Michelle Obama will skip Donald Trump’s inauguration, but the Clintons & Bushes will go

Last week, Michelle Obama skipped Jimmy Carter’s state funeral in Washington. All of the other former presidents and first ladies attended, but not MO. Because the seating arrangements at these state events have a million layers of protocol, it’s likely that if Michelle attended, she would have been seated next to Donald Trump. Which is reason enough to skip. Reportedly, she cited a “scheduling conflict” but people said that she was still on vacation in Hawaii. Well, I think MO decided to extend her holiday, because her office confirmed that she will not attend the inauguration next week.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the second time in two weeks that she is not attending a gathering of former U.S. leaders and their spouses, but former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be there. Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join their husbands for the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, representatives said. “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama that was shared with The Associated Press. No explanation was given for why Michelle Obama was skipping Trump’s inauguration. She also did not attend former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral in Washington last week. Former Presidents Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton and their spouses attended — except for her. Bill Clinton will attend Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, a person familiar with the former president’s schedule confirmed for the AP. Hillary Clinton will also attend, a spokesperson said.

[From The AP]

Michelle is either in her IDGAF Era or something else is going on. Or both? I think it’s quite likely that Michelle feels the same way as many Black American women feel after the election: y’all have fun, but I’m not engaging with this nonsense anymore. These ladies are protecting their peace and they’re not going to show up in any way for this fascist lunatic. I feel similarly – I’m going to give all of this as little energy as possible. I’m actually a little bit surprised that Hillary hasn’t found some way to excuse herself too. It’s also a tad funny to think about how much the Bushes hate Trump as well – the Clintons and Bushes probably made a “if you show up, I’ll show up” pact.