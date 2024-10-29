Jeff Bezos tries & fails to explain why he killed WaPo’s presidential endorsement

Last Friday, the Washington Post announced that they would not make a presidential endorsement. WaPo CEO Will Lewis, who spent the bulk of his career working for Rupert Murdoch, claimed that it was his decision to dump the Post’s editors planned endorsement because Lewis doesn’t believe in newspaper endorsements. Lewis’s words meant nothing because everyone else, including WaPo’s editors, confirmed that WaPo owner Jeff Bezos gave the order to kill the endorsement. Bezos’ Blue Origin team met with Donald Trump on the very same day that the announcement came. In the wake of the non-endorsement, several WaPo editors resigned and WaPo is hemorrhaging subscribers (more than 200K at last count). So Bezos decided to address his reasons for ordering the Post to kill the Harris endorsement in a new column called “The hard truth: Americans don’t trust the news media.” Some highlights:
In the annual public surveys about trust and reputation, journalists and the media have regularly fallen near the very bottom, often just above Congress. But in this year’s Gallup poll, we have managed to fall below Congress. Our profession is now the least trusted of all. Something we are doing is clearly not working.
Let me give an analogy. Voting machines must meet two requirements. They must count the vote accurately, and people must believe they count the vote accurately. The second requirement is distinct from and just as important as the first.
Likewise with newspapers. We must be accurate, and we must be believed to be accurate. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but we are failing on the second requirement. Most people believe the media is biased. Anyone who doesn’t see this is paying scant attention to reality, and those who fight reality lose. Reality is an undefeated champion. It would be easy to blame others for our long and continuing fall in credibility (and, therefore, decline in impact), but a victim mentality will not help. Complaining is not a strategy. We must work harder to control what we can control to increase our credibility.
Presidential endorsements do nothing to tip the scales of an election. No undecided voters in Pennsylvania are going to say, “I’m going with Newspaper A’s endorsement.” None. What presidential endorsements actually do is create a perception of bias. A perception of non-independence. Ending them is a principled decision, and it’s the right one. Eugene Meyer, publisher of The Washington Post from 1933 to 1946, thought the same, and he was right. By itself, declining to endorse presidential candidates is not enough to move us very far up the trust scale, but it’s a meaningful step in the right direction. I wish we had made the change earlier than we did, in a moment further from the election and the emotions around it. That was inadequate planning, and not some intentional strategy.
I would also like to be clear that no quid pro quo of any kind is at work here. Neither campaign nor candidate was consulted or informed at any level or in any way about this decision. It was made entirely internally. Dave Limp, the chief executive of one of my companies, Blue Origin, met with former president Donald Trump on the day of our announcement. I sighed when I found out, because I knew it would provide ammunition to those who would like to frame this as anything other than a principled decision. But the fact is, I didn’t know about the meeting beforehand. Even Limp didn’t know about it in advance; the meeting was scheduled quickly that morning. There is no connection between it and our decision on presidential endorsements, and any suggestion otherwise is false.
There are so many fundamental mistakes being made here, and it’s being wrapped up in Bezos’ sanctimony about bias and credibility. Bezos’ perspective is that a presidential endorsement would exhibit “bias” and lessen the Post’s credibility. He fails to see that the lack of an endorsement for Kamala Harris is what looks biased and unreasonable. One candidate is arguing that America is only for white people, that he will overthrow democracy to get power, that millions of immigrants will be rounded up and sent into camps, that women’s pregnancies will be monitored by the state and that women will be blocked from leaving states to receive medical treatment. The other candidate is Kamala Harris. If journalists are not free to say “these two candidates are not the same and here’s why,” THAT is what’s destroying journalism, THAT is what’s ruining the Post’s credibility.
He can’t explain it because the truth of the matter is he wants his tax cut period. He is afraid to say he supports trump. So this is the nonsense he spews. He is a billionaire who wants to keep his money.
It’s worse than that. He doesn’t want to lose any more federal contracts for Amazon Web Services which is how Amazon makes all of it’s billions in profit, not from sales on the main site. He lost a 16 billion dollar contract when Trump was in power because he didn’t like that WaPo was calling him out and doing actual journalism. It’s all strictly transactional any way he wants to spin it. People who own newspapers shouldn’t also be contracting with the government. Conflicts of interest are so last century I guess.
WaPo is such a small piece of his business empire relative to AWS and, as he probably hopes, what could transpire with Blue Origin. I always wondered if he bought it as sort of a vanity project, just because he could. At this point, and especially given the man he hired to run the paper, he’s not showing any genuine signs of caring too much if WaPo mutates into just another rightwing mouthpiece or even tanks eventually.
Eugene Meyer was a fine editor, but Katharine Graham made that paper what it is by having the courage to run the Pentagon Papers and break the Watergate story. It’s her shoulders Bezos should be standing on.
Ahhhhhh Sleazos.
Just another billionaire who stands to lose nothing personally – he can literally just spend the rest of his life traveling to different countries and never come back to the USA – being completely spineless and worthless.
The American people – and his greed and corrupt nature – helped make him a billionaire. The least he could do would be to make sure our country doesn’t turn into a fascist regime.
He and his walking blow up doll can take a flying leap.
“It’s not what it looks like!“ #WaPoSeppuku
Best comment from Twitter, since everyone is canceling their subscriptions this should have been an email
So if he regrets the announcement was made too close to the election why didn’t they just proceed with the planned endorsement then announce the new policy for future elections?
Yeah this is something they should have announced in January of this year, or January of next year. The Post does have a history of not providing presidential endorsements, and if you wanted to go back to that fine but to do it a week before an election regardless of your intentions or whether or not you will admit that you were influenced it appears that way. I canceled my subscription, and I will definitely miss the online series by Jonathan capehart, and the series they do with actors and writers when they have new things coming out but in the battle for democracy you have to make choices. Bezos made his and I made mine.
Explain it?
We all know why, Greed. Selfish man consumed by greed.
Bezos has more money than he can possibly need or spend in 10 lifetimes.
This was a deliberate move to jam KH.
*dismissive wanking gesture* 🙄🙄🙄
I never wished I had a subscription so I could cancel it more. A year ago or so I canceled my subscription to the NYT because of their ridiculous both sides-ing (by the way there’s a great parody account of NYTs headlines on twitter). He’s full of shit. His canceling their everyone-knew- it -was-gonna-be-Harris/walz newspaper endorsement DAYS before the election comes off as a craven capitulation due to fear of the dictator to be’s retaliation. If his reasoning was real (and I also believe like him newspaper endorsements do not sway anyone and neither do celebrity’s,except maybe for the 18 year olds) why didn’t he make the announcement last year – or even six months ago? On my way to cancel my Amazon subscription. Sorry celebitchy.
It’s just words and everyone knows it.
And @aud very mediocre words at best. Methinks he thought he’d be getting a Pulitzer or smthg for this. Nahhhhhh
Because he didn’t want to come out and say I’m a corrupt weenie.
He is trying to pass himself off as some kind of thoughtful intellect. He is not.
I don’t think the public cares anymore, 200,000+ cancelled subscriptions and counting.. hope the British tabloid hacks and whatever Trump promised him was worth it. I’m going to be doing my best to break the Amazon habit also.
If I were an owner of a company like WaPo or Blue Origin, or Amazon, I wouldn’t want to be associated with a demented fascist. But you do you, JB.
Kat Graham wouldn’t have sat this one out though, or been on the fence, nor would she have written this cringeworthy kind of op-ed.
What I don’t believe though are the excuses being made for the Blue Origin guy meeting with the tRump just a few days before the election. If the CEO didn’t bother to inform me, no matter how urgently this meeting was scheduled, he’d be an ex-CEO the minute I found out.
But clearly JB couldn’t care less about us peasants, so we really shouldn’t care about his bottom line and cancel everything JB is involved with..
Funny how he brings up voting machines which, along with the news media, one of the candidates for office has made it his business to attack for almost a decade. It’s a classic republican move: complain that the government doesn’t work, then when in power gut the government services and make sure it doesn’t work, then complain more about how the government doesn’t work, ad infinitum.
Also, after stating that the news media shouldn’t complain about criticism, he then goes on to complain about the “poor timing” of the WaPo’s new non-endorsement policy and the meeting with his employee and Trump and its “appearance” of a quid pro quo. Even if we were to take him at his word, that means that he showed a shattering lack of judgment/ understanding of how this decision would play out, and it also would mean that he just admitted that he got outmaneuvered by Trump. Big time. This man should not be in charge of a media company, full stop.
Jay, That leapt out to me as well: “Let me give an analogy. Voting machines must meet two requirements. They must count the vote accurately, and people must believe they count the vote accurately. The second requirement is distinct from and just as important as the first.”
Voting machines counting the votes accurately IS MORE IMPORTANT than people believing it. Like, if the voting machines count inaccurately, but people trust them, this is a problem! And who exactly is bitching about the machines, especially in this election? As Jay stated, this is a Republican argument right there.
We just learned that Jeff Bezos breaks promises (many of us knew this), he lets others take thr blame for his actions, his own interests are more important to him than a decent product, he will fo business with a criminal felon and shove hid people under a bus, he’s turning WaPo either conservative and/ or destroying it.
Will do my best to opt out of Amazon. He ruined Whole Foods – terrible quality of food now – higher prices for junk and neon stuffed unicorns …. He really is a junk salesman with a cheap woman at his side. Ugh
There is one product I love that I could only find in person at Whole Foods. That was the main reason I ever go there. And it’s a ‘must have’ for me at the holidays.
I’m thrilled I recently found it at an independent specialty store in my town. So I don’t have to skip it this year, and have another reason to shop locally.
Wolfmamma, I stopped going to Whole Foods, which I loved, for the same reason you found it unappealing.
Pushing DT propaganda about voting machines after all of that was proven untrue. Dominion successfully sued Fox and that other maga propaganda channel, and he really went there?
What a detestable human and I really hope that somehow, he is hit hard where it hurts the most — in the wallet.
What is the statistic about wealth?
Something like 32 people have more than the combined wealth of the rest of Earths population?
Sickening.
I know I need to quit Amazon. Fully admitting here how hard this is for me.
@trillion. I just did it, and I had a serious Amazon addiction. Need something? Order it! I know not shopping through Amazon will be inconvenient, but it’s time to pull the plug. I cancelled my auto ships and Audible as well. I will also no longer order from Zappos. If we all stick together on this, maybe it will have an effect. There is power in numbers.
Jeff Bozo has spent millions of dollars in trying to change his and his barbe blow up doll he does not care about the common people. I don’t have a subscription to cancel but I will kill my Amazon prime account. He literally hates the people who made it able to become the Ken doll he is.
I read the title as “Jeff Bezos tries and fails to explain why he killed the WaPo” and I must say I thought it made sense.
Huh. I wonder why people don’t trust the news. Maybe bc JB is biased, is refusing to let the newspaper endorse so he can get some future govt deals and now he’s talking about voting machines??? When dominion already won that lawsuit. Omfg.
I cancelled my subscription, got rid of Prime too. GTFOH Bezos. Your freaking paper did how many op-eds that Biden was senile and needed to step down. We see you MF. We see you.
Got to love that they lost so much money over this mess too. I hope they shut their doors.