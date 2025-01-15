Mail: Princess Kate’s hospital visit was a one-time thing, she’s not back to work

It’s fascinating to watch, in real time, as the Princess of Wales bungled her message and the British media rushed to clean it up. Kate’s visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital’s cancer ward on Tuesday was full of quotes from Kate about how she recognized the sound of various beeps, how she felt like being outside in the sun while receiving chemotherapy, and how she got “so attached” to her chemotherapy port. Kate then announced that she is in remission from cancer… after her office spent months telling reporters to not quote her when she said she was “cancer free.” The cleanup included this piece by Becky English at the Mail, in which palace insiders maintain that Kate is still not expected to go back to work at all, but she just had to make this hospital appearance (in what was an attempt to hijack Meghan’s Netflix show).
From her moving video statement last March to September’s extraordinarily intimate family video, the Princess of Wales has shown admirable determination to speak about the devastating challenges of her ‘cancer journey’ on her own terms. I can reveal that today’s visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in West London – where she announced she is in remission – was the next stage in a carefully calibrated plan to manage her recovery and measured return to official duties – and one that is being decided by Catherine herself, rather than palace courtiers, at every stage.
It is another example of the quiet, unhurried conviction that the instinctively-shy boarding school girl from Berkshire has shown since marrying into the Royal Family more than a decade ago, particularly as regards her own royal duties and the upbringing of her children. And it is one that she has always been determined should not be buffeted by knee-jerk reactions to public (or media) opinion, or even that of other family members, no mean feat in today’s instantly-reactive, social media-dominated world.
Earlier this month I revealed that people should not expect Catherine or her team to press a sudden ‘reset’ button in January after the last 12 months, during which the princess has largely been absent from the public gaze. For the time being she would continue to put her family, not the family, first. That was confirmed to me again by a senior royal aide just a few hours ago when discussing the princess’ upcoming engagement. They stressed that Kensington Palace’s guidance about her return to public facing duties hadn’t changed, and that it would very much continue to be slow and gradual over many months to come.
‘Today was about visiting the Marsden to reflect on her own personal journey,’ they emphasised. Her decision has, of course, the full backing of her husband, Prince William, who last week issued an extraordinary and unprecedented tribute to his adored wife on her 43rd birthday, praising her strength and making clear his and the children’s pride in her.
Listening to her talk to cancer patients today – some actually undergoing chemotherapy treatment while they spoke – it was clear that Catherine, typically, wanted to focus on them, not herself. When one couple complimented her on how ‘amazingly well’ she and William had managed the situation with their children, she replied coyly, ‘oh that’s kind’ and moved on to ask about how the impact had been on them. My understanding is that this will continue to be her approach over the coming weeks and months. If and when she is ready to tell us more, she will. And until then she will continue to use her voice to amplify the experiences of those who can’t. And always in the way she – and nobody else – thinks is right.
[From The Daily Mail]
Nothing like being dictated to and ordered to not ask any questions. Kate is going what she thinks is right! Kate is the one calling the shots, not the courtiers briefing about how she’s calling the shots! William is proud of her, despite all evidence to the contrary! Putting aside the strange communications on Kate’s medical issues, I feel like this English piece is an admission that Kate agreed to Tuesday’s activities as a one-time deal, specifically timed to interfere with what would have been the release of Meghan’s show. As in, everything they said about Kate’s limited schedule still holds and no one should expect to see much of her this year, but yeah, she absolutely agreed to do this appearance as an attempt to steal Meghan’s thunder.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oopsie, methinks William’s office is displeased with the visit. And now resorting to back pedaling on her future visits.
I’m sure he’s fine with it, because as far as William’s “work” is involved, it’s crickets until he wants to do something to one-up Inviticus. Maybe another medal/military patronage of Harry’s received while posing in front of an Apache!
Apparently William is doing an engagement with the air force regiment Harry was in Afghanistan with. He’s looking at how sports activities are helping their mental health. So cue William in a uniform to show Harry. He’ll be saying look Harry I still get to wear a uniform.
I just opened a People article titled “Prince William Steps Out for First Time Since Kate Middleton’s Cancer Remission Announcement” The Prince of Wales was announced as the patron of the College of Paramedics at his first outing of the year on Wednesday, Jan. 15
So Kate had her event yesterday and Williams turn was today.
They set the most ridiculous precedents: ‘“Prince William Steps Out for First Time Since Kate Middleton’s Cancer Remission Announcement” . 🤦♀️. Had he been spotted at that country store buying bread again, or whatever it was, would it have been, ‘William steps out for the first time since Kate’s cancer remission announcement to buy bread’? ‘William, seen for the first time since Kate’s remission announcement, laughs uproariously at his own joke.’
Could she have gone rogue and set this up on her own? (Maybe I’m giving her too much credit for independent thought.)
That’s what it looks like to me, it’s giving the same vibes as the Carole driving Kate around in a car that was definitely on Royal Grounds, not
in Bucklebury. And William’s office rushing to squash the images.
Kate’s jealousy of Meaghan compels her to go rogue; she wants her face on the front pages, not Meghan’s. Imagine living your whole life based on the comments section of tabloid rags.
Idk. I feel like it would be hard to go rogue from William with something so planned like this. They’re both out of KP. It’s possible Charles and Camilla had no clue but hey maybe they all knew. Just saying they would all be happy to see something attempt to pull focus from Meghan imo.
I get the sense that the only ones with a Meghan obsession are Kate and her mother.
To everyone else, this is old news. William is obsessed with being better than his brother, but that is his great life trauma. He’s always been like that even before Harry told him No and drew firm boundaries.
@Libra………….No. This thing with the Marsden hospital was totally senior courtier-driven.
Rmbr what the agenda was from the outset: 2 wks ago they got the news that M’s series wd drop on Jan 15. So they had that time to plan how they wd try to “steal” M’s spotlight. They needed to wheel out the racist kancer fraud in a scenario that would be diametrically opposite to M’s light, fun, joyful show. They wanted to contrast that with the serious, dutiful brave kitty, in her after-kancer era.
But they already announced her kancer-free status with the ridiculous cialis-like commercial in Sept. So they had to have a new element to add to yet another: ‘yay I’m kancer-free’ PR/publicity set-up. So they trumped up this co-patron idea for bully & kitty and the Marsden, which means they wd need the Marsden’s co-operation. Kitty couldnt set that up in her own right – she has none. The Marsden wd need the palace greenlight.
She wouldn’t have been given the patronage if this was a rogue visit.
I know right!! Just out to step on Meg’s Netflix show but Meg delayed it. So she will have to make another attempt when the show airs lol.’
We will see her again on March 3rd 😀😀
Many of us see the pattern.. Meghan completes projects and makes news so Waity makes a surprise appearance all about herself (of course she plays the cancer sympathy card when we still have no clue about anything especially her cancer because it’s some how a huge secret).. what’s sad is Waity is delusional enough to think she can actually steal anyone’s thunder/lime-light especially Meghan’s. This event was definitely a middle school “Mean Girl” move so what ever mental or medical issues Waity had it didn’t change her one bit.
I howled at this headline. how predictable!
What was it Jais said last week? “Here’s Kate…..no wait!”
This was clearly all about Meghan’s show, timing-wise, and its hilarious to watch them scramble now that she delayed the launch date.
It’s confusing bc what reasons are they now giving for her doing barely events. She’s said she’s in remission so why can’t she even take on a light schedule? There’s no reason now except for the fact that she doesn’t want to and her simply saying it’s about her family. Sooooo she just wants to stay at home, while the kids are school. Okay. Well now we know🤷♀️
@Jais I feel like you are not considering the precious school run as it deserves to be considered 😂😂
(But seriously English tells us here – she’s focusing on HER family, not THE family – i.e. Kate only cares about her children at this point, not the Firm.)
Listen, being a part of the Windsor family and the firm seems miserable, so if it was anyone else, I’d be saying hell yeah. Do what u want. But she’s a racist mean girl who’s reason for getting up out of bed and having a good day is apparently to compete with her sil halfway across the world. It’s just such an ugly situation. Im so repelled by everything about it.
Lol right on schedule. Guess she just wanted to give the Christmas Wiglet another spin around town. I don’t expect her to lift a finger unless she’s trying to one-up someone (including the lout she married).
How could she possibly go back to work? She has to stay home and think healthy thoughts. Good grief.
“She has to stay home and think healthy thoughts. Good grief.”
😂🤣
Just like from Peter Pan. She must have cribbed that line.
Being busy would help, give you something else to think about apart from cancer.
Clap for Tinkerbell!
❤️ to Underhill who connected that to this situation during Kategate.
Of course not, no one expected her to hit the ground running, and I feel like few care at this point. Actually, this gives me a better understanding (maybe) of their comms strategy, and why the timing is always so off. Their communication is reactionary and decisions are made while reading British tabloids and the press around H&M. So now they intend to pull out a cancer card with a new phrase whenever they get bad press or want to derail H&M’s press. They have no concept of what the big picture looks like.
They are certainly milking a lot of stories – run over multiple days – from ONE hour long visit. At this point there is no way it wasn’t timed specifically to steal Meghan’s thunder….
This is going to be hilarious to watch. Kate doesn’t do anything, at all, so it’s notable when she’s out and about. How are they actually going to keep this up? It’s painfully obvious this was in reaction to Meghan’s show premiering, is Kate seriously going to try something like this every time the Sussexes have something planned? It’s going to be ridiculous when she pops up for the first time since this “surprise” visit to a hospital during Invictus Games. Who doesn’t see the pattern by now? How very royal to be in competition with your sister in law who left the continent over five years ago.
I think it would be hilarious if from now on, a date was announced for one of Meghan’s projects (but not put out or confirmed by her), and then after that date passed the actual real date was announced. Kate wouldn’t know what to do, and certainly have a lot more work scheduled lol
Kate is pathetic , and so, so vile. I don’t think she go any lower but she manages to do it over and over.
Using cancer to rehab and manipulate your public image is beyond disgusting.
She mentioned she had a chemotherapy port? That would be an awfully specific lie. I spent the whole year thinking that she didn’t have conventional chemo as we typically think of it, but maybe I was wrong? Maybe she really did have chemo and cold-capped and kept most of her hair?
Apparently Kate said she didn’t wear a cold cap so seen commentators who have had experience with cancer wonder how she kept her hair.
This whole thing is very strange & given their initial briefings from last year about preventative chemo etc I think the pre cancerous cells is the most likely explanation of what’s really happened & in the background William & Kate & the palace have been going back n forth on a separation between the two. Remember Kensington palace specifically said when Kate had her surgery that it wasn’t cancerous & I don’t think her office has ever said she was diagnosed with cancer unlike Charles.
I said that Kensington palace would suddenly get busy this week when we had air date for Meghan’s show on 15 January & lo & behold Kate & William had events on either side. Kate was out suddenly doing a solo charity event& discussing where she was treated to paint a contrast with “money grabbing” Meghan. Too bad for KP that the show launch was postponed & Meghan was volunteering with WCK in California. Try again in week of 4 March
Too bad the “money grabbing” Meghan is actually donating money. But yeah that’s exactly what they wanted to set up. Despite the royals being the true money grabbers. Meghan doing a cute cooking show to make money shouldn’t be shameful but yes they were ready to launch that narrative.
I think she had something that happened ( pre cancerous cells or something else) and just milked it to get out of work and to garner sympathy. Her image has definitely taken a hit with the Oprah interview, Spare and then being outed as one of the ones to raise concerns over Archie’s skin color. Because the whole messaging of this has been weird as hell and very mismanaged
Kate could have learned some manners and denied that Meghan made her cry. Does she feel she’s “above” apologizing because she married William. She just let the lie sit in the media.
Chemo ports are obvious, even under tight clothing. She’s been seen wearing short sleeves so if, as she says, it’s in her arm, it would have been placed just above her elbow. I have a port just below my collarbone and it’s a big lump, and I generally wear bulky, loose sweaters to disguise it. No, you’ll never convince me she has one — she just got some “port 101” pointers so she could fake her way through it. Her disappearance has little or perhaps nothing to do with having cancer, you can punch too many holes in the narrative. I still maintain something blew up big time in their marriage because neither of them have done anything more than the bare minimum since over a year ago. It reeks of covering up for the heir’s bad behaviour and their sham of a relationship.
I’ve never had cancer. Is it common to feel “attached” to one’s chemo port? Because that strikes me as a really weird thing to say.
Would preventative chemotherapy, which she said she was doing in the bench video, even be administered that way? Wouldn’t it be given orally instead?
@Ciotog — no, one doesn’t feel “attached” to a port, it IS a weird thing to say. My port is a nuisance but it’s necessary if you’re getting frequent chemo treatments. At first I was getting intravenous chemo but it’s tough on your veins and causes burning pain and bruising afterwards so for ease of treatment the doctor switched me to a port through which I can also get contrast fluid for CT scans and even have blood drawn for testing. Much easier.
@Nic19 — it all depends on the type of cancer, I was on oral chemo for a while but it made me hideously sick. In Kate’s case, if she indeed had “some cancer cells” detected during surgery for something else, it’s often at such an early stage that follow-up chemo is very effective. Even a single course of chemo can be enough to ensure that if any cancer cells are present, they will be destroyed.
Trying to steal Meghan’s thunder is a very bad idea. One that is doomed to fail.
Maybe Team KP should try and not pick those specific dates.
It’s time for the British taxpayers to remind the RF, specifically Lazy Katie, that millions of people do work around cancer surgery and treatment, without having access to private nurses and 60+ employees, all taxpayer-funded.
If Kate’s was visit was purely to upstage WLM then it would have failed. A post came up on Twitter yesterday which (although the poster was talking about the headlines) showed the engagement figures by readers. At the time Kate’s visit had garnered 13k views and Meghan’s visit to LA (which is by now old news) had 52k. Then to top it all, Kate’s visit was on the main website (free) while the Meghan story was behind a pay wall. Regardless of what KP, the MSM and the RR want to tell us the interest in Meghan (and Harry) is off the chart.
https://x.com/FennieBee/status/1879153559293583591
@Laura D – All that tells us is that 52K people are willing to pay money to read and comment on nasty stories about Meghan. It’s just sick.
So Kate is officially the Princess mannequin to be rolled out when W sees fit and when they need to feebly try to snatch some headlines from M. I wonder what will be planned for Invictus next month and WL,M in March.
The last day of Invictus will be on the same day as the BAFTAs. My prediction is that Kate will debut a new glittery dress and a bob haircut. Maybe five more questions for Early Years. 😆
Ohhh, so that’s why there were stories that she’d make an appearance. Fascinating. You think they’d be exhausted and/or embarrassed by this.
@Ellieee – I wish she would debut a bob haircut. That Barbie Doll hair is getting on my nerves. I would dearly love to take a pair of gardening shears to it.
Such a sugary piece, it was actually difficult to read. Poor Becky-with-the-bad-hair, she sold her soul only to end up writing nonsense.
My god this woman. First she’s cancer free is cancer free now she is in remission. She seemed puzzled by lots of cancer treatments. She came out to sabotage Meghan’s show. The press made a big thing about her attending the BAFTAS. Either them or their press team cannot seem to get their story straight. That’s why I have chosen not to believe anything that comes out of the palaces these days. The only thing they all agree on is bashing Harry and Meghan vile people the royals.
For me that started with the FrankenPhoto, followed by the FrankenVideo (with body doubles), followed by the AI bench video, followed by the Summer’s Eve commercial. There is *nothing* they can say/put out, at this point that is believable.
If they say it is sunny, I would look out the window for myself.
I am trying honestly to give K the benefit of the doubt but KP is making it so hard! They spent the past year laying the ground work lowering expectations on K due to her delicate health situation. And I think most people shrugged and said ok, we understand. She says she’s cured, but fine. Then you have the concert, the church walk and then this oddly timed event where she is essentially saying thank you to everyone who helped me recover and I’m in remission. But then the press have to pivot all the way back to say she isn’t going to work b/c of her delicate health. It doesn’t make any sense!
Lazyness at this stage is hard to be treated.
End stage laziness.
Same. I am trying to give her the benefit of the doubt but their messaging has been a complete disaster. They keep contradicting themselves.
‘the instinctively-shy boarding school girl from Berkshire’
This is why I always read about Kate on an empty stomach. And never while holding a cup of anything hot.
I just addressed what the “instinctively shy one” did including all the Fashion mishaps on tours with wind blowing up her skirts and then her wanting to “attract” William in the see through dress. She is so obvious.
Can’t forget Ms. MiddleBUM who mooned fellow students from her dorm window. Such a SHY, retiring personality!
….who I distinctly remember flashing photographers while falling out of a cab after a night of partying with her sister. She such a demure and shy English Rose! (Vomit!)
Omg, yes. This brings boot-licking to a new level – my lady, creep, crawl, creep…
The sycophancy is nauseating.
It’s awful, made me cringe.
I hope she continues to stay in remission Cancer is the most brutal disease; I work in hospice and I can’t imagine anything harder. I hope she makes a full recovery and takes all the time she needs.
She’ll be fine, you don’t need to waste your concern. It’s pretty easy to make a full recovery from something you were never sick with.
I hope she too is in remission.
But as I am sure you know from the hospice, there are worse illnesses to die from.
Ok so what do they try in march to overshadow the new launch date? Short of a pregnancy announcement I’m not sure what they could do. After the summers eves commercial and yesterday’s announcement I don’t think they can keep milking the cancer diagnosis. In general most people don’t pay attention (or care) and now have been told twice that Kate is doing better. So people are like ok good news let’s move on. It’s bonkers to me that they just can’t move on and have to centre everything around the Sussexes.
No doubt Kate’s engagement yesterday was because Meghan’s show was supposed to be released today. It’s the reason why the DM still attacked Meghan for delaying her show. They wanted to use Kate’s visit to bash Meghan and to compare her with Kate. I guess this means that Kate will be at the BAFTAs and likely do an engagement on March 3.
Maybe William will over rule her and he can go solo. He looks uncomfortable with her.
Kate “instinctively shy”? Really? She waged a campaign altering a dress to wear on the runway to a see through dress showing her underwear. She waged a campaign to “win” William back, alerting the press to her appearance at nightclubs with other men and her wearing shorter outfits. Then her “fashion mishaps” one as late as last year getting out of the car in that red dress. ALso I doubt “Catherine” calls the shots.
What I don’t understand is if she was cancer free when that video was made and looking healthy why is she still not fit enough to work, that was nearly 5 months ago and she is a youngish woman. I’m confused!
Is it horrible to focus on that absolutely hideous coat? 🥴🫣
So she’s going to spend more weeks not doing another event except maybe the BAFTAS. So she easily could have done this on another day. Another week. GMAB. It’s so juvenile. People are out there struggling with cancer. There are wildfires. There is Monday 😡. And KP and Kate are just out here playing games. We know these are not serious people but jeez. Anyways,
One thing that stood out in all of Becky English’s stenography was her describing Kate as replying “coyly.” I don’t know if that was meant to be read a certain way or not but it means doing something in an outwardly shy or modest way but meant to be allurin. Or it can just mean holding back details which Kate was. Idk it’s just weird. Bc KP briefed the press that the visit was to be about Kate’s journey but then talked about she selflessly wanted to ask about others. But the reality is she wanted to reveal just about nothing her journey while pretending she was.
Sorry, typos galore! 😩 just meant that she said nothing about her journey while briefing that her personal journey was the whole point of the visit.
“extraordinarily intimate video?” I’ll say, william looked uncomfortable as Kate puts the moves on him. This was all done by a camera person who photographed the “private” moment.
KP saw the online backlash on Kate’s hospital visit so here is the rowback.
Aside from the calms mess, I have to think the site for teaching me how to read British shade. I felt like this piece was shady as hell. “extraordinarily intimate family video” “And always in the way she – and nobody else – thinks is right.” Those aren’t compliments.
Oh, and “For the time being she would continue to put her family, not the family, first.” As Harry did.
Yikes, my dictation typos: “Aside from the comms mess, I have to thank this site…”
Becky English is like the head sycophant so her shade would have to be reaally subtle but yeah I do think it’s there. It’s almost double-speak. At the same time it’s also KP’s talking points😂. They probably are briefing that it’s about Her family not the family but it’s being spun as a good thing.
“And it is one that she has always been determined should not be buffeted by knee-jerk reactions to public (or media) opinion, or even that of other family members”
That last reference to other family members : does this indicate KC who is working through treatment and might have a different opinion on Kate’s tardiness in returning to work?
I don’t know how Chuck hasn’t completely lost it on this lazy excuse for a “working” royal. Seriously, he has been out and about looking REALLY rough, and royal Barbie can’t be bothered to venture into public more than once every other month, without full hair and make up, looking…perfectly fine.
Anne got kicked in the head by a horse and was off work for something absurd like three weeks.
“And it is one that she has always been determined should not be buffeted by knee-jerk reactions to public (or media) opinion, or even that of other family members, no mean feat in today’s instantly-reactive, social media-dominated world.”
Kate being in charge of this roll out would explain how incompetent it is. They are trying to keep her from going rogue. I think it started with the Chelsea Flower show when Kate pre-empted Charles and Camilla. What is this visit to the hospital but a knee-jerk reaction, a photo-op, a focus solely on Kate and her “journey” and her “coy” attempt to appear empathetic and concerned for others? I think the article reveals these “truths.” If any RR had one working brain cell they must be getting tired of shoring up this cover-up. The contradictions, the purple prose…is this article a cry for the truth?
I actually felt sorry for her. This was probably planned to “overshadow” the release of With Love,Meghan, but those wildfires! Oops! Good call on The Duchess &Netflix for pushing the release date!
I don’t understand how someone who doesn’t work . Has a household full of staff can still look like she is working double shifts every day. Why does she look so exhausted with bags the size of suitcases under her eyes ?
@Over it – Her miserable marriage might have something to do with it.
Another article from the British Media on Kate’s 15 minute visit to a hospital. They might as well write a book…
What stood out from Becky’s: “the instinctively-shy boarding school girl from Berkshire..”
Here they go again characterizing a grown ass woman as a girl. No matter how many years are added to her current age, she’ll always be “Princess Infanta Katarina of Wales” to them.
Becky also writes, “For the time being she would continue to put her family, not (THE) family, first.”
So, Becky is willing to go there, in print, letting everyone know there is power play laced with acrimony between the two palaces, that they are not working as a team for the good of The House of Windsor’s survival but separately, driving their own individual interests!
Well, well… it’s been a year since this first “for the time being”, add a few months or a year to this stance and it’ll be popcorn time watching the real Game of Thrones!
“‘Today was about visiting the Marsden to reflect on her own personal journey,’ they emphasised.” And she used other, real, cancer patients to do that. Nice. Totally aligns with what they tell is royalty is for. What was it again? Service to others?
She’s so dumb because now she’s taken away her excuse not to work. If you’re in remission or cancer free there’s no reason she’s can’t “work” full time. You can’t make the same excuses anymore.
Sometimes she looks great, and others she looks haggard. Strange! I hope she’s recovered and that she’ll be around for a long time for her children. And I truly hope they all stop their hate campaign against Meghan and Harry which is so toxic it’s enough to make any get really ill.
I am sure there is some editing going on too, but imo, lighting is the reason. Her bad photos are usually taken under sunlight where the photographers can’t control the light.
“until then she will continue to use her voice to amplify the experiences of those who can’t.”
When has she ever used her voice to amplify the experiences of others???
Becky said, “Listening to her talk to cancer patients today – some actually undergoing chemotherapy treatment while they spoke – it was clear that Catherine, typically, wanted to focus on them, not herself.”
Umm…maybe because she has no experience of Chemotherapy? How
can one really talk about things one did not go throuth? And wasn’t the chemo port IMPLANTED on her body, so it is/was with her all this time? Getting attached to something on your body was a strange expression. Did she mean emotional attached?
She sure got many write-ups in the world wide media for this outstanding. Mission accomplished, I guess? /S
Whilst I am happy for her to be cancer free, I can’t help but think this will be the excuse they use to soft launch Kate’s semi-retirement. I think there is definitely something going down, I’m guessing they have properly split and willie can’t do public engagements with her anymore. She’s being phased out of public life slowly.
At least we can be sure that she will reappear out of nowhere the week when Meghan’s show will air. She’ll probably be send out with some new pie-charts about early years busywork.
Exactly! She’s too insecure about herself. Even the derangers had the nerve to post up fake news on SM that both WK have donated millions of dollars to LA 🙄.
To me it’s also interesting that her cancer remission announcement was done a few days after M was volunteering in LA, during which M got lots and lots of engagements.
I remember seeing footage of when William turned over patronage of the Irish Unit (I think it was) and gave a speech about wishing he had visited more or making excuses, and it looked like Kate was having trouble not crying. In her speech, she said she took the responsibility very seriously. I wonder if in the future with whatever plays out, she will regret that she didn’t take her duties more seriously with every obligation she was given, if, indeed, all indications are correct, and she is to be left in the dust. What she was given was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The Duchess of Sussex obviously recognized the opportunity when she hit the ground running.
She’s never going back to work. Never. And the British press won’t push back and a large portion of the UK population will keep defending and upholding this “English Rose”. It’s all so pathetic.