Tessa Thompson went to couples therapy in character with Michael B. Jordan

It seems like it’s been mostly the men out there doing promo for Creed III, so it was nice to see that Tessa Thompson sat down for a very in-depth interview with Refinery 29. It seems like she gave them a lot of time; her answers were really long. They touched upon topics like the transition in Tessa’s career, awards show narratives, the representation of her Creed character, and therapy and going to couples therapy in character with Michael B. Jordan. Some highlights:
On going to couples therapy in character with MBJ: I’ll say it was an early experience in couples therapy for us both [personally], but it was as these characters, which is very weird. But I think it reminded us of our own personal lives that going to therapy, even when a relationship is good, can be a good thing if you’re trying to just sharpen communication and figure out how someone works. It’s useful in so many relationships. OK we were in therapy, yes, as Bianca and Adonis, but we were also reflecting on our own relationships. Since we’ve been making these movies for eight, nine years, we’ve seen each other through various stages in our own romantic things. So we know stuff about each other’s lives. We shared and talked about it. So therapy ended up starting at work and getting more personal.
On moving behind the camera more: I’ve been working on something that would see me taking this step behind the camera in a real way like Mike has done on this. The difference is that I would not also be in front of the camera. I would just be directing and I have been having that internal conversation with myself of like, how will that feel? But so far with my production company, we’re producing things that are roles that frankly I would have given a pinky for years ago when I started my career.
On the narrative around awards season: I think what tends to happen is then in retrospect, at the end or middle of the season, when we see that certain people aren’t being rewarded in the same way, then the conversation begins around legitimacy, the legitimacy of that. I think the conversation needs to begin earlier. I think there needs to be an awareness not just by journalists, but by the industry at large to say, look, we have a lot of history to rewrite in these moments and we have the opportunity now to really give praise to folks that historically have not gotten it.
On the biggest misconception about her: Oh, my God. There are a lot. Probably about my dating life. A lot of misconceptions there. But what can you do?
It’s fascinating that Tessa and and MBJ attended therapy in character, as Bianca and Adonis. It seems like Tessa and Michael went to better understand their characters because their characters were going through things like marriage and parenthood, which neither of them has yet experienced. I do wonder if that was the best use of the therapist’s time, which could be better spent seeing actual patients, but I guess since the sessions turned away from their characters and toward their own personal lives it’s a wash. Anyway, I like what Tessa says about stepping behind the camera and giving more and fuller opportunities to new talent. And she’s right about changing the narrative around awards season earlier instead of it always being a reaction to the nominations. And yes, I’m sure there are a lot of misconceptions around her dating life ever since those Thor 4 photos. So who does she date?! Tessa, clear things up for us, the people want to know.
