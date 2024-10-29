Gisele Bundchen, 44, is pregnant with her third child, first with Joaquim Valente

Well, this shocked me. I thought Gisele Bundchen was probably done with having babies, but no, she is not done. Gisele is pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Gisele has been seeing Joaquim for over two years by my calculations – he started out as her friend and jiu-jitsu instructor, then it blossomed into a relationship. Joaquim is, to my knowledge, the only person Gisele has dated since her divorce from Tom Brady.
Gisele Bündchen is pregnant! The model, 44, and boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35, are expecting their first baby together, Bündchen’s third, a source close to Bündchen confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday, Oct. 28.
“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source tells PEOPLE in a statement.
Bündchen has been dating the Jiu-Jitsu instructor since June 2023. Their baby will join Bündchen’s son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady.
Bündchen, who served as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 until 2006, was notably absent from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held on Oct. 15, despite a variety of past Angels’ returns.
Bündchen and Valente were first spotted together in November 2022, when the pair visited Provincia de Puntarenas (a province located on Costa Rica’s coast) with her two kids. After originally denying a romantic relationship with her trainer, a love connection later blossomed between the pair, and in February 2024, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen and Valente have been dating since June 2023.
[From People]
I forgot that Gisele is 44 years old now. That’s a lot for a 44-year-old body, but I’m sure Gisele sees this as a fresh start with the man she loves. I always thought that Tom probably wanted more kids with Gisele but she was the one saying no. That also makes me wonder if Tom is freaking out about the news. For what it’s worth, TMZ reports that Gisele told Tom and their kids ahead of time, before this announcement. It’s definitely interesting! Anyway, congrats to Gisele and Joaquim.
Also: in photos from September and October, she wore mostly baggier tops. She probably got to a point where she couldn’t hide her bump anymore.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Rio de Janeiro, BRAZIL – Gisele Bundchen talks to TV Host Angelica, actress Tais Araújo, and blogger Silvia Braz about healthy living and launches her new book 'Nourish: Simple Recipes to Empower Your Body and Feed Your Soul: A Healthy Lifestyle Cookbook' in Rio at the Copacabana Palace Hotel.
Pictured: Gisele Bundchen
Miami, FL – After a thorough inspection of a house with designers and workers, Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente were seen exiting the property, sparking curiosity about potential new home plans.
Pictured: Joaquim Valente
Miami Beach, FL – Gisele Bundchen gets some exercise done as she goes for a morning walk around the neighborhood with her dog.
Pictured: Gisele Bundchen
New York, NY – Gisele Bundchen makes a quick exit from her NYC hotel this morning and hops into a waiting limo.
Pictured: Gisele Bündchen
New York, NY – Gisele Bundchen makes a quick exit from her NYC hotel this morning and hops into a waiting limo.
Pictured: Gisele Bündchen
New York, NY – Gisele Bündchen is seen leaving the gym in the morning following her stay in NYC, where she attended an event held in her name earlier this week.
Pictured: Gisele Bündchen
Celebrities at The View TV Taping
Featuring: Gisele Bundchen
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 21 Mar 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
Gisele Bundchen promotes book ‘Nourish’ at ‘The View’.
Featuring: Gisele Bundchen
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 21 Mar 2024
Credit: Roger Wong/INSTARimages
Not to belittle having a baby at 44, but I know a lady who had her last at 52!! 52!!!
Halle Berry was unexpectedly pregnant in her mid to late forties with her son, too. Gisele might be as well, though it could also be planned.
Brady was freaking out about the divorce. He is absolutely the type of guy who is freaking out about Gisele having a child with the guy she has been dating since she left him.
You mean the man she cheated with while she was married to TB, right?
Did she cheat? The relationship was over for quite sometime, publicly, before the divorce was finalized.
@Steph, I don’t like TB, but there must be some emotional cheating at least, come on. The wife getting with her sports instructor is as cliché as the husband getting with the nanny. They didn’t meet after TB and her were separated.
There is no evidence she cheated.
Was she emotionally checked out of her marriage for months before they announced the divorce? – Yes
Was she DONE with TB breaking yet another promise? – Yes
Does that equate to her cheating? – No
She moved on and never looked back which TB was probably expecting her to do.
I knew their marriage was over when she did the Magazine interview just after he un-retired. She literally told him in that interview and in English that the marriage was on its last legs.
Brady cheated during their marriage, and Gisele stayed married for years after that. She’s richer, more famous worldwide, and put her career on hold for his career. After he reneged, she started getting ready to leave him…if you treat people equally, your comment is odd.
Why, why would Giselle have another baby at 44? She already had two beautiful children with her ex-husband Tom Brady. She also has a bonus child from Tom’s previous relationship that I am sure she still is in contact with. Just because you divorce a man doesn’t mean you’re going to cut ties with his family members but I digress. Why couldn’t Giselle just enjoy that young handsome man without having his baby? Although I admit Giselle has awesome genes and she can get her bod back within weeks after giving birth, she should not be doing this. If she breaks up with her lover/baby daddy she is going to have to pay him child support and lots of it because she is worth tons of money. I think she did it to spite Tom and to get back at him for choosing football over her. That’s it!
Or her boyfriend (who is 35 years old, not in his 20’s) wanted to be a father and she agreed to get pregnant while she was still able to. Gisele is smart enough not to have a “spite” baby.
Are you for REAL?, getting a baby to spite an ex-husband.
👍
Yeah! You have to think like man. I am a man and even though I am gay I would be very bothered if my beautiful super model wife had another man’s baby. I think it’s almost a perfect revenge.
um what??? She obviously wanted to have a child with someone she loves. Gis loves being a mom. This has nothing to do with spiting Brady
Agree. But she killed two birds with one stone. She gave the man she loves now a baby and she got back at Tom for screwing up their marriage.
Because she wants to? It’s her life lol
It is crazy to think how different her life would be if TB stuck with his retirement decision. I don’t think he would care that much about this as people think. If he really cared about her, he would stay at home with his family.
^
Whatever feeling TB is having, he only has to look in his own mirror for what set in motion GB leaving.
It makes me think of a the Taylor Swift song Exile
“I’m not your problem anymore
So who am I offending now?”
GB’s not his business anymore, aside from co-parenting, her life choices aren’t his to worry about … he can go mind his own.
This is most likely the answer as to why she didn’t walk the VS Fashion Show.
P.S. I saw that Tom Brady posted a picture of a sunset to his Stories with lyrics from Landslide. In response? Who knows.
Well it is a shock but she seems very happy so I will wish her well.
Every comedian at Tom Brady’s roast was right about Giselle. How do you go from dating the greatest actor of his generation- Leo, to dating the GOAT of football–Tom, to dating and getting pregnant by a lowly jitsu teacher who is shorter than you, and has no $$$????
Maybe he is a great guy who treats her well, unlike Leo forever chasing models in their 20’s and Tom choosing playing ball over his family.
Sweet mercy. Leo is a great actor. TB is a great football player. Neither look like great partners.
Giselle looks happy. Her body. Her choice. Sigh … She looks like she has a partner who doesn’t make her play second fiddle during football season. Good for her.
Most women (especially with their own $) don’t look at men simply for their bank balance.
Lol, Tom Brady that u? Maybe the shorter jitsu teacher treats her better?
Leo, still chasing 25 year olds at his big age and Tom, whose actual soulmate is football? Yeah, huge losses there 🙄
She doesn’t need her bf to have money, she has her own and a ton of it. Even if this dude took half her money and it didn’t work out (I doubt it something tells me Giselle protects her assets – I remember reading somewhere that she kept her own money and Brady paid for the house etc.) she’d still be more than fine! It’s not like she’d have to give up half of $80,000. She is rich AF.
Her regular guy got his dream girl no doubt, good for him – hopefully he doesn’t f** it up. Imagine choosing football over your wife and family after a LONG ass successful career and how many Super Bowl rings – she figured out dude just doesn’t want to be home to do the day to day with her. He was in a position to retire and instead un-retired, then signed a deal to do broadcasting and basically ensure he is never home. Well now he can be home alone taking his lame underoo selfies for Gronk.
Wow. So much to unpack here. Leo was never going to be a serious long term partner. She moved on, he didn’t. Brady was always about football and broke his promises. She moved on. Maybe for once she has a partner that will prioritize her and family first
What has shocked me in the three places I’ve read this news is the people making all these claims about how she cheated, she fumbled Tom, etc.
Y’all.
Let’s revisit the timeline-
She was/is the GOAT and was higher paid than he was. Her career was on fire for years – just like his. This was not a “she got lucky” situation. At best, it was two equally GOATed professionals marrying.
2020-Tom is already getting feedback from Giselle about his work/life balance and lack of presence with the kids. She felt like she was expected to do all the family work. He SAID this.
2021-Wins the Super Bowl with TB. There’s rumors of retirement, but he comes back.
2021-2022-loses, retires in February. Unretires in March and shit hits the fan ALL summer. There’s rumors upon rumors, and a ton of unofficial statements that appear to be from her camp that the unretirement is an issue.
August of 2022-he disappears for a month.
October of 2022-they file for divorce.
She didn’t cheat, she didn’t make a mistake. HE committed to retirement, to being present for their family, to stop sacrificing his body and his health to play well beyond what is normal for even elite QBs. He went back on those commitments and expected her to just continue to manage the household and be fine with it.
Having a baby at 44? No thank you. But it’s her choice, and Brady is probably feeling some kind of way because HE fumbled. Not her.
Thank you!!! Exactly this The HufflepuffLizLemon! Let’s not forget how he embarrassed his wife with the whole nanny in the footies on a private plane with Ben Affleck sporting his Super Bowl rings. The whole thing made my left eye twitch, even if he didn’t sleep with the nanny (I won’t pretend to know what happened) this isn’t how a family man/husband behaves.
I’m glad Giselle found love and I think it says a lot she didn’t date another high profile guy. She dealt with Leo and Tom and she has probably arrived at the conclusion that these highly successful men come with a sh** ton of baggage and are exhausting. So she got a regular guy. Hopefully he doesn’t take her for granted like her ex husband did.
I am also a no to a baby at 44 and I’m older than that. 44 seems young to me right now lol – but yeah Jack Bauer himself wouldn’t have knocked me up at 44, but she obviously wanted another baby.
OMG I always forget Christie O with the Super Bowl rings on the private jet. (Another commenter joked on Pajiba it’s like a game of clue-what killed Tom’s marriage? It wasn’t the martial arts instructor with the lessons in Brazil, that’s for damn sure.)
Congratulations to Gisele & Joaquim! I’m sure he’s very excited for his first child. I hope Viv and Ben are excited too. As for how Tom feels, who gives af? He chose football over his marriage. He’ll deal.
I would NOT want to be pregnant at 44 but I’m not a rich super model either. Congrats to them both.