DM: The Sussexes will be ‘strictly controlled’ when they attend the Chubbly

Now that the Sussexes have confirmed that they got an email-invitation to the coronation, the games can really begin. The “games” are the same as they were last year around the Platinum Jubbly, after it had been confirmed that QEII had personally invited the Sussexes to come. Instead of acknowledging that the Sussexes have the power to simply not show up to anything, the British media and royal-commentariat twists themselves into knots trying to make royal invitations sound threatening and negative for Harry and Meghan. You can tell that the palace is actually worried that Harry will nope out on everything because they’re already openly blackmailing him and threatening him. Instead of, you know, saying “wow, Charles is awful, huh,” they’re making it all about how Harry “needs” to come to the Chubbly because he’s desperate for royal associations.
Harry and Meghan ‘want Royals to take accountability for what they went through’ amid their row over Frogmore Cottage but ‘won’t dare stay away’ from the King’s coronation because it will ‘make them appear irrelevant’, a royal expert has said. The pair have so far refused to confirm whether or not they will attend the historic event in May, but Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has said they would ‘dare not stay away’ despite facing a ‘dilemma’.
He told MailOnline: ‘It has always been clear that King Charles would invite Harry and Meghan to the Coronation. As a symbol of national unity, he believes this is important. However their response is uncertain and raises an acute dilemma for them. On the one hand, they want discussions with senior royals and accountability for what they believe they went through when they were senior working royals. They believe that, together with the press, the royal family sought to drive them into exile. They want an apology. They will not get it.
‘The Sussexes have contracts with Netflix, Spotify and Random House. They only have these because they are members of the Royal Family. If they did not attend this momentous event they will seem very out of touch.’
Mr Fitzwilliams added: ‘Also the courtiers are aware of their obsession with controlling the narrative and for getting publicity. They will be strictly controlled as they were during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Discussions with other royals will focus on the weather. So the dilemma is theirs. They won’t be missed if they don’t come by much of the British public. However if they don’t they risk appearing an irrevelance and polls in America have shown a seismic drop in their support. Since they have not decided on constructive careers and the endless interviews, the memoir and threats of more memoirs are recent proof of this, I suspect they dared not stay away. We shall see.’
[From The Daily Mail]
The more these dumbf–ks talk, the more convinced I am that Harry really will nope out of it completely. In the past, he’s shown up for his family (or solely for his grandmother) despite all of the rage, contempt and stupidity directed at him and his wife. Now that QEII is gone, why bother? Charles is openly briefing the media about and against the Sussexes, Charles won’t hesitate to put the Sussexes in danger, Charles is trying and failing to impose conditions on the Sussexes. Literally, just stay home in Montecito. Enjoy your son’s birthday. Sometimes the easy thing is the right thing – don’t give these a–holes anymore time or space in your life.
“Also the courtiers are aware of their obsession with controlling the narrative and for getting publicity. They will be strictly controlled as they were during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.” Yeah – the courtiers wanted the Sussexes to appear throughout the Jubbly weekend and even bring their kids to public events. The Sussexes said absolutely not – they paid respect to QEII by going to a church service, they hung out with their cousins at Trooping, and they spent the rest of the time privately with their friends and with QEII and Charles. But thanks to Dick Fitzwilliams for saying all of this is explicitly about controlling the Sussexes.
That’s what the BM and BRF want and will want to frame it as such.
That’s why I hope they don’t go.
Let them enjoy their little party without big names to give it grandeur
I guess the latest news about Charles evicting his son, proving that he is an awful dad is not what the Royal Rats want to talk about 😏
If they don’t go, they will seem “very out of touch” 😂😂😂
Bless. Your. Heart.
Meg! Haz! Please please please don’t go. But TOTALLY upstage them by releasing an adorable video of your little fam wishing grandfather all the best on his coronation. Simple, respectful, easy, and will blow the whole ridiculous pagaent out of the water!
Camilla and her Russian handlers have created what James Jesus Angleton called a wilderness of mirrors.
Oooh shout out to my godfather’s dad! Also named James Angleton, not the easiest in his professional circles.
If Harry and Meghan had not left Meghan would be broke by now. Those people wanted for Meghan to spend all her money (they knew how much money Harry had access to, so they knew who was spending for clothes, furniture, etc) and then run her out if town. Alone and broke
All this handwringing is so dumb. They’ve been to two funerals and a Jubbly in the last two years and haven’t said a damn peep. Anyone getting whipped into a frenzy about what they might say or do is being wilfully ignorant.
I’m getting that “wish it was over already” Jubbly feeling about the Clowning. Just want they want the public to be feeling about it all lol!
SAS there is no national unity “national? Have they forgotten that Meg is American 😂I also like how Fitz nothing has ignored the egg throwing and the banners saying” NOT MY KING “Yep I still want the front line of any people lining the mall to all have masks on showing Diana’s face!
Wonder who the 10 people were that they polled in the US to make this claim of a “seismic” drop in popularity.
I wonder how many ‘unpopular’ people top the NY Times bestseller list for 7 weeks?
Or have highly successful podcasts, documentaries and interviews?
Or who happened to break records for Netflix of their docuseries?? Or Harry that was tasked with speaking on behalf of the legendary Nelson Mandela in front of the UN??
Yes Dickie, please do share with us your “poll” regarding the unpopular Duke and Duchess of Sussex in America…..
@BothSidesNow … I think he’s talking about that ‘Newsweek’ poll. It’s amazing how the rota and British media latched onto that poll as being representative of all Americans.
Why would you hold a poll about private citizens? Bonkers. 😂
This is so bizarre. The British press is obsessed with polls. Meanwhile the US only uses them for politicians, not celebs, and even then no one takes them seriously.
What the British media seems to not get is that 75% of the USA public really do not “care” anything for the Royals, the whole Royal lot of them. I not talking like vs dislike, I am talking no opinion and removed from the current conversation but it no something they have any interest in.
Of the 25% who “care”, I would say that half are amateur historians and half are Royal watchers and/or gossip watchers.
A lot of people living IN monarchies don’t care about royals in the way you’re describing. They’re irrelevant of most peoples every day life.
Tronald Dump, Shen Bapiro, Nox Fews, NY Post…. And assorted other similar sources
Well, he did say America not the U.S., so maybe it was Central America, someplace like Honduras or Guatemala?
@ Lucky Charm, it had to have been one of the other Americas as they certainly didn’t poll the US. Harry and Meghan are perfectly content and lovingly accepted as Americans now.
So Dickie you can take your “poll” with your countless other dribbles of fairytale and STFU.
I wonder why these idiots even think such ‘polls’ matter to H&M. Geez Louise, it’s junior high all over again. Who’s popular, who’s not. And they haven’t decided on constructive careers???? Really??? H&M have zero need for any association with the British monarchy. Zero, zip, bupkis.
That is a bold “when” in that statement.
Indeed. “When” is doing a lot of heavy lifting lol
Don’t you mean IF not WHEN?
(I hope they celebrate Archie’s birthday and leave those despicable people in the UK)
My brain got stuck at “making them appear irrelevant.” When is the next Invictus Games? How about polo matches for Sentebale? Another season of Archetypes? Their careers in service are going very well without the BRF, thank you.
Do they wake up every morning thinking of new jackass ways to attack a couple who moved away years ago?
‘Do they wake up every morning thinking of new jackass ways to attack a couple who moved away years ago?’
Yes.
Because they generate clicks.
The rest does not.
Attend or not, they will overshadow the coronation.
“Attend or not, they will overshadow the coronation.”
@Inge – To me this is the best argument for the Sussexes to stay home and not go.
Isn’t Dick Firzwilliams one of the loons that were exposed by Archie and Josh on YouTube before Oprah? Yeah, never believed a word he has to say. Go touch some grass dicky
It has always been clear that King Charles would invite Harry and Meghan to the Coronation. As a symbol of national unity, he believes this is important.
Oh my Goodness. Shut the f*ck up!
Charles is a spoiled old fool who only wants what he wants. I really hope Harry and Meghan stay home in California.
Right! He invited his son as a symbol of national unity. Not bc he cares about his son or grandkids. Is Charles not even trying to spin that lie anymore?
Absolutely! This reminds me of when you tell a child they can’t do something and they scream “can so!” I have a vision of Charles with his Teddy Bears screaming at Camilla “I can so control them! I can so!l
Ahhh….nothing says fatherly love than caging and silencing your child.
Doesn’t it???? What an exemplary father that KC3 is!!
Yet again, Chuckles runs to Dickie for another round of “when” they come as they will be kept on a short leash..
Or any other of his countless spokespeople like Camel-Toe Tominey, Tom Bowels or of the other “royal” experts to do his bidding????
Please Dickie you are going to give yourself a stroke by pulling nothingness out of the air each day. Have you not thought of a better angle than THIS???
Exactly! It’s beyond me to understand why they think this makes king chicken look good. ‘It’s all about controlling the Sussexes’, good lord 🙄
The fatherly love brings a tear to my eye …snort
I sure hope the Sussexes honor their peace by allowing this mess to implode on its own without being anywhere around this catastrophe. Not allowing themselves to be a distraction and be used as punching bags should be their gift to each other.Pretty sure if they asked Tyler Perry he would tell to stay home.
The Sussexes should invite Adele, Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue, the Spice Girls, Elton John, and Harry Styles to Archie’s birthday party in Montecito.
I love this!
Exactly. Adele and Elton should sing at Archie’s party. If H and M release pictures of Archie’s party, the pictures will appear above the Chubbly pictures in the papers. Charles and courtiers know this and that’s one reason they are worried.
This is genius!
I LOVE this idea.
If I were them, I wouldn’t go. Every time they’ve gone back, they’ve been treated terribly, including Harry at his own grandmother’s funeral. There’s also serious security concerns, not to mention the optics of this whole expensive thing are just not great and no one wants to be associated with it.
They should do what Charles does when he can’t be arsed to attend formal stuff for foreign royals. Send along an official representative in their stead. Perhaps their Archewell spokesperson could be their proxy. Or, a couple of board members from BetterUp. Better yet, two PR persons, one from Netflix one from Penguin Random House.
This is an opinion piece essentially by Richard that’s repeating the same talking point from everytime they’ve possibly attended. Though we know the courtiers don’t want Harry and Meghan to leave the house if they do go.
If they don’t go the narrative will change to how dare they? I thought they wanted reconciliation? They think they’re better than us.
Again this is the British media always finding a negative angle to ANYTHING involving the Sussexes.
Harry and Meghan can’t live their lives afraid of what the BM might say.
They’ll do what’s best for them. I wish them wisdom, peace, strength, and clarity as they navigate all of this.
Oh please Charles and William and their wives are the ones obsessed with controlling the narrative.
We been knew this is about control. Charles is sold to the tabloids and they want their payout. Frogmore and the appartement are just ways to control and set up the Sussex’s. If they go I hope this is the last time they have anything to do with that crusty family.
Since they have not decided on constructive careers – said the pot to the kettle.
That part caught my eye, too. Was that meant for the American audience because they know how the U.S. values working over doing nothing and just being rich?
The US values people who work and make money. The Sussexes have made money. End of Story.
The British media values making all the money they can off anyone they can anyway they can. End of Story!
Never seen a group of people that claim they did nothing wrong, so afraid of someone having the chance to speak. They are so transparent they want the Sussexes there because they know they are the draw. Harry and Meghan will do what’s best for them, but I really hope they send their regrets. This family will continue to be cruel and explicitly allowing the press to minimize and diminish their work for the rest of their lives. Just not worth it.
All I can see in my memory is the look on H&M’s faces after they entered the car to leave QEII’s funeral–complete and utter exhaustion. You could see the toll the week had taken on them. It will be so much worse this time. The RF and BM are literally salivating at the idea of getting to push around and punish and humiliate H&M. Forget the sense of duty, Harry. You owe them nothing anymore. Stay home and have birthday cake with your family and call it a day.
Actually i think that the whole Frogmore debacle is pretty much a sign to say that we will invite you but we dont want you to come.
Honestly I feel like its a trap that the BRF have laid for H&M. There has been no apology, which had been a requisite requested by Harry to attend, if anything, there has been the added slap of handling their lovingly restored house to a pedo.
If do they attend, they will give a lot of oxygen to those that moan that H&M only do this for the Royal exposure as on top of everything this is a Institution moment more than it is a family one ( in as much as these two things can be seperated) and Harry has also said he wanted a family and not an institution.
So yes, i really, really hope, they send their best regards and stay home.
As for Charles, he has waited for this moment his whole life, i dont think he gives a shit how many people outside the UK watch it or not, of course the more the better but it will be a moment for the British history books even if no one else watches it.
Eh, Charles still cares. This man is petty and vain. He’s throwing himself a 3 day chuckfest when it could’ve just been a 1h ceremony. I’m sure he’s just happy it’s finally happening but he cares. Like, he really thinks Adele and Elton should sing for him on his big day.
He cares about an audience in the UK and that will be there Adele or not. It is a historical event and obviously it was never going to be a 1h thing.
People will watch this shit show no matter who sings, i know i will watch, not because i care for Charles, but i’ve never seen a coronation live before.
Adele , Elton while nice and great singers, aren’t really what i’ll be tuning in for.
The Chubbly is completely unnecessary, it is a vanity exercise for Charles. He has been king since the moment his mother passed, nothing else needs to be done.
Less than 30 percent of people in the UK believe in Christianity, an even smaller percentage still support the Church of England. They don’t need this figurehead anointed before a live studio audience; most people in the UK don’t believe in a Divine.
All of this is 100+million pound self-aggrandizing pageant in the midst of a massive economic crisis that will only continue to get worse.
ETA, not sure what went wrong with my login but I suspect you know this is me 😉
I completly agree on the unnecessary expense and vanity and all of that.
However i feel there will be a significant audience, simply because most of us alive today have never seen a live coronation. That’s it. Nothing to do with the percentage of Christians, whether H&M attend or Charles’ popularity, but simply to be present for a historical event , i’ll watch and i say this as WOC whose country was once a British colony.
I will support H&M whatever they decide here and will still judge the hell out of the RF and Charles for their atrocious behavior. Just disgusting. I do wonder, though, whether Frogmore Cottage is not much more hurtful to Harry than is being discussed. Harry clearly loved his grandmother deeply and showed up FOR HER time and time again. His sense of “duty” in my view was very much tied to her and Prince Phillip to a lesser degree. Frogmore was not just H&M’s home in the UK, a place where they could have security, and a place of memories of their wedding/Archie’s birth/newlywed phase, it was also a gift from the Queen. A gift to Harry from his grandmother. A bind that Charles clearly doesn’t even understand and, to the extent he does, is intent on erasing. That is so hurtful and makes me so sad for Harry. Pure speculation on my part, but I do wonder if Frogmore and its removal from H&M will be more relevant to whether H&M attend the coronation or any events ever with the remaining RF.
ETA: Unlike the rest of the RF, Harry doesn’t seem to have any other “gifts”. Frogmore is really the only thing I can think of that is explicitly “his” from the Queen directly. He doesn’t have sashes and fake titles and whatnot like the rest drape themselves in. But, he HAD Frogmore and the Sussex title of course. Both from his beloved grandmother and both under serious threat from his disgusting father…
@ladye
Oh please, Frogmore was not a “gift” from betty. Did you not read Spare? It was H’s initiative to ASK betty for larger living accommodations after he got married and MONTHS! after M became pregnant and every decent onlooker knew that they would need a family home that was larger than H’s old bachelor pad.
But did betty initiate a call to H and OFFER a larger home? No.
So after calling up betty and ASKING for a larger home and discussing the options with her (she had made a few suggestions which, H said, were large and lavish but which he didnt like) she then pointed out that there was Frogmore but that it needed major renovations, FOR WHICH THE CROWN WAS RESPONSIBLE.
But H&M liked what they saw of Frogmore’s possibilities and wanted it so betty said okay then, she would start the ball rolling on the renovations.
So…….no. Betty did not call up her newly-wedded grandson and his pregnant wife and offer them the “gift” of Frogmore. Lets just kill that false narrative.
@kingston – Excellent overview of what really happened.
The british RF’s system seems to be set up to make the rest of the family completely dependent on the higher ranked. Other RFs/governments gives the working members an annual appanage, so they can pay for their own expenses and know how much money they can use. Some of the british royals have that through the SG, but in Harry’s case his expences wwre covered by his father, but not as a salary he could use as he wished like normal people. I can understand that would be normal when he was a child, but not after they made him drop his military career so his grandfather could retire while the older heir were playing around. It’s the royal version of Harry Potter’s closet.
They’re so obtuse and childish. Harry is a member of the royal family, period, he was BORN into it. His wife became a member when she married him, even though of course they can try to revoke her titles and his too. But nothing changes the fact that Harry was born the son of the heir to the throne, now king. They write their moronic articles as if this is something “granted” to Harry that can be undone. Nope. He was born. He came into this world a prince and son of the heir. Any interest Netflix, Random House or Spotify has in Harry (or Meghan) is not conditional on whether Harry runs back to England and kowtows to the royals and all their flying monkeys. He already won the lottery, he was born into it. And so were H & M’s children. How the royals are treating H & M’s kids is going to make the house of Charles look evil, racist and vindictive for aeons into the future. Chuck and his consort are creating a sh*t legacy that will reflect very poorly on them but sure, go ahead and engender daily fussy, petty diatribes that are all about what Harry And Meghan need to do or not do before the royals grant them the right to exist. I personally feel that Camilla is at the steering wheel quite a bit re: Chuck’s parenting, giving him terrible advice and pushing things in the direction that she wants them to go. I know he’s responsible for his relationship with his son but I can’t shake thinking that he listens to her on these issues and he SHOULD NOT.
He has one big thing that the majority of the rest do not though; he is the son of Diana. If it were just a matter of your parent being a monarch, Ed would be much better known and popular .
Exactly, and let’s not forget that Egg’s documentary and Earthshot were dead on arrival on the screen, and he’s also a member of the RF. If that’s all it took to achieve success, his efforts, Khates piano recital, Fervor’s books and Edward’s entire career all would have been a smashing success.
That’s why this piece is so hilarious to me. Harry doesn’t have to jump through hoops to be “in touch” with the RF – he was born into it and that won’t go away. And H&M don’t have to worry about becoming irrelevant – the press can’t write a single article about the RF, even the king’s coronation, without adding H&M’s name to it. They’re like a spice that makes everything tasty.
Charles is a weakling. He’s like those Agatha Christie tin pot squires who think they’re a big deal, but spend their days pottering around in their village gardens and talking to their prize pig. He’s always had others telling him what to do.
So they won’t be missed by most of the British people. Fitzwilliam is another one who spreads propaganda. Did he actually ring all the doorbell in the UK and asked if they would miss harry and meghan.
Dick Fitzwilliams was punked by two YouTube pranksters into giving a critique of M-H Oprah interview before seeing it. Remember the Balham donkey sanctuary question?
I’m sorry but the what question?? I feel I missed something here!
The pranksters got 3-4? RR’s together and they had a very lively conversation offering their opinions and comments based on H & M’s interview. This was before the interview happened.
Didn’t charles also insult M during the queen funeral kerfuffle??? Harry said so so I can’t imagine why he would want to go and put M in that position. The constant blatant disrespect for his wife and his kids is not something he should tolerate for the sake of “family”. He needs to open his eyes if he hasn’t already
@Sam this is also how I hope Harry is weighing the decision whether or not to go. What is “the monarchy” anyway, other than an ancient structure that worked to organize the people in a world so distant and different than today that it is now absolutely irrelevant. I too am hoping Harry sees this empty vessel called “the monarchy” for what it is, and when he considers how Meghan will be dragged and threatened and othered just by showing up, that he chooses to protect what is real rather than what is a relic.
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽Exactly. @ HARPER & @ SAM
I think Harry has finally come to the realization that his position as the family punching bag has morphed into the unanticipated and unwanted one of attracting attention to the royal family. Even though Charles resents the popularity of the Sussexes, he has a love/hate relationship with them because they are the stars. The Sussexes being there will create more positive interest in the Chubbly and show him in a good light. For that reason I can’t fathom why Charles behaved so stupidly over Frogmore and then had to walk back his decision to evict the Sussexes — it really did come back to bit him in the a$$. It’s clear he wants to be seen as the benevolent father leading up to the Coronation, but as soon as it’s over he’ll drop-kick them out of the family once again. I really hope they nope out.
So if they don’t come no big deal but are dared to stay away? WTF? Make this make sense. The world is watching you Chuck and not in a good way.
I hope they don’t go. Why even put themselves through all this bs. The RF is so dysfunctional and crazy. He left, he escaped and there is nothing else there now that his grandma and grandpa are gone.
Also, when the boos start, and the booing will start, if the Sussexes are not there the British media and Royal Rota Rats cannot say the booing is for the Sussexes alone.
I would not be surprised if Andrew is booed. But of course the press will not mention that. And charles had eggs thrown at him and William was booed. If Charles is in his golden coach with Camilla and they are booed with the Sussexes nowhere in sight, the target of the booing would be apparent.
My god don’t they have anything else to talk about? It’s been non stop now since Princess Dianas statue, Phillips funeral, the Jubbly, the Queens funeral and now the chubbly con-a-nation always with the same stories and bull sh*t. These people need an intervention or to all be committed for at least a 72 hour hold in the worst way.
I heard some SSquaddies on a twitter space yesterday saying that after the CONanation, there wont be any more events for the usual suspects to use that as an excuse to make the usual schizophrenic demands for H&M’s presence.
But they forget…….theres already a date set for “trooping the color 2023” (June 17) and I’m sure that chucky will damn well do a national event for his actual birthday (Nov 14.) given that it will be his milestone 75th!
Then theres the new CONCUqween with her birthday July 17. She missed out on celebrating her 75th as qween last year July so I wont be surprised if they make up for it this year.
Then theres Christmas Season 2023. I’m sure theyll want to consider it his FIRST as the crowned king.
Folks must remember that the BRF is NOTHING without pomp and circumstance. Therell be no massive weddings or highly anticipated births for another 20 years at least (by then George will be 29). So unless theres a major funeral, they will HAVE to make do with creating excuses to let the masses eat cake and forget their descent into poverty, the scarcity of food, persistent cold, hunger and shitty water,
There’s Lady Louise, but other than her no one.
Of course there will be Bill’s Investiture. There will be months of speculation…
That’s when they’ll start in earnest on title removal demands & outrage.
“ They won’t be missed if they don’t come by much of the British public.”
THE PAIN! I just rolled my eyes too hard. 😣
Fitzwilliams is a fantasist and outright liar, but the Fail is certainly CIII’s and Cammie’s mouthpiece so we now have perfect proof that BP is and will be doing its utmost to control the Sussexes. Which, btw, would be so much easier to do if their home had not been yanked away from them. Harry & Meghan are truly free agents at this point; my god, I hope they avoid these cretinous vipers now and forever.
He ignores how unpopular C and C are and not everybody likes Will and Kate. What does he think about Andrew, will he be missed by much of the British public?
If I were caught lying as blatantly as FW did in that sting about the Oprah interview, I’d hide my face and find another profession. For him, it was just another day ending in y – and he still has his job. That’s the quality of people reporting this “news”.
In mid-February, UK libraries had 13,000+ copies of Spare, and all but 50 were checked out (Libraries Hacked). Sales of Spare in the UK are now at about 640,000 (Sunday Times). Pretty impressive level of interest for an indifferent public.
May would probably be a good time to check out how preparations are going in Germany for Invictus. If H&M feel they have to attend the Chubbly, fly to Germany, go to England just for the ceremony, and fly right back out. Control problem solved for C&C! Better yet, stay home and have a birthday party…
Richard Fitzwilliams is delusional. So if Harry and Meghan don’t so up what will he be saying then?
Irrelevant if they say no? LMAO. So I guess Adele, Elton John, and Harry Styles are also irrelevant lolololol. And all those politicians, like President Biden, whose staff are saying “probably not.”
It’s always projection with these morons.
My hope is that Biden doesn’t go, but sends the Vice-President, as is often done. Who is our VP? It’s Kamala Harris! 😂
Why would you want to subject another Black woman to their racism?
Imagine all the high ranking US Cabinet members standing around the Presidential water cooler drawing for the short straw to see who ends up having to go to this shitshow catastrophe.
They don’t deserve our president or VP for this, the US ambassador is good enough + is already there. She’d make a very economical choice. A green choice, as it were.
LMAO, good luck with that. I snort-laughed when I read this headline.
These seem like William talking points again.
When have they ever stepped out of line at a public RF event? Not once. They do as they’re told and keep their kids out of the spotlight. As for controlling the narrative, did he mean “will dispute any lies told about them?”
This is so at odds with the truth, once again.
Charles made some scenes with those pens. Kate openly showed hostility to Meghan. Camilla consorted with Clarkson at that party, the Clarkson who wrote the hideous article about Meghan, Wills is incandescent a lot. The royals are such hypocrites.
Exactly this- I think these are William talking points. He doesn’t like that Harry will correct William’s lies, so he wants to try to control him. William has always tried (and often succeeded) at controlling Harry. He’s incandescent because he cannot do that anymore.
It’s really hard to watch an abusive press advocate for Harry and his family to attend the Chubbly so that he can further be abused for clicks. I hope he and his family stay far, far away from his…family.
Prince Harry’s formal bio-brief on all his appearances since January 10, 2023 is:
“Husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, MENTAL WELLNESS ADVOCATE, environmentalist, and best-selling author.
I strongly believe his actions are guided by these principles, so as we all wait to see his decision on this CONanation, it is my hope and expectation that in the forefront of his mind will be his sense of responsibility, as someone with a huge platform, to show how a recovering abuse victim deals with his abusers and model good mental-health behavior.
You set your boundaries, you let them know what you will and will not accept from them by way of behavior towards you and you stand your ground on those requirements.
– The whole world has seen the abuse meted out to H&M by H’s relatives, i:e his father and brother; and by those that run the institution.
– We also know, thru Spare and H’s subsequent interviews, that he has laid out some prerequisites for dealing with his father and brother going forward, i:e: apologize to my wife; accept accountability for the role you played in our abuse and threat to our lives; and lets have a conversation about the way forward as a family.
– We also heard H say that he does not expect them to apologize.
– And we also heard H say he and his wife, in any event, are moving on.
– We also heard him say that as non-working royals, they have no intention of doing the public-facing things the royals do……..only the [non-camera] family things.
I am taking all these into account and coming to the conclusion that H&M wont be flying 5000 miles to attend a 2-hour church service to make themselves fodder for the entirety of the british shidtmedia (which means, all the media in britain) as well as international clout-chasers, to benefit the click-bait economy.
British media: anyone who doesn’t attend this super important, special event, the con-a-nation, will appear irrelevant.
Dozens of musical acts invited to perform for the con-a-nation: no thanks; we’re busy that weekend.
don’t the British royal family and public feel ashamed to read in the papers that the Sussexes as their invited guests will be tightly controlled. Disgraceful.
If I may add, this reminds me of Lady Hussey who subject the non white guests to an inquisition of their origins. Is this British hospitality subjecting invited guests to strict control and inquisition.
“they claim the Royal Family sought to drive them into exile”
Yeah, no. First H&M have never claimed that and second, Harry leaving was the LAST thing the RF wanted. Billy in particular isn’t incandescent about the book or the interviews or the lawsuits against the press – he’s beside himself with fury that Harry got away. He wanted Harry there as his fall guy and scapegoat. He wanted Harry to continue to do all the work he didn’t want to do and come up with all the good ideas. Salt is being rubbed in that wound even more because, ironically, of the two brothers, it’s William who would really like to nope out of the whole King thing. It’s William’s friends that have gone on record stating “If this whole thing (the monarchy) ended tomorrow, William would be fine with that” – which is an EXTRAORDINARY thing to have authorised a friend to say.
No wonder Willy is incandescent. All his life he has been brought up to believe he gets the best of everything as the heir, he’s the special one. And then his little brother, the Spare, lands everything – he’s a better helicopter pilot, has a more successful military career, founds several successful projects, woos and weds a stunning, intelligent, wealthy, famous and accomplished woman. Then, on top of that, he escapes the royal cage, gets a great life in California, free and earning millions in the sunshine and leaves Willy behind in every sense. I can’t even begin to imagine the entitled rage Wills will be experiencing. Lol.
Hench, you are absolutely correct. William is a deeply insecure person.
““If this whole thing (the monarchy) ended tomorrow, William would be fine with that””
Of course William would be fine with the monarchy ending if he take all the Duchy of Cornwall money with him, divorce Kate and take up Rose gardening full time.
When you think about it, neither Kate nor William really have that many ‘real” friends as say Anne, KCIII and Camilla do or QEII, Philip and Margaret had.
Thing is, I think they’d lose everything. All of the royal properties, plus Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall that they pretend are private. I know there’s an historic argument about Lancaster, but given how much they’ve siphoned out of there and the illegalities around it? Argument could be made it is govt property.
As for the private properties and wealth? If a smart enough person were to follow the facts, you can basically trace the purchases of those properties to people secretly using their ‘royal stipends’ to buy them. Albert didn’t have any private wealth to buy Balmoral, and where exactly did the money for Sandringham come from? That plus a century of not paying inheritance tax in the face of what most people in the UK are facing? I could see them losing everything.
The precendent is the late desposed King Constantine and his lawsuit in the European courts. It might take a decade, but I think Clan Windsor would lose it all in the end. Just like that delicious episode of Spitting Image where they are forced into a one-room apartment in a housing block.
@Hench
You are so correct in terms of the comparison of the two brothers.
The simple reason is that Harry sought what brought him joy and excelled in every thing you’ve mentioned, whereas William was probably dissuaded in some areas, refused to expand his range.
Instead tried unsuccessfully to put the same limitations on his brother. No critical thinking skills led to jealousy and rage.
This is what I believe as well. Will is furious that Harry got away. It’s what Harry said in the Oprah interview; Will is trapped as well. Harry has wanted out of that cage almost all his life, and Will knows that. Will’s partner is absolutely devoted to keeping him trapped there. Harry finally found a partner strong enough to help him break away.
It was implied and/or alleged that the Sussexes were told that the lease for Frogmore Cottage would not be renewed in June 2022. It was renewed.
This was after the very successful Invictus
Games in the Netherlands.
Most unlikely, the Queen was unaware of any of this when she personally invited the Sussexes to the Jubilee, so their attendance (as described by Kaiser) was there for the Queen and her only, even when the others tried to get them to be part of the hosting party after the service, they declined.
That would explain all the other invitations that were declined after the jubilee.
So after formally breaking the renewed lease six months after, it is beyond belief that Charles and especially William really want them there.
This is about the uk english media’s fear that the coronation will be ignored and be reduced to a news segment in many news markets around the world.
So they are twisting Charles’s arm, moved down the chain to William who is incandescent with 😡, many articles after this is to assure him and themselves that they will be controlled via his leaking so let the media have another opportunity because “the returns will be high if they shake the 💰 🌴 better known as the Sussexes”.
I hope that William get his wish, he can share the world stage with the Parker Bowles.
While it is up to the Sussexes to decide what they want to do in terms of the coronation, but in no way should their decision be about the fail 📰 needs and demands.
The paper can barely convince less than one out of seventy of the population in the UK to buy their 📰 in print.
Their needs are just that, theirs…..
The only people who look royal in all of this are Harry and Meghan. The rest of them look like the petty, conniving fools they are.
Let’s say Harry and Meghan go to the coronation. They know the deal— the windsors will try to other them, humiliate them, mistreat them. But just like the queens funeral, the Sussexes will be serene and gracious. Pictures are forever. Harry in his civvies surrounded by royals in their fake uniforms looked like a dignitary and his protection squad. Meghan looked serene while Kate looked like a bitter hag. They may be thinking— we go to this clown show, sit in the back, whatever, and then we are free of them. No more events are on the horizon. They won’t be coming for Christmas or trooping or any of the other nonsense. This could really be goodbye— goodbye to Frogmore, goodbye to royal life.
The rota will be left with the rest of them. The money train will be gone. There will be no more story to push after this hot mess. What excuse will they have for trashing the Sussexes now? They have no royal abode in the UK to return to. Nothing else can be taken from them. Taking the titles will be an ordeal that puts more attention on Harry and Meghan. It probably scared the shit out of the rota that they called their documentary Harry and Meghan. It blows away the narrative that the Sussexes are clinging to their titles.
After the upchuck fest is over, the rota will be thinking, now what? They’ll have to start dusting off their resumes. The gravy train has left the station.
I was also wondering about how they will try and put the Sussexes in their place if they go. I don’t think Harry and Meghan will care where they sit. Now, I don’t know how the ceremony will go down but will they find a way to have the Sussexes bow down to them or to Will and Kate somehow during the proceeding? Cuz that would be hella gross. Not sure at all what this ceremony might be like but am certain they will be plotting all the ways they can belittle them on the world stage.
I did find it interesting that so far the only person bowing down to Charles is William, personally I think it’s deliciously petty.
“The gravy train has left the station”
@lanne – There is another solid gold gravy train and it is called “Rose Who”.
This article is so deranged on so many levels… their “believed” mistreatment that caused them to be forced out of exile. Apparently speaking for the king in that an apology will “not” be received. Just the gaslighting alone is intense. The royal family has been SILENT on all the rota racist bullshit spewed at H&M. Period. That’s an irrefutable fact. That ALONE is a betrayal and mistreatment. But sure, let’s correct the record every time someone says boo about William or Kate.
I often wonder, if Harry gave up his titles and still continued to be just as influential, charming and loved, what wall the BM and RF would have left to bang on about. Part of me wishes they would just give them up and walk away cleanly. Chat with your charities and business partners, ask how much they care about the Sussex brand and just rebrand as Harry and Meg. I know it’s giving up his last gift from granny but… even Betty didn’t protect them …
I’d support anything they chose of course, but honestly hoping they stay away from this horror show in May and maybe the entire RF in the future.
Harry giving up the titles won’t change anything, it’s all about punishment and control with these people. (Notice how the cries for stripping them of the titles quieted down when it was revealed that they were willing to give them up.) They want to destroy his family and bring him to heel because he stepped out of line. Meghan and the kids have to go and he has to come back to them with his tail between his legs, ready to be used and abused just like before.
i disagree, if he gave up his titles , he will become a symbol for Anti Monarchy and truly revolutionize the narrative.
I was surprised by a very snarky Guardian piece this morning ( which has till now been mostly fair towards the Sussexes) , the anti royalists have been disappointed by harry’s pro monarchy stance, and frankly so have I. Asking for a modern, more egalitarian monarchy is like asking for an update on slavery
It isn’t his job to “revolutionize the narrative”. Because it was never his narrative. He isn’t anti-monarchy. Maybe his feeling will change but it’s not up to Harry to abolish the monarchy. It’s up to the citizens of the UK.
Believing in Monarchy as a form of democratic constitutional government and believing in the Windsor-Mountbatten family are two completely different things.
Harry is not and never will be Tony Benn aka Anthony Neil Wedgwood Benn, Viscount Stansgate.
Harry does not need to burn down the Monarchy as KCIII and Baldy have already spread accelerant and lit the match.
A very good new Guardian article about the F-Uped BRF:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/mar/05/out-with-sussexes-in-with-parker-bowles-camilla-revenge-sweet
Enjoy!
@BayTampaBay — great article, I always enjoy reading her stuff. Thanks for posting!
“If they did not attend this momentous event they will seem very out of touch.”
SERIOUSLY? I just can’t with these people…
I think anyone wanting and willing to attend this momentous event seem very out of touch.
Who in their right man would want to attend a Klan rally and/or public hanging which is what the Con-A-Nation is?
The best part of all this is that, without even being there Harry and Megan are already overshadowing the coronation because all these “Royal experts” and the British media are making it ALL about harry and meghan
A whole lot of projection going on in that unhinged piece. I’ve always been of the opinion that Harry and Meghan shouldn’t announce anything, acknowledging they received an invite due to it being leaked is enough. I hope they do what’s best for their physical and mental well-beings and just stay home and celebrate their lovely son instead. Seeing Meghan so afraid during the funeral and how exhausted they were after the whole charade and then seeing her cry in the documentary over threats to her and her family broke my heart. It’s really not worth it. Harry is now in America, surrounded by Americans. We don’t believe in or care about monarchs and chubblys, keep that same energy and we’ll respect you even more.
I think Harry really wants to go, he’s waiting for security confirmation. If he didn’t want to go, he would have said so in a very classy way by now. Although it would be grand if they could stay at Althorp or somewhere away from palace control but I’m sure security will be contingent on staying where the palace says to.
Security is everything. I think that Edward young and any others who were in the way of Sussex security will be locked in a closet so that the Sussexes get the ruling they want. Because they could use security as a reason not to attend. Sure the rota ratchets will bleat and caw about them not trusting top notch royal security, but make no mistake: the tabloids and the British media want Harry there. William needs to learn who controls the puppet strings. If he wants his secrets kept, he’ll need to play along.
I don’t think he wants to go. All the times he’s been to the UK since he left has either been because of his grandparents or causes important to him (his charities and unveiling his mom’s statue). Chuckles was disrespectful to him and his wife during the funeral of their “beloved queen and matriarch”, why would he subject himself or his family to that sort of abuse again?
It’s splitting hairs but perhaps it’s not that Harry wants to go but Harry wants the security issue settled. He wants that more than the coronation. This is the test case, the line in the sand. If this event does not move things forward for security and for some understanding from his father then he really has no doubt of his position and can take it from there.
I have never thought about in that way but agree with you, Harry could be using this as the “line in the sand” to settle the security issue and set a precedent for future security whenever he is in the UK.
The smart thing for him to do is to frame this entirely around security. He gets the security he wants and is able to pay for it, he comes. If not, he doesn’t. The security guarantee is not just for the event, but from this point forward. That’s his bargaining chip. This will prove whether or not they really want him there. If they say no, he can tell the world why, and the world will see that his own father has no interest in protecting the security of his grandchildren.
This Dickie guy has got it all wrong. There is nothing Americans like better than giving a big FU to royal authority, just like we did in 1776. I am definitely in camp “Stay Home”. Harry spent most of his adult life searching for his peace of mind and for a real home and family. No need to go back to that abusive situation. And certainly no need to subject his wife and children to that toxicity.
“Strictly controlled”.
This is why I hope to God they don’t go, because the BM talk about them like a zoo or sideshow attraction. They’re the ones desperate to control the narrative, and I really hope Harry sees and understands that this is his father and brother ALLOWING the BM to talk about them this way. What I’m also hoping is that Tyler Perry keeps reminding him that this is abuse, and what abusers do. It’s just another step, another facet of their emotional manipulation and brutality, and if he doesn’t put his foot down now, it will never stop. All he would do by going to the coronation is enabling his family’s vile, violent behavior.
The BM is pure evil, and so is the royal family.
“All he would do by going to the coronation is enabling his family’s vile, violent behavior.”
I imagine negotiations are working towards some gain in going for H&M otherwise I agree with you.
I thought the wording by the Sussex spokesperson was a bit ambiguous. It didn’t specifically say that the email was an invitation but rather they had received communications re the coronation? Am I correct in this? You know, it could have been something like, if you come you will have to agree to shrink yourselves to half your size, remain mute, and look less stunning than the four of us. You can say at Frogmore, but must leave immediately after the ceremony- no hanging around to visit friends and charities and using it as your base.
Obviously Harry and Meghan don’t need my input or advice about their liber because they are grown ups and they don’t know me . However, if by any chance that happens to read celebitchy, listen to old auntie here . Stay home and be happy with your babies and people that love an care about you and your wellbeing. The Windsors aren’t it. They have shown you and the world repeatedly how much they don’t care about you. They don’t care if you live or die . You’re unhappy and uncomfortable around those people so why put yourself through that? You could be peaceful under your tree in Santa Barbara. Chucky will never be a dad . He lives too far up his own ass to care about any one other than himself. Will is the same . So stay home. Hire a bouncy castle for Archie and give that 4 year old the happiest child friendly party ever with all the ice cream and cupcakes he and lili and their friends can eat .
And if Tyler Perry, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Kylie Minogue, the Spice Girls, Elton John and Harry Styles can attend Archie’s birthday party then so much the better!
So tired of hearing about the Chubbly and the obsession with the Sussexes. These people can’t even take a one day break from it. The UK press and the royals are the ones making it all about the Sussexes and how they’ll use this supposedly sacred and historic occasion punish or control them. They’d lose their collective mind if they actually decline. Don’t say anything Sussexes. Keep on keeping on and ignore all this noise.
They should get a restraining order on the BM and W&K. We are not use to the BM “news” cycles but they are use to it in the UK. None of those idiot royals leaking stuff get that we see them and they are so boring, annoying and I want to change the channel but I can’t because of H&M.
H&M will go because he does not want to completely close the door on his family – no matter how toxic. But I think this will be it for them. Their last olive branch to his family
I suspect they will only attend the coronation ceremony though and then leave.
Why would they go and subject themselves to those people abusive behavior again?
This is why racism and hate mixed with entitlement and arrogance is so dangerous it makes you very blind. It’s obv that the media and the family want the Sussex to go. It will give them a million different stories to write with new pictures and allow them to publicly “humiliate” and snub them. The opposite version of what they queen did with their procession at the church during the jubbly. But cuz the hate and racism and entitlement have warped them so much they are unable to see that they are making it harder for Harry and Meg to justify coming. At this point esp after the eviction unless you are a diehard Stan that reads every piece of info it’s hard to support Harry going even to make peace with his father. Part of Harry and Meghan’s brand esp Harry has been the strength in walking away from something that is trying to destroy you and your family. He stood up as the partner diana never had and chose Meghan and their kids over the prestige and sitting at the top of the biggest symbol of white supremacy. It is standing firm against a toxic family and breaking generational curses. It’s why I believe the book has sold so well. The novelty of royalty speaking out sure but the strength is saying no I won’t let you hurt my family esp since everyone else in that environment has chosen the perks of family and love. For the people who read his story in his own words but don’t keep up with the specifically royal dramas him going to the coronation after Charles and the family have made it clear the won’t give Meghan any respect or dignity but also that they have no thought towards the health and safety of Archie and lili it will seem like moving backwards. It will look like weakness and even a betrayal of his wife and kids to put them in that environment. Obv that’s not fair to Harry his decisions shouldn’t be a symbol these aren’t characters in a story for him they are his family and his father which he wrote about with great affection in his book. Much of his life has been about keeping the peace doing whatever needs to be done to get just a drop of affection and acknowledgment from his family. He is allowed complex feelings about all this. But for his narrative and their overall brand the people who have fallen in love with his story will be more disappointed if he goes after his fathers obviously and purposefully cruel behaviour than if he stayed at home and quietly celebrated Archie.
Even the most deranged royalists will find it difficult to hate him for not going after the eviction. All of their arguments have been about how they need to go to maintain their market value. Even Those who agree with Charles public cruelty know it doesn’t actually look good.
All I got is how 🔥 Meghan looked at the Church service. She absolutely smoked everyone and I can’t get over folk nearly falling out of their seats to get a look at her.
IF they DO go to the Coronation I can only guess what she will bring to the table fashion wise, cause let’s face it, no matter how many folk are dripping with jewels, all eyes will be on her.
It’s time for the Sussexes to break the Internet from their cozy home in Montecito with 1000 bathrooms. Posting pictures of their kids on Archie‘s birthday would far exceed any popularity of that little clown show called the coronation. And I would love to see it the biracial untitled grand child out shining the bloviating, chubby fingered mean spirited, narcissistic death, cult members.
Much as most of us would love to see the adorable Archie, and the equally adorable LiIi Di, don’t think Meghan and Harry would ever exploit their children that way. They showed quite a few recent photos of their children in the docuseries to satisfy everyone’s curosity and to show that they are well and happy, and I’d be very surprised if we see much more of them for quite a while.
This is a good example of Occam’s Razor — “The simplest explanation is usually the best one.” When presented with competing hypotheses about the same prediction, you should choose the one that requires the fewest assumptions and to not complicate a decision with too many theories. Noping out graciously is the best one.
Who’s out of touch again? 😂
“the courtiers are aware of their obsession with controlling the narrative and for getting publicity. They will be strictly controlled as they were during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”
The Sussexes supposedly are obsessed with controlling the narrative … so the Sussexes will be “strictly controlled.”
Okey-dokey then. This is deranged.
I’ve been saying all along that if they don’t have the proper security, which H&M will pay for, they should announce to world that they have been told the security risk is too high. I believe that’s what they’ll be told. The bm over played their hand by lying about what H said in Spare regarding the number of taliban he killed by talking with the taliban and wanting sympathy for them. No sympathy whatsoever about UK military or US military. H ends up with even a bigger target just for that. Since the bm has also engender hate and violence against H&M with their lies and racism, sexism, anti-Americanism, etc., their threat level is undoubtedly off the charts. If Harry gets the security he wants in April (I think it is) then it’s another issue. H&M could go to the clowning only. They can be here a very short period of time and get home again if that’s what they want to do. Their choice.
KFC has made some incredibly poor choices. They treated the Sussexes horribly during QE2’s funeral. The world saw that. Then Harry & Meghan was seen followed by the millions reading Spare. So, what does KFC do? He evicts them the day after Spare came out AND HAS NEVER READ THE BOOK. No matter what happens going forward at this point will undo what he has done. The world is looking.
It’s funny to me that the UK thinks the US polls for everyone they choose to. We don’t poll to find out about people’s like and dislikes of celebrities, billionaires, philanthropists, etc. The fact that the UK thinks they’re saying something with a supposed poll is truly amusing.
This is all for the UK audience, which shows you how out of touch they are with the people there. Harry & Meghan and Spare were and are available there. I guess they seem to feel they can get more people to believe what they’re writing. I doubt that at this point. If media in the UK would report what Rupert Murdoch with the help of his people at Faux New did after our election and leading up to and AIDING in the insurrection, I wonder how many people would be interested in anything in his papers? Maybe it wouldn’t make an iota of difference. I suspect to some it would.