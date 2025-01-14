Princess Kate made a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital today

The Princess of Wales has just done her first solo event in months, since she attended the Wimbledon men’s final last July. I’m not even sure if that Wimbledon trip should count as “solo” since she went with her daughter and her sister Pippa. But Prince William wasn’t there, at Wimbledon, and he didn’t come to her event today. After all of the talk about whether we would see Kate at the BAFTAs next month, many of us (myself included) believed that Kate would be MIA from these kinds of run-of-the-mill visits and events. I was wrong, I admit that. Kate visited the Royal Marsden Hospital today:
The Princess of Wales has visited the Royal Marsden Hospital to thank staff who looked after her during her cancer treatment. Kate also met other patients at the London hospital – with the visit the first confirmation of where she was treated.
A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”
[From Sky News]
“With the visit the first confirmation of where she was treated.” I always found that odd. Royal reporters always insisted that Kate had an absolute right to privacy, even suggesting that photographers refused to photograph Kate and William outside whatever hospital out of respect for Kate’s medical privacy. But to not even report which hospital she was allegedly visiting on a weekly basis for her treatment? And Kate also never really thanked her medical team either, at least before today. The whole episode was just so strange. Anyway, I’m glad Kate was out and about.
Update: Kate announced, in an Instagram post, that she is in remission from cancer: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead,” she added. “There is much to look forward to.” We’ll have more on this tomorrow.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
The Princess of Wales talks with Katherine Field during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
The Princess of Wales talks with Peter Burton during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
The Princess of Wales talks with Peter Burton during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
Like clockwork, anything to keep up with Meghan. I wont go as far to say Kate is a “disaster tourist,” as Fox News prompted Justine Bateman to say of Meghan, but anytime Meghan dominates the news cycle, up pops Kate, most likely to a facility that harkens to her alleged bout with cancer. The men in Grey Suit are going to have a HARD time next month trying to keep up with Invictus, followed by Meghan’s show in March. Unwinnable battle. The DM Kate article isnt even getting engagement. She just “shows up” with little to say, LOTS of hand gestures, and ppl are getting bored.
Gotta say this was my exact reaction. Truly like clockwork
Notice that picture with the token black patient. Coincidence?
@Chrissy, at this point I wouldn’t be surprised if she hired him. She needs Black people far more than they need her.
What I noticed was that he’s still talking to her but she’s looked up at the nurse to ensure the photographer got a good shot. I also noticed she took her coat off, for a change.
So did we get an actual statement from Kate, that this is where she went weekly for treatments? Did she actually thank the team at this facility? Or are they making assumptions?
She Crossed Her Legs! Wasn’t Meghan told that a Lady and a Duchess never crosses her legs and to look at Kate and her perfect Duchess slant? I am shocked about Kate ignoring decorum and protocol. What had the Daily Fail to say about that Royal Scandal?
I think the idea that the presence of royalty is enough is getting rather played out in 2025. There is nothing special about kate to make people think, oh yay, I’m so happy she graced us with her presence! While I know there are still a lot of royalists who would love a visit like this, I get the impression that the general public in the UK is just…..not interested.
visits from Harry and Meghan are meaningful because their personalities are just very warm and loving, and because they usually do something else in association with those visits – they list the organization on their website for donations or more information, they are there actively volunteering, they donate their own money, they use their foundation to partner with other organizations to actively help people (i.e. World Central Kitchen.)
Their visits are NOT just a photo op and the people who are there know that and appreciate it.
Also I do think its telling that Kate’s first solo engagement in WELL over a year is still about her and her cancer. It kind of feels like its very “dont forget that I had cancer!!!!!”
“There is nothing special about kate to make people think, oh yay, I’m so happy she graced us with her presence”: you are right of course but I’m always baffled with people lining to see her or take her picture! There’s a photo with her and several people who greeted her and took a photo! She seems rather happy to be the people’s darling!
We’re not!! They’re funded by our taxes, biu no-one is really interested in seeing them. They bring nothing to the table. Her presence there was purely for the cameras … saying anything Meghan can do I can do better. She didnt take anything with her or donate anything, she didnt serve tea to the patients or offer them a blanket. Purely performative. It does sort of nod to her cancer being either bowel or womb though. That centre is a leader in those fields. Also breast cancer of course, but she said she had an abdominal operation, which does not cover that.
The photo with her hands clasped looks like she’s saying, “yay, cancer!”
Maybe not, but her body language reeks of insincerity. Not a glimmer of genuine empathy or connection.
Spot on Becks1, especially your first sentence. In the year of 2025 there’s something very regressive in thinking a family deserve deference just because someone passed on titles to them.
Titles that now mean nothing. When I see the words the Queen, I think of QEII not Camilla. When I see Princess of Wales I think of Diana not Kate.
We should be looking at the person not the title and when we do the people really aren’t special at all.
I have the same feeling, Becks1. The old tradition of showing up to a place is just that – old. The Sussexes always do it better and that’s because they care. It’s been a year and this is the first time she’s been around other patients and thanked the medical staff. Her FIL was doing that last year. It really must have been like pulling teeth to get her to do this.
They are aware of the growing questions about why Kate has never fully engaged with cancer patients or charities since her own diagnosis and treatment, why she has never thanked her own team and why she can turn up to high profile or glamorous events like Trooping or Wimbledon but not visits like this. The backlash against the “Will Kate make a BAFTA appearance?” story was clearly noted and this little visit today is the response.
@ Pearl Grey, these are my thoughts as well. Someone at KP saw comments and managed, I don’t know how, to convince Kate that only showing up for glamorous events wasn’t a good look.
@Pearl Gray, there is still something…just *off* about the entire thing, IMO.
Kate first said, “cancer cells HAD BEEN present” and that she was getting “preventative chemotherapy” (whatever that is). Then we had William’s oopsie when he accidentally said something about it actually being precancerous cells? And now, she’s a full-blown cancer survivor who’s been bravely battling the disease and is finally in remission?
Maybe she really was very sick, but since they lie so much and send so many mixed messages, we’ll never know.
I’d like to think the hospital wouldn’t have allowed her to make that visit if she hadn’t actually been treated there because that would be so deceitful, but the BM are the ones who said that, correct? So it’s possible she said she just wanted to come for a visit, the hospital couldn’t say no, and then afterward the narrative became “that’s where she was treated!” and there’s nothing the (“Royal”) Hospital could do to dispel the impression by then.
If KP wasn’t known for lying and misdirecting, they wouldn’t have people questioning something as serious as a cancer diagnosis, but they’ve shown with H&M that they’re ruthless. And FWIW, I have not heard a ~peep~ about how Kate was accidentally outed as one of the racists in the Dutch edition of Omid’s book ever since it was announced that she was sick. I wish I wasn’t so cynical, but…
Pearl Grey, Lorelei, hard agree.
Excellent points, Lorelei. I just took this for confirmation of cancer but that’s true. Maybe they will use the “well WE never said that”. Although why would she say that she recognized the sound of the chemo machine? Just weird and suspicious as usual.
Kate should have done this months ago, never mind the shampoo commercial.
Yes clockwork!! Meg did something and Can’t has to copy. If she was really wanting to thank her medical team she would have done this sooner so this is just a knee jerk reaction to what Meg is doing. When I was finished with my treatment I left a note on the very large white board that the infusion center had. I also sent them a very large platter of cookies. I’m still of the opinion she didn’t have what she claimed but it was something else.
She should have thanked her team and made this visit after she released her Summer’s Eve video stating that she was cancer-free.
I brought an enormous Xmas basket full of goodies and a card thanking all the wonderful staff who looked after me at my treatment a couple of days before the holidays. Apparently Can’t has no gratitude to give other than gracing cancer patients with her presence when she’s faced with the prospect of Meghan getting good press for actually helping in a disaster. Tsk…
I agree with this? I don’t know what’s truly going on health-wise behind the scenes but for a princess and her pr team I think that would have been a good move. Using energy to do that over the video would have been smarter imo.
She could have made a tweet or Instagram note anytime during last year. And the shampoo commercial would have be perfect to end with her, sitting on a bench or in the grass, looking into the camera, thanking the medical team who made this beautiful day with her family possible. Even cynical me would have believed her.
I have nothing nice to say about the cancer Queen but I do agree with your comment. WanK always seem to crawl out of their hiding places whenever the Sussex’s are seen out doing good.
FWIW the Daily Mail has already de-elevated the story from the headline after Kate got SCORCHED in the comments section. When will the Palace realize its a wrap?! They are on a steady decline. The article resulted in comments like
“About time too. Isnt funny how she’s been well enough to attend Wimbledon and the BAFTAs but has taken a year to visit a cancer hospital.”
and “Photo op opportunity. Donate to cancer research and to children with devastating cancers. Not driving to a hospital for 30 mins for photos and returning back in your Range Rover “
Alexandras – I’m actually glad to read that’s what the comments were like. Maybe the sheeple are finally waking up.
The comments on the Fail’s BAFTA article and elsewhere were overwhelmingly negative too. Almost all were calling out Saint KKKate being well enough to cherry pick sports, celebrity and royal pomp events while continuing to be absent from her patronages and cancer centre/charity visits. Her few sycophants were fighting for their lives trying to defend the indefensible. She’s lucky she’s been given a whole year to keep up this charade but people’s patience is beginning to wear thin. They probably put that BAFTA story out to test the waters and once they saw the negative response they decided Princess Photoshop would have to be wheeled out first to gurn and jazz hand in cancer sufferers faces before she can put her designer gown on to gurn in celebrities faces with her Work Husband Willy next month. Not to mention the Sussexes being in the headlines for donating and volunteering in the LA fires relief efforts means Khate can’t hide away right now.
Yeah. So I do think it’s fair for people to wonder how she has done events like trooping and Wimbledon but is just now doing one like this. I can’t speak to her health and good days vs bad days but it feels like it would have been smarter to do it sooner. As opposed to the day before Meghan’s show was to debut.
With the added benefit of having done something, anything, before turning up at another glamor event like the BAFTAs. Like doing Trooping before showing up at Wimbledon. She was slated over the weekend for the BAFTA publicity (whether she’s definitely going or not), so this unannounced (except to the press corps) visit might be in response to that, too.
I was thinking that, too, that this was in response to all the crap she got for the BAFTAs article; but then I remembered, these things do take a bit of planning ahead of time (not by Kate, of course, by her staff & the staff of the facility). I think it’s more likely this was planned to compete with the release of Meghan’s cooking show; the fires put a wrench in that & Kate couldn’t worm out of this.
@BeanieBean I agree – I said below it didn’t really occur to me that she would do something like this, but then I remembered this is Kate and of course she would. This visit isn’t in response to the BAFTA backlash, it was planned the minute Meghan’s release date was announced, along with the statement about being in remission, in the hopes that it would distract from Meghan’s show.
Poor poodle and her team, now they have to come up with something else for March 3 while not making it too obvious.
@BeanieBean, @Becks1 – totally agree; timing of this long overdue visit tells me this was no coincidence. No way Kate would be able to pull out after the show delay was announced. I love that for her. Press were probably queuing up articles about Meghan talking entertaining while oh so serious Kate visits cancer patients. (Six months too late, but whatever). And yeah, let’s see what they come up with for March 3. I don’t totally buy what they’re selling about what Kate’s been through, but this was a pretty significant event and it’ll be hard to come up with something comparable for next time.
Meanwhile, hoping GMA and Will Reeve do more on Invictus once we get closer to the start date, like they did at the one year to go visit. The locations and scenery will look great on camera; I happened to be in Vancouver and Whistler last summer. I think participants and their families are going to have a great time.
Yep, shows up complete with camera crew, right? A bunch of BS and you can tell this is because they’re painfully aware of all the online criticism of her cancer lie and having done nothing for real sufferers.
That snap of her staring at the entrance sign was heart-tugging. Except she didn’t go in through the front entrance, did she?
@ Met at home … no, it only served to show that her face appears to be melting. I looked at all the photos. All of them are performative and solely for the camera, nothing more. Sad.
And an outfit straight out of her Megan Moodboard
She’s been sent out to show her face after Harry and Meghan have been seen doing so much good.
Yup. And how is she just now thanking medical professionals? The whole “illness” storyline has always felt so corrupt.
On a side note, having spent way too much time in hospitals, wearing those spiky heels was not the way to go on those slippery floors. But I guess they need to keep being unrelatable and impractical in every thing they do.
This is just a vulgar spectacle. While I was living in Belgium, I was treated at a major university cancer centre for blood issue. I would look around and think: God’s waiting room. It was that grim and heavy. Had the Queen of Belgium burst in like Can’t — and BTW, Mathilde wouldn’t because she’s discreet and humble — I would have been furious. One, there are patient privacy laws. Two, this stuff is intense and scary. It requires focus and cognitive tricks to keep calm. (I once lost my sh!t and it was ugly, gagging crying.) Three, it hurts and it’s humiliating to wear an ice cap and cry when your port is oozing, etc. Cancer patients are not some photo-op playthings for the RF to exploit. I’m sorry, Can’t, but you’re a waste of space, dim and delusional all in one package with a stupid Jigsaw bow attached. Do something with your life.
This is nice to see. I hope she continues doing these types of visits.
Should I be the one to say it, though? Was this always in the books or did seeing some other people getting headlines for doing front line work in LA motivate this?
The answer is irrelevant, but the fact that this is a thought at all, says it all.
Don’t forget the backlash about the BAFTA. Even the DF readers were fed up and said she could at least do something cancer related.
Well, if that’s what it takes. I get the feeling that a William monarchy will be driven by whatever H&M are doing in California.
And with this knowledge if I was Harry and Meghan, I’d keep messing with them
Poor Wales there are exhausted just thinking about it. But the school run! But walking the dog! But, but, but!
Lol, that would be fun. But I’m thinking more “Good King Harry rules subconsciously from Montecito.”
The Monarchy is already being driven by whatever H&M are doing in California, Charles is in on it too 😏They even made sure a dog was present in the pictures today, Kate loves dogs too😏
Did the Wails have dogs before? Don’t recall ever seeing their dogs referenced before Meghan posted about Guy.
We should dust off the old phrase “social x-ray” for this woman.
One of the best things Tom Wolfe ever wrote.
🎯
😂
Finally one hospital agreed to lie for KP.
Finally she got permission to go solo.
Finally WanK finalised the deal.
Finally Carol executed her manipulation.
Finally she got new clothes for small charity events (I think it is new piece)
…… and what else????
Well we dont know that the hospital lied for her. Its possible they treated her for something (even her pre-cancerous cells) but the hospital isn’t going to come out and say “actually, she didn’t receive chemotherapy here.” So it may be she was at this hospital for some reason and so saying she’s there to “thank the team” isn’t really a lie but its still not the whole truth.
I thought she was going private, Royal Marsden is NHS, If she did get treatment there I hope it was according to medical need rather than because she is the POW.
If she was treated at an NHS hospital that means that she was prioritized over other patients. Since Covid, there have been numerous stories about wait times for treatment even for cancer. So apparently, she was diagnosed and then was immediately provided with “preventative chemotherapy”. This is incredibly problematic. Remember during Covid when she and William visited a nursing home and there was immediate backlash because family members had been barred from visiting. I wonder if there will be a backlash to this because without question there have to be people who were diagnosed around the same time as Catherine who had to wait.
Charles thanked his team right away and when his treatment was initially done, he went to visit a hospital within weeks.
Doing this months later is just bad form. This is being done because there have been no visits that weren’t celebrity events since she had surgery last year. And Meghan’s show was being released tomorrow plus Harry and Meghan were seen helping the fire victims over the weekend.
There is probably just enough of a connection so that it isn’t totally false. Was Kate really driving into London for chemo treatment? I find it hard to believe that the frequency needed would have her convoy spotted by no one. Plus they heavily implied she was at Adelaide the whole time.
oh to be clear I’m not commenting on the NHS aspect or whether she did actually receive chemo here. I just think its possible she received “some” sort of treatment here so the whole “visit to thank the team at the hospital” isnt a total lie, but even if it was – the hospital isn’t going to come out and correct the Princess of Wales.
The Royal Marsden does do private treatment as well. Many NHS hospitals provide private facilities as well.
💯🎯 Honeybee
@becks1. I never believed she had cancer. But she may have visited the hospital for treatment. But KP must have made some arrangements to make it look like she was treated for cancer there and also for future needs.
Now they revealed the hospital, soon with another M and H appearance, a hospital staff will speak about how nice the PoW was, how humble, how much cooperative…. blah blah sh*ts…. it is an arrangement for further stories. Just wait. Next month they will release such useless stories.
Strategically drip feed new information about her health journey to elicit sympathy and standing ovations? Why not, it’s worked so far.
The King is being treated at Royal Marsden. We live very nearby and see him and Camilla coming and going often with the motorcade. No one has seen Kate that I’ve heard of….
Exactly this. There is no way a royal convoy from Windsor gets ignored. Plus what were the nurses for?
It was about time! Anyway, isn’t it interesting that she visited the same day that Meghan’s with love scheduled to appear? Not to mention the fact that more and more people expressed their doubts about her cancer? I think it was a damage control visit to save face… Good for the hospital.
These people are so predictable, it honestly gives me a headache. It’s obvious they couldn’t cancel the visit now Meghan has postponed her programme, hence the stank face Keen had throughout. They are laughing at the British taxpayers.
Yep. She’s probably so p*ssed off that she got all dressed up to ‘compete’ with Meghan’s show & it didn’t even air. Still, she seems to have gotten the adulation she craves, so there’s that.
Why is it ALWAYS AFTER H&M do something so extremely relevant by showing up where they are actually useful? She could have done this ages ago, could have highlighted the amazing work these doctors, nurses and other health-care professionals do on a daily basis for cancer patients. I understand not visiting for a minute. Cancer is traumatic no matter who you are and takes a minute to gather the strength to face it once you are over the hill. That being said, it should not take your hate to push you to that point and that is exactly what this visit stems from. The absolute hate she has for not being everyone’s favorite anymore. (Her racism plays a part, but I honestly believe it would not have mattered who Harry married because she would have to share)
Because the rule is, if Harry and Meghan do something, make an almighty fuss, have people call them out, accuse them of being performative, foment outrage, etc. Then a day later, have a.. ahem.. real royal come out unannounced, and praise them to high heavens for the little bit they do. This way they can have them bask in the comparison. See this is what real charity looks like.
Rule: Attack the credibility of those doing real work (Harry and Meghan) and take their credibility and attach it to Charles, William, Kate or whoever.
It is the same petty game, the Royals cannot be upstaged. It is becoming exceedingly quite dangerous.
William and Kate remind me of magats even after “winning” they’re still miserable and not satisfied. They quickly arranged this not expecting Meghan to postpone her show so they could run comparisons and attach her to Meghan’s news cycle. Very pathetic. Not even a life threatening illness can end this pettiness.
Exactly
@em I guess there’s no cure for being a mean girl.
I’ll admit I wasn’t expecting her to do anything so soon but I said yesterday that if she went to the BAFTAs we would know if she was still competing with Meghan. The fact that she came out today says that she is indeed still competing with Meghan. As for where she was treated. I can believe she was a patient at Royal Marsden but I think she received treatment at home.
We’ve been saying for a while that it would be a nice gesture for her to thank her doctors so I’m glad she has. It’s good that’s she’s having a good day today. The fact that she woke up and felt good enough to have an event today, the day before what was believed to be Meghan’s show debut, is such uncanny luck.
SUCH luck!!!!!
The luckiest😂
☘️ 😂
😂😂😂
Pure coincidence, I’m sure!!!
(snark)
Incredible luck! Isn’t it crazy? But seriously, glad she visited and publicly sent a thank you even though it was absolutely scheduled weeks in advance to compete with Meghan’s show. Lol.
I feel like a surprise visit means a lot of extra stress on staff, but this feels like exactly what she should be doing on a weekly basis- pop in and cheer some patients who want to see her up.
And the public wouldn’t scrutinize it at all—one weekly outing would give people the impression she’s constantly working. After all, these are the same idiots who whine about Meghan being “everywhere” when we see her once every 3 months or so. But either Kate won’t or they won’t let her.
Good. this is an appropriate visit for her. My guess is she will do one of these kinds of visits maybe once a month on average (so if we look back next December, she’ll have done 12-15 visits like this total, and then maybe 6-10 “big” events like BAFTA, trooping, wimbledon, etc and then maybe a dozen “meetings” or phone calls” and they’ll somehow make that 50 engagements and that will be that.)
The secrecy around her cancer still continues to baffle me because like I’ve said before, Charles is RIGHT THERE showing how to be somewhat transparent without revealing private medical information. no one is confused about what kind of cancer he has even though they’ve never said because he’s not hiding and using his cancer as an excuse to avoid all work for a year. He took some time off which everyone was sympathetic to because he so rarely takes such extended breaks from work and his schedule is set months in advance. We know very little about Charles’ health situation but it doesn’t feel like the palace is actively lying to us about it, you know?
Charles has always been a busy POW, he is allowed to slow down when he is elderly and sick. My big problem with Charles is he never condemned the racial abuse of Meghan and Archie.
Charles never condemned the racial abuse of Meghan and Archie because HE sanctioned the abuse.
I feel like that’s been Charles’ MO for most of his life – a good PoW/king in terms of actively working, doing a combination of significant engagements/projects (like the Duchy Originals) and then the bread and butter events, along with the international trips. (and of course some bags of cash on the side but what’s royalty without a little corruption amiright?!?!!?)
But when it comes to being a good husband/father/grandfather he’s done a shitty job and while I know part of the reason is jealousy and his refusal to let anyone outshine him – I wish someone would have told him at some point, even now – that by letting his sons and grandchildren shine it DOES reflect well on him and makes him look better. Had he spoken out against the racial abuse Meghan and Archie received I think it would have overall been a win for him. The press might have been ticked because, like @Beverley said, he sanctioned it to begin with – but what are they going to do, talk about his bags of cash again? Talk about his affair? All of his secrets are out there. And Charles would look like a hero for standing up for his daughter in law against the press.
He should have let Meghan shine and some of her shine would have reflected back on him in a positive way but his jealousy blinded him to that, the same way it blinded him to that with Diana.
But he’s like this split person – good PoW, shitty family member.
I agree with Becks1. I always had a soft spot for Charles due to his horrible childhood. I loved him when he met Meghan halfway in church to walk her down the aisle to Harry, he looked like he truly liked her. Instead of listening to the jealous Wails and his wife, he should have arranged outings together with Meghan. Introducing her to the charities (Princes Trust) he really holds dear, let her talk with people beaming like a proud father.
Imagine the headlines, all positive, about what a lovely FIL he is and how lucky Meghan is to have him!
We shouldn’t expect KFC as one of the royal racists (AWA K) to condemn racial abuse towards his own (unwanted)family members.
Charles was coddled by the queen
Mother who have him a big sense of entitlement. Charles did not have to give harry and Meghan and their children bad treatment
I agree. Charles set the template for this last year. Kate thought a frolicking video was more important than visiting hospital staff and patients. Until people started wondering why she only felt well for large celebrity events. And Harry and Meghan were out helping fire victims. KP keeps thinking they can be better and do things differently but they fail everytime.
I’m surprised anyone is surprised. Meghan has been out volunteering in LA so of course Lazy Katie HAD to pull something out of her ass to do. Honestly, getting out and HELPING people IS actually a good thing and boosts ones spirits. Maybe she should do this more often.
It wasn’t the volunteering that brought out Kate it was Meghan’s show which was supposed to come out on January 15. Today is January 14.
Yup. Its predictable as clockwork but I am embarrassed to say that it didn’t occur to me. It only seems like clockwork in retrospect, lol. I was thinking if there was a BAFTA appearance it would be to counteract Invictus and that’s more what I was expecting. But its not a coincidence this was scheduled for the day before Meghan’s show was supposed to stream. She was hoping she would be on the british papers’ front pages and not meghan.
It must be really exhausting to be always competing with someone who thinks about you with pity and sympathy, if she thinks about you at all.
How did she help anyone? She showed up. Is that it? That’s how she helps? Smiles and well wishes? 😒
IMO. This was planned after Netflix announced that Meghan’s show would debut on the 15th. They wanted to weaponize Kate against Meghan which is what they have done since Meghan entered the picture. They are crying that the show was postponed and that Meghan was seen being caring, compassionate and charitable last week.
Honestly, in the back of my head, I was thinking, I bet Kate has some sort of unannounced event planned for around Meghan’s debut. Then, when it was canceled I thought it’ll be funny if she shows up somewhere bc we’ll absolutely know it was planned as soon as Netflix announced the date. And here we are. Imagine if she’d done this visit just randomly and not so clearly scheduled in relation to Meghan. And while unannounced I’m sure members of the Rota knew. And are disappointed they can’t write articles about grifting Meghan and selfless Kate. Bc you know they had them already written.
Oh, Jais, you know they’ll write those articles anyway!
@Catherine: I agree with this. As I said before Kate’s still competing with Meghan.
Both Kate and Wills are pathologically obsessed with trying copy and compete with both Harry and Meghan. I’m predicting it right now. They will be some announcements/engagements during Invictus. Remember how they tried to overshadow Invictus with that Rugby Podcast. Also, the will do something to coincide with Harry return to the UK for the trial. And they are alreadly making plans for March when WLM debuts. It is about trying to compete but it is also a way for them to get attention by attaching themselves to an H&M news cycle.
She should be reminded of the old adage “You can’t compete where you can’t compare.” It’s a one-sided competition, and she’s still getting skunked.
Also, her stylist, if she has one, must hate her.
Yes that’s why it was deemed a surprise visit. Everyone else posts their schedule a week or so, but this one was not, bit for Kate that is normal. She has always had more embargoed visits because she often cancels last minute. This one went ahead despite the show being moved because of Harry and Meghan being seen in LA helping out.
Except something else around March 4.
@catherine K weaponized herself against M with this spectacle. After everything we’re led to believe K has gone through, she’s still driven to go in for the kill with M. Shameful doesn’t even begin to describe her behaviour.
No Big Blue.
You beat me to it
Also goodness have you noticed they don’t Photoshop her
Man she’s only 43. I’ll say at least she’s showing her age like the article stated but man she’s only 43 and she looks older now
If she cut it the way she looks wouldn’t be as bad but she’ll end up looking like her Mom and even Pippa is starting to age in her face
Make sure you 📸🤳 me rolling up my sleeves and hugging 🫂 also
Is it good that she finally thanked the people who treated her? Yes.
Should she have done it before releasing that cringe “Cancer-free!” video last September? Yes.
I think it’s very likely that this visit has been on a list of “easy wins” for Kate since at least last year. And yet, she (or her team) decided that this week – and not, say, Christmas – was the week to visit. Surely it has nothing to do with the media visibility of the Sussexes recently, it’s all out of the goodness of her heart, naturally.
I also think if Kate wants to go to something “fun” like the BAFTAS, she had to also do a “not fun” (for her) appearance first.
https://www.itv.com/news/2025-01-14/kate-reflects-on-personal-journey-as-she-visits-hospital-after-cancer-treatment
Rather odd that Chris Ship reports that Kate wanted to do this visit alone with some emphasis.
If I were Kate, I’d be upset by this opening line: “The visit by the Princess of Wales on Tuesday to the hospital where she had her cancer treatment was all about Kate reflecting on her own personal journey last year.”
Seriously? The visit was All About Kate’s Journey? Not maybe some of the other cancer patients? I don’t think Chris Ship did her any favors.
I’d like to think that was a purposeful dig😂 but maybe it was a clueless but true assessment. I could also believe that it’s a sound bite from KP. They make it all about Kate bc they’re idiots and don’t see how self-aggrandizing they are when it should be about the patients.
Wow! How utterly tone-deaf! 🤦♀️ The ‘all about Kate’s journey’ part, I mean.
There could of been some backlash of her not thanking medical team. She was probably urged to do this.
It’s been a year! A year since we learned about the surgery, half a year since she supposedly finished treatment. It’s about bloody time! And until I see an article that actually quotes her very own words saying ‘thank you’, or better yet see a bit of video where she’s actually thanking the team, I’m not sure she actually thanked anyone.
About time Kate did something meaningful beside show up for glamor events, but it comes off as insincere because Harry and Meghan were getting good press for their work during the LA fires and defenders against the manufactured backlash .
It was good that she acknowledged the hospital and staff. But it wasn’t the day to chose to wear waist length hair extensions when greeting the poor souls bald from cancer treatment or in cold caps hoping to not lose their hair.
@Unblinkered – My thoughts too. The hair piece which was fitted to the crown of her head didn’t even match her real hair.
If Kate really wants attention then she could get a real haircut and then debut it the day before the new Netflix WLM date. Ugh, I really shouldn’t be giving them ideas😂
As a past and current cancer patient, my reaction to the photo was ‘WHERE IS HER MASK???”. Neutropenia is the worst enemy of someone actively going through treatment – our immune systems are shot. Someone who actually HAD cancer would be acutely aware of that.
This ^^^
Exactly!!! If she’s trying to stay well — and wants to protect other patients — she should have been masked, especially as she’s been around her own kids (and all kids are germ factories).
She, the hospital staff, patients showed in the photos, none of them wore mask! What the hack! Hospital is not a sterilized environment. Last year, average 900 persons died from COVID-19 per WEEK in the USA. (Source: AP article)
Same. Really shameful behavior on the part of Kate and the hospital staff. Sacrificing others’ health for her photo opportunity is disgraceful substandard care.
Such a huge difference in what I experienced in a recent, brief hospitalization. One and all were wearing masks, and this wasn’t even in a cancer ward. What the heck, people!
But if she wore a mask, then how would the photographer be able to catch that dazzling grin??? The whole point of this visit is for Kate to be seen, end of. Nevermind if her “help” might actually put these patients at risk – it’s not about them!
Now compare this with Harry and Meghan, wearing masks and packing emergency food and supplies in the background when the news crews were interviewing about fire. They were there to help anyway they could, nobody even realized they were there at first. If it were Kate, you can bet your bottom dollar she would have pushed herself to the front, ripped off her mask and screamed “TA-DA, It’s ME!” while chasing down the startled camera crew.
She has started 2025 with the right visit to thank the hospital that treated her and also meet with current patients. Whereas Will’s first royal engagement should have been to represent his father at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. So one nil to Kate. Will she continue to outshine her husband for the rest of the year or is this just a one off?
This was an accident. Won’t happen again.
If she definitely had her treatment at The Royal Marsden, then I suspect it’s for a type of gastrointestinal cancer which would tie in to her abdominal surgery being something related to an eating disorder.
I have always suspected it to be bowel cancer that Cathy has, or something caused by her extreme dieting
She is obsessed with being stick thin and is scared of food
Extreme dieting always takes its toll on your body and does severe damage
It is showing in her hair as well that’s the reason for extensions
She has this obsession. With looking feminine and sexy as well
All she thinks about is her appearance and how beautiful she is. That is why she does not get on with Meghan and never will do
Meghan is too much competion for her and she cannot cope with it
If she would just forget about herself and her looks she would be a much nicer person
The both look lovely when they smile but Meghan continues to look lovely when she is not smiling. She also looks younger than Kate,
I’m aging myself so I know I prob look better when I smile too. Meghan’s resting face is kind of unreal. I swear she looks younger with just her resting face. There’s a picture her with Jose Andres and it’s kind of crazy. I’ve got some serious resting face envy towards Meghan😂
Kate is now joint patron along with Wills. So presumably she will visit on the regular.
I’ve read this and I was wondering when did she become patron ? Do you know?
Just saw it on the BBC. Wills was already patron. It was formerly Diana’s patronage.
I wouldn’t presume that, LOL. She doesnt visit any of her other patronages regularly.
Considering how it links back to her courageous journey, I could see it being more regular than say the portrait gallery. But still nothing excessive.
If I were a patron of the Portrait Gallery, I’d be in that place monthly. And my degrees are NOT in art history. 🙄
She did art history because that was what William was doing but he later changed to Geography.
Becks1 Fair comment. I don’t actually know what would be considered “normal” for contact between a royal patron and the organisation. Possibly if your name is Princess Anne, quite a lot. Kate maybe not so much.
This is an easy-win that Kate should have done months ago. Quite frankly, it shouldn’t have taken Meghan announcing her projects to get Lazy Kate out of the bed. Will & Kate living their lives vicariously through the Sussexes has brought them nothing but misery, surely they should take the hint by now and forge their own paths? Alas, they won’t.
I for one cannot wait for the next few months with Invictus, Harry’s court case and of course Meghan’s show. These Windsor’s will lose their heads with exhaustion.
Agree with everything. The court case is fast approaching and I’m honestly now curious about what will be revealed and whether it will be a surprise to the Windsors as it happens in court or if they’re already pretty aware of what’s about to be revealed.I’m going to be following it all. Hit me with some Byline Times and ITV’s Rebecca Barry who has a good and fair grasp of it from what I’ve seen. Maybe Folkenflik(?) from NPR will be covering closely considering his past work on Wp and Will Lewis.
If she received oral chemo she would do it at home. It must have been IV then and a persons veins can’t hold up to 6 months of chemo so she must have had an implanted port to require weekly treatments on site.
@Libra – According to The Independent newspaper, Kate told a patient she received chemo through a port during her visit to the Royal Marsden hospital today.
‘The Princess of Wales has shared her experience of her “really tough” chemotherapy, which she revealed was delivered via a “port” to which she became rather attached.
Talking to Katherine Field, 45, who was wearing a cold cap during her chemotherapy to preserve her hair, the princess gestured to her own arm and chest to discuss the port mechanism used to deliver the drugs.’
‘…to which she became rather attached.’ Huh? In a literal sense, yeah, sure, but figuratively? She LIKED her port? Became attached to it????
@BeanieBean – She apparently made some sort of joke about how she was rather attached to it and missed it when it was gone.
No mask. No Big Blue. All the extensions.
So so predictable. Meghan out in LA doing good. My goodness cancer Kate suddenly pops up at a cancer clinic hugging patients. If she really had cancer she would know to wear a mask to protect the patients. No she wants everyone to know it’s her and adore her like the saint she is. 😂😂😂
Finally doing something she should have done months ago, and should do more of in general. Body language says she is very uncomfortable, though.
Which bits of her body language in particular are you noticing, Chaine? Asking, as she always seems awkward to me.
Thanks
Ok I think this surprise visit was arranged for today because they thought Meghan’s show would premiere as scheduled for the15th. Yeah I said it. All this time she’s been in recovery and today, this particular day the surprise visit. Like it could’ve happened any time. Don’t usually say this type of thing, but a lot are thinking it, Anyway, if that’s what motivated her team to finally thank the medical staff who treated her, after it’s been called out for months, good for them.
“Good for them” in trying to exploit M in order to elevate K?
Reading Kate’s comments and looking at the pictures seems staged and fake. She is mumbling and trying to articulate what she went through, it just does not seem genuine. I am not buying what is being sold.
I agree. She mentioned wanting plenty of sunlight as if she was a baby in a pram rather than an oncology patient receiving treatment.
This visit could have actually meant something had it been paired with an announcement that the Duchys will no longer charge rent to healthcare organizations, NHS, ambulance storage, etc. and an apology for charging them rent in the past. But there I go, giving these royal assholes free advice again.
Pure photo op for Kate. Why didn’t she visit the cancer patients sooner? I suspect palace aides have been reading the social media criticism of Kate for not thanking her medical team and potentially faking her illness, and have pushed her to make this appearance. Her false hair (wiglet, hair piece, hair extensions or whatever it is) is very obvious in the photos of this visit to the Royal Marsden. It doesn’t even match her real hair which is visible around her forehead. When I look at this woman all I see is fakery. When I look at Meghan I see a genuine humanitarian.
Ooops, she’s not wearing Big Blue again.
That profile picture of her looks weird. I guess no matter what is happening in her life, she still has time to get work done on her face.
I do not like Kate in any way, shape, or form. But didn’t some “journalist” call the hospital when Kate had one of her babies, pretending to be the Queen or something, and tricked a nurse into giving out personal information? And didn’t that nurse go on to unalive herself? There was some story like that, right?
So, even though I also have serious doubts about what really happened to Kate, I can see why they’d want to keep her whereabouts secret, if only to protect the staff.
Anyway, it’s just a thought. I’m not defending Kate’s behavior. I think the entire thing was handled horribly.
The British tabloids will not harass hospital staff who treated “C”. They have “secret hands shake” with the Wails. If the patient was the black princess, the hospital will be under attack by the derangers & RR.
You are 1000% correct that they would not have protected Megan in any way.
It was some Australian radio show hosts who did that. Like @Square2 said, the tabloids and British media turned into a complete propaganda machine of BRF. They are not gonna do that to any BRF member, excluding H&M. We knew where Charles got his treatment all this time, nobody harassed his medical team, because his team didn’t put out weird lies out there.
Good old Kate , nothing like a surprise hospital visit with a full camera crew in tow , not wearing a mask with vulnerable cancer patients .
At least it got you some attention though .
I’m curious about how many of her recent photos of her looking up. It’s a pretty awkward pose and wonder what she’s trying to communicate with it.
@Leesa – “I’m ill, poor me”?
She was looking up at the sign over the hospital entrance door. It was supposed to be a heart-tugging moment and many on the DM apparently took it that way. Except she never entered through the front door, did she?
Looking up smoothes out the neck and jowls so she probably does it to look better in photos.
Kate has apparently announced that she is in remission. I’m not commenting on her cancer journey, but it seems to me that KP is playing fast and loose with a lot terms relating to cancer.
There’s a specific medical meaning to remission, right? So maybe she finished chemo in July or August and now has been declared in remission? but the post say she’s still “focused on recovery” so I guess they really are going to use this for the next year.
And honestly I’m coming back to say that even announcing she’s in remission annoys me because if the focus of this visit was supposed to be on Royal Marsden and the work they do and other cancer patients, by announcing that she’s in remission (as opposed to being cancer-free I guess?) it keeps the focus on her and her cancer and not on the organization she is visiting or the other patients.
You can tell this appearance was supposed to correspond with the release of Meghan’s show.
Most definitely. They’ll remember to work when Invictus starts next month, and then March 4th.
After looking back on it all, the question still remains: Why? Why were they so secretive about her cancer? And why did they lie so much? I get that they probably struggled with the diagnosis but they went overboard with the struggle. I think they would have had an easier time and way more sympathy and even privacy if they had said plainly that she had cancer. Instead we got vague statements and a frankenphoto. I think it boils down to them thinking they are so much more special than everyone else. Even more special than the king.
No doubt she has turned up empty handed with not so much as a box of biscuits or teabags for the staff break room which would have been really by the staff.
All this sudden ‘work’ from Lazy Bones only to have Meghan postpone her show!
Why do I feel as if the first photo is just them both staring at each other for her photo op and the patient wondering what exactly is going on? I could understand wanting to make sure that you are in remission before announcing the hospital you received chemo at, but she put out that Summers Eve commercial in September claiming to finished with chemo and this commercial was filmed a significant amount of time prior to it’s release because it required insane editing and her narration. So why did it take her this long to thank the hospital and her medical team for all they did for her and other cancer patients? Her waiting until the time that Meghan’s show was to be released seems very staged and disingenuous.
Pathetic
Cold Hard Truth:
Is Kate Middleton crucial to the survival of BRF? NO.
Is Kate Middleton a good role model for girls & young women? NO.
Does Kate Middleton have any influence in UK or World policies? NO.
DID Kate Middleton make any significant contributions to British society? (Giving birth didn’t count.) NO.
Did media embiggen Kate Middleton’s true value? YES.
Did Kate Middleton use cancer diagnosis for avoiding work & self-promotion (PR) several times in the past 365 days? YES.
The slumlord & his wife are cheapskates, no donations or fundraising for cancer-related organizations. How can Britians allow these BRF’s behaviors, attitudes to continue is beyond my comprehensive. Brainwashed at it’s finest. (So did the M A G A crowd.)