Duchess Meghan is feeling ‘drained’ by the ‘professional separation’ rumors?

In recent days, there’s been a revival in some Sussex narratives. This happens whenever the Duke and Duchess of Sussex go through a quieter spell – Harry did his big international tour (NYC, London, Lesotho & South Africa) in late September and early October, and Meghan popped up at the Children’s Hospital gala around the same time, and they haven’t been seen much since then. Instead of simply understanding that Harry & Meghan are doing their own thing and prepping their projects behind-the-scenes, the British media has predictably decided to scream about how Harry and Meghan have “separated” and something something maybe Harry will come back to them! Add to all of that, the royalists have spent five years trying to convince everyone that Harry & Meghan have flopped professionally. Which brings me to this GB News piece, in which they claim to have a source close to Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s professional separation was executed due to the couple’s brand being perceived as “toxic”, according to a PR expert. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have undertaken multiple solo engagements across the last couple of months as part of a wider strategy. The Sussexes plan to have greater separation in their professional lives as they work on different projects. Ed Coram James, a PR expert, claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brands are stronger as individuals rather than as a couple. He said: “Since their marriage, Harry and Meghan have had a distinct brand. That brand is based on a duo. Call it ‘Harry and Meghan’, call it ‘the Sussexes’, call it whatever you like. The fact is that for years they have become synonymous with one another.” “And, since the famous Oprah interview, in which they took a simmering disagreement between themselves and the rest of the Royal Family and essentially declared all-out-war, that brand has been steadily becoming more toxic and thus commercially untenable to the point where not that many major brands are going to be rushing to write them a large cheque based on their brand value. When combined, the Sussexes brand is, from a PR perspective, toxic. But, when separate, they have a genuine chance of creating an entirely separate brand, with completely different labels.” However, this separation professionally has led to speculation regarding their marriage. Meghan has found these rumours draining according to an insider. The source said: “She has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage. They haven’t done themselves any favours by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts.”

[From GB News]

Something I’ve noticed about people who actually like and support Meghan and Harry is that many of us actually welcomed a professional divergence. We’ve been hoping for Meghan to lean into her commercial instincts and make the money, while Harry can focus more on philanthropy. Like, a lot of us armchair PR/branding experts have been saying that’s what they should do for years. Which is probably why few of us are freaking out about whatever is going on in Archewell. So no, I don’t think Meghan feels any strain about this, nor do I believe that Brand Sussex is “toxic” or whatever. Besides which, all of this talk of “separation” and “strain” and “rumors of marriage trouble” is projection because of whatever the f–k is going on with William and Kate.