Prince William was in Scotland today to talk about farmers’ mental health

Here are some photos of Prince William in Scotland on Thursday. Such a busy little bee these days, it’s so remarkable. It reminds me of my theory about why William and Kate really wanted to push the Sussexes out: Will and Kate couldn’t handle the workload of constantly competing with Harry and Meghan. All of this work before Valentine’s Day, just to try to thunder-steal. Anyway! William is “the Duke of Rothesay” when he’s in Scotland now, and the Duke went to some farm communities to once again talk to farmers about their mental health.

Prince William is rolling up his sleeves to tackle mental well-being in rural areas. The prince, 42, headed to Scotland — where he is titled the Duke of Rothesay — on Feb. 6 to shine a spotlight on some community-led organizations that help support those facing isolation in farming communities and countryside areas. William’s first stop was a farm in Carnoustie, Angus to talk to the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), a charity working throughout the U.K. to address the attitudes towards farm safety and poor mental health among the next generation of farmers.During a roundtable discussion, the dad of three spoke about combatting loneliness and rural isolation. The group from the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs has been leading the campaign and conservation efforts regarding loneliness in farming. In 2016, they launched ‘Are Ewe Okay?’ which aimed to break the stigma surrounding mental well-being for young farmers in rural Scotland. “I love the countryside, and I love farming as well,” he said. “I’m conscious that it’s an area that needs maybe support in understanding that there’s access to support out there.” Prince William added, “I think in the farming world, it’s maybe — it’s not talked about as much…yet we know it exists.” Prince William’s second stop took him a short journey away to a Men’s Shed in Carnoustie to hear from the men and women there about how the organization helps build a sense of community and supports members in learning new skills – and thereby improve their mental health.

Don’t get me wrong, I think there’s a lot of work to be done worldwide on “the epidemic of male loneliness” and mental health in isolated, rural areas. I’m not sure that work should be a prince flying in on a helicopter and doing a photo-op, but hey, maybe it will increase funding to some of these local programs. Is that actually what happens though? Is William choppering in and actually saying “hey, this is a good program, let’s make sure you guys are funded?” Because I don’t think he is.

PS… the clearer the photo, the less I understand William’s facial hair or the wispy fluff on top of his head.