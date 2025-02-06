Angelina Jolie did ‘quiet luxury’ at the Santa Barbara Film Festival: love it or hate it?

As the Karla Sofia Gascon catastrophe unfolded in the past two weeks, my anger towards Netflix grew. Netflix should absolutely regret putting so much money and effort behind Emilia Perez and not Maria. We could have had Angelina Jolie at every awards show if Netflix had supported her the same way they supported Gascon. But here we are – Jolie was snubbed for Bafta, SAG and Oscar nominations. But she has still been receiving awards at film festivals and various events over the past four months or so. Last night, Jolie was in Santa Barbara for the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival. She received the Maltin Modern Master Award. She walked the carpet and took part in a career-retrospective Q&A session with Leonard Maltin.
Style-wise, Jolie’s look was sort of a meh/mixed bag. I’m so tired of this washed-out blonde color and I’m dying for her to go back to a strong brunette. On the plus side, at least she didn’t have those assy bangs front and center. She wore a silky cream slipdress (with pockets!) and a matching jacket. I’m not wild about it because it feels sack-dress-adjacent, but it’s far from her worst look. British Vogue even said this was Angelina doing the “quiet luxury” trend.
Meanwhile, this week there were some absolutely bizarre rumors about Angelina and her humanitarian work. The backstory is idiotic and awful – Donald Trump has basically shut down USAID (America’s foreign aid) and now Russian and MAGA people are spreading lies about how USAID was handing eight-figure checks to celebrities to “support” Ukraine. They’re claiming that the American government paid Angelina $40 million to support humanitarian effort in Ukraine or something like that. It didn’t happen, none of it. Angelina has always paid out of pocket to support refugees and do her international work.
What this Nazi regime is doing to USAID is one of their worst of many crimes. If this nation survives the next four years, we will be the most reviled country on the planet and none of us will be safe. I’m sick about it all.
My brother’s good friend works there. He’s at home, can’t go to work, no clue what is going on. It’s criminal. This guy went to one of the best schools in the country, turned down much more lucrative jobs to be there because he believes he’s doing good in the world. Now he’s worried about paying for his kids’ tuition.
Many Americans hate “foreign aid” without realizing that it is an essential component of “soft power” and goes a long way towards keeping us safe without military action. And it’s only slightly more than 1% of the entire federal budget! USAID is literally one of the most efficient agencies in the government. Not to mention how it helps our reputation in the world 🌍.
Just want to point out that it’s not just that people hate “foreign aid.” Trump voters have been fed this BS about where the money is going (condoms, etc.) and these idiots believe it. They believe anything Trump and his lackeys say.
TBF, I’m sure there are examples of government waste in USAID, as there are in every almost every governmental agency. If Trump and Musk truly cared about making our government more efficient, they’d perform an audit and present areas that could be slashed for Congressional approval. But alas the GOP and their corporate overlords have never been for governmental reform but rather governmental annihilation.
I heard Samantha Powers recently talking about the magical peanut paste produced in GA that has a miraculous impact on starving and malnourished kids in the South Sudan, essentially bringing them back from the brink of death. The crops that go to other countries via USAID are produced in the US and amount to billions in agricultural profits.
So in addition to hurting our world standing, destroying our soft power (much to the delight of Putin and other autocrats), punishing countries for which we are often directly responsible for their instability, we are *also* greatly hurting our farmers. So be sure to remind these isolationist assholes of the domestic impact this has every chance you get.
Your point is excellent and cannot be overstated.
I too am not an admirer of the blonde, but I love the dress. That said, I am a sucker for anything that looks comfy and has pockets, so alas, I am not a fashion girl.
Is it just me or is she starting to look more like her father?
agree on all fronts — not a fan of the blonde, sucker for pockets and yes, she is starting to show more Voight in her features — I see that in Shilo as well.
Also that color is a bit sheer but it is better than sad beige — it’s giving hope for spring.
The pockets are the best part. I do wish she was nominated for an Oscar.
I love the dress, pockets and the open back which showcases her tattoos. She is so gorgeous but I agree with what you’re saying. When a brunette goes lighter it really damages the hair, and you can see the damage in these pics..
Back in the day I had a bad idea to do highlights. They looked nice but oof, the damage to my hair was intense. I ended up getting a pixie cut and starting over. I really love Angelina as a brunette I find the blonde sort of mutes her.
She’s actually a natural blonde, but started dyeing her hair dark as a punk teenager. I think that’s why she’s gone back to blonde. Her gray hair coming in seems more dye resistant, and weaving blonde back in both covers the gray better and will require less chemical processing to maintain.
The blonde also started right before filming her newest movie in France, and she may be waiting to shift the color until after they know if she’ll be needed for reshoots.
I don’t know where the idea comes from that she is naturally blond – even though she was blond as a young child, her hair turned brown like her mom’s when she got older and out of her children it’s Knox who inherited her hair color. Just because she died her hair dark brown or even black doesn’t mean she isn’t naturally a brunette
@ABCD
Yeah I mean 10 year old Angelina at the Oscars was very much a brunette.
https://www.bustle.com/articles/143270-angelina-jolies-first-oscars-dress-gave-us-all-kinds-of-80s-realness-photos
Her hair – like many – darkened by the time she hit 3 years old.
I really don’t like her hair here — the colour is wrong, and it looks very dry. My god, she’s gorgeous, though.
I agree, that hair colour is to light for her. She is a natural blonde, however, so the deep brunette shades we have seen her wear before we dye jobs.
I think a chestnut brown looks great on her. She might have to go with a light chestnut though, not medium or deep, if she’s trying to hide greys or if she’s trying to tiptoe towards a dirty blonde.
That lemony blonde is just not flattering to her fair skin & I find as that type of shade fades it looks pissy.
I agree, I would chop off some length and go back to a darker color, which always makes her eyes stand out more.
I don’t love the dress, but pockets are nice.
Love her, so much class.
Idk, I guess if she feels good in it… but to me everything I see labeled “quiet luxury” equals Boooooooring and forgettable, dreary colors and unimaginative cuts Designers’ way of playing a prank on rich people, like the Olson twins charging $600 for a white cotton T shirt. The back of this dress is a little bit interesting but I think that’s just because it is on Angelina, so it frames her tattoos.
Quiet luxury should look luxurious – this just looks limp and droopy.
Totally agree about Netflix and their misstep.
I like this look. Relaxed, chic and elegant.
The entire look is a washout. 😨😨 Almost ghoulish.
Angie really needs a new make up/style team.
Ditch the bright blonde, and go for a soft chocolate brown with caramel highlights.
Use more copper toned makeup.
The minimalist jewellery is fine, but warmer colours like teal or even burgundy would offset her strong features better.
Yeah, I’m trying to see what the gorgeous is that people are going on about. She needs a new stylist, colorist, etc.
LOVE IT
It’s a shame she wasn’t nominated, I agree, but let’s not forget that she already has Oscars and two GGs.
I’m sure she’s at peace with it.
On Twitter, MTG is saying the USAID was used in 2020 to cause Biden’s win. And her MAGA followers are believing it!!🫣
Canadian here – can you guys watch Angelina’s “Maria” on Netflix-USA ?
Up here, the movie is available on Apple and Amazon, but not on my Netflix – just wondering why Netflix would campaign a movie that is only available on the US streaming site?
Maria os also streaming in Canada @MUBI
I’m meh on the look. It’s not amazing but it’s better than some of her other looks. I didn’t mean that to sound shady.
I’m also incredibly frustrated with Netflix. I thought Emilia Perez was awful. Zoe was the best part of a dreadful film but I don’t think she was better than Felicity Jones, Margaret Qualley in the Substance, Monica Barbaro, or Ariana Grande, who was spectacular in Wicked.
Angelina was triumphant in Maria. I really enjoyed the movie (some people said it was boring — I didn’t think it was boring at all). It was the very definition of a bravura performance. I hope that, despite this snub, she is proud of her performance because it is one of the finest of her career. I can’t believe she fell victim to this Emilia Perez nonsense. She should have been nominated at BAFTA and at the Oscars…
The way Netflix also fumbled his three daughters and piano lessons as well for EP is laughable. They’re getting what they deserved. People had complaints about that movie from the very beginning yet they still put all their eggs in that basket. This season has proved to be mess so maybe it’s for the best so they’re noms wouldn’t be overshadowed
I suppose everyone gets tired of the way they look and want to change it drastically at some point. And when you’re very attractive you can take more chances than others; however, even she cannot pull off that ashy hair color with her complexion, it washes her out.
She loves her slip dresses lol. I remember a few years ago they were making a comeback when the whole y2k first appeared.
Ava duvernay presented her the award. The speech is on YouTube and it’s very sweet! Really happy she has a good and supportive group around her now.
I love her style-simple, classic, elegant. I know people sometimes call it boring, but her style is one that most of us can relate to. She’s not a risktaker and that’s just fine.
I have to agree about the hair color. I’m surprised she’s stuck with it for this long because it just doesn’t work with her skin tone. She’s still absurdly gorgeous though.
The dress is boring and ill fitting even for a slip dress, I used to wear slip dresses and that isn’t how they’re supposed to fit. Furthermore, much like what we say about Kate middleton, she needs to cut a good 6 inches off the length and at least go for a warmer blonde.
I’d call this a sexy night gown rather than quiet luxury. And I love Angie, but I really wish she’d ditch the blonde hair, a rich brunette has always looked best on her!