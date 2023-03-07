“A timeline on the Raquel Leviss-Tom Sandoval-Ariana Madix situation” links
Here’s an exhaustive rundown on the Raquel Leviss-Tom Sandoval-Ariana Madix scandal. Madix and Sandoval were engaged but they broke up after Madix learned that Sandoval was having an affair with Leviss for months. This all sounds… scripted. [Jezebel]
The Windsors are fully in their Bravo reality-show era. [LaineyGossip]
Marlon Wayans’ standup special is apparently a lot better than Chris Rock’s. [Pajiba]
Austin Butler’s Oscar date probably won’t be Kaia Gerber. [JustJared]
Jack Black stars in History of the World Part 2. [Seriously OMG]
Isaiah Washington is retired from acting? [Dlisted]
A round-up of the Spirit Awards fashion. [RCFA]
This is my least favorite look worn by Cate Blanchett for the entire awards season. Why would you put her in a cheap satin sack? [GFY]
What fifteen feet of snow looks like in California. [Buzzfeed]
Florida hates atheists or something. [Towleroad]
Jennifer Lopez is the latest model for Intimissimi. [Egotastic]

  1. Lucy says:
    March 7, 2023 at 12:44 pm

    I too am retired from acting. No one would hire me, so I retired.

  2. Nutella toast says:
    March 7, 2023 at 1:22 pm

    I mean to be fair, Florida hates everyone that doesn’t belong in a Leave It to Beaver episode so…

  3. Jen says:
    March 7, 2023 at 1:22 pm

    The who, who, and who saga?

  4. JaneDoesWerk says:
    March 7, 2023 at 1:27 pm

    Ariana and Tom were not engaged, they were in a relationship for 10 years and owned a home together. She took Raquel (real name Rachel) under her wing and was one of Rachel’s best friends for several years. Tom and Rachel began hooking up 7 months ago including inside the home when Ariana was sleeping. Not scripted, 100% disgusting. Tom hasn’t even apologized to Ariana and gaslit her by blaming her mental health for his bullshit.

    • Coco Bean says:
      March 7, 2023 at 1:36 pm

      It’s such an interesting gossip story with so many layers. Ariana has always been my favorite on VPR. I’ll admit I’ve been shame spiraling that I’ve defended Tom Sandoval all these years. I don’t think it’s scripted, I could be wrong, but Sandoval’s ego is huge. He wants to be liked and enjoyed being the “nice” guy in the group with successful businesses and side projects. From what I’ve been reading, Raquel was hooking up with all his friends last summer/fall to try and make him jealous so he’d leave Ariana.

  5. BlueSky says:
    March 7, 2023 at 1:28 pm

    *Spoilers* Was so happy they killed off his character on P Valley.

  6. Smee says:
    March 7, 2023 at 1:34 pm

    History of the World II looks like it’s going to be great 😍

  7. bedeels says:
    March 7, 2023 at 1:40 pm

    I don’t know who these people are but that pink dress in the last pic is SO BAD.

