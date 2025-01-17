Princess Kate told a cancer patient that ‘she didn’t have to have’ a cold cap

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales visited the cancer ward at the Royal Marsden Hospital. Kate’s office confirmed that Kate had been treated at the same hospital last year, and that’s where she had been “smuggled in” to receive chemotherapy treatments. Kate made some strange comments during her visit with cancer patients, but royal reporters quickly swooped in to do damage control and massage the message. The message? Kate is fine, she’s in remission, but her “new normal” means that she’s still not going back to work in any way, and how dare you question any part of this story. Interestingly, People Magazine has published several exclusives about Kate’s visit, and I suspect that Kensington Palace organized these pieces with palace-selected people and palace-enforced talking points. One woman who met Kate declared that Kate doesn’t have to tell people what kind of cancer she had:
Kate Middleton’s visit to a London hospital where she had cancer treatment last year made a real impact, but one cancer patient says there’s no need for the royal to disclose her diagnosis. Angela Terry met the Princess of Wales during her emotional stop at The Royal Marsden Hospital on Jan. 14, and exclusively tells PEOPLE that Kate’s presence provided a huge boost.
“She was there to say thank you to the people who had looked after her, talk to patients who were in a similar situation,” Terry tells PEOPLE. “It was a great message of hope because she looked so well. We don’t need to know what cancer she had. We just know she’s been through surgery, she’s been through chemo — and one year later, my goodness, look, she is here.”
Terry, 71, was diagnosed with EGFR-positive lung cancer in 2019 and serves as the non-executive chair of EGFR Positive UK, a charity for mutation driven lung cancer. She was at the Royal Marsden for treatment on Tuesday when she met Princess Kate, who unexpectedly stepped out there to “show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said.
“It was a great message of hope because she looked so well. We don’t need to know what cancer she had.” Eh. Kate and King Charles have both declined to talk specifics about their cancer diagnoses, but Charles has done a lot more to show that he’s receiving treatment and that his cancer and the treatment has knocked him on his ass. Charles, to me, is more realistic and relatable than the conspiracy of silence around Kate for the past year. Meanwhile, People Mag did another exclusive about Kate telling a cancer patient that she didn’t use the cold cap:
Kate Middleton’s hair has long been a hallmark of her style, and during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, a cancer patient revealed that the princess shared she “didn’t have to have” cold cap therapy—a treatment that helps reduce the risk of hair loss—during her cancer treatment.
Katherine Field, a patient undergoing cancer treatment who met Princess Kate during her visit, tells PEOPLE that they discussed cold capping — a scalp cooling system that can help reduce hair loss during chemotherapy, according to the American Cancer Society. Field, who was wearing a cold cap at the time, said the conversation added a personal connection to their encounter.
“I hate it, but I think it is working. Today there is a little bit of hair coming out, but I’m just trying to delay it,” Field, an art historian and curator, tells PEOPLE. When asked if Princess Kate mentioned using a cold cap, Field shared, “She just said that she didn’t have to have it. For her to lose her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair!”
In retrospect, I think one of the craziest parts about Kate’s situation is that she actually looked quite ill in 2023 and her use of wigs was quite noticeable, and then when she “came back” to public view in June of last year – when she was apparently going through chemo – she looked worlds better and a lot healthier. She was practically glowing at the Wimbledon men’s final last July. And yes, the situation with her hair is certainly interesting.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
Not all chemo causes your hair to fall out. My dad was on chemo for leukemia and never even felt sick or lost his hair.
This. It really depends on the cancer and type of chemo. For instance, for colorectal you’re probably keeping your hair. For breast cancer, you’re not. Family and friends going through various types haven’t always lost their hair.
I was about to say the same thing! I have a friend who was diagnosed with rectal cancer last year & she didn’t lose her hair, but she had awful stomach pain due to the chemo. Thankfully my friend just found out this past week that she is cancer free!
Actually, you don’t lose your hair for all chemo concoctions that treat breast cancer, either. But then again, I’m not convinced that she had chemo or that much of that mop on the top of her head is hers. Would love to see her lose the sausage curls of comfort and embrace a more powerful, mature image. But alas, I think she prefers the girlish lazy mean girl persona.
Did your dad spend lots of time in the sun during chemo?
I think the reason Kate’s appearance raises eyebrows (including keeping her hair and now saying she didn’t use a cold cap…both which can be entirely normal like you said) is because so many other things done or said don’t add up. The math ain’t mathing.
I don’t think he did. Just the type of chemo he had.
I’m with you the math ain’t mathing. I lost every hair on my body. I do know that not everyone loses their hair but there are other things she has said that don’t add up.
I lost my hair in places and it definitely thinned. While I noticed most people didn’t. Other than my main boss and husband most people in my direct orbit had no idea what I was going through. I did have bad days though. My case was not typical and I wasn’t exactly comfortable talking on it at the time.
Kate makes me uncomfortable though but I can’t quite put my finger on why.
Correct. My SIL had both chemotherapy and radiotherapy for cervical cancer and did not use a cold cap or lose her hair.
Not everyone loves her hair style and imo it is so not iconic. Being a so called working royal is not about hair styles. It is not just bad for keen to lose her hair it goes for everyone.
I see why it’s taken Kate a year before she met with cancer patients or been to a treatment center. Things aren’t adding up and the walking back from the BM immediately after this visit probably means they know it too.This might be the last time she’ll do something like this. No wonder she’s had someone with her at engagements up until this point.
Why is it such a big deal for her to disclose the type of cancer? It seems like a natural topic to arise in a visit to a cancer treatment facility.
Agree. You would think you would want to bring awareness to the kind of cancer you had and help people with noticing certain symptoms. The whole messaging with this is off.
problem is not ‘Cold Cap’. It is actually ‘Kate Cap’, Millions of lies, excuses and mis-information.
People suspect more and more when KP tries to over exaggerate her. Tons of articles aren’t necessary for just one visit. She didn’t accomplish anything more than an ordinary person. She just visited and thanked the staffs. That’s enough. More articles means more boring, more suspicious, more uninteresting. Stop making massive Internet/social media pollution KP.
#stop-kate-cap
I, for one, would be very interested if the type of cancer she had was “fictional cancer deployed to divert attention from some unpleasant situations maybe having to do with different social or even health matters”. But that’s just me, others may not care.
So after how many years in the job, the UK’s Future Queen is an icon because of…..her hair. (Which isn’t even real IMO).
Wow. What a legacy!
It seems to be about kates hair which is so not iconic. Diana was not praised only for her hair do.she had a real work ethic and worked hard on causes and charities. Kate is so shallow
Diana was praised for the whole package: hard-working, took on unpopular causes, had great fashion sense, beautiful, hands-on mom, etc. Kate has her (fake) hair and the school run.
There’s just something about Kate’s cancer story that’s not adding up. She needs better crib sheets.
I notice keen is praised for hugging people but when Meghan hugs people dm articles and comments criticize her. Same old same old
As you said, she looked quite ill in 2023. Could she have had chemo much earlier than stated? It’s lie after lie, with more lies to cover up previous lies, so who knows with these people. I don’t like this silly game they’re playing.
That’s it. We don’t know what she is lying about, what something feels fishy. Maybe it’s the whole timeline. She went through it in 2023 and she or even more likely Egg didn’t want to disclose it ever. Then something happened to her so they had to hide her, and they still didn’t want to explain it (frankenphoto, fake Kate video) Then we know they bungled the comms so bad that she had to do the bench video. On the unauthorized car photo Carole looked really pissed, too. Something changed/happened and they decided to use her cancer treatment from 2023, but move it to 2024. Here I am again making up conspiracy theories. They are so bad at this.
That’s the thing in 2023 she was definitely wearing wigs. So is it that she was actually undergoing treatment in 2023 and her disappearance in 2024 was her saying she’s not doing engagements anymore?
Honestly, I don’t think we have to know the exact cancer and as people are saying above not everyone experiences hair loss. The sunlight comment seemed like bad advice for people who have chemo so hopefully doctors are clear about that. Do I understand why it’s all so secretive and constant backtracking and defensiveness in their pr? No, I don’t. It just seems like a lot for something that shouldn’t be if that makes sense.
Thanks, everyone, for sharing your knowledge – I thought chemo always resulted in hair loss, but it seems more nuanced than that. Good to know!
Regardless, Kate has always worn extra hair, whether it’s extensions, wiglets, or whatever. Because of that, perhaps she wouldn’t be that worried about having her, ahem, “iconic” hair change.
Unlike these other patients interviewed in this article (most of whom, I noted, seem to be working full-time while receiving chemo), Kate has the means and access to a team of people to ensure her hair always looks full. I guess everyone else will just have to cross their fingers or start wearing hats.