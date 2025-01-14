Carrie Underwood will perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Pretty sure if you look up “Country Karen” in the dictionary, Carrie Underwood’s photo appears. Carrie Underwood has always had the look, energy, and vibe of a Karen. We also know that she’s politically conservative, although she’s rarely gone out of her way to align herself to the Republican Party on the record. But it’s a brave new world now that 49% of American voters elected that orange monster yet again. Lots of bigots, racists, fascists, abusers and dumbasses feel like they have a blank check to fly their freak flag. Carrie is one of them – she has agreed to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform at President-elect Trump’s inauguration next week, Trump’s transition team confirmed to Axios Monday.
Why it matters: Underwood is a more high-profile performer than the musical guests at Trump’s 2017 inauguration, signaling that the entertainment industry’s hesitance to embrace Trump has thawed since he left office.
The big picture: One of the staples of a presidential inauguration is a musical performance by a buzzy musical star, and this year the honor will go to Underwood, who is set to perform a rendition of “America the Beautiful.”
The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club will accompany her.
A representative from CAA, which represents Underwood, did not provide Axios with comment before publication. Trump’s 2017 inauguration day featured performances from the Radio City Rockettes and Jackie Evancho, a former runner-up on “America’s Got Talent.” In 2017, the inaugural committee faced difficulties finding guests willing to perform at the celebration.
After Axios and TMZ broke the story, Carrie released a statement, confirming her performance: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.” Humbled? We must all come together? Historic event? Those white supremacists really think they’re pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes, don’t they? Anyway, it’s not like I really cared about Underwood to begin with, but I hope everyone who cozies up to Trump gets exactly what they deserve. If you dance with the devil…
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
🤮
🤮🤮
🤮🤮🤮
This isn’t a surprise to me. She may not of talked about her political bent out loud but her talk about things conservatives and her religion that she wears on her sleeve made it clear to me what she is. Her husband is that way too.
🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡
Best comment I saw summing up my feelings was on twitter…”I hope he cheats again.”
Not surprised that’s she’s a MAGA at all.
Agreed.
I was in denial that she was for awhile. Early in her career, she supported same-sex marriage when it was still controversial.
Her husband is anti-vax and she’s supported some of his commentary. It’s a shame, I was actually a big fan. I’ve been to her concerts. But I haven’t been able to stomach her beliefs for awhile now.
Does anyone else think she’s passing? Which would make things interesting since she’s MAGA.
She’s had so much work done on her face, she’s starting to look like the ladies who Mar-A-Lago.
No, not surprising in the least.
My thougts exactly re: her face. But never better said:’ … ladies who Mar-A-Lago’. *chef’s kiss*.
If she truly “love(d) our country”, she’d give anything and anyone associated with Felon47 a wide berth.
There’s no coming together with someone who’s corrupt, a convicted felon, who’s out to destroy the environment, public health, education, research — and everything alliances like NATO stand for.
@Nanea, “Felon47” has a nice ring to it. Thank you.
Good one, I’m gonna use that instead of the generic sh*t head I have been using.
“Felon47” thank you I will take anything I can get.
That’s the truth. If you love this country you will fight with what little we have left to defend it and that means NOT COOPERATING in any way with “felon 47” or any of his magat minions and overlords.
Felon47 – thank you, I needed that today
The Village People are also performing. I had no idea they were still appearing in 2025.
YMCA is one of Trump’s favourite songs. He played it alot on the campaign trail. This is the most attention they’ve got in years.
I had no idea they would perform for Nazis. Are they self loathing? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
💰💰💰💰
These MAGAnuts are all given the same talking points. Who better to unite a country than a convicted felon and adjudicated rapist who wants to strip women of their rights?
Seriously. WTAF.
WTF is wrong with people. We are in the era of the capitulating sell-out.
A group of which many of their songs are considered by some to be Gay national anthems? How cute!
Talk about the amount of self-loathing that would allow The Village People to perform for Trump……they performed at the MAGA NYE fest at Mar-a-lago.
I figured Village People did it because a bunch of dumb MAGA folks were paying them a lot of money while having no idea their $$ was going to a a group of gay men, all so the MAGA crowd could pretend they could dance while singing along to songs they also have no idea are gay anthems.
I’m sorry – I didn’t believe her when she destroyed her face by falling down the stairs. Her face keeps changing. That’s not an injury. #sorrynotsorry
That ski-slope nose is bought and paid for.
@NMB, she might have fallen down the stairs on her way to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Something must have happened to tear and crumple and remove parts of that dress. Surely she didn’t intend to look like that.
In some of those pictures I’m not sure I would recognize her.
LOL I came here to say the same thing. She must have fallen down those stairs SEVERAL times!
🤑💩👹
It’s not a good sign that now that we know he is a felon and an insurrectionist people are cozying up to him more enthusiastically than before. He is being normalized like he never was the first time. And the pig is a literal Nazi surrounded by more literal Nazis. I am ashamed to be an American for the first time in my life.
Right? hes WORSE this time around than he was last time. We know what he’s capable of, both in office and after he leaves office. the normalization this time is much scarier to me than last time.
I don’t think it’s normalization–at least that’s not what’s motivating these people.
They’re all just scared of him.
And those of us who’ve been paying attention (like most people on this site) knew if he was ever elected again he would go full fascist by silencing his critics. Main stream media is already in full capitulation mode. Big Tech is enthusiastically on-board, ready to thwart anything on their platforms that make Trump’s administration look bad whether through algorithmic manipulation or straight-up censorship. His followers will continue to do what they’ve always done: deflect and deny anything that their Daddy does when confronted by the left.
We have GOT to stop talking about fascism like it’s some hyperbolic leftist accusation or something that may/may not happen in the next four years. WE. ARE. HERE. guys.
*This* is the fascism and no, it doesn’t look like Nazi Germany–there are no Stormtroopers coming to raid our homes. But make no mistake: this is unadulterated modern-day fascism. Trump will use his blind followers and his budding oligarchy to install his autocratic government. He’ll use the military and law enforcement to punish his perceived enemies.
We are fucked beyond belief and it’s going to get so much worse.
There will be storm troopers eventually. He won’t stop at immigrants and “the enemy within”.
The thing that I’ve been so worried about with his second term is the question of will we even know about the devastating actions he will inevitably take if we don’t see it with our actual eyes?
During his first presidency our institutions bent so much they almost snapped but just barely held together. That safety net is GONE this time around–the checks and balances will be fully eradicated.
What happens when mainstream media completely stops reporting on him beyond glowing fluff pieces? What happens when the whistleblowers, his critics in Congress or anyone outside of his trusted inner circle is politically persecuted into silence?
Will we be so cut off and siloed that we don’t even know how bad things are??? How can we effectively fight something when we don’t know about the harmful things he’s doing?
I may not have this 100% correct, but yesterday there was a story in the Boston Globe that one of Felon47’s appointees is asking all the employees of the NSC if they are loyal to F47, who they voted for, social media posts/follows, etc. NOT loyalty to serve the United States, but a convicted felon. Stuff like that scares me even more than the loons that make the headlines.
That is correct 💯. And the people being questioned about their loyalty to Trump are all career public servants who will, no doubt, be replaced by partisan loyalists. We are in for some very dark times. Right now, we are like the frog in boiling water. We don’t yet realize we are being boiled alive. It’s just getting warmer in here. 🥵
He did this the first time around, it just didn’t get a lot of publicity. Right before the pandemic I got a new “big” boss who was installed because she was removed from her prior position due to political leanings (i.e. anti-Trump.) because she was a tenured federal employee she couldnt just be fired for that so she was removed from her position which the administration “could” do. The irony is that she was given a more prominent position that involved interacting with the white house and congress more and came with a higher salary so I’m sure overall she wasn’t that upset about it, lol. But she wasn’t the only one moved around for political reasons. I just don’t think whoever was doing it realized what my component does, which says a lot about competency, ha.
I think it will be on a larger scale this time (which is why I’m going to delete my X account and might start using a new name on here.)
It’s the small town unknown people who fear revenge. In the church parking lot (after the election) a lady was removing the Harris Walz sticker from her car because she, as a small business is owner, fears being reported to the IRS. Not because she has done anything wrong, but a witch hunt investigation would ruin her. My husband laughed when I told him this but time might prove her right. Neighbors reporting neighbors has a familiar ring, no?
When I heard about this I immediately thought of her accident when she fell and smacked her face…couldn’t have happened to a nicer Karen!
Commenting how you like that someone fell on their face is gross
Her only applicable song would be, “Before He Cheats”.
Somebody please ask her how Trump exemplifies her supposed Christian beliefs. Disgusting.
Don’t forget her lovely song “Churchbells” about the poor girl marrying the rich man and having to earn every cent.
Shocking to no one, her face is morphing into a blond Fox News host.
All that plastic surgery to look like an even MORE generic version of her original self smdh…
I’ve met her and she is very nice and a total professional, so this news deeply disappoints me. I’m sure she’s doing this of her own free will, but yeah, the country music crowd def supports that fascist clown. It’s fine though because I’m keeping track of who sets aside their moral character to align themselves with him and his odious administration.
I’ve never heard anything remotely ‘Karen’ about her and this news is disappointing enough
I was a little surprised by this too. Hasn’t she made statements in the past indicating she’s an LGBTQ ally?
I didn’t know that she was considered a Karen.
I do know that she’s very religious. One of my friends is a makeup artist & has worked some big events with big names. She met Carrie at an award show and said she was very kind and not a bitch at all.
🤷🏻♀️
I’ve actually found Carrie’s morphing looks concerning though. She definitely has that fox news fembot look now.
Yes — back in 2012-ish, she did an interview with a UK news outlet (I believe it was UK!) where she unequivocally supported gay marriage. As a gay man, I gained a lot of respect for her then. This news definitely bums me out!
I’m shocked to hear that people say she’s nice?! All I’ve heard is she’s a horrid bitch from people in Nashville and OK.
Great! Another one crawls out of the woodwork.
Better to know, but this is not surprising at all.
She’s always rubbed me the wrong way, so it’s nice to finally be entirely justified in my long-standing wariness.
Yep, have never liked her
Will Justine Bateman be accompanying her on the spoons?
*coffee spews*
Perhaps Rosanne Barr on the washboard?
😂 just picturing this lifted my spirits!
Does anybody know if Hulk Hogan can sing?
LOL
LOL!
I was surprised that people gave her a second thought. This is what anyone could talk about on social media yesterday. Her husband is straight up maga fanboy and so with her I’m not surprised. It’s interesting how NOW she’s feeling emboldened to shout out who she really is.
Getting Dumpty back into the office has made these racists loud and proud. I prefer it that way. It’s good to know who our enemies are as we move around in our day to day lives.
And I still think they whole fell through glass incident is shady as hell.
She’s given off maga vibes for years, this is not at all surprising.
Yes she made negative comments about President Obama and I’ve known she was MAGA since then
About a third of the country hardcore support mango. She is appealing to the them while cutting herself from real international and broadbase pop success. After mango’s tariffs go into effect the only people left listening to her won’t be able to afford to fund her lifestyle through purchasing power and she will be whining without the ability to blink or move her face on FoxNews about cancel culture. This era has so many amazing singers. She can pander to racists who love a dying genre and fade into cheap Vegas act obscurity. Current country radio rarely plays female artists while keeping talentless Jason Aldean and Morgan Wallen in constant rotation.
Cosign everything in this response.
Also, the writeup makes it sound like someone high level is performing when I’ve barely heard Carrie’s name in years.
Perfect comment.
She was *such* a beauty. What has she done to herself? Why?? Why??
I hope Carrie’s performance at the dictator’s installation goes as well as her performance on The Sound of Music Live. Which was not well at all.
Oh, ugh—I had forgotten that horror. Audra MacDonald was the only person worth watching—and outsung everyone.
Interesting song choice, since the Melon Felon seems to absolutely hate America and all who live here.
Well, well. She’s an Okie from Muskogee. Who knew? Not me. I had to ask Google who she was. I’d play her music to get a clue about her, but I’m too busy playing Heidi Montag, whose house was burned in LA fires.
I only know of Carrie that she once one American Idol, married some Hockey player and if I remember correctly resented and mocked Taylor Swift, when Taylor was still in her Fearless/Country Era. I think to this day the jealousy never vanished. This is giving Taylor another green flag in my book.
I didn’t know that she was jealous of Taylor Swift.
I believe she had a spat with Jessica Simpson. They were dating the same unfortunate looking athlete or something.
After Carrie split with Tony Romo,.he started dating Jessica Simpson very publicly. Carrie in an interview said sometimes she sees Tony is calling her cell and she just won’t pick up. Insinuating he’s cheating on Jess and is calling up exes and other women. So shady. That comment was a big clue that deep down Carrie is a mean girl
On Monday, I will listen to and play “America (the beautiful)” at full volume with all the windows in my house wide open.
The Ray Charles version of “America (the beautiful)”
I will not listen to or watch anything related to whatever the hell Carrie Underwear does on Monday with and for Felon47.
Like Michelle Obama, I will not be attending his anointment as king on Monday.
My plan is also not only to avoid any and all coverage of this incoming travesty but, hopefully, do my best to avoid giving him the attention he craves the next 4 years as well.
The Ray Charles version is the best version. It brings tears to my eyes. I had it on my 2016, 2020 and 2024 election playlists.
Another song that was on my recent election playlists and that I’ve been listening too quite a bit lately is Neil Diamond’s “America” from the Jazz Singer soundtrack.
Read the comments on her IG posts. People really upset!
Of course she will.
Side note: what has she done to her face?? I always thought she was attractive but now that she’s all jacked up…ughhhh.
Although she will fit right in with the Maralago Mutants.
100% chance Trump hits on her.
Jesus Take the Wheel indeed.
I’m sorry, where was this call for unity when Republicans were trying to propagate the “Stop the Steal” nonsense and overthrow the government on January 6?
Piss off, Carrie.
What?! The ultra famous country singer who was born in Oklahoma (one of the most conservative in the entire nation across all counties), who currently lives in Tennessee (another notoriously right-leaning state), and has sung the theme song for NFL Sunday night football advertising for the past several years, and who has never made it a point to be publically political has suddenly accepted a very visibly political job supporting a MAGA candidate?!?!?! I am shocked, I tell you. Shocked! I never would have expected this from her. /s
The justification of supporting him because of religious beliefs has no merit considering that he’s a serial adulterer, a divorcee, a liar, he’s threatened and encouraged violence of others, condones racists hate and rhetoric and he can’t even hold a Bible correctly. Nothing about him aligns with the teachings of the Bible.
When she sang Jesus take the wheel,
he declined and did a tuck n roll out the passenger door I guess LOL
This is not a loss for anyones playlists
I don’t know her music and don’t listen to her but why the outrage over a white country singer performing for Trump? Look at the voting statistics. She is who voted for Trump. Also you see billionaires just dropping all pretense of decency to kowtow to this man so I’m not wasting my time getting outraged over some vacuous singer. The disgrace is the fact that this felon used this election as a get out of jail free card.
“…why the outrage over a white country singer performing for Trump?”
Probably because she always presented herself to be the really nice country (music) girl (later turned pop), the American sweetheart, the best coming out of American Idol. (Hint: she is not The Best. However, she did sell millions of albums.) Some of her fan bases are not conservative or M A G A.
Of course she can sing for whoever, just like music fans can decide if they want to support an artist.
For the love of money………..
The hypocrisy of those who claim Christian values and then turn around and align with a convicted grapist and felon with no moral compass. Carrie previously said she loses respect for any celeb that publicly endorses a political candidate.
I saw a TT from Meredith Lynch about how Carrie had poor ticket sales at her Vegas residency. I think her choice to perform is a two-fer. 1. Because she wants to. She’s a Trumper. 2. Good press, gets her name out there, energizes the MAGATs support and more ticket sales.
And not related but I TOTALLY called it when she had the weird fall at her house that somehow resulted in fuller lips and tighter skin. She said “I’m going to look different y’all” and then she showed up at some awards and everyone was like you look the same?!
A call for unity is easy, I suppose, when you’re the one pointing the loaded gun. I imagine we will see far more of the wealthy fall into line with time.