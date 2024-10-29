Gisele Bundchen, 44, is pregnant with her third child, first with Joaquim Valente

Well, this shocked me. I thought Gisele Bundchen was probably done with having babies, but no, she is not done. Gisele is pregnant with her third child, her first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente. Gisele has been seeing Joaquim for over two years by my calculations – he started out as her friend and jiu-jitsu instructor, then it blossomed into a relationship. Joaquim is, to my knowledge, the only person Gisele has dated since her divorce from Tom Brady.

Gisele Bündchen is pregnant! The model, 44, and boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35, are expecting their first baby together, Bündchen’s third, a source close to Bündchen confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday, Oct. 28. “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source tells PEOPLE in a statement. Bündchen has been dating the Jiu-Jitsu instructor since June 2023. Their baby will join Bündchen’s son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady. Bündchen, who served as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 until 2006, was notably absent from the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held on Oct. 15, despite a variety of past Angels’ returns. Bündchen and Valente were first spotted together in November 2022, when the pair visited Provincia de Puntarenas (a province located on Costa Rica’s coast) with her two kids. After originally denying a romantic relationship with her trainer, a love connection later blossomed between the pair, and in February 2024, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen and Valente have been dating since June 2023.

[From People]

I forgot that Gisele is 44 years old now. That’s a lot for a 44-year-old body, but I’m sure Gisele sees this as a fresh start with the man she loves. I always thought that Tom probably wanted more kids with Gisele but she was the one saying no. That also makes me wonder if Tom is freaking out about the news. For what it’s worth, TMZ reports that Gisele told Tom and their kids ahead of time, before this announcement. It’s definitely interesting! Anyway, congrats to Gisele and Joaquim.

Also: in photos from September and October, she wore mostly baggier tops. She probably got to a point where she couldn’t hide her bump anymore.