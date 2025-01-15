Princess Kate: ‘It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery’

Just so we’re 100% clear, Kensington Palace and the Princess of Wales organized Tuesday’s visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital specifically because they believed that they would be stealing the Duchess of Sussex’s thunder, correct? Meghan’s Netflix trailer dropped on New Year’s Day, with the release date for the show confirmed for January 15th. That gave Kate and her handlers two weeks to prepare. Think of how With Love, Meghan would have played out 24 hours after Kate’s big, keen cancer ward visit and her confirmation that this was the hospital which treated her last year. No BS – it would have been a good play from Kensington Palace and Kate. They didn’t count on the Southern California wildfires, and they didn’t count on Meghan delaying the release of the series.
If you ask me, they expected Kate’s big hospital event to land well, and for everyone to rally around brilliant, keen, cancer-free Kate. Instead, the top stories in all of the British papers’ royal sections are all about Meghan, the wildfires, the Netflix show, etc. Which is sort of a blessing, because they really don’t want people to ask too many questions about Kate’s wording around her medical situation.
To recap, Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis last March, after a months-long absence full of PR disasters. She claimed that cancer cells had been present when she had abdominal surgery in January 2024. Then, in September, Kate made a very weird video in which she told the world that she was done with chemotherapy, saying in part: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.” Her office then released guidance to the press to not quote Kate or refer to her as “cancer-free.” There was even an odd report that Kate had not been diagnosed with cancer, but rather “pre-cancerous cells” were present at some point. That report was later changed. Well, almost one year exactly after her mysterious disappearance and equally mysterious abdominal surgery, and now Kate is announcing that she is in remission.
I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.
My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything.
We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.
In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.
It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C
I found the messaging around this confusing, especially with the September video. Apparently you can be cancer free when your tests come back negative for cancer and you’re later considered in remission when there is no recurrence for some time. (Although doctors differ about which terms they use.) It feels like everyone has been playing a bit fast and loose with how they describe Kate’s situation for a while as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with Rebecca Mendelhson during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospital’s Chelsea site. The Princess’ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education.,Image: 953488984, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon/Avalon
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
The Princess of Wales talks with Peter Burton during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
The Princess of Wales talks with Peter Burton during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year.
The Princess of Wales talks with members of staff during a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital, London, where she received her cancer treatment, to personally thank staff for her care. The Prince and Princess of Wales have become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, the specialist cancer hospital which treats over 59,000 NHS and private patients every year
She is providing more reasons for people to believe that she never had cancer to begin with. One of the most inept public campaigns of modern times. Don’t use health issues as public campaigns, people. But lazy and dishonest people are going to be lazy and dishonest.
And to think that all this speculation could have been avoided if they were just straight and said what she had and what procedure she had.
Being in remission from precancerous cell detection is truly a blessing that cannot be measured. Good for Kate. What event will Lazie Katie and her dimwitted courtiers have planned for her on March 3th or 4th?
Though Katie will be ready so that she will have a fresh wiglet to wear, I’m sure we won’t know until the day of 🙂↔️
I think it will be something early years or mental health
I’m thinking Kate will have to bring out the big guns: the kids and/or a tiara event.
–First ski trip all together after cancer, timed for Inviticus?
–First TV interview with George?
–A state banquet to be announced where Kate will sport a new tiara? (Bonus points for Camilla who doesn’t like Meghan either)
Charles will escort the daughter he never had to a royal event.
Fast and loose with facts is an understatement. Having gone through cancer, as I know a few have on this site, there are many types of cancer and many different outcomes. I had breast cancer and once my lump was removed and a large area around the lump was tested the area around the lump had no cancer but to make sure a had a round of chemo. It was once a week for twelve weeks. I also had her2 so I had another infusion once every three weeks for a year. For all intents and purposes I’m cancer free. I know there are cancers out there that cancer free and remission are treated differently depending on what it is you have and the stage you may be in.? I’m still of the opinion that she used cancer as a cover for something else .
Thanks for getting back to me on Bluesky! I’m glad you’re doing well now.
You’re very welcome! Thank you!
Thank you, and every other commenter who shared their experiences with cancer, so we all have a better understanding of these terms. Not a better understanding of what’s really going on with Kate, but that’s on her. After the pharma ad in September that gave the impression she was done with treatment and maybe probably cancer-free, no one asked for another statement about her health status. Did she just announce the same thing she did in the video in September, or is one of the statements a lie?
In my mind, this would be a good opportunity to clarify the terms. “My team defines remission as X. I am happy to say that I now meet those qualifications and can officially say I am in remission. Remission is not the same as being cancer-free and it does not mean there is no risk of recurrence. When someone is in remission, they get yearly checks for five years etc.” Or SOMETHING like that to actually educate people on the matter, rather than just making it about herself and the year she has had.
This is sloppy on KP’s part. The Hallmark video said Kate is cancer free and now this visit says she is? I believe KP was hoping to use this to dunk on Meghan’s show and it backfired when Meghan and Harry made a true surprise visit to a relief center for the CA fires. Getty Images photographers wouldn’t be able to get in the hospital if they didn’t know about the event.
I’m confident a number of stories were already written by the rota along the line of ‘look at Meghan with her fancy useless nonsense, here’s the REAL princess’
Girl was precancerous that while time. She can’t even pronounce “cancer” in any conversation, always saying things like “after the year that we’ve had” etc. all bs.
Good for her that she did this announcement for nothing, wasted effort, stealing nobody’s thunder and waiting all that time to thank the medical team, treating her for the cancer that was almost there. The hospital has meg to thank for this outing.
Looks like kate and willie are ready to announce something bigger and it’s coming in march
Official separation perhaps?
Apart from the obvious (and typically amateur) attempt to derail attention from Meghan’s show, this whole “cancer” thing is just so odd – the soft focus mauling video and now this which contradicts the video.
To not want any coverage of yourself while you go through your “treatment” but happily exploit other people being treated for cancer – hypocrite much?
For all that ’empathy’ was briefly one of their/his buzzwords last year they have none. Other people are props to be used as required in their media and PR games.
It all rings very false, particularly given she’s still skiving off work for health/recovery reasons. As someone who had “major abdominal surgery” a few months after her and who has been working full time for 10 months while still dealing with complex wound healing issues, I really can’t bring up a flicker of a care tbh.
I will say it’s nice that she’s less freakishly botoxed at the moment (will be interesting to compare these pics to BAFTA/ Trooping appearances in coming months).
Hair as awful as ever ofc and hooray for being able to say it again without being mean to a woman “with cancer”.
I have really lost track of what’s going on here and decided I don’t care. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Same, Brassy Rebel, same.
Remission from what??
Of course nothing is more personal and private than one’s medical conditions. That said, if you’re going to stand up for cancer patients and caregivers, go in front of world journalists, put yourself on blast … why the utter secrecy about the actual type of cancer and manner of treatment? I’ve met many cancer patients. Have had skin cancer myself. Have breast, colon, prostate cancer in my immediate family. Not a one isn’t wholly open and … unashamed? About diagnosis, treatment, prognosis. Her endless word salad and vague references have just never rang true to me.
‘ . No BS – it would have been a good play from Kensington Palace and Kate.’
I actually think its bot desperate and pathetic to use the sister in law you bullied out to plan your accouncements.
Also I’m reading plenty of comments asking why Kate is giving advice which is the opposite of what health experts say, such as plenty of sunlight.
I’d wager there are a number of staff in the Oncology clinic at the Royal Marsden who are wondering how the Princess’s chemo could have been so secret that not even they knew about it.
It’s an interesting question, because does she say it outright that yes, I was treated in this facility? Or is it just the press that adds that part, so she can deny saying it later? If that’s the case, would the Royal Marsden executives or NHS have the balls to come out and say, no that’s a mistake, she wasn’t treated here? Especially because it’s obvious that Kate is leading us to believe that, even without saying the words. Is there a precedent for a British institution like this contradicting the royal family narrative?
@Smart&Messy, there was a quote from Kate, that said she was happy finally visiting through the public entrance since she always visited in private. So, Kate is claiming she got treatment there regularly, it isn’t just media’s interpretation.
I also don’t understand that part. I know the media there is controlled fully, but didn’t people notice heavy security if Kate visited there regularly in private, which she claimed to do? The future Queen doesn’t go somewhere with one or two bodyguards. It is weird we didn’t read from real people who noticed something weird going on with heavy security.
Unable advising Cancer patients to get plenty of sunshine and drinks lots of water, which proves she never had Cancer, because these are two things that are not recommended.
With chemotherapy and radiation your skin is sensitive, and your kidneys can’t handle lots of water.
Every time, Cain and Unable open their mouth , they put their foot in it.
This woman is so fake
Honestly this visit seems to have been more about HER than the people she was there to bring comfort to.
Not any of the pictures (on other sites also) show Kate with any of the nurses or doctors who treated her. Literally everyone in the world can’t thank the doctors & nurses enough for helping them, save their life, etc … and love to take pictures with them. I didn’t see any with Kate and the healthcare workers who helped her get better. Not one picture proudly standing next to the people who saved her life from cancer! I actually KNEW it would only be other patients and maybe an executive thrown in there because I don’t really believe she had cancer. She did not look like a chemo treated cancer survivor … or at least her skin coloring and skin texture didn’t. It’s something you can’t hide even with clothing or makeup. And it’s in the eyes. Instead of looking like she went to battle (life and death) she looked refreshed the first time we saw her. Just my opinion.
It was obvious to me that yesterday’s engagement was scheduled because of Meghan’s show. As I understand it the video was to announce she had ended chemo. About 3 months after treatment she would have done at CT scan or maybe an MRI to see if the cancer is gone. So given her announcement yesterday Kate is cancer-free not in remission. Now she will have to be on medication for the next 5 years to make sure the cancer doesn’t return. To me it’s only then she can declare that she’s in remission. Plus she needs to stop telling people that they need sunlight. Most cancer patients get sensitive to the sun and heat during and after treatment.
It’s always all about her. Coverage was on good morning America this morning
And that’s how we know her visit/announcement was deliberately scheduled to pull focus from M’s Netflix show. She might be in remission from cancer but she’ll never be in remission from hating M. So even after a life changing health scare K cannot “..live our lives with an open heart, with love, kindness…”
I’m really wondering if she had a smear which detected pre-cancerous cells, she had those treated then decided to take the year off while her mother re-negotiated her marriage contract. I doubt she has been seriously ill in any physical way. If she has, then I’ll stand corrected but this visit was her being sent out before the release of WL, M and after H & M have been seen out and about being compassionate humans and helping others. She should have made a statement being clear about her treatment, prognosis etc. in the beginning and used this experience (whatever it may have been) to actually help people. Too little, too late as usual and poorly done.
Kate has not mentioned that huevo was ever there with her
In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.
———————————————————————————————————————————
Does “supporting” mean financing and funding the research? PS How disruptive is it for hospital patients to have their care and routine thrown off kilter by her pr visit? Talk about counterproductive.
Well, I’m glad she’s done with chemo, cancer-free, in remission, whatever she’s been calling it. And we’ve been hearing about her “working on her recovery” for months now. None of that explains the timing of this photo op.
I saw that cancer patients are advised not to be exposed to sunlight. How long will it take for KP comms to see the pushbak on the visit from this point and realize they stepped on the PR rake again?
I hope a doctor corrects Kate publicly about sun and water.
I have no idea what cancer free or remission means in regards to her.
Focuses on recovery equals little work and focus on what brings her joy.
All those months of treatment but NO ONE ever saw her going to and from the hospital? That hospital is in the middle of Chelsea, but you want me to believe not one single person saw anything? The cloak and dagger routine, the lack of details, the refusal for months to make an appearance all leads me to believe that the proven liars are lying again.