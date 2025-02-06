Prince Harry should come back to the UK to visit Princess Beatrice’s daughters!

It’s been said by both sides of the Windsor-Sussex war: Prince Harry is genuinely close to his York cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Sussex side makes no secret of it, and Eugenie continues to be the only Windsor-family member to visit Montecito, and Sussex sources have always said that Harry maintains contact with the York princesses. Meanwhile, the Windsors have absolutely telegraphed the fact that Eugenie and Beatrice must “choose a side” and something something Prince William will be incandescent with rage! In any case, Princess Beatrice welcomed her second daughter in January, and now they’re making newborn Athena into another reason why Harry should come back to the UK: to visit his cousin’s baby.

Princess Beatrice ‘may have reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’ after the birth of her second daughter Athena last month, an expert has claimed. Beatrice and her sister Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, are thought to have remained close to Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, since they departed royal life in 2020.

It was recently reported by the New York Post that Beatrice is the only royal able to ‘initiate peace’ between Harry and his brother Prince William after a years-long feud. A former Buckingham Palace staff member claimed that Beatrice has ‘spoken to the two brothers to try to improve the situation’.

It is perhaps no surprise, therefore, that royal experts believe she may have extended an olive branch to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan after the birth of her daughter Athena.

Jennie Bond, the former BBC royal correspondent, said Beatrice may have ‘pinged a picture of two [of Athena] to Harry and Meghan’ after the birth. She told The Mirror: ‘I don’t think it will hasten a visit by them to the UK, but perhaps if charity work or business brings Harry this way he’ll be keen to meet his new cousin. This was lovely news. After the brutality of last year for so many of the royal family, 2025 is looking altogether brighter. It must have been rather alarming to have such a premature and tiny baby. I think the hospital has to be commended for keeping the birth completely confidential for a week.’

Athena Elizabeth Rose becomes 11th in line to the throne, pushing her aunt Princess Eugenie down to 12th place.