The Washington Post lost 200K subscribers after dumping their Harris endorsement

As we discussed over the weekend, Jeff Bezos and WaPo CEO Will Lewis ordered the Washington Post to dump their planned endorsement of Kamala Harris. Will Lewis fell on his sword and publicly claimed that he was the decision-maker in this situation, and he felt like the hometown paper of America’s capital city should not endorse any presidential candidate, not even when Kamala Harris’s opponent incited a violent insurrection and tried to overthrow the federal government IN Washington, DC. I don’t buy that Will Lewis made this decision on his own, especially because editor Robert Kagan, who quit WaPo last Friday because of the endorsement situation, claims that Bezos had a backroom deal with Donald Trump. As in, kill the WaPo endorsement of VP Harris and the quid pro quo is that Trump would meet with Blue Origin people and presumably make promises for government contracts. Ever since the news came out last Friday, people have been canceling their WaPo subscriptions en masse. So much so that it’s become one of the biggest media stories of the month:
The Washington Post has been rocked by a tidal wave of cancellations from digital subscribers and a series of resignations from columnists, as the paper grapples with the fallout of owner Jeff Bezos’s decision to block an endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president.
More than 200,000 people had canceled their digital subscriptions by midday Monday, according to two people at the paper with knowledge of internal matters. Not all cancellations take effect immediately. Still, the figure represents about 8% of the paper’s paid circulation of 2.5 million subscribers, which includes print as well. The number of cancellations continued to grow Monday afternoon.
A corporate spokesperson declined to comment, citing The Washington Post Co.’s status as a privately held company.
“It’s a colossal number,” former Post Executive Editor Marcus Brauchli told NPR. “The problem is, people don’t know why the decision was made. We basically know the decision was made but we don’t know what led to it.”
Chief Executive and Publisher Will Lewis explained the decision not to endorse in this year’s presidential race or in future elections as a return to the Post’s roots: It has for years styled itself an “independent paper.”
Few people inside the paper credit that rationale given the timing, however, just days before a neck-and-neck race between Harris and former President Donald Trump.
Former Executive Editor Marty Baron voiced that skepticism in an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition on Monday.
“If this decision had been made three years ago, two years ago, maybe even a year ago, that would’ve been fine,” Baron said. “It’s a certainly reasonable decision. But this was made within a couple of weeks of the election, and there was no substantive serious deliberation with the editorial board of the paper. It was clearly made for other reasons, not for reasons of high principle.”
Post reporters have revealed repeated instances of wrongdoing and allegations of illegality by Trump and his associates. The editorial page, which operates separately, has characterized Trump as a threat to the American democratic experiment. Several Post journalists say their relatives are among those canceling subscriptions.
NPR also notes that Will Lewis touted a rise in subscriptions by 4,000 earlier this year, because that’s the state of media these days – 4,000 new subscriptions in an election year was considered big news. I’d say that 200,000 canceled subscriptions is even bigger news. As much as journalists are pearl-clutching over the canceled subscriptions, even they have to admit that legacy media has basically zero credibility at this point. It’s been nine years of Trump and the MAGA cult. Nine years of the media sanewashing Trump and minimizing his words and behavior. Nine years of these same journalists holding Democrats to a wildly different standard than an adjudicated rapist, felon and ultra-nationalist racist. Legacy media got so much support in the first years of the Trump presidency but they’ve utterly squandered that goodwill. F–k the Post, f–k the LA Times and f–k USA Today. Speaking of – USA Today has also declined to endorse this year, after endorsing Joe Biden in 2020 (which was their first presidential endorsement in decades). That means the NY Times endorsement of Harris was the only national newspaper endorsement.
PS… I wrote this before Bezos’ WaPo column came out, so I’m covering that piece separately.
And yet, progressive people will continue to buy from Amazon. Just like they can’t bring themselves to quit Twitter. Democracy isn’t worth the inconvenience.
Says who?
This pro-democracy person cancelled her Prime membership and I won’t be buying from Amazon or Whole Foods.
Just like I have never since purchased Goya products or from that MyPillow guy or from Wayfair after their profiting from/support of Trump’s inhumane/anti-democratic moves came out.
Same, although Alex Can is correct that many more will not quit Amazon. We enjoyed Amazon during Covid as many did, but left because we wanted to keep our dollars local and because it made it too easy to over-consume.
I’m a journalist (for magazines) and I’ve watched the demise of newspapers at the expense of journalism as a career. I’m watching magazines go through a shift too.
200,000 is an incredible amount of subscribers and that makes me sad. I hope every one of those cancellations went out and voted for Harris though.
I agree that canceling Amazon would be more meaningful. Yet also MUCH harder to disentangle from life. Just sitting here thinking about the ways Amazon has integrated in my life (everything from Alexa to Kindle to media to getting halloween costumes for my kids), it would be a real challenge to cancel Prime and using Amazon. What a chokehold one company has on many of us!
Abby, you make a good point about not everyone having the luxury of quitting Amazon. It really depends on what your local resources look like.
It was my hometown paper growing up.
I’ve subscribed as an adult 1000 miles away for years.
And i am of the cancellers.
My one hope is that for several generations every decent human within 100 miles of bezos grave will always own spray paint. And at the first opportunity will spray “COWARD” on his grave – even if the vast wealth in a trust replaces the stone every week.
He will be a coward for eternity.
Of course, coward is the kinder explanation.
Because – fascism suits him- no unions, no workers rights, no overtime.
Trumps project 2025 is bezos best case scenario.
My spouse did two tours of duties at the Post adding up to a decade with them. He is part of the Post “alumni” network and many former employees are deeply disturbed by this decision — it’s antithetical to the paper’s mission to hold Washington accountable. Unfortunately, Will Lewis will use this as an excuse to fire real reporters and hire more Murdoch flunkies.
Given how many people have canceled of Bozo wanted to do an op Ed he should have sent it by email. Not touching the Podt until Bezos sells it. Ever all credibility gone. I also canceled my auto subscriptions and moved them to Walmart. I am finding alternatives to Amazon. As soon as the Prime membership runs out bye. I am so damn tired of billionaires and their spoiled baby mentality trying to force a bought election on us
Apologies for the typos. Thos situation makes me so upset my typing is even worse than usual
The Walton family (Walmart owners) are also billionaires who don’t bother paying their employees a living wage, going so far as to suggest that employees donate food to each other. They back republicants and union-busters. There are many lawsuits against them for cheating people out of overtime. And I’m not sure, but I think they are the group that keeps their employees at 32 hours so that they don’t have to pay overtime.
I get it, we are running out of stores to shop from, but Walmart is not it either. Costco is a winner but you have to pay to shop there and it doesn’t have the variety of other stores.
I hope more subscriptions are lost.
Bezo is a facist in his own right so of course he doesn’t want to anger trump. He is a billionaire who wants his tax cut.
Having a billionaire owner who feels that his own interests come before anything else in charge of news media is an effing disaster. The fact that his conservative Brit, William Lewis then tried unconvincingly to say it wasn’t Bezos’s fault is ridiculous. Right now legacy media in the form of the NY Times has lots of information (it’s clear who the people at WaPo feel best leaking to!). They reported Bezos’s Blue Origen meetings with Trump’s people. And they also informed us that Bezos feels that WaPo leans too far to the left and wants more conservative voices: https://san.com/media-miss/jeff-bezos-wants-more-conservative-columnists-at-the-washington-post-new-york-times/
As far as the pearl-clutching journalists, with the argument that cancelling WaPo subscriptions cuts off funding for serious journalism – Bezos and Lewis’s own actions have called into question WaPo’s commitment to serious journalism. Bezos hiring Lewis in the first place, Lewis scurrying around in the shadows trying to manipulate investigations and reporting, including attempting to trade favors to kill reporting about his sleazy, not up to professional journalism standards actions, and now this.
Aside from my vote and my voice, my money is another way I speak in support of my values, what matters to me. I’d rather fund my subscriptions to The Guardian, The Boston Globe and for the moment, the NY Times and my local outlets, as well as substacks like Heather Cox Richardson’s.
WaPo’s owner isn’t running it like a home for serious journalism and honest reporting. He’s kept on lying, pandering right wing opinion columnists, his paper has engaged in sane-washing and both-sides-ism and unbalanced treatment of Harris and Trump for months. Yes, there’s also been great investigative reporting and analysis … but the choice not to endorse a candidate, as though Harris and TFG are somehow both okay options and it really doesn’t matter what WaPo says … at THIS moment in time?
JB, history has its eyes on you … as it does on every prominent media figure right now. The judgement is not going to be pretty, as your moves to appease a fascist wanna-be dictator are plain as day.
Very well put. I was one of those unsubscribers. Unfortunately Bezos isn’t the one that will loose his job but I felt the message had to be sent that that was an unacceptable decision
I canceled Amazon Prime and put a plan in place to get my sh** elsewhere. My dog stuff I buy from Chewy directly. And I have looked at the brands I buy and now just go directly to their websites. Yes it’s inconvenient as stuff no longer arrives in 2 days (Chewy does ship quickly) but it’s worth it. I have to do without my Prime for movies but it’s doable.
My addiction to Amazon began with a heightened fear of mass shootings – seriously I hate being out in public in general and this was a way I could avoid being in a mall or wherever when something pops off. My fear of being out in public intensified during the pandemic. I realize I just have to overcome this fear like I did my fear of flying after 9/11.
We have got to stop willingly handing over our hard earned money to billionaires so they can get bigger boats, fly to Epstein island, exploit the workforce, oppose unions, and threaten democracy. I got off Twitter the minute Space Karen bought it. I knew exactly what it would descend into. I never subscribed to WAPO honestly, the American legacy media is a joke.
I commented “traitors” on their IG, and was threatened with removal, yet I see the most disgusting vile and threatening comments on FB and IG every day that won’t be removed. Something ain’t right here.
As I read elsewhere, democracy dies in broad daylight.
It’s not like there’s a difficult choice to make: rapist, misogynoir felon, in addition to being a longtime conman who regularly stiffed vendors and craftspeople. Old, suffering from cognitive decline.
Or the successful former prosecutor, AG of California and current Vice President.
It should have been so easy.
I’m a 100% ok with our media not endorsing any candidate. I want fair and news to be news. I don’t need WaPo to tell me who to vote for I need them to report on news