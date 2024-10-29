“Shawn Mendes says he’s still figuring out his sexuality” links
  October 29, 2024

  By Kaiser
  Links

Shawn Mendes is still figuring out his sexuality. [JustJared]
Lil Nas X clapped back hard on Azealia Banks. [OMG Blog]
Armie Hammer is launching a podcast called Hammertime. The cannibal/abuser-to-podbro pipeline needs to be stopped. [Socialite Life]
Jennifer Lopez is campaigning for awards & for Kamala Harris. [LaineyGossip]
A pro-Trump PAC claims Ruth Bader Ginsberg was anti-abortion. [Jezebel]
I watched some of Seth Meyers’ stand-up special, it was fine. [Pajiba]
Can y’all please not choose offensive Halloween costumes? [Buzzfeed]
Tom Hanks & Robin Wright’s new movie looks awful. [Hollywood Life]
David Beckham hangs out with some Ted Lasso stars. [Seriously OMG]
Zoey Deutch wore Oscar de la Renta. [RCFA]

16 Responses to ““Shawn Mendes says he’s still figuring out his sexuality” links”

  1. yipyip says:
    October 29, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    He is a young, talented person.
    I don’t know or care about his sexuality.
    I think all the “talk” about it has overtaken his music.
    I see him in the tabs/gossips for his supposed sexuality much more than his music.

    I will use Barry Manilow for an example here, most of his career folks wondered about his sexuality. I never cared either way. I liked his voice and many of his songs. Still listen to him once in awhile. “Mandy” still makes me cry.

    George Michael was a huge talent! Liked him in Wham! Liked him after he came out openly. Still listen to him very often. Freddie Mercury! World class talent and showman. Elton. Whitney, gay or no. Harry Styles, gay or no.
    It is the music that matters. Not their private lives. Who cares? He needs better PR for his music.

    #1. Consenting adults. Everything else in none of my beeswax.

  2. Sue says:
    October 29, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    When I first saw the Trailer for Here I thought it was a spoof and would turn out to be a silly advertisement for something else.
    Re: RBG: Well, my psycho MAGA cousin who declared that RBG went to hell when she died for “killing millions of babies” and for being Jewish (I shit you not) will be happy to read this.

  3. girl_ninja says:
    October 29, 2024 at 12:54 pm

    Shawn is such a talented and seemingly good person. I hope he is happy.

  4. Lady D says:
    October 29, 2024 at 1:18 pm

    Zoey’s dress!!!

  5. CocofromCanada says:
    October 29, 2024 at 1:18 pm

    Just be gay already

  6. Lucía says:
    October 29, 2024 at 1:21 pm

    It’s nobody’s business but his. Nobody’s.

  7. yipyip says:
    October 29, 2024 at 1:48 pm

    Re: Armie Hammer link…
    Honestly No! No! No!
    Why can’t he accept that his public career is over?
    He spent years trying to be the Next Big Thing and it never took off.
    Then all that garbage about his private life (sex assault to my mind) came out.
    He needs to stay out of the public eye!
    Get a job in private, unload trucks if that the only job he can be hired at.
    I personally would not give him the time of day, ever.
    Who/why keeps giving him all these second chances?

    • Aerie says:
      October 29, 2024 at 3:15 pm

      A podcast is as private as he can go at this point. If he pivots from entertainment to politics, he’ll still struggle to book guests. However, I can see him easily become the mouthpiece for certain agendas.

  8. WannabeSith says:
    October 29, 2024 at 2:02 pm

    Help this GenX’r out here. What does Azealia mean she says Nas has “No Bars”?

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      October 29, 2024 at 2:55 pm

      Lyrical talent as a rapper. Honestly I wish she would get some help. All I know about her is her having constant beef with somebody, anybody. I could not tell you one song of hers. Her entire career seems to be her being a troll.

  9. StellainNH says:
    October 29, 2024 at 4:53 pm

    I watched part of Seth Meyer’s comedy special and he just not that funny. I liked in Weekend Update on SNL and his late night show, but as a stand up, his material isn’t that funny.

