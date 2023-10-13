Taylor Swift wore Erin Andrews’ WEAR line at last night’s Kansas City Chiefs game

Taylor Swift was in LA on Wednesday for her big Era Tour film premiere. She had dinner with Beyonce, posed on the red carpet, met tons of fans, and then she got on her private plane and flew to Kansas City to see her boyfriend. Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs played at home last night, beating the Denver Broncos 19-8. This was a “homecoming” for Taylor too – the first time she watched Travis play, it was at Arrowhead Stadium, at his invitation. The Chiefs win whenever Taylor is there in person!
As for Travis, it looks like he’s still nursing that ankle injury he got during Sunday’s game. He did play last night, although he limped off the field in the fourth quarter. Taylor was in one of the VIP boxes with Donna Kelce (his mom) and Brittany Mahomes (wife of Patrick). It genuinely looks like Tay has collected a new friend with Brittany.
As for Taylor’s Chiefs gear, here’s an interesting backstory: when Taylor went to her first Chiefs game, she wore some official team merch which promptly sold out everywhere. After that, Erin Andrews sent Taylor some Chiefs-branded pieces from her WEAR line, and those are the pieces Taylor wore last night. So… Erin Andrews is about to sell out of her Chiefs merch now.
Taylor Swift in the house for TNF 🙌 #DENvsKC pic.twitter.com/Swf7x9SuGf
Taylor Swift talking Travis Kelce's' father at last night game.pic.twitter.com/ljWjKNDI5M
When Taylor Swift goes down in history, i hope her long history of supporting other women is never forgotten.
*white women
She looks cute here though!
She shouted Beyoncé out on her Instagram yesterday, is she white?
@SAS 💯 She always have one or two “tokens” to satisfy mainstream. 🤷🏽♀️
Did she tell her fanbase to stop harassing Kayla Nicole? Oh.
Or setting the wolves on Antonia Gentry?
Or how many Black designers in her dozen outfit Eras wardrobe again?
Cmon now. Tweeting Beyoncé doesn’t count as intersectional feminism.
If she commented on the Kayla Nicole drama, the story and negativity would be 20 times worse. And a quick scroll of Twitter tells me that hate train is exclusively being led by black men
It won’t be, because that’s not true.
Swifties truly live in an alternate universe 😂😂😂
It’s taylor fans who are going after Kayla not black man it’s amazing how Taylor fans will harass and bully people. When called out for their disgusting behavior try to pass off as it’s not them . They have been harassing Kayla the moment Taylor started her relationship with Travis And yet again Taylor shown her true color when it comes to woman of color . The endless excuses of Taylor fans make how she can’t say anything she can’t tell fans to stop being racist but when speak now came out Taylor open her mouth to tell her fans not to harass John Mayer . But it silently when her bully harass use racist slurs against Kayla and other woman of color . When Beyoncé fans were bullying a woman Beyoncé spoke out against her fans told them to stop it .
Swifties are insane & right there with them are the people who hate watch this woman- it’s legit crazy!
I’m a big football fan.
I’m not a Swiftie but I respect her talent and savvy. You don’t get to the top of your profession without talent, hard work, and business accumen. Now that I’m seeing her so much I’m taken with how she wears her heart on her sleeve.
Anyway, as a woman, I am very much enjoying the hyper-masculine NFL losing its absolute sh!t over a female star. I hope the Kansas City Taylor Swifts make it to the Superbowl!
Props to Taylor for turning her image around on celeb gossip sites and SM after hooking up with human trash can Matt (not calling him Matty) Healy.
Her optics are nearly flawless.
Truly that. I hated that she dated a trash racist so unapologetically but she has shown real savvy in how she had rebounded from that.
And Travis is an upgrade in every way and they seem genuinely into each other which is very sweet to watch. Especially because the Broncos are terrible and if the Chiefs have to play them in a televised night game, I’d rather watch the NFL lose its mind over this romance that watch Denver lay and egg against a better opponent.
And even if Travis was playing injured last night, he played really well and racked up a ton of yards.
Just gotta say, the 2 fans in front of her, look like a dad and son or brothers, but they are amazing carbon copies of each other.
Umm, Brittany Mahomes is almost as disliked as Mahomes’ brother, who has legal troubles for sexual harassment, by NFL and especially Chiefs fans. I’m sure she would love people to think Taylor is her friend but my reaction was poor Taylor.
Yeah she’s insufferable. Feel bad for anyone forced to socialize with her.
why so try hard w the jacket falling off the shoulder. can she just be a regular person for 5 minutes?
Jacket/sweater falling off one shoulder is such a Gen Z fashion choice for the last few years. Especially on social media and reality tv. As a millennial, I hate it and don’t get it but 🤷🏼♀️.
Here we go again. Throwing out hate for Brittany Mahomes and trying to tie her in together with Patrick’s a-hole brother. That’s tabloid tricks. Not everyone dislikes her as much as you’d like it to be true. She and her husband are a wonderful hard working young couple.
Maybe this is all to help Brittany’s image. Taylor being chummy with her was part of the package. They’re hoping some of the shine will rub off.
I don’t know much about the woman and I imagine it’s hard being in the public eye. She was very young when the fame hit and she didn’t really have any practice. I don’t have an opinion on her but I know she gets a LOT of hate, much of which seems excessive to me.
I see comments like this and I’m like…who is hating on this woman and comparing her to Jackson Mahomes? Brittany supports her husband and her community and is raising her kids. Is she any more extra than the Kelse clan and their podcast and oversharing? Nope. So, why the hate. I have my theories, but I’ll keep them to myself.
This whole thing is monetized.
And the Chiefs were winning way before the advent of this latest bf rollout.
Right. Like defending Super Bowl champs winning.
Oh my. More cross promotion. I’m beginning to wonder how long ago they all mapped out this “relationship.” I’m guessing everyone’s agent was totally involved.
Yup. Parents included. $$
Hello. It’s 2023. Cross promotion is a real thing that’s here to stay. The most recent example is Barbie the movie. Beyoncé cross promotes. We should be used to it by now and accept it happens. But with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce it’s not okay?
@southern fried. Comparing apple’s to oranges here imo. Barbie etc is a business promotion vs what commentors believe is a more personal, relationship promotion. No one is saying ok/not okay.
Why would Taylor have to monetize a relationship though? She’s loaded. And despite the Healy disaster, she’s still extremely popular. Her fanbase is ride or die.
It’s really the people in the outer orbit of the relationship are who are trying to cash in. Swift’s movie was setting presale records before this all started and any additional tour dates she announces are going to sell out just as fast. Kelce (and his family) was in just as many commercials during Week 1 of the NFL season as he’ll be in this weekend. Those endorsement deals were signed in the spring and the commercials shot before training camp.
Are the NFL, Britany Mahomes, State Farm, Amazon and the NFL’s other broadcast partners trying to ride on the coattails of this cultural phenomenon for their own gain? Yes absolutely. I don’t see the two dating as a crass marketing effort at all, just two super famous people hooking up and the world around them going bonkers.
Oh yeah. Taylor would NEVER.
And they lived happily ever after.
The End.
Does anyone have an ID on her necklace? I love it!
Taylor looks great. And she definitely has listening-attentively-to-parents skills.
I love Erin Andrews MLB line, too. I just bought my daughter a very cute Erin Andrews Phillies knotted dress. And I have a jacket that’s the Phillies version of the one Taylor is wearing. (Go, Phils! Ring the bell!)
@QuiteContrary I was just thinking the same thing — she has good listening-attentively-to-boyfriend’s-parents skills. You have to face them, nod, say “Oh!” and “Wow!” appropriately. TSwift has it all down — clearly, they like her and approve of the relationship. Call me a sucker for a good love story but I hope this is The One for TSwift.
Same! I’d love this to keep going.
Brilliant marketing idea for Erin.
The team is making a lot of money from this relationship.
Not really. KC’s fan base has always been rabid and Arrowhead has been selling out on the regular since before the current Patrick Mahomes era started. Teams don’t get a cut of the inflated ticket prices on the secondary market. Most of the money generated from merchandise sales comes from licensing fees to places like Nike, New Era, Fanatics, etc. The team may get a cut of each piece sold but it’s negligible compared to something like the TV revenue. The NFL and its teams don’t like a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their revenue streams and that strategy has clearly been working for them for a while.
She lives such an exciting life. I wonder how she’s able to fall asleep at night. She’s done more exciting things in two days than I’ve done in years.
In this post I learned the elder Kelce brother, Jason, looks JUST LIKE his dad.
can someone xplain to me why she’s a problematic white woman? i guess i’m just confused by all the comments saying she’s not supportive of all women. has she done something that’s been racist? or showed her to be racist? just want to make sure i didn’t miss anything.
she dated Matt Healy for a month. that’s literally it lol. she’s been supportive of WOC (Nicki, Ice Spice, and Beyonce all come to mind), and works with several on her tour, all of whom have good things to say. but if she does anything positive it gets written off as not enough or only for PR purposes, despite what anyone says (ie. people claimed she only worked with Ice for PR reasons, despite what Ice said about it and what she continues to say about their friendship).
basically she’s rich and white so people are hell-bent on her being extremely problematic and blaming her for the behavior of the man she dated.