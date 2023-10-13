Prince William & Kate are headed back to France for the Rugby World Cup

Prince William and Kate will be out of their separate houses this weekend! After doing events for three days in a row this week – all on the theme of “mental health” – Will and Kate will now focus on rugby. The Rugby World Cup is still happening, and there are big quarterfinal matches happening with Will and Kate’s respective rugby patronages. Kate is now the patron of English rugby, while William is patron of Welsh rugby. The Welsh team plays Argentina, while England plays Fiji. So, they’re going back to France:

The Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to France this weekend to attend the Rugby World Cup, Kensington Palace has confirmed. William and Kate will attend separate days of the tournament, with the Prince, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, making an appearance on Saturday to watch the Wales and Argentina quarter-final match at the Stade de Marseille. Kate will attend on Sunday, cheering on England at the England versus Fiji quarter-final game, in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union. Both weekend matches will begin at 4pm UK time. It’s thought the couple will leave their children Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, at home.

[From Hello]

So once again, Will and Kate will make separate appearances, although this time, it’s a fluke of rugby scheduling. When they attended Rugby World Cup matches in September, the matches were on different days and Will and Kate still avoided traveling together or attending games together. I wonder if they’ll even travel together this weekend. Either way, we won’t hear about it. The British media loves nothing more than ignoring W&K’s private planes and helicopter usage. Meanwhile, Prince William, the Football Association president, STILL hasn’t met with the Lionesses following their loss in the World Cup final, a final which William was too lazy to attend. He hasn’t done a congratulatory event or gone to their clubhouse to talk to them. He is once again making it clear that he will always be selectively lazy when it comes to women’s sports, but he will travel to watch male athletes.