“A timeline on the Raquel Leviss-Tom Sandoval-Ariana Madix situation” links

Here’s an exhaustive rundown on the Raquel Leviss-Tom Sandoval-Ariana Madix scandal. Madix and Sandoval were engaged but they broke up after Madix learned that Sandoval was having an affair with Leviss for months. This all sounds… scripted. [Jezebel]

The Windsors are fully in their Bravo reality-show era. [LaineyGossip]

Marlon Wayans’ standup special is apparently a lot better than Chris Rock’s. [Pajiba]

Austin Butler’s Oscar date probably won’t be Kaia Gerber. [JustJared]

Jack Black stars in History of the World Part 2. [Seriously OMG]

Isaiah Washington is retired from acting? [Dlisted]

A round-up of the Spirit Awards fashion. [RCFA]

This is my least favorite look worn by Cate Blanchett for the entire awards season. Why would you put her in a cheap satin sack? [GFY]

What fifteen feet of snow looks like in California. [Buzzfeed]

Florida hates atheists or something. [Towleroad]

Jennifer Lopez is the latest model for Intimissimi. [Egotastic]