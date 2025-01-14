“Steve Bannon is actually making some good points about Elon Musk??” links
Steve Bannon hates Elon Musk and all of the South Africans influencing American politics these days. This is being called a “MAGA civil war.” [Pajiba]
Beyonce delayed her big “announcement.” [JustJared]
More on the delay of With Love, Meghan. [LaineyGossip]
Pete Hegseth is still awful. [Jezebel]
Men who think they’re “nice guys” are always awful. [Buzzfeed]
This is such a huge violation for Brooke Shields. [Socialite Life]
Happy birthday to LL Cool J. [Hollywood Life]
Bernadette Peters has been around forever. [Seriously OMG]
Nicole Kidman & Sunday Rose Urban were out and about. [RCFA]
It’s extremely weird that Ariana Grande is dating someone who looks so much like her brother Frankie Grande, right? [OMG Blog]

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    January 14, 2025 at 12:39 pm

    Troglodyte Bannon is JUST jealous of the access/power/money that POS Musk has and because he knows the A HUGE segment of the folks in this country are deplorable as he is…he’s gasligting TF out of US 🇺🇸 and ONCE again…MSM is letting him…

    This 😱 will end like ALL of fascists 😱 ends…and they ALL end the same…it’s just a matter of HOW MUCH collateral damage will be laid waste this time😢

  2. NJGR says:
    January 14, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    Re Magats: let them fight, as much as possible.
    Re Ariana: is this partly because all three of them (Ariana, the brother, the bf) have had similar weird plastic surgery (taut face and wide-open eyes)?

    • twoz says:
      January 14, 2025 at 4:01 pm

      There’s a .gif that was floating around a while back with someone observing a fight and yelling “bite each other’s d*cks off!” Very apt.

  3. Sassy says:
    January 14, 2025 at 12:45 pm

    Whenever a man says that his ex wasnt ready for a good man, I already know that he was an asshole

  4. Eurydice says:
    January 14, 2025 at 12:55 pm

    Well, that’s a remarkably neutral/positive piece by Lainey. Yes, H&M do have to work for a living – who could have imagined such a thing?

    I’ve been wondering – is it possible that Meghan/Netflix might make a few changes to the series to reflect the LA fires?

    • Jais says:
      January 14, 2025 at 2:05 pm

      I almost always appreciate Sarah’s writing over there. Bc I’ve had a lot of moments of why am I clicking here anymore? She did these film reviews of Dirty Dancing and the Last Unicorn that were just so good. Overall, minus a few very minor quibbles, it was pretty fair and mostly just lacked a snarky tone. There wasn’t any fallback or giving much credence to tabloid narratives. Idk you can just tell when someone isn’t infected, even mildly, by the smear that happens in the BM or on Insta or FB or wherever.

    • Walking the Walk says:
      January 14, 2025 at 2:10 pm

      Sarah never snarks, that always Maria or Lainey. Maria especially seems to hate her.

  5. North of Boston says:
    January 14, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    “This 😱 will end like ALL of fascists 😱 ends…and they ALL end the same”

    So true!

    My mother’s family came to the US from Italy in the early 1900’s and had friends, extended family there during the Mussolini years and knew a lot about the shit that went down. I remember my grandfather and his older sister were both super headstrong and when they’d go at it, especially if my grandfather was trying to throw his weight around, she’d shut him down:

    Who do you think you are? Mussolini?!
    Well Mussolini’s dead! They shot him and strung him up! Remember that! (Always with a ‘go ahead, FAFO I dare you!” attitude)

  6. Sherry says:
    January 14, 2025 at 1:16 pm

    It’s pretty outrageous that Bannon, who, like Musk, has never run for office or performed any public service, feels entitled to be involved in government.

    • kirk says:
      January 14, 2025 at 7:17 pm

      And yet there are plenty of seemingly normal people who think it’s a great idea for a businessman to get in government to fix whatever they think is wrong. Shortcut thinking allows them to believe that a government should be run like a for-profit business that has the freedom to choose target markets and ignore the rest. I believe those people are usually called Republicans.

  7. sevenblue says:
    January 14, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    Honestly, Spongebob looking similar to Ariana’s brother made it more sensible (!?) for me. He is definitely a weird looking guy, but people are attracted to faces they recognize. Also, look at Ariana’s original face before she started going super star, she and her brother had similar facial features. It seems to me, she is just attracted to her own original face.

  8. pamspam says:
    January 14, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    That Brooke Shields story is absolutely horrifying. WTF?

    • Libra says:
      January 14, 2025 at 1:57 pm

      It is horrifying. The fact that she’s not suing baffles me. She has a signed surgical consent form which does not include the vaginal procedure.

    • agirlandherdogs says:
      January 14, 2025 at 2:14 pm

      It is horrifying. Yet not shocking. It is still legal in many states for medical students to perform pelvic exams on women under anesthesia for completely unrelated procedures, in order for the medical students to “practice.” When laws are proposed to end this practice, or to require informed consent and disclosure, there are always those who argue performing exams on non-consenting, unconscious women is “necessary.” The complete and total disregard for a woman’s right to decide who gets to touch her body is disgusting.

      • Tis True Tis True says:
        January 14, 2025 at 2:27 pm

        And what’s crazy is that there are women who will consent to letting medical students examine them. I do. My doctor is at a teaching hospital and if they ask, I will let students sit in on my exam and even participate. Part of it is that I am a larger woman and they should be learning how to deal with larger women respectfully, like my doctor does. Also, it amuses me how terrified many of them are.

  9. Sue says:
    January 14, 2025 at 2:37 pm

    Beyonce should make her big announcement on January 20 and then maybe Taylor Swift announces Reputation Taylor’s Version that day and any other pop girlie can join in too to take over the news cycle from the dictator’s installation.

  10. DeeSea says:
    January 14, 2025 at 2:42 pm

    I predict that Bannon will magically fall in line, at least publicly, once he gets the combination of money, position, or influence that he’s angling for. (Also: In a newsletter recently, the writer described Bannon as a “one-man leper colony,” and that made my day.)

    • lanne says:
      January 14, 2025 at 3:25 pm

      Why do all of the worst of the MAGAs look so shambolic. I saw an image of that guy walking to air force one behind National Socialist Barbie and he looked like a mountain imploding on itself with every step he took.

    • Maida says:
      January 14, 2025 at 4:09 pm

      It’s going to be interesting to watch. Bannon, like Laura Loomer, seems more like a genuine zealot who may strongly resist falling in line. But only time will tell.

  11. Meredith says:
    January 14, 2025 at 3:35 pm

    People are often attracted to people that look like themselves, their parents, or their siblings. Those faces are all dear to us and psychologists don’t find it at all creepy.

  12. HuffnPuff says:
    January 14, 2025 at 7:42 pm

    So let me get this straight. Dr Frankenstein is upset that his monster has fallen for someone else? Geez. Shows you that Bannon never watched any good movies. We could all see this coming in the plot line. Who is the useful idiot now? Lol

