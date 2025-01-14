Princess Kate made a surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital today

The Princess of Wales has just done her first solo event in months, since she attended the Wimbledon men’s final last July. I’m not even sure if that Wimbledon trip should count as “solo” since she went with her daughter and her sister Pippa. But Prince William wasn’t there, at Wimbledon, and he didn’t come to her event today. After all of the talk about whether we would see Kate at the BAFTAs next month, many of us (myself included) believed that Kate would be MIA from these kinds of run-of-the-mill visits and events. I was wrong, I admit that. Kate visited the Royal Marsden Hospital today:

The Princess of Wales has visited the Royal Marsden Hospital to thank staff who looked after her during her cancer treatment. Kate also met other patients at the London hospital – with the visit the first confirmation of where she was treated. A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

[From Sky News]

“With the visit the first confirmation of where she was treated.” I always found that odd. Royal reporters always insisted that Kate had an absolute right to privacy, even suggesting that photographers refused to photograph Kate and William outside whatever hospital out of respect for Kate’s medical privacy. But to not even report which hospital she was allegedly visiting on a weekly basis for her treatment? And Kate also never really thanked her medical team either, at least before today. The whole episode was just so strange. Anyway, I’m glad Kate was out and about.

Update: Kate announced, in an Instagram post, that she is in remission from cancer: “It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead,” she added. “There is much to look forward to.” We’ll have more on this tomorrow.