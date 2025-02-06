Angelina Jolie did ‘quiet luxury’ at the Santa Barbara Film Festival: love it or hate it?

As the Karla Sofia Gascon catastrophe unfolded in the past two weeks, my anger towards Netflix grew. Netflix should absolutely regret putting so much money and effort behind Emilia Perez and not Maria. We could have had Angelina Jolie at every awards show if Netflix had supported her the same way they supported Gascon. But here we are – Jolie was snubbed for Bafta, SAG and Oscar nominations. But she has still been receiving awards at film festivals and various events over the past four months or so. Last night, Jolie was in Santa Barbara for the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival. She received the Maltin Modern Master Award. She walked the carpet and took part in a career-retrospective Q&A session with Leonard Maltin.

Style-wise, Jolie’s look was sort of a meh/mixed bag. I’m so tired of this washed-out blonde color and I’m dying for her to go back to a strong brunette. On the plus side, at least she didn’t have those assy bangs front and center. She wore a silky cream slipdress (with pockets!) and a matching jacket. I’m not wild about it because it feels sack-dress-adjacent, but it’s far from her worst look. British Vogue even said this was Angelina doing the “quiet luxury” trend.

Meanwhile, this week there were some absolutely bizarre rumors about Angelina and her humanitarian work. The backstory is idiotic and awful – Donald Trump has basically shut down USAID (America’s foreign aid) and now Russian and MAGA people are spreading lies about how USAID was handing eight-figure checks to celebrities to “support” Ukraine. They’re claiming that the American government paid Angelina $40 million to support humanitarian effort in Ukraine or something like that. It didn’t happen, none of it. Angelina has always paid out of pocket to support refugees and do her international work.