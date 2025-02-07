Schools are closing in the US due to flu outbreaks

This year’s cold and flu season is turning out to be a doozy. Lately, it seems as though everyone has either the flu, norovirus, or a respiratory-related illness. About a week ago, I saw a chart that showed influenza cases per state. It looked bad. Apparently, we’re in the middle of a little “quad-emic” at the moment, with cases of influenza, norovirus, Covid, and RSV at a high. Yay, us!
As of this week, 41 states have reported “high” or “very high” cases of the flu or flu-like illnesses with an uptick in “flu-related ER visits.” In some states, children’s flu cases have jumped up 40%. It’s gotten so bad that schools in Texas, Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Oklahoma, Iowa, and Missouri have all had to close to help prevent the spread.
Schools across the United States are closing due to spikes in influenza and other seasonal illnesses. As the 2024–2025 flu season rages on with no peak yet in sight, some school systems are overwhelmed with sick students and staff. Schools and even entire school districts are temporarily closing down in Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Tennessee and other states.
It’s a measure reminiscent of the COVID lockdown era: schools shutting their doors — some pausing classes entirely, while others pivot to remote learning — due to surges in respiratory illness. However, this time, influenza is the main culprit, and the closures are short-lived, with most lasting only a few days.
Flu activity is high nationally and continues to increase across the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control FluView surveillance report for the week ending on Jan. 25, the most recent data available. At least 41 states are currently reporting “very high” or “high” influenza-like illness activity, per the CDC. Flu-related ER visits and hospitalizations are also surging. At least 47 children have already died from flu during this season.
“What worries us the most are bacterial infections that can follow alongside influenza (and) get kids super, super sick. … Flu itself and those complications can lead to death in children. … Influenza is scary,” Dr. Jason Newland, the division chief of infectious diseases at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, tells TODAY.com.
At the same time, the U.S. is also seeing waves of norovirus, COVID-19 and RSV, which some are calling a “quad-demic.”
“The viral surge we’re seeing now is challenging,” Dr. Torey Mack, the chief medical officer of Children’s Hospital Association, which represents over 200 hospitals nationally, tells TODAY.com.
In addition to overcrowded emergency rooms and pediatricians’ offices, school systems are feeling the impact. So far, there have been at least 20 million illnesses, 250,000 hospitalizations and 11,000 deaths from influenza this season, according to CDC estimates.
In the U.S., flu activity tends to peak between December and February. However, this year’s flu season started much later than usual, ramping up in December and taking off after the holidays. According to many experts, the peak has yet to come, and elevated flu activity is expected to continue for weeks.
Schools are breeding grounds for germs. “Children in particular are great distributors of influenza viruses,” says Schaffner. Most school facilities are enclosed settings, where there is plenty of close contact and frequent sharing of objects and surfaces, which makes it easy for flu viruses to spread. Although the school closures may seem concerning, experts say it’s not surprising to see during an intense wave of illness.
“Closing schools for a period of time as a way of letting the outbreak pass is something local school boards sometimes have to resort to,” says Schaffner. “It won’t eliminate a growing outbreak, but it could very well slow it down. Schools close also because the adults in the school system are affected and need to take time off, so they can’t run the school.”
Many schools are taking the closures as an opportunity to deep-clean facilities. The experts say these closures will likely not lead to full lockdowns, and are a short-lived measure.
“I would hope we would never shut schools down again, but if it’s only for a couple days before this (virus) gets through everybody, that’s probably OK,” says Newland.
It’s terrible that they need to do it, but I think it’s ultimately good that they closed schools for a few days. In 2022, there was a flu outbreak the first week of December at my son’s pre-K school. Ground zero was a birthday party at a local bouncy house. Every kid there, including my son, ended up with the flu and then it spread throughout the class. At one point, there were only three kids and one teacher between two pre-K classrooms who weren’t sick, so they ended up closing ‘em for three days for deep-cleaning.
I felt bad for all of these sick kids and for their parents, who probably feel helpless or sick themselves. The flu sucks (as does norovirus, which is the literal worst). The amount of fatalities this year is also hella scary. Hopefully, shutting down schools for a few days will work and we’ll start to see a drop in cases of the flu and everything else that’s going around. In the meantime, here’s your reminder to wash your hands, avoid indoor places with big crowds (if you can), wear a mask when possible (including around sick family members), and for goodness sake, if you don’t feel well, please stay home.
Photos credit: Cottonbro Studios, Mart Production, Ron Lach and Gustavo Fring on Pexels
I can attest to this! My kids’ school in Austin, TX had an 80% absent rate about two weeks ago. The flu (influenza A) hit my kids in the classic way, like a dump truck. Fine in the morning, but by lunch I got a call from the nurses office. There was a line of parents waiting to pick up their kids from the nurse’s office, with makeshift cots in the hallway.
Fingers crossed for a manageable outcome. It’s too bad though that pediatric practices and ERs are overwhelmed in some districts.
Even if it may be too late now for the affected areas, always remember to vaccinate — no matter what Brainworm says. And in the long run it’s cheaper to have to pay for vaccines out of pocket if the other choice is a kid with long-term weaknesses, or even disabilities, because they caught something that could have been prevented.
Hope your sons are safe this year, Rosie!
Thanks! I hope you and your family are staying safe too!
It’s very bad here in NC. It’s the flu not covid that’s going around here. Still have RSV and Covid but it’s the flu running rampant. Hospitals are keeping visitors to a minimum and children are asked not to visit?
Yes, my younger son is an early February baby and when he was born, my older son couldn’t come visit us because children were not allowed in the hospital due to flu concerns.
Hmmmm a list of very red states where the flu has overtaken the schools….must be a coincidence? Surely not to anti-vax idiocy?
Was thinking the same thing. Was going to say more but it’s early & haven’t had coffee.
Hence why I get my flu shot every year! I know it won’t protect me against all strains but as long as I’ve gotten one I haven’t gotten it!
Interestingly as I read this article I’m finally sick for the first time this winter, got a sore throat late Wednesday night and now the congestion is making its way through my system. I’m not too surprised because literally everyone around me has been getting sick. I thought I would have gotten sick during my last work trip to Europe end of January given all the flights/work events I had to go to, clients I had to speak to. But nope, I got sick over a week after I got back and probably picked something up at the office.
i agree norovirus is the worst I wanted to leave my body and I suppose, in a way, I did
Having been unlucky enough to have had Noro multiple times (yay me!) I always tell people who have never experienced it there are four distinct phases:
1. Being afraid you might actually die
2. Wishing you would die to end the misery
3. Afraid you won’t die and the misery will continue
4. Surprised you didn’t die, but are now an empty shell of a human being
Whatever is going around I have got it and it has been kicking my ass good for over a week. Trump gets elected and we get COVID. Then he gets reelected and we have this new virus. Coincidence? That man is a living Pox on the world. Anyway, I hope everybody gets better from this soon. Including me
I caught something right after New Years that tested negative for everything but knocked me down for two whole weeks (and I still have lingering cough). The hospital where I work has reimplemented mask policy in ER/inpatient settings. Do what y’all can to keep yourselves healthy. We definitely can not count on “the herd” any more.
is MAGA not flipping out or is it OK that red state governors are allowing local school districts to make decisions to close to prevent spread of viruses (many of which have those evil vaccines that are dangerous because they help prevent the spread and mitigate infections)?
I’m honestly, just waiting for the TB outbreaks we’re now seeing to become even more widespread – especially with MAGA basically trying to make even wearing N95s illegal
@pottymouth pup
TB outbreak in Kansas, bad timing given our muzzled public health agencies
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/feb/06/kansas-tuberculosis-public-health
Also, not to fear-monger, but the flu is still fatal in some populations, including children. Vaccinations, staying home when sick and masking are all still important. Healing vibes to those who are not feeling the greatest right now.
It’s bad here in British Columbia too — a good friend of mine has been sick for 5 weeks with flu and subsequent complications. I suppose RFK Jr will find some excuse to blame it on the vaccine lowering immune response or some such shite.
As I understand it, this was a year when the vaccine wasn’t a good match for the flu strains that turned out to be prevalent, something like just over 30% effective. This happens some years; researchers have to make decisions fairly early about what strains are most likely to be circulating during the upcoming season, and don’t always get it right. I’m curious though if getting vaccinated may mean you don’t get as sick as you might otherwise. I’m getting over what certainly seems like flu, and it could have been much worse. It’s too bad this is one of the years when the vaccine was less effective, as it gives people without much scientific knowledge or interest ammunition to conclude it never, ever helps at all.