DM: The Sussexes will be ‘strictly controlled’ when they attend the Chubbly

Now that the Sussexes have confirmed that they got an email-invitation to the coronation, the games can really begin. The “games” are the same as they were last year around the Platinum Jubbly, after it had been confirmed that QEII had personally invited the Sussexes to come. Instead of acknowledging that the Sussexes have the power to simply not show up to anything, the British media and royal-commentariat twists themselves into knots trying to make royal invitations sound threatening and negative for Harry and Meghan. You can tell that the palace is actually worried that Harry will nope out on everything because they’re already openly blackmailing him and threatening him. Instead of, you know, saying “wow, Charles is awful, huh,” they’re making it all about how Harry “needs” to come to the Chubbly because he’s desperate for royal associations.

Harry and Meghan ‘want Royals to take accountability for what they went through’ amid their row over Frogmore Cottage but ‘won’t dare stay away’ from the King’s coronation because it will ‘make them appear irrelevant’, a royal expert has said. The pair have so far refused to confirm whether or not they will attend the historic event in May, but Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has said they would ‘dare not stay away’ despite facing a ‘dilemma’. He told MailOnline: ‘It has always been clear that King Charles would invite Harry and Meghan to the Coronation. As a symbol of national unity, he believes this is important. However their response is uncertain and raises an acute dilemma for them. On the one hand, they want discussions with senior royals and accountability for what they believe they went through when they were senior working royals. They believe that, together with the press, the royal family sought to drive them into exile. They want an apology. They will not get it. ‘The Sussexes have contracts with Netflix, Spotify and Random House. They only have these because they are members of the Royal Family. If they did not attend this momentous event they will seem very out of touch.’ Mr Fitzwilliams added: ‘Also the courtiers are aware of their obsession with controlling the narrative and for getting publicity. They will be strictly controlled as they were during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Discussions with other royals will focus on the weather. So the dilemma is theirs. They won’t be missed if they don’t come by much of the British public. However if they don’t they risk appearing an irrevelance and polls in America have shown a seismic drop in their support. Since they have not decided on constructive careers and the endless interviews, the memoir and threats of more memoirs are recent proof of this, I suspect they dared not stay away. We shall see.’

[From The Daily Mail]

The more these dumbf–ks talk, the more convinced I am that Harry really will nope out of it completely. In the past, he’s shown up for his family (or solely for his grandmother) despite all of the rage, contempt and stupidity directed at him and his wife. Now that QEII is gone, why bother? Charles is openly briefing the media about and against the Sussexes, Charles won’t hesitate to put the Sussexes in danger, Charles is trying and failing to impose conditions on the Sussexes. Literally, just stay home in Montecito. Enjoy your son’s birthday. Sometimes the easy thing is the right thing – don’t give these a–holes anymore time or space in your life.

“Also the courtiers are aware of their obsession with controlling the narrative and for getting publicity. They will be strictly controlled as they were during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.” Yeah – the courtiers wanted the Sussexes to appear throughout the Jubbly weekend and even bring their kids to public events. The Sussexes said absolutely not – they paid respect to QEII by going to a church service, they hung out with their cousins at Trooping, and they spent the rest of the time privately with their friends and with QEII and Charles. But thanks to Dick Fitzwilliams for saying all of this is explicitly about controlling the Sussexes.