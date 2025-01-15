Princess Kate: ‘It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focused on recovery’

Just so we’re 100% clear, Kensington Palace and the Princess of Wales organized Tuesday’s visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital specifically because they believed that they would be stealing the Duchess of Sussex’s thunder, correct? Meghan’s Netflix trailer dropped on New Year’s Day, with the release date for the show confirmed for January 15th. That gave Kate and her handlers two weeks to prepare. Think of how With Love, Meghan would have played out 24 hours after Kate’s big, keen cancer ward visit and her confirmation that this was the hospital which treated her last year. No BS – it would have been a good play from Kensington Palace and Kate. They didn’t count on the Southern California wildfires, and they didn’t count on Meghan delaying the release of the series.

If you ask me, they expected Kate’s big hospital event to land well, and for everyone to rally around brilliant, keen, cancer-free Kate. Instead, the top stories in all of the British papers’ royal sections are all about Meghan, the wildfires, the Netflix show, etc. Which is sort of a blessing, because they really don’t want people to ask too many questions about Kate’s wording around her medical situation.

To recap, Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis last March, after a months-long absence full of PR disasters. She claimed that cancer cells had been present when she had abdominal surgery in January 2024. Then, in September, Kate made a very weird video in which she told the world that she was done with chemotherapy, saying in part: “Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes.” Her office then released guidance to the press to not quote Kate or refer to her as “cancer-free.” There was even an odd report that Kate had not been diagnosed with cancer, but rather “pre-cancerous cells” were present at some point. That report was later changed. Well, almost one year exactly after her mysterious disappearance and equally mysterious abdominal surgery, and now Kate is announcing that she is in remission.

I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional. In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer. It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C

[From Kensington Royal]

I found the messaging around this confusing, especially with the September video. Apparently you can be cancer free when your tests come back negative for cancer and you’re later considered in remission when there is no recurrence for some time. (Although doctors differ about which terms they use.) It feels like everyone has been playing a bit fast and loose with how they describe Kate’s situation for a while as well.