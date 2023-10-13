Prince William & Kate are headed back to France for the Rugby World Cup

Prince William and Kate will be out of their separate houses this weekend! After doing events for three days in a row this week – all on the theme of “mental health” – Will and Kate will now focus on rugby. The Rugby World Cup is still happening, and there are big quarterfinal matches happening with Will and Kate’s respective rugby patronages. Kate is now the patron of English rugby, while William is patron of Welsh rugby. The Welsh team plays Argentina, while England plays Fiji. So, they’re going back to France:
The Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to France this weekend to attend the Rugby World Cup, Kensington Palace has confirmed.
William and Kate will attend separate days of the tournament, with the Prince, who is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, making an appearance on Saturday to watch the Wales and Argentina quarter-final match at the Stade de Marseille.
Kate will attend on Sunday, cheering on England at the England versus Fiji quarter-final game, in her role as patron of the Rugby Football Union. Both weekend matches will begin at 4pm UK time.
It’s thought the couple will leave their children Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, at home.
So once again, Will and Kate will make separate appearances, although this time, it’s a fluke of rugby scheduling. When they attended Rugby World Cup matches in September, the matches were on different days and Will and Kate still avoided traveling together or attending games together. I wonder if they’ll even travel together this weekend. Either way, we won’t hear about it. The British media loves nothing more than ignoring W&K’s private planes and helicopter usage. Meanwhile, Prince William, the Football Association president, STILL hasn’t met with the Lionesses following their loss in the World Cup final, a final which William was too lazy to attend. He hasn’t done a congratulatory event or gone to their clubhouse to talk to them. He is once again making it clear that he will always be selectively lazy when it comes to women’s sports, but he will travel to watch male athletes.
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Marlow, UNITED KINGDOM – The Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William – Catherine – Kate Middleton attend SportsAid Mental Fitness Workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Marlow, UK.
The workshop, which is run in conjunction with SportsAid’s charity partner BelievePerform, aims to support young sports people and their families to manage their mental wellbeing and understand how they can help themselves and each other to build the skills for happy and healthy experiences in sport and life.
The Princess of Wales has been Patron of SportsAid since 2013.
Pictured: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre after taking part in a SportsAid mental fitness workshop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Marlow, United Kingbom
When: 12 Oct 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre after taking part in a SportsAid mental fitness workshop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Marlow, United Kingbom
When: 12 Oct 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to take part in a SportsAid mental fitness workshop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Marlow, United Kingbom
When: 12 Oct 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to take part in a SportsAid mental fitness workshop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Marlow, United Kingbom
When: 12 Oct 2023
The Prince and Princess of Wales leave Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre after taking part in a SportsAid mental fitness workshop
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Marlow, United Kingdom
When: 12 Oct 2023
I’m stuck on the last line – that the kids will be left at home. Why is that even there?
Perhaps, because it’s the school term and the start of their holidays.. I doubt they will stay home for long…they would soon travel somewhere ..
Probably a dig at Kate’s recent reasons for not going to Singapore.
Kate wears a Leatherman jacket or a dress like Invictus and William wearing a Blue outfit Cause Harry wore an all black outfit for the soccer game and Invictus
So William wears a casual outfit like harry did at the polo or one of the casual outfits like he did 😜 at Invictus
@flower bingo. My first thought.
I think someone mentioned, when they go, the kids are on midterm break.
I’m pretty sure that they won’t travel together again. Their respective teams are playing on different days… and after that, their break begins due to school term… perhaps, they have scheduled their vacations and France is the intermediate station to their destination (different destinations, unless they are planning to have a photoshoot like last year)
Man they really are still trying to compete with the Invictus games aren’t they with all this travel to sporting events. Too bad they couldn’t even be tasked with wishing their veterans good luck at Invictus. Peg and Can’t the world sees what you are doing and how jealous and petty it all looks. I hope there are people in France at these games who will boo you.
William and Kate going to the Rugby maches has more to do with them missing the Women’s World Cup final than Invictus.
@AMY BEE: ok maybe it’s both. Two birds one stone. They are lazy and tend to combine things.
@Susan Collins: The many engagements they did in September were because Harry and Meghan were going to at the Invictus Games. They’re going to the Rugby World Cup because they don’t want to be criticised again by the press.
@AMYBEE: ok you see it your way and I will continue to see it my way with a bit of yours mixed in. I say we call a truce on this one.😂😂
I think it has to do with the fact that the World Cup is in France and close to home, more than anything.
The criticism from the press for missing the Women’s World Cup must have really stung for William and Kate to do engagements during the half term break.
What a life. Imagine wrapping your entire identity in a role you don’t do well? Imagine scheming your way into a marriage to a man who could care less about you? Imagine him having an affair right in your face and you just have to take? What a life Kate has chosen for herself.
Regular folks might take this opportunity to have a fun night away together without the kids. “Your work event is on Saturday, mine is on Sunday, so let’s make it a dirty weekend!” Not this gruesome twosome.
First off, regular people don’t have jobs where they get credit for WORK for attending a sporting event in a different country *as spectators*. Secondly, no one would bat an eye if they wanted a night away from the kids; if anything, it would assure the anxious masses that all was well in the house of Wales. Thirdly, rail travel in Europe is a delight, one of which these two have made a deliberate choice not to take part.
The obvious conclusion is that this relationship is merely a sham arrangement at this point.
I really need to stop saying they won’t show up because I think I might be bad luck. Anyway, I checked and even if Wales and England win their respective quarter-finals they won’t play against each other (except if they both reach the final) which must be a huge relief for the lazy duo that they won’t have to attend an event together.
Fiji heat England just before the world cup start. Here’s to another serve! Toso Viti Toso!
I’ll be shouting for Fiji too, Sunshine. We’ve been absolutely terrible – awful to watch – & really don’t deserve to go any further, Toso Viti Toso 🙂
Although I’ll be supporting France in the final – really hope they win.
Bula @SunshineinFiji! I’ll be supporting Fiji too they have done so well and it’s great to see Pasifika rugby shine! Go Fiji!
Bula @Cathy! Pasifika teams really played their hearts out in this WC. Hopefully Samoa softened the English in that last pool game for Fiji lol
@Pip my money is on Ireland to take it out this year. May the best team win!
I’d be just as happy for Ireland to win Sunshine – just not England. We’ve been embarrassingly bad & our attitude’s horrible too.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again! As if they are going to wake up, go to St. Pancras and from there catch a train to France, like as plebs! No way!
If anyone’s wondering though, both matches will be at the same stadium (different days though), so there’s no reason not to fly separately, is there WanK?!
Why!? Why are they even bothering to pretend anymore? It’s obvious they can’t handle being in each others company for to long. It’s also obvious that Billy is a sexist pig! And I’m still fuming that the press didn’t bother to follow up on the lioness who said she wouldn’t meet him now as he’s never supported them. Let’s hope they don’t bring any bed bugs back, after all, how would they be able to explain two SEPERATE properties needing treatment ☠️
Now, I’ve been looking closely at some pictures from this week’s publicity outings, and I’ve figured out why (other than those terrible wiglets) that keen never looks right. Her clothes DONT FIT, not just the crutch area, or the high waists, it’s the lengths! Look at her blazer and trousers yesterday and the blue blazer the other day, the sleeves are too short and make her look asif she has REALLY massive hands, when she wears jeans they are to short, and the rest of the time her trousers are to long. Get a dresser keen, for goodness sake.
Wouldn’t it be hilarious if the French people showed up with eggplant placards to greet Pegs wherever he goes?
LOLZ!!!!
I know this is about trying to escape the world cup criticism but it just makes it worse, because its clear they will travel multiple times for men’s sports and not at all for women’s.
Becks1, you took the words right out of my mouth.
I agree. This is all so unusual for them anyway. If they were at the semi final or final then perhaps a return visit would make sense, but this shows how little either cares about women’s sport.
I think the fact that the World Cup is in France and so close to home, is a big factor for them attending.
No but really, what’s bitten them? Why have they been so “busy” lately?
I think they’ve been reading the room for a while now, that they’re lazy, disinterested and not pulling their weight. I have a feeling this was one of the big agenda items brought up at the Balmoral Summit with Chuck — get with the program STAT now that you’re P&P of Wales.
And on a related point – where is Charles?
Charles was up in Scotland until recently (other than the trip to France) but he’s come back now – he met with the Chief Rabbi at Buckingham Palace yesterday.
I wonder about the way William is looking at Kate’s bandaged fingers. Not sure about his expression. Whatever it is, it is NOT a look of concern, IMO. Maybe it’s, “What’s up with that?”
I thought this wasn’t the first time we have seen her fingers bandaged?
She has a history of wearing finger bandages. I think she must be stress-gnawing at her knuckles.
I interpret that look as, “you are such a drama queen”!
I used to have to attend events and shake the hands and I once had my hand utterly crushed by an old guy. After that, I only give essentially a half hand to people . I wonder if she puts the bandages on to keep people from pressing too hard? I mean, I get it. Pressing the flesh can be dangerous.
i;ve stopped shaking hands since covid brought me to my senses. i recall doctors and consultants here in the uk initiating handshakes w me up until the pandemic, which seems crazy now. the thing i’ve learned over the past couple of years is how determined some people are to shake hands despite another person’s reluctance to do so. i greet a new person w “hello, how lovely to meet you!” and make it obvious i’m not shaking hands by keeping them at waist level; for some reason this encourages ardent shakers to reach even more fowards, giving me no other option but to join hands.
I’ve been thinking about wearing old fashioned gloves when i go out, it just seems like a significantly more hygienic choice. I mean handles of any kind are some of the dirtiest surfaces
Maybe we can get Kitty to get rid of that monstrosity on her head by pointing out it’s making her look very jowly. That first pic..
Christine, that was my immediate thought, too. I then tried to duplicate it with my face. It’s not her hair. I’m in my latter 60s and I don’t have jowls. Genetics are interesting.
I tried to make myself interested in their French adventure, but I just can’t. They’re just so boring.