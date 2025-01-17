Blake Lively in texts to Justin Baldoni: ‘I’m Khaleesi…I happen to have a few dragons’

On Thursday, Justin Baldoni sued/countersued Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their publicist. In his 179-page complaint, Baldoni provides a lot of text messages between himself and Lively before and during the It Ends With Us production. He also includes texts and emails with other producers and actors. In one mind-numbingly hilarious section, Baldoni and his team are increasingly concerned during the production that Blake Lively has never read the source material, Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, and that Blake is Googling information about her character. I bring that up because Blake took it upon herself to rewrite some scenes, alongside her husband Ryan Reynolds. At one point, Blake invited Baldoni to her Tribeca penthouse, and Blake, Ryan and Taylor Swift gave Baldoni a hard sell on why he should use all of Blake and Ryan’s rewrites. Afterwards, Baldoni and Lively exchanged texts and she referred to herself as the Khaleesi (from Game of Thrones) and suggested that Ryan and Taylor Swift are her dragons.
Justin Baldoni claims Taylor Swift was involved in backing Blake Lively’s vision for It Ends With Us when he resisted some rewrites. Among the claims made in his 179-page complaint, Baldoni, 40, alleges that Swift, 35, and Reynolds, 48, pressured him into accepting one of Lively’s rewrites for the film. Christy Hall is credited as the screenwriter who adapted Colleen Hoover’s blockbuster novel.
In the pre-production phase, Lively allegedly asked to “take a pass” on the film’s rooftop scene, where her character Lily Bloom meets Baldoni’s Ryle Kincaid for the first time. Baldoni was “reluctant” to let her “rewrite this key scene,” per the complaint, “but “agreed to take a look at what she put together.”
Baldoni claims her version was “dramatically” different from how it was originally written, and after his “exceedingly mild resistance,” Lively “went silent for multiple days” and later said in an alleged text message that his reaction to her rewrite “didn’t feel great for me” — or to Reynolds and what Baldoni characterizes as “another megacelebrity friend.” A text message included in the filing reveals that “influential and wealthy” celebrity friend to be Swift.
Baldoni claimed he was “summoned” to an earlier meeting with Reynolds at their New York City penthouse where the pop superstar arrived and “began praising Lively’s script. Baldoni understood the subtext: he needed to comply with Lively’s direction for the script.”
Per the complaint, Baldoni felt he didn’t need “Reynolds and her megacelebrity friend to pressure him,” so he texted her that while her changes made the scene “so much more fun and interesting” he “would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor,” adding a playful emoji. Lively allegedly responded by comparing herself to the Game of Thrones character Khaleesi and that Reynolds and Swift are her two “dragons.”
Another alleged text from Lively included in the filing shows the actress referring to Reynolds, with whom she shares four kids and married in 2012, and Swift as her “Dance Moms level stage moms.”
“They are embarrassingly effusive,” she added per the alleged text messages, calling herself the “luckiest m—–f—er on the planet” to have them as her supporters and “most trusted partners. She allegedly added, “I think they wanted you and me to see how they felt about [the rewrites] because they’ve been by my side for far too many experiences where I’ve been overlooked.”
Lively, in the alleged text message, said to Baldoni: “If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you.”
Even before the lawsuits started happening, back when Blake and Justin were separately promoting IEWU, the story about Ryan rewriting the rooftop/balcony scene came out, because Blake spoke about it openly in the press. People side-eyed it even then – why was Blake getting her husband to do an “unauthorized” rewrite on a crucial scene without the director’s knowledge? That was before we knew Blake was the Khaleesi and that Ryan and Taylor are her dragons. Separate from the allegations of sexual harassment, the way Blake and Ryan were throwing their weight around would have been a huge nightmare for any production and any director. And bringing Taylor Swift in to pressure Baldoni? LMAO.
I can’t tell you how grateful I am to Taylor Swift for inserting herself into this story. I know the timing is off, but if they could somehow drag Travis Kelse and the KC Chiefs into it, then we’d really have an operatic farce.
You took the words write off out of my mouth! This $hit$how is a movie begging to be made!
Seems like delusional,rich methodss in which she was going about professional processes to rewrite scenes. I have no doubt she has faced challenges as a women in the industry but she isnt evolving to handle them professionally and directly herself. I am sure there are professional agents, managers, etc who could be partnered with her when she is proposing ideas and not bringing in her husband and friend (who is like one of the most popular creative, pop musician right now). I feel conflicted like the struggle is real for women but we need to handle things directly and maturely for change.
Haha, this Khaleesi stuff is so cringe. But is it worth a lawsuit for $400 million? No, it’s the kind of thing you recount to your friends and laugh about with them for two minutes the day after it happens. And it’s nowhere near as offensive as making your employee perform a nude scene with your bff who is not even an actor sitting between her legs staring at her vaginal
My thoughts exactly. The whole thing sounds like the extention of the campaign against her reputation via a lawsuit. It makes her sound cringey stupid (for good reason), but not any less of a victim.
Ugh seriously shiver at how gross that was.
And while the situation Baldoni’s lawsuit describes here is…beyond cringe and wholly believable given what we know about Blake and Ryan, it’s quite telling that his team is focusing on the writing and production of IEWU and not, ya know, the evidence she has of his inappropriate behavior. Very “look over here and talk about this” and judging by most of the comments on this site, it’s working.
As was said in the other post – that’s because this is not his defense to the sexual harassment lawsuit.
His lawsuit alleges she knowingly invented false sexual harassment claims meant to destroy his reputation and bury the negative press attention she received surrounding the film’s release so he does address it though?
He just dismisses it out of hand and puts the focus on her and her husband being tyrants to work with.
Chaine, this is not true based on his filing. The dr was played by a professional actor, who also happened to be known to Baldoni.
It’s the second time I’m reading this claim about the dr, the other one was on a related story, and I read it on one of the pages of the filing, couldn’t tell you exactly which one.
Thank you, Chaine! JB according to BL’s lawsuit also spoke about a porn addiction, sex without consent, his (other male cast and crew allegedly too) penis, orgasm with his wife… so let’s concentrate on how the story is different from the source material and cringy use of language?
Lots of movies veer away from the source. Snow White the Disney version is different from the tradwife necrophilia of Grimm. Disney changes lots for happy endings. Charlie and the Chocolate factory became Willy Wonka’s movie. Bridgerton the books have changed in the Netflix series–this happens all the time.
As for Khaleesi, check out JB’s proposal to his wife. Also cringy.
@chaine – EXACTLY this. Straight out of the DARVO (and MAGA for that matter). Mock the victim, distract with smokescreens and get everyone to forget the real issue. Of course with internalized misogyny women are programmed to jump at any reason to disbelieve the woman and give the man a “break”.
It’s not a single issue universe – Blake Lively can be cheesy, problematic and egomaniacal AND a victim of sexual harassment. The former doesnt cancel out the latter.
Now that we’ve seen unaltered text messages from him, are people still claiming that he had power over her or are they finally going to admit that she was the harasser who had power over him? She was so arrogant in her power that she outed her husband as a scab. Ryan was so arrogant that after his wife’s behavior, he thought that he could bully Justin into allowing him to buy his rights for the additional books. Are you going to open the discussion on why certain women are supposed to be believed although evidence proves that they may be lying?
You mean the texts that are screenshot with no timestamp that have clearly deleted texts in-between? You mean the ones where his team says that they’re gonna do everything they can to bury her and then abruptly switch to “no don’t do anything mean” over and over again as if they suddenly realized it’s not smart to put that shit in writing?
In stark contrast Lively provided her texts via an extractor program, all of which are date and timestamped. It’s almost like one person is providing texts for an internet audience and another is actually abiding by typical standards of the court.
T, Please read the legal documents. You’re spouting pure JB PR.
This reminds me of some of his PR people were discussing to add Taylor Swift into the narrative they were disseminating against Blake on social media (Blake is a mean girl hanging out with other mean girls like Taylor). I hope, the swifties make him eat glass, that is all I am gonna say.
I’m willing to bet Taylor Swift would like to be excluded from this narrative.
Fancypants – 1000% agree on this point. Will be interesting to see if Taylor’s pap walks with Blake suddenly become less frequent…
It’s really early in the morning, and I don’t really like it, but the tide is turning in my own head, and clearly, for some others too.
It’s hard to break away from a believe women approach, but jeez, he is refuting her accusations in his filing more than adequately and my arguments against him are ringing a little hollow.
And I’m starting to feel uncomfortable with people calling him an abuser or that he “smeared” her.
SevenBlue, It is from his PR. It was one of their crisis plans to attack BL.
Speaking on this one thing and this one thing only: it is SO CRINGE, omg.
It is cringe!! Bringing in Taylor is super juvenile for everyone involved. I’m not entirely surprised that Blake and Taylor would do this, but Ryan?? What was he thinking allowing TS to meddle like that and in his presence too!!
That said, I’ve been waiting for it to come to the gossippy part. I was not interested in following the legal drama.
yeah, taking this tidbit and just considering it on its own – outside of the multiple lawsuits etc – and omg it is so cringe. She brought Taylor Swift in as a kind of “look at what powerful friends I have” move?!?! oh lordy. Reynolds I can understand more – he’s a hollywood star, he’s her husband, it sounds like he was too involved in this but lets accept the wording that he was there to make sure Blake was taken seriously and heard and not pushed around (remember this meeting is before the “big” one where he “berated” JB) – but Taylor Swift being there was purely to intimidate JB into letting Blake have her way.
oh my. Messy messy messy.
Is it too strong to call it nightmare fuel lol?
Regardless of the fact that I believe this guy acted inappropriately on-set, it is really hard to read about a meeting where Taylor Fucking Swift was brought in to essentially consult on a movie she has virtually no involvement with. And if his depiction is true, I can understand why he’d be resentful because what he describes definitely feels like a professional ambush.
Don’t actors get the scripts before signing the contacts? If she didn’t line the scene she should have brought that up before she signed on.
I don’t think it always happens like that and scripts change. But seeing as they were rewriting scenes, I can see why he would have wanted them to read the source material. At the end of the day, it’s separate from the SH claims though and doesn’t disprove them.