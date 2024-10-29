Kamala Harris was just endorsed by George W. Bush’s daughter Barbara

One week to go! Sorry, I didn’t mean to sound excited or happy. *Solemn voice* one week to go until Election Day. I’m actually thrilled that I get to cast my ballot for Kamala Harris and my plan is to vote on Election Day at my local polling station. Tens of millions of Americans have already cast their votes through mail-in ballots and early voting, and those numbers will increase over the next week as well. What’s your plan to vote? I prefer going on Election Day because it honestly makes me feel so patriotic and special. It feels more “real” to me to vote in person, but I’m not judging how other people vote! I am really f–king worried about the MAGA cult setting fires to ballot drop-boxes though.
One of the quieter election stories has been the storyline about all of Republican and Democratic presidents and first families endorsing Kamala Harris. All except one former president: George W. Bush. Dubya has stayed silent as the grave for the past three or four presidential elections, although he did make a point of attending Joe Biden’s 2020 inauguration and putting up a unified front with the Democrats post-insurrection. Still, Bush hasn’t said a word, hasn’t endorsed anyone and hasn’t authorized his former staffers to speak about anything. So this surprised me – Dubya’s daughter Barbara is campaigning for Kamala Harris.
Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughter of former President George W. Bush and granddaughter of former President George H.W. Bush, spent part of her weekend in Pennsylvania campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris with just days to go before the 2024 presidential election.
“It was inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania this weekend,” Barbara, 42, shares in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Oct. 29. “I’m hopeful they’ll move our country forward and protect women’s rights.”
In March 2017, Barbara rallied for Planned Parenthood, speaking at a fundraiser for the women’s health nonprofit. “I am proud to stand with Planned Parenthood not only because women, regardless of where they are from, deserve to live dignified, healthy lives, [but] … because it’s a really good investment,” she said at the event, according to The Texas Tribune. “We know that when women are healthy, their families and their children are healthier, too.”
Barbara, now a mother of two, told PEOPLE in 2010 that she does not identify with either major political party, and has since been described as an independent.
I’m honestly sort of proud of Barbara for this? I don’t mean to sound patronizing at all, but she could have done what her father is doing, stayed silent and not get involved. Instead, she flew to Pennsylvania and came out strong for Kamala Harris. There’s been a lot of talk about “permission structures” and how Republicans can be persuaded to do the right thing. I do feel like Liz Cheney’s extremely vocal endorsement of Harris has given a permission structure for a lot of white women and traditionally Republican women to do more and say more to support Harris. Incidentally, Gerald Ford’s daughter Susan Ford Bales endorsed Harris too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Good for her !! Too bad her father is a chicken shit and won’t do it.
I’m not even sort of kidding.
I think Bush 2.0 might have lobotomized – chemically or physically – after his terms. He knows way too much and he had an enormous mouth.
Now he paints dogs all day.
it’s an act. he raised millions for the republican senator race in PA – a state where neither he or the candidate lives
and let’s not forget him making calls for Brett kavanaugh
he’s gross, good for Barbara jr
Say what you will, but he’s not falling in step with the party and endorsing him because he’s a republican. Not endorsing him speaks volumes.
Good for her, absolutely no shame.
I prefer early voting, mostly because the closest polling place to my house is not my assigned polling place. It’s two blocks to my early voting and four miles to my assigned voting.
Same. Early voting is at the library close to my house whereas the polling site on day is further. It takes less than 10m. I detest long lines.
I just couldn’t vote in person.
I voted for Hillary in person, day of. And I was giddy beyond belief.
I went to bed early that night thinking there was just no way 45 could win.
I woke up in a different and terrifying world.
I feel like I can’t do anything by I did last time because last time was a disaster. And I know that’s not logical – but I’m operating from a place of intense fear and anxiety. Im doing the best I can to not spiral and to get out the vote.
I voted and dropped off my completed ballot at my polling place. God help us all.
I prefer early voting to escape long lines, and there was still a crowd at my location. However, it was very well organized and moved quickly. Now I am filling my days giving rides to voters who need them. I’m in Texas and it gets hot in those lines, so I also have a cooler of water bottles to hand out. I’ve already gone through four cases. In 2020 there were volunteers who handed out homemade cookies to those in line and it was practically a party atmosphere. That’s what I’m hoping for next Tuesday! Vote Blue!
I’m an election worker and wish more people did the early voting. So many people wait until election day and get stuck in long lines and then they complain to us while we are trying to get people checked in. Like, shut up and sign in, quit holding up the line with your useless rants because you chose to wait to vote.
On a bright note, of the 61,000 registered voters in our county (TX), over 30% have voted early! That is a big number! Even our election clerks with 30-40 years of experience are amazed at that.
Good for Barbara. I would love to see her sister Jenna follow suit: she hosts part of Today on NBC and is watched by lots and lots of women across the country.
I will be voting in person on November 5. My boss gave me the day off on Election Day and I need things to occupy my anxious mind. Looking into driving voters to their polling places who otherwise can’t get there.
I have the day off too. I already voted so I’m planning to manifest a Harris / Walz victory by cooking Indian/Jamaican/Midwest food. I’m going to make spinach with paneer, jerk chicken, rum cake, and hot dish. Then we are going to watch results come in with Pina Coladas.
@aang – OMG that sounds amazing! Cooking is a wonderful way to relieve stress.
Manifest it! That’s sounds amazing. After 2016, I can’t watch with drinks. I’m debating NyQuil and waking up the next day😂.
In my neighborhood, there’s an Indian restaurant and a Jamaican one doing a special collaboration fusion menu for Election Day! Unfortunately for me, they’re only doing a limited number and I just missed the preorder, so I might have to steal your idea.
I would love for Laura Bush to endorse Harris/Walz. That would probably help peel off some of the white women voters of a certain age and convince them it is okay to vote Dem in this election.
Go, Barbara! I vote absentee and I dropped my ballot off in person as soon as our city hall was open to take them.
Am I the only one who wishes that Shrub’s kids, like Cheney’s kids, go away? I hope I live to a time where, like Trump‘s, I never have to hear those names, again.
I don’t. Liz Cheney has been instrumental in reaching those Republican voters that hate Trump but don’t want to be considered Democrats. Every event where she attends and appears with Kamala and makes it just a little bit more palatable for those Republican leaning voters to be okay with voting for a Democrat is good to me. And Barbara is super low key? Where are you seeing her a ton to want her to go away? Jenna is the only one I could see saying that about but she hosts a morning talk show, she’s not out there promoting fascist theories like Trump’s odious sons.
They are all—every single one them—where they are, have a platform, because of their odious fathers. We can collectively do without the offspring of odious but powerful men, even if they come in nice packages.
Well her platform includes raising money for HIV charities and LGBTQ youth so I don’t see that as a bad thing. Also, regardless of how she got her platform she’s not using it to promote odious things so I’m not going to knock it. Not a huge fan of blaming people for their parents. Unless she was literally passing policy while at Yale, she has nothing to do with her father’s judgment. You can argue that more with Liz Cheney given that she was the number three ranked GOP member in Congress before she lost her seat, but again she was voted in the office whether that was because her last name was Cheney or not doesn’t matter. Right now she’s using her name recognition for something good, when she goes back to using it for something odious I’ll think the same thing.
I applaud Barbara for her support, and I have to believe her paternal grandmother (and namesake) would also be vocal in support of Kamala Harris.
We need every vote.
Well I’ll be working as an election judge on election Day so I voted early last week in person, but every vote counts the same whether on election Day, by mail, or in person early as long as you vote. ( I would say at this point though drop off your mail-in ballot at your local polling place). I’m actually pretty shocked by this endorsement because Barbara seems to be the one that is much more low-key than Jenna, but I’m happy that she did this because there’s definitely still a market to get some of those typically Republican suburban women votes and if endorsements like this make them feel more comfortable selecting Harris/Walz I’m all for it.
I read somewhere that you do more good early voting so they know where they need to focus still. Idk
Also i voted early in case anything goes wrong and I need to redo it.
I voted early in Georgia. Waited in a 20 minute line last week before daycare pickup. Pretty easy. My mom voted early in North Carolina. Brother and SIL voted Sunday in GA. I usually go to a friend’s house for election night, but my friend and I are in serious disagreement about Israel’s actions in Gaza and Lebanon–I think Israel’s on it’s way to a pyrrhic victory at best–leaders can be reestablished and weapons can be resupplied, and an Israel that annihilates Palestinians will make the world less safe for jewish people. My friend is a Harris voter but she thinks Trump will win. I can’t deal with that, either. I think I’ll skip going to her house and taken an ambien when my son goes to bed at 7:30. I know it won’t be over by the next morning, but I don’t know if my mental state can take listening to the media doomscaping. I pray America doesn’t let me down. I pray my fellow citizens are people I can trust (or the majority of them, anyway. My trust was shaken in 2016). When I was about to enter middle school, my mother had “the talk” with me–how my white friends might not really be my friends when push comes to shove. I heard her, but I didn’t fully understand her. I don’t think I could completely understand her until 2016 election day.
Hugs Lanne.
Your mama was right and I’m so sorry. I wish that wasn’t the case but I’ve seen so many fellow white women hem and haw about taking any action while talking a solid ass solidarity game.
I voted early by mail in ballot. That was turned in directly to my polling place.
It both helps and enrages me to remember that Trump has never gotten a majority of voters. It saddens me to remember that he’s always gotten a majority of white voters.
Good for her. I hate that, in 2024, some women still feel they need “permission” to vote in opposition to the party in which they were raised or married into, but whatever helps GOTV. Hopefully they will feel empowered to vote their conscience in what are still unfortunately often seen as “less consequential” elections going forward.
I voted early yesterday after picking up my stepdaughter from school. She really wanted to go with me because Kamala is basically her idol (back in 2020, we adopted a kitten shortly after the election that she insisted on naming Kamala, and has been saying for months now that Kitty Kamala is going to need a VP. Total aspiring Cat Lady.😂). On Election Day, I’ll be wearing my Chucks and pearls and working as an interpreter. LFG! 💙💙💙
What a sweet story!
Of course Kitty Kamala will need a VC.
A Tomcat called Tim.
Right?
Of course! I have a friend who works at a shelter who’s on the lookout for candidates, lol. He also has to be OK with Kitty Kamala being in charge, obviously (which she absolutely is. Like her human counterpart, she’s not easily intimidated. We also have two large dogs, and from the day we brought her home, they knew she was the boss!).
Early voting in my county started Saturday. I drove by over the weekend and lines were massive so I figured I’d go on Monday. Monday morning also had huge queues. I went at 730pm last night before they closed and still had to wait 30 minutes. The poll workers said it’s been nonstop since they opened on Saturday. NJ is loyally blue, but I needed to make sure our Reps don’t flip. I’ve always done it by mail when I lived overseas, so it was a hoot to do it in person. I went to bed feeling patriotic and happy to have had the chance to vote for Kamala.
Why is this surprising? Ok, well actually campaigning instead of just publicly supporting her is a little but surprising. But I mean just as a Bush girl, why is this surprising? The other twin, who looks just like her mom, has been pretty vocal about being anti trump, right?
I voted early and in person. I hate lines. The only reason it took me seven minutes instead of five is bc I wanted to read up on local amendments before i voted on them.
I voted the first day of early voting and hope others do too. With the drop box mess, I don’t even feel comfortable for those who use that and have to worry about their votes being destroyed. This freaking country.
Good for Barbarba. Country and Humanity comes first. She’s a mother and wife and wants a future free of fascism and the rantings of a deviant dictator wannabe.
Guys, I had a couple of mini break downs this last couple of days over the election. Kamala Harris is going to win, I am just so discouraged and disgusted by the support that DT has gotten. I’m really internalizing the sadness I feel and a sense of betrayal at how fellow Americans would welcome fascism just because they hate my skin color and because I’m a woman. I just want him gone and I’m really feeling it. Last night I did do some phone banking and that helped with my moral, but I just cannot believe that we are here again.
Don’t let it get you down. You’re channeling your frustration and disgust into something positive. And you have been on here being informative, supportive, and encouraging which I’m sure has helped a ton of people who feel the same way that you do. It’s unfortunate but the fight against bigotry, and fascism never stops. I always think about John Lewis when I wonder why we still have to fight these fights:
“Those of us who are committed to the cause of justice need to pace ourselves because the struggle does not last for one day, one week, or one year, but it is the struggle of a lifetime, and each generation must do its part.”
Keep the faith. You aren’t alone.
Barbara distanced herself from the Republican Party about a decade ago. She works on global health projects, focusing on AIDS and reproductive rights and LGBTQ rights to healthcare access. She has been a strong supporter of marriage equality and Planned Parenthood. No surprise she supports Kamala, but if she could get her mother to endorse publicly that would likely have more pull with the white, middle class suburban conservative women who put party over our best interests
I voted a couple of weeks ago. I didn’t want to have to juggle voting with work commitments. Go Harris-Walz!
I voted early because I’m going to be an election judge next Tuesday. And because I couldn’t wait to cast my vote for Harris/Walz. I hope and pray this country’s voters do the right thing.
I love voting on Election Day but I just had too much anxiety this year. What if k get hit by a car and am in the hospital? What if I get Covid? What if what if what if! Glad to have it over with and I took vacation next week so I’ll be camping on the beach in California & hopefully celebrating
While I know how I feel and what I want to happen in this election (even while being a nonAmerican who doesnt live in America) I have NOT verbalized said feeling to anyone…..even at home where we talk politics nonstop.
In other words, I hvnt said ‘Kamala is going to win’ or ‘I want Kamala to win;’ and nor hv I said ‘I dont want agent orange to win’ or that Im worried that enough fuckrs are out there for him to win.
And thats because I vividly and painfully recall 2016; but also:……….call it superstition, call it mythology, but I firmly believe that if you utter it, you materialize it.
And altho logic wd say, well then, utter your belief about Kamala’s chances! But then, as I said, I rmbr 2016…
I’m an election worker and I’m working all day on election day. I’m not looking at the internet, listening to the radio, or watching regular tv until the next day. I just can’t. After the 2016 and 2020 elections I just can’t watch election night returns. I’ll go home, eat whatever the hell I want and watch a Midsomer Murders marathon until I fall asleep.
I’m hoping for the best (a Harris/Walz landslide) but preparing for a dogfight or even the worst (which I can’t even type out).
Whatever happens, I’m taking a few days off and then lacing up my boots to get back on the Love F*cking Wins train to prep/work for runoffs/future elections.
Also, election work has been very rewarding and calming during this past four years. I highly encourage anyone interested to sign up as some form of election worker (clerks, poll watchers, etc).
I live in a purple Republican leaning district. I voted early and dropped my ballot into the box. Do not let anyone intimidate you from your civic right and duty. And W continues to be trash. This is not his party. It’s Trumps Party now. They are fascists. Any person of color, woman, or Jewish person who joins the movement is on borrowed time cus when the music stops, you will be targets too. The only back stop is us. Use your voice.
A real question here,
If KH has raised these huge amounts of money and lots of endorsements, supposedly more $$ than Trump, etc.
Why do I keep seeing all these articles and polls saying she is behind and Trump is the winner already?
is it just straight BS by MAGA or what?
Are there no legit news orgs anymore? Or are they all run by A-holes like Murdoch and Bezos?
I miss Obama and Biden as POTUS/VP. I had a lot of hope back then.