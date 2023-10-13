Taylor Swift wore Erin Andrews’ WEAR line at last night’s Kansas City Chiefs game

Embed from Getty Images

Taylor Swift was in LA on Wednesday for her big Era Tour film premiere. She had dinner with Beyonce, posed on the red carpet, met tons of fans, and then she got on her private plane and flew to Kansas City to see her boyfriend. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs played at home last night, beating the Denver Broncos 19-8. This was a “homecoming” for Taylor too – the first time she watched Travis play, it was at Arrowhead Stadium, at his invitation. The Chiefs win whenever Taylor is there in person!

As for Travis, it looks like he’s still nursing that ankle injury he got during Sunday’s game. He did play last night, although he limped off the field in the fourth quarter. Taylor was in one of the VIP boxes with Donna Kelce (his mom) and Brittany Mahomes (wife of Patrick). It genuinely looks like Tay has collected a new friend with Brittany.

As for Taylor’s Chiefs gear, here’s an interesting backstory: when Taylor went to her first Chiefs game, she wore some official team merch which promptly sold out everywhere. After that, Erin Andrews sent Taylor some Chiefs-branded pieces from her WEAR line, and those are the pieces Taylor wore last night. So… Erin Andrews is about to sell out of her Chiefs merch now.

Taylor Swift in the house for TNF 🙌 #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/Swf7x9SuGf — NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2023

Taylor Swift talking Travis Kelce's' father at last night game.pic.twitter.com/ljWjKNDI5M — Ivan (@Ivankalema01) October 13, 2023

