Pippa Middleton’s neighbors are mad because she closed down a common-use trail

Pippa Middleton and her Terribly Moderately Wealthy husband James Matthews now live primarily in Berkshire, just a short distance away from Pippa’s parents. Pippa and TMW James used to live in London, but I believe they sold their townhouse and relocated to the country, where they purchased a grand £15 million estate. They’ve done a lot of renovations to the house and the property, and they’ve invested in other commercial real estate in the area too, including a petting zoo and some sort of posh glamping venue. But this is about their private estate, which includes 145 acres. Apparently, Pippa and TMW James don’t want peasants to use their footpath, even though the footpath has been commonly used for decades.
Pippa Middleton and her husband are at the centre of a village row over the use of a footpath at their £15million estate. The Princess of Wales’s sister and finance tycoon James Matthews moved their young family into the 145-acre country pile in West Berkshire two years ago.
The estate was previously owned by late design tycoon Sir Terence Conran, who allowed locals to use a country lane leading up to the Georgian mansion’s private drive. However Ms Middleton and her husband have decided to close off the lane to walkers, with signs warning ‘Private: No Public Access’ and ‘No Trespassing’ appearing around the estate. One villager told The Mail on Sunday that the couple’s decision to block the pathway was ‘outrageous’.
He added: ‘I like to walk, and I don’t see why I can’t walk there. I have been walking along there for 50 years. When Sir Terence had it, he had no objections. I think we should have a right to roam. These people seem to be overprotective of their property. I don’t think it is right. We are quiet villagers. We don’t have vandalism around here. With all the notices stuck up, it feels like us and them.’
Another villager said: ‘I think it is a shame. It is a lovely walk. Although it wasn’t officially a footpath, Sir Terence didn’t have any objections. He was very nice. Everyone liked him. He was quite involved in the village. It feels they are depriving the village of an amenity. People might get the impression they are throwing their weight around.’
Through his estate manager, Mr Matthews submitted a Highway Declaration Notice to West Berkshire Council in March marking out his private territory. It made it clear that the road previously used by locals is off limits. Eugene Futcher, chairman of the West Berkshire Ramblers, has launched a counter application, seeking to have the driveway declared a public right of way. The council is expected to reach a decision next year but, as landowners, the Matthews family are allowed to impose their own restrictions until then.
However some villagers have expressed their support for the couple, with one business owner saying: ‘The public assume it is a right of way. It has never been a right of way. They were always allowed to walk it by the previous landowner but now it’s owned by somebody else. [The Matthews] have just exercised their right.’
They added: ‘Ramblers are narrow-minded people who don’t have anything and don’t want other people to have anything. It is jealousy. If it was their house or garden, would they want anybody to walk through it?’ Mr Matthews was approached for comment.
Don’t get me wrong, we have these kinds of disputes here in America, but they’re really common in the UK. In America, the signs would go up and people would shrug and say “okay, well that’s they’re property after all.” But in the UK, people feel entitled to what they always saw as their right to walk on privately owned land. In the UK, Pippa is seen as haughty and bougie for this. Of course, maybe the answer is less privately-held land and more public parks and publicly owned trails? Maybe there shouldn’t be a vast real estate network owned by the crown and the Duchy of Cornwall?
Probably unpopular: I’d do the same as Pippa. I don’t want people walking on my property as they wish, footpath or not.
Just because it was done doesn’t mean it always will.
But that’s the end of my agreeing with any of this. Owning 145 acres is obscene when you are not agriculture, solar, wind etc
And here’s her BIL solving the housing crisis!! /s The problem is a single family owning 145 acres. That’s 290 1/2 acre plots for 290 families, not to mention terrace housing.
It’s grotesque.
Sounds like “you’re not wrong, you’re just an a**hole”. I don’t understand why a single family needs so much space that they can’t allow people to walk the trail. I would understand their decision if they caused some issue in the past, but doesn’t look like it. If I was that rich, why would I give a sh*t about that? It isn’t like people are walking all over their home, it is a trail. It seems like the previous owner knew that it wouldn’t take anything from him to treat people in his own town with respect.
The previous owner was Terence Conran and he and his wife didn’t live there full time and didn’t have small children. Also, as an American, liability immediately comes to mind. Not sure how it works in the U.K., but it would be a lawsuit waiting to happen in the US.
@Megan, are their small children hanging out around the trail? It is a giant estate. It wouldn’t be anywhere near their home. They would say that if it did.
The trail is connected to their driveway, which means it provides a path directly to their house.
This says the walkway leads right up to their driveway. I would not want strangers in my driveway.
The fact that we’re even reading about it makes me agree with the Matthews. If they are going public with this, what’s to stop them from going right up to their property and trying to sell stories/pics?
I own a small cabin ,on much less acreage than Pipa, that I use as a summer home and have had problems with people trespassing. In the US trespassing is dangerous for the homeowner because of our sue happy society. I have no trespassing signs posted as required by my insurance. I don’t mind walkers using the paths. Especially the path to the edge of the forest where there is a beautiful view of a valley. But they have fished out my pond and leave beer cans on the banks. They have also tried hunting on my land and that is something I will not tolerate. If the path is far from the house and people are just walking I see no issues with it. Pippa should get to know the villagers and maybe she’ll change her mind.
Terence Conran was a design wizard and it’s sad to hear his beautiful home now has “the Middleton effect “. It would have been nicer to have transitioned to making the pathway private with a bit more care? Maybe have some open days through the year?
As the sister of the future Queen maybe it has more to do with security and her connection to Kate.
Come to Scotland and try that. Ha. We have right to roam laws. Keep the damn rich landowners in their place if at all possible.
I agree with the homeowners. It’s their land and they have thr right to not want people to trespass on it.
We have a house on 2 acres. It’s on the pond in our neighborhood. There is a walking path around the pond. The neighborhood has an easement on my property, and all the other properties on the pond that allows people to walk around the pond on the path.
In the US, I believe easement law would allow for the path to continue to be used in this case – because it’s been used for 50 years uncontested. I’m not a real estate lawyer though, just a former agent, so I could be mistaken. (and obviously Pippa is in the UK)
It’s their land if they don’t want anyone using it that’s their right.
I don’t see how they can get a way with that, given there is a right of way access legally required in the UK. By law, they have to provide an alternative pathway. Wait ‘til the ramblers association gets wind of this!