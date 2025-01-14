Carrie Underwood will perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at Donald Trump’s inauguration

Pretty sure if you look up “Country Karen” in the dictionary, Carrie Underwood’s photo appears. Carrie Underwood has always had the look, energy, and vibe of a Karen. We also know that she’s politically conservative, although she’s rarely gone out of her way to align herself to the Republican Party on the record. But it’s a brave new world now that 49% of American voters elected that orange monster yet again. Lots of bigots, racists, fascists, abusers and dumbasses feel like they have a blank check to fly their freak flag. Carrie is one of them – she has agreed to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform at President-elect Trump’s inauguration next week, Trump’s transition team confirmed to Axios Monday. Why it matters: Underwood is a more high-profile performer than the musical guests at Trump’s 2017 inauguration, signaling that the entertainment industry’s hesitance to embrace Trump has thawed since he left office. The big picture: One of the staples of a presidential inauguration is a musical performance by a buzzy musical star, and this year the honor will go to Underwood, who is set to perform a rendition of “America the Beautiful.” The Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club will accompany her. A representative from CAA, which represents Underwood, did not provide Axios with comment before publication. Trump’s 2017 inauguration day featured performances from the Radio City Rockettes and Jackie Evancho, a former runner-up on “America’s Got Talent.” In 2017, the inaugural committee faced difficulties finding guests willing to perform at the celebration.

After Axios and TMZ broke the story, Carrie released a statement, confirming her performance: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.” Humbled? We must all come together? Historic event? Those white supremacists really think they’re pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes, don’t they? Anyway, it’s not like I really cared about Underwood to begin with, but I hope everyone who cozies up to Trump gets exactly what they deserve. If you dance with the devil…