to be called QUEEN, then we have the fact that within days of her death, he sold of most of her race horses, gave her corgis to Andrew) WTF), gave camzilla free reign on her jewels, gave hundreds of her most loyal and long serving staff redundancy notices and takes back the gift to her grandson. So again THIS BRIT thinks Charlie chinless is a weak, ineffectual son, father and grandfather. He won’t reign for long as BULLYAM and botox barbie are stalking that throne now, not when he dies but NOW. AND even though I can’t stand any of them, he deserves it and they should all reap what they sow. The US is lucky, they have the best of the bunch over there. I know Harry and Megan are and will be happy there, as I loved every minute I spent in the US over the years
The smug Disney villain look on her face in that top photo is everything – the facade has now completely dropped with her. She is just as nasty as her husband and everyone else in that family.
We Brits have the RF we deserve and thats why NO ONE with any self respect is going near the Chubbly with someone else’s barge pole.
Smug Disney villain is her whole vibe now. Guess one day she’ll be an evil queen, just like Camilla.
At least they already have the face for evil queens. So we don’t have to alter their appearances at least.
Redlining at Windsor. How on brand.
This “reporter” doesn’t seem to have a clue about how racist these comments are. Not only the monarchy but the people who report on it regularly are from another century.
The reporter does have a clue because the reporter is a racist.
Either they don’t have a clue or just reject the notion. They probably don’t believe unconscious bias or structural racism is a thing. They probably believe if they are not out right using an ethnic slur or physically attacking a POC, they are not racist. And they think they are slick covering up their racist behavior with their British “politeness”. They think people won’t notice.
Another possibility is that the reporters have a clue and they can’t come out and say it openly, so they throw subtle shade.
THIS!
My heart aches for Meghan being so openly reviled by her in-laws. As I was reading this, it occurred to me that Bulliam flew off to Balmoral with Paedrew, Ed and Sofiesta *perhaps* because they weren’t sure if Harry would have Meghan with him, and they refuse to share air with Meghan and, by association, Harry. Horrible people. Of course these articles are the Windsors piling on to show H&M they are not welcome at the Chubbly, or anywhere at any time.
Anyway, I’m agog that these dolts do not understand (more likely they don’t care) how AWFUL these stories make them look, so they keep briefing and egging the 🐀🐀🐀 on.
I would say it’s hate but also meeting with the person who knows exactly what you did and what you are doing. I’m not saying Bulliam is regretting anything but it can be uncomfortable for him (yes, poor Bulliam….)
@ Anna, it’s uncomfortable for Bulliam as his father is now king and he will face the same fate sooner than he had thought. Bulliam hasn’t a clue as to what is needed of him as king, yet alone PoW, so he’s kvetching with his future. Bulliam has rested on his laurels as he knew he could count on Harry to do the work and he take the credit as king. Bulliam hasn’t the slightest clue, nor does he care to learn, how to do his f#cking job.
Where is Kate’s PR lady with balls? If I was in PR…. I’d not sign off on a statement that included being okay with Andrew as a neighbour. These people.
It’s such a bad look. Kate and Will have three young kids and are fine with Andrew but not a biracial woman and her kids. Just tell us with your whole chest that Kate and Will are racist assholes.
Imagine being SO MAD at your brother in law that you’d rather be associated with a known associate of Jeffrey Epstein, a dead rapist pedophile…
(I can’t imagine… really. I CAN”T)
@ EasternViolet, she was neutered along with any reputable staff they have or had. She has no authority with regards every unhinged “story” to which CopyKeen benefits from. It’s a useless and unnecessary job for her as she will always be vetoed out.
LOL, she’s probably screaming into the void at this point. If these RRs are NOT directly echoing W&K’s sentiments, then KP (including said PR person) need to shut down these kinds of comments. Because Kaiser’s headline here is spot on and thats a problem for the royals.
See I actually think this is her PR “with balls.” As in, more cruel, double down, proud to be a horrible person.
But maybe I’m putting Trumpism on them because they share so many of his other traits.
Aside: they have officially passed the forgiving bloom of youth. This monarchy is not going to sustain tourism.
The two of them are just so uptight. The oldest 40-year-olds in the world. They look like time-travelers.
Omg you made me whinny on the train bc that’s EXACTLY what they look like LOL
The top photo is an outstanding choice.
Here, here!!!! Kaiser has magical abilities with photo choices. It’s her “special” power!!
Exactly, looking at the photo makes you want to check the date. It looks like it’s the set of a movie.
But but but…..they’re modern! They’re hands on! they have a new approach to the monarchy! They’re changing things!!! Kate has been wearing pantsuits, what else do you want from her?!?!?!
If William could have his way, he would evict Harry from Montecito too. he already tried to ” take” the USA from Harry with his Boston flop tour. Nobody cared.
As for KKKate, we all know her karen ways.Had the sussexes kept Frogmore Cottage, I would not be suprised if we had a story about KKKate calling security on Archie and Lily for playing outside or rrying to arrest Megahn for jogging on the property,. maybe Charles, in his awfull ways, is also trying to cut his loses, both past and furure.
If William had his way, Harry would spend his entire life living in the cupboard underneath the stairs. Harry is the real life Harry Potter and William is Dudley Dursley.
This is what William won’t openly say: Harry was supposed to live under William’s thumb and complete control his entire life. Meghan was supposed to show deference to him and Kate and feel honored and intimidated by their presence. And also be their workhorse to make them look better. Basically be a house slave.
Yep the Wales used the Queen Ann Charles to work for them Harry did the right thing leaving ungrateful couple
Jeez, when it’s all laid out like that, it’s so bad. Will and Kate come across as such assholes in this situation. Also, let’s say Charles really can’t get Andrew to leave RL or Andrew delays the move to frogmore. Idk, somehow I just can’t see Andrew moving there even with Charles saying he will. Maybe eventually a Parker-Bowles at some point will move in. But till then? Is William going to turn into another bachelor pad? House his side piece? Or is Kate going to swan around and talk shit about the decorations? Wonder how much about FC decorations and renovations will be leaked once they turn in the keys. You know the Cambridges will raid it and be looking for anything left behind or new ideas to copykeen. Nasty vultures.
I see a Mail on Sunday exclusive, complete with floor plans, 360 degree tour, and 45,987 photos of the inside of Frogmore Cottage as soon as the keys are handed over and 25 articles in one day: Build a kitchen like Meghan’s! Ten design mistakes Meghan made in renovating Frogmore Cottage. Is this where the copper bathtub was supposed to be installed before the public outcry? This sun-filled attic looks suspiciously like the yoga studio Meghan denied having, etc., etc. The tabloids have been dying to see Meghan’s taste and C-Rex will accommodate them.
God they all are just horrible human beings. There isn’t anything remotely redeemable about any of them. If anyone thinks their kids will grow up to be any different than they are are just deluding themselves.
@ Cessily, between MaMiddleton and their awful, dreadful and anger raged father they simply are screwed from the moment they were born. You know that CarolE has already been “grooming l George as she has every intention of f#cking him up as she did with her own children. And how can Michael Middleton stand by and watch his vile wife create these unhealthy relationships????
Or Mike checked out years ago and only shows up as an extra on Keeping Up Appearances Middleton Edition. Him wearing a mask during the previous flop piano thing was a hint he isn’t around Carol(E) regularly.
I hope Andrew drops by whichever house they end up in and hangs around daily.
It’s beyond insane that with young kids they would be fine living next to a sexual predator.
Queen Cams was fine sending her son to a school with a history of its teachers sexually assaulting its students… so … should this be a shocker?
W&K named their son after Louis Mountbatten, that should tell you something. Also they have no problem with their children hanging around Pippa’s FIL. You know, the one who was accused of raping his underage niece on multiple occasions. France, as usual covered up for this family and anyone close to the Windsors, disappeared those charges along with Pip’s gun charges.
@ Brassy Rebel, you would think a set of parents with a young daughter would be much more concerned, but I guess not.
We are very much not a family of pedophiles
Those pics of her in red (YIKES) and Peggy in uniform look like pictures from Czarist Russia. And they are just as out of touch.
I was just thinking the same thing! They look old enough for it to be true.
Is this any surprise?! We’ve seen now for years that the sweaty human trafficker is more accepted by the family, the UK media, and much of the British public than Meghan.
We’ve been told that the family don’t think Andrew has done anything wrong, we’ve seen the queen protect him in many ways, we’ve seen him get family/public money for security and his victim payoff, and we’ve the RRs and media (probably on order of the family) conflate the very real crimes of Andrew and the “crimes” of the Sussexes time and time again by writing about them in the same sentence/article.
That nasty, criminal family has told us over and over again that the trafficking rapist is more valued by and welcomed into the family than Meghan and by extension, Harry – their own blood relative, for the “crime” of marrying Meghan. So it’s no surprise at all that the Wailses would rather live next to him. With the exception of Harry, like begets like in that family.
No surprises here, since this is a family that loves cavorting with all sorts of deviants. They’re also too stupid and racist to realize that this isn’t a good look for them. I guess their far right followers love it but for the rest of us sane people, this is ridiculous.
Is it just a shadow or does it look like Kate has a mascara tear streak in that pic? Don’t know why I’m getting Bettheny Frankel energy off that pic but it’s making me shudder. They’re so terrible.
She definitely does. First thing I noticed. Now the question is whether she knew and left it in hopes it would be noticed or if it was a total oversight
Looking at all the pics, I think it’s the shadow of one of the… arrow whatsit things in her hat. Not a mascara streak. It’s unfortunate placement though.
The first thing I thought of when I saw the pics were the bygone Russian Tsars. Not a great thing to be associated with when you are a future king.
And why is everyone wearing fake green onions on their uniforms? (I’m sure it’s some kind of ribbon that means something, but that’s genuinely the first thing I thought it was. I don’t even know where to begin to search.)
Two of the saddest people in Windsor with no meaning in their lives except to hate Harry and Meghan. What a pathetic existence. Stay racist and mad Willy and Katy cause you will never be a 10th of what the Meg and Harry are.
Yup @ girl_ninja!! Their entire relationship is simply bound by their shared hatred, aka jealousy, towards Harry and Meghan.
Neither of them are worthy of their titles, grand estates nor lavish lifestyles which is why they are BOTH willing to scorch the earth from the public realizing that it’s actually Harry and Meghan who are truly worthy.
What’s up with their hands/arms in that first pic? And their expressions?
Imagine willingly inserting yourself into this Royal castle shuffle PR disasterclass. They are so freaking dumb.
What’s with the cruella deville style streaked mascara on… cruella?
@ SAS, great catch!! Those look like mascara tears, to me. CopyKeen doesn’t look so keen here does she???
Just vile. Why would anyone think this is a good look? Actually, I know the answer to that question. It’s part of the ongoing campaign to make an unsuspecting public believe Harry and Meghan are the worst possible people. Otherwise why would the Wales not want them as neighbors? But here’s the thing: to what end why go this hard? Theoretically, the British Royal Family has won. Harry is out of the picture. He is not taking government resources. You’ve exiled him. Why keep this up? I get that for the tabloid media, it’s personal. But why is the royal family participating in this? What do they think they get out of it? It’s certainly not helping the brand.
I was thinking it looked like she had cried or at least had a few tears escape. Could have been the wind. Or something else.
You would think that having a grand apartment in London and a mansion in Norfolk that William and Kate wouldn’t be jealous of Harry and Meghan having a house in Windsor but it would seem that they were. That’s crazy to me considering they’re set to inherit all royal properties when William becomes King. But I never believed that William was put off by Andrew. His outrage was always performative and the proof of that was that Andrew was on the plane to Balmoral and riding in the passenger seat of the Land rover that William was driving when they got there.
exactly. william’s anger at Andrew was just because someone told him he should be angry at Andrew. he doesnt care about what andrew did. Like you said, Andrew was on the plane to Balmoral, Harry was not.
This ^
IMO W&K wanted Frogmore House right after Harry and Meghan got Frogmore Cottage. That was denied because Philip was still alive, and the family rule was Frogmore House was reserved for Philip. He never moved in, he was moved off to Wood Farm at Sandringham, but QEII wouldn’t let anyone else move into FH.
Then once 1) Philip had passed and 2) things started coming apart around Andrew? That was when Bulliam got the idea to make a grab for Royal Lodge instead of Frogmore House. RL has already been fixed up, FH would require millions to make habitable.
@ notasugarhere, including the fact that RL and it’s grounds are much more stately than FH. The bigger and grander is all up for Bulliam to come in and take from under anyone.
Nothing surprise me with these two… they have shown they are racist, jealous, petty and overall terrible human beings.
The eviction still stands, why speak to OK,unless William thinks that he is the only one that is openly hating his brother and his wife, so Kate had to do this new leak, following the milder tone of the recent dailybeast’s.
William does not want his brother attending the coronation, why does the father not acquiesce to his toddler’s wishes??
Why should anyone have to deal with the Waleses unless it is absolutely necessary and one cannot obtain a doctor’s note??
The two factors that mitigated their move to Windsor is that Edward and Andrew was nearby, then Harry moved away from KP, he was then left alone to lord it over.
The next, he always want what his brother has, moving nearby wouldn’t been enough unless he was given Windsor 🏰.
They were probably deemed too lazy, didn’t get it.
The consolation prize is the eviction, backlash then haul in Andrew ……
People will focus on him….
The bullying continues and this spin on the story is such a bad look. It must burn William that he cannot evict H & M from their Montecito home. Also, how much are any new renos to Royal Lodge going to cost the taxpayers? William & Kate’s now empty Apt 1A cost $7.5 million to reno, paid for in part or largely by the Sovereign Grant. Andrew paid for Royal Lodge renos 20 years ago,, including installing the swimming pool. So will he have to be repaid, costing taxpayers even more? Plus repaying H&M for their renos. King Charles’ cost cutting initiative appears to be very costly.
I read somewhere that they are only willing to repay £1.4M out of the £7.5 M, Andrew spent..
Removing the morality of Andrew’s past behaviour from the equation, less the legality of the revoking of the leases from Frogmore and the Royal Lodge is zero.
All that matters, were the transactions legally binding??
Did all parties agree to the terms of condition??
Was there a clause to reopen the agreement??
You are definitely on to something…..
Is money being laundered through these royal property renos?
Yep, these two haven’t had the dragging they deserve for their role in this. Yet.
I remember reading an article a few months after the Sussexes got married in which William complained about the number of celebrities coming through the gates of KP. Meghan has friends and those friends visited her and he complained. So I wasn’t surprised when the Sussexes requested a move away from the Cambridges. Not surprised that they now want them out of Windsor.
It wasn’t the celebs coming through the gates which bothered him. It’s that they were coming to see Meghan and Harry and not him.
I mean, colonizers gotta colonize. That’s exactly what they’re doing. The whole world is theirs for the talking, right? They’re just colonizing the shit out of the Sussexes.
Yep. True dat! This is very on-brand for the BRF, despite the Queen’s — I mean the REAL Queen’s — 70 year effort to put a more publicly palatable face on it.
I’m genuinely amazed at how horribly and how quickly Charles and William have changed the public image of the family. Wonder how those RSVPs for the Coronation are going — and which international governments and public figures will want to be openly associated with this mess? Surely at least some of the invitees are muttering: Not today colonizers, Not Today.
Evil. Is all I can say about these two.
“Nevermind the fact that – once again – Peg and Buttons moved to Windsor after the Sussexes, and they did so because of their disturbed need to copy everything the Sussexes do” THANK YOU!
I still think the best Tweet I saw during this whole sorry mess was from John Cleese: ” “Surprising that the Royal Frogmore Cottage is being converted into a holding facility for people accused of sex offences.”
Will and Kate obviously aren’t worried about the optics as long as they get Royal Lodge and we taxpayers pay for them.
@Laura D I noticed that too and it made me think that this is coming from C&C because of Chuck’s new love of Windsor Castle. I think this is a smear during a house crisis for K&W to stay in their place too. For over a year they were suppose to move into Windsor because Charles was staying in Highgrove I can hear it now. Its associating them with Andrew and that they are fine in that little cottage. Kinda of a threat about Royal Lodge ever coming to life. He stuck his neck out for William because Will was having a meltdown over H&M being at the coronation and it blew up in his face. Its sounds like its a little payback for the bad press he got for it and sent out that email invite with a quickness and offered the cottage to H&M again. This family is exhausting and toxic.
Chuck: Wait he is just the heir!!!! I want a castle MINE MINE MY castle!
Oh, that is so sweet, he is like the anti-clarkson
Did they even need to say this out loud? Of course, the Wales wanted the Sussex evicted. They’ve devoted their lives to getting rid of the superstars for years. They were probably the instigators.
To be fair to the Royals, they really have far less in common with a black woman than with a human trafficker. I mean, what would they talk about?
The headline of your article Kaiser is factual. I can 💯 believe every word you wrote and what the royal rat said . Pedo =good neighbor. People of color= devaluing the neighborhood. This i believe is how all those Windsors feel. This is why Meghan never had a chance. They were intent from the beginning of being unaccepting and hostile and horrible to her because these people can’t ever get over their dislike of black peoples . I am so glad that Archie and lili never have to grow up around these kind hateful racist people. Hope this shit show ends soon . I am so over that institution
Can’t and Won’t really know how to make themselves look (even) worse huh.
Edward and Sophie got their lease on Bagshot at Windsor in 1998, so technically they were the ones who started the ‘modern’ Windsor migration.
They can’t be feeling very secure either. Their “royal residence” has 50 acres and 120 rooms with a 150-year lease. Unfortunately, a signed lease offers no surety. Shared blood is no protection. Promises to the dead queen won’t be honored. There’s no possible way that they can afford to maintain their home without an income from Charles. They failed hard when they tried to independently support themselves. He dropped out of the military after a few weeks so they don’t even have a small pension like Andrew.
QEII seemed to keep people at Windsor who she was particularly close because that’s where she was. Easy access.
It seems to me the media is whipping up a frenzy over Frogmore when it’s paid upkeep is from private funds but not a peep about the 4 homes paid by the Sovereign Grant for Prince Willliam. Best offence is a good defence.
Isn’t that the crux of it all??? What does Bulliam need with another vast estate that will cost millions to renovate to which once CopyKeen has seen FC she will renovate to be the mirror image of FC????
Aren’t 5 grand estates which lay dormant and empty most of the year enough for these grifters????
“They don’t want Harry and Meghan as their near neighbors?” They were the ones that moved from London to Windsor to stalk the Frogmore property. They sound like gentrifiers who move next to a nightclub then complain about the noise. Also, considering the Sussexes spend 12 months of the year in Montecito except for short trips, the Sussexes must really be living rent free in their heads. They all sound obsessed. They will absolutely lose it if/when the Sussexes buy a property in the UK.