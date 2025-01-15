Michelle Obama will skip Donald Trump’s inauguration, but the Clintons & Bushes will go

Last week, Michelle Obama skipped Jimmy Carter’s state funeral in Washington. All of the other former presidents and first ladies attended, but not MO. Because the seating arrangements at these state events have a million layers of protocol, it’s likely that if Michelle attended, she would have been seated next to Donald Trump. Which is reason enough to skip. Reportedly, she cited a “scheduling conflict” but people said that she was still on vacation in Hawaii. Well, I think MO decided to extend her holiday, because her office confirmed that she will not attend the inauguration next week.
Former first lady Michelle Obama will skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the second time in two weeks that she is not attending a gathering of former U.S. leaders and their spouses, but former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be there.
Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join their husbands for the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, representatives said.
“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama that was shared with The Associated Press.
No explanation was given for why Michelle Obama was skipping Trump’s inauguration. She also did not attend former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral in Washington last week. Former Presidents Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton and their spouses attended — except for her.
Bill Clinton will attend Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, a person familiar with the former president’s schedule confirmed for the AP. Hillary Clinton will also attend, a spokesperson said.
[From The AP]
Michelle is either in her IDGAF Era or something else is going on. Or both? I think it’s quite likely that Michelle feels the same way as many Black American women feel after the election: y’all have fun, but I’m not engaging with this nonsense anymore. These ladies are protecting their peace and they’re not going to show up in any way for this fascist lunatic. I feel similarly – I’m going to give all of this as little energy as possible. I’m actually a little bit surprised that Hillary hasn’t found some way to excuse herself too. It’s also a tad funny to think about how much the Bushes hate Trump as well – the Clintons and Bushes probably made a “if you show up, I’ll show up” pact.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
-
-
Former U.S. President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama arrive before the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool | usage worldwide,Image: 584903841, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: JONATHAN ERNST / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
Former US President Barack Obama (L) and Michelle Obama arrive in the Crypt of the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony to be the 46th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. | usage worldwide,Image: 584905145, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: JIM LO SCALZO / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivers remarks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, at the United Center
Featuring: Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 20 Aug 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Former First Lady Michelle Obama delivers remarks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, at the United Center
Featuring: Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Where: Chicago, Illinois, United States
When: 20 Aug 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
-
-
Get out and Vote Rally at Norristown Highschool
Featuring: Michelle Obama
Where: Norristown, pennsylvania, United States
When: 02 Nov 2024
Credit: William Wade/INSTARimages
-
-
Get out and Vote Rally at Norristown Highschool
Featuring: Michelle Obama
Where: Norristown, pennsylvania, United States
When: 02 Nov 2024
Credit: William Wade/INSTARimages
-
-
Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President George W. Bush, former First Lady Laura Bush, former President Barack Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attend state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, Barack Obama, Donald J Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump speak ahead of the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Barack Obama, Donald J Trump, Melania Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff attend state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C
Featuring: Bill Clinton, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, George W. Bush, Laura Bush
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 09 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
*insert Lucille Bluth’s Good For Her gif here* I wouldn’t go near it either.
Same.
And I love that no reason was given. None necessary. No polite BS attempted. 👏
When they go low, I go to Hawaii
Michelle Obama has been very clear that politics is not something she was ever interested in, and the resentment she had for the strain her husband’s career put on them as well as their families safety. I think she’s just over it. She clearly was over it in 2020, but I think for Kamala she pushed down her feelings and her grief over her mother to support and this clown is what she got in return. I wouldn’t go to events to sit next to him and watch him being sworn in to a job she knows he won’t take seriously, and has first-hand experience at how serious it is. I think the days of seeing Michelle Obama on the campaign trail for anyone, and at the DNC are over.
I think a large part of why she’s over it is Trump specifically. I think she’d come if this were some other Republican.
One of the many reasons I have nothing but respect for her. In a way she’s too good for it all.
Good for her! She does not owe anyone anything!
Either she’s resting like the rest of the 92% or she and Barack are over.
Ok, so I’m not the one saying it first. My first thought about her skipping the funeral while vacationing in Hawaii was separation. I just felt that she is not the kind of person who would not pay her respects to a Nobel laureate, just because Trump is there.
I thought the same. She’s a grown ass woman and can sit next to someone she dislikes for an hour. W is going to be so upset if Michelle leaves the club.
Why, why do you expect a black woman who is NO longer first lady to suck up sitting next to someone who talked so much dangerous, delusional crap about her family. So much that she felt that his words were posing a threat to her family? We don’t have to normalize him for you folks to feel better. Get out of here with that. We are done putting up with nonsense to make others happy. The privilege that wreaks off you two. Don’t just don’t.
You and SarahLee need all the seats.
@SarahLee, pray tell, as a presumably “grown ass woman” yourself, what are the circumstances in which you, personally, would willingly sit next to a known sex offender? While being filmed and scrutinized? What would you say to young girls about how they should handle similar situations?
Why are you so much more concerned about the “upset” feelings that you’re projecting onto W — than to the issues that Michelle might have sitting next to a credibly accused sex offender? Seriously, what’s up with that? Do you generally think that women should sit next to credibly accused sex offenders so that the white men around them won’t be “upset” — or are you only expecting this from Michelle Obama?
What???? That’s crazy. Along the lines of Harry and Meghan are divorcing ’cause they go to separate events crazy.
There has been zero indication that she is done being married. There’s all kinds of indications that Black women are completely over this national foolishness and rush to normalize Trump and his bullshit. Yet again.
All the folks blathering about how she can “go for an hour” must not have any Black women friends and missed the memo – we’re not normalizing or making nice with racist rapist nazis in 2025. Y’all can do it if you want to (and you will. Clearly).
Did you think we were playing?
Michelle said Trump is trash and a very real danger to all the women of the nation. He threatened her. Y’all SERIOUSLY think she should go make nice for an hour so the nation can feel good and pretend like psycho fuckshit isn’t going on?
FuuuuuuuuuuuuuuCK that.
Well said and nothing to add.
@yup,me THANK YOU!!
Thank you! I wish my fellow white women would start showing the same backbone and guts. So pissed at Hillary and all the other dems that are going to show up and act like this is normal. Seriously F*ck that.
🎯
100%
👏🏽
FULL AGREE. Well said.
Preach!
Trump has said some truly vile things about Michelle Obama. I’m glad she’s bouncing on the inauguration — she has openly commented that Trump’s behaviour with women…”is disgraceful, it is intolerable, and it doesn’t matter what party you belong to. … No woman deserves to be treated this way – none of us deserves this kind of abuse. This wasn’t just a lewd conversation,” she said.
“This wasn’t just locker room banter. This was a powerful individual speaking freely and openly about sexually predatory behavior and actually bragging about kissing and groping women, using language so obscene that many of us are worried about our children hearing it when we turn on the TV.”
“To make matters worse, it now seems very clear that this isn’t an isolated incident. It’s one of countless examples of how he has treated women his whole life.”
I wouldn’t attend it either, and no, her problem isn’t with her husband, it is with a treasonous convicted felon, insurrectionist, and rapist leading the country into a hellscape.
THIS! F this be respectful mess. This is why we got a rapist in the WH and one about to be SecDef. You all being respectful and just asking questions about Kamala caused this mess. I don’t care, I won’t be marching.
@Mel and @Yup Me. I couldn’t have said it better. I also saw online where many Black women are refusing to participate in whatever national march white women are planning. Black women are tired and won’t play the same bs games anymore. Kudos former First Lady Michelle Obama!
👏👏👏👏
Preach, Yup, Me.
Black women owe the rest of us nothing. Not one damned thing. They carried us and we utterly failed them in return.
ALLLLLLLL of this, 1000%.
@yupme – all of what you said!
@jaded – thanks for the quotes!
Very well put! Hard agree!!!
Perfectly said!!!
Standing ovation gif to the nth degree.
All of this.
I’m relieved she’s not trying to normalize this. Makes me feel less crazy. (And Jimmy Carter would have been the first to approve of her not going.)
As a white lady, we (white ladies) need to all stop with this white lady bullshit of normalizing the hell that’s here and on the way. There’s no “can’t we all just get along” with a fascist, insurrectionist, rapist.
One HUNDRED percent!
They are not over, please. Like most Black women, we are sick of having to swallow disrespect from mediocre tiresome white people. She didn’t want to sit next to him. The things he and his miserable ilk have said about her and her family. Why does she have to suck it up to sit next to someone who wouldn’t even spit on her if she was on fire. NO, we’re over going high when folks wanna keep it on the low. But you keep talking on what we should or shouldn’t put up with or what we should or shouldn’t do. You go sit next to him, you keep overlooking BS. We’re done.
Yasssss.blankperiodt!
I just got Barack’s email invitation to sign Michelle’s birthday card so I don’t think they’re separated.
I won’t be attending that shitshow either. I love that FLOTUS O won’t be going and that she’s chosen to take care of herself over propping an egomaniac with the brain the size of a pea.
Staying home, protecting and well moisturized is top tier self care.
Seriously, good for her. Why should she feel obligated to go, unless her husband wanted her there for moral support? I turned 50 recently and I’ll tell you, my tolerance for assholery and BS is GONE. I would assume hers is too
I’m thinking there are some problems between Barack and Michelle
Agree with @Margaret.
Yes, I agree, too.
I don’t see it. Married couples don’t have to be tied at the hip and this sounds like Harry & Meghan divorce speculation.
Sadly, I agree. I wonder if it means that the situation is not amicable. If they don’t want to announce it, then it’s not good optics to skip two historic events in a row and make it look like they can’t spend a few hours in each other’s company for appearance’s sake.
I’m a bit surprised that people would think her problem is with her husband rather than Trump. 🤔
@Brassy Rebel, I’m with you. This is just dumbfounding. Haven’t y’all learned with all the crap spewed about Harry & Meghan? Do the words of the POC on this site not penetrate? She’s under NO obligation to go & that has NOTHING to do with her marriage. Geez Louise.
@SMART&MESSY Are you calling that orange ahole’s inauguration a historic event, STFU?
@BrassyRebel – Probably for the reason that as adults, in day to day life, we have to be around someone we cannot stand, and we grit our teeth and do it. MO is an adult and she can spend 1 hour around the orange clown and go home and shower and disinfect herself.
I think the fact that she is missing 2 things in a row = something bigger, not just her dislike of the orange clown.
She could but why should she? Seriously. Funerals are for the living not the dead, so I doubt Jimmy Carter would be offended by her not attending if he knew how she felt about him. His family didn’t seem put out by it either. And there’s no reason to force people into situations where their attendance is not needed for any actual reason for optics. She doesn’t have to help Trump give the oath of office, she doesn’t have to sign any paperwork, she doesn’t have to participate at all other than to sit there and be there because that’s what past wives have always done. I don’t know the mechanics of their marriage but this idea that it’s clearly marriage problems because she could suck it up is weird. Occam’s razor and all that.
I don’t know anything about the state of the Obama marriage. But even if it was on the rocks, it seems to me she would prefer her husband to that human garbage can. It’s not as if she hasn’t stated her extreme distaste for Felon 47 many times.
If you work with someone you don’t like, then yes, you may be obligated to spend time with someone you don’t like. But this isn’t her job. It hasn’t been her job for 8 years now. She has zero obligation to make nice with a man who vilely insulted her and her family for years. If she went, it would be a choice, and quite frankly, I made a choice years ago to not expend energy on people who don’t add to my quality of life, and my life and mental health are better for it. Maybe she’s made the same choice. We should normalize that instead of saying people should suck it up to make other people feel more comfortable. And it’s always the victim being told to suck it up and make nice with their bully, to be the bigger person. F*** that.
This is why so many Black women side eye white people and keep our backs to the wall. This grit your teeth and bare it attitude expected is what upholds white supremacy and the patriarchy. Black women have been doing this for too long and we are not having it anymore. If you want to do that go ahead and enjoy that ulcer.
That scumbag maligned her family for over a decade and led an insurrection and you’re here takin bout she’s an adult. Girl, get yourself together.
Thank You @ThatGirlThere. Historically, white women get protected— while Black women are told that we haven’t done enough or suffered enough yet. I’m glad for Michelle Obama — and for all of the girls and women watching this play out — showing the strength and the self-respect to prioritize her own well-being.
I’ll echo the sentiments here that black women have shown up, time and time again, to save this country. After this latest election travesty, many of us are done, likely Mrs. Obama included.
MO has no official role, and given the tangerine nightmare was threatening her as recently as a few months ago when she was campaigning for Kamala, she’s under no obligation to smile, nod, and legitimize his fascism.
It’s not just someone she “can’t stand.” It’s someone who’s threatened her, her kids, her husband. He will have the power to follow through with all the threats he’s made against them – and us.
I get panic attacks thinking about the hell that’s coming. This “can’t we just get along” is bullshit, and dangerous. I’m praying I live through it. I’m praying the people I care about live through it. I’m praying that people I don’t know and are terrified by what’s coming live through it.
The “white moderate” prioritizing “order” over justice is killing us. Again I say this as a white lady, we have to knock this white lady bullshit off.
They are not joined at the hip. I vacation overseas without my husband and we’re not getting divorced. She does NOT want to sit next to that man. She’s put in her time and doesn’t have to do things to make “white folks” happy anymore. Go sit down somewhere with this condescending, misinformed nonsense. It can’t possibly be that she doesn’t want to sit next to that horrible rancid excuse of a human being, right? MICRO AGGRESSIVE!!!
It’s telling that when a woman makes a choice NOT to do something, certain people automatically assume it’s because of marital problems. It just proves that no matter how successful a woman is, in particular a woman of color, any behavior that upsets the status quo must be due to her inability to manage her emotions “even for an hour”. And let’s float the idea that this accomplished woman is further hindered by a broken marriage, once again unable to pull it together “even for an hour”. We see you.
I think it’s wild that for a lot of people is easier to believe that a couple is separated, then that a black woman would just stand up for herself. We’re so used to us being the bigger person, smiling through the pain, and enduring that someone very blatantly doing that must have some other reason deep down. They have to be separated, she must be ill and getting treatment, not just I can’t stand that dude and I’m not going anywhere where he’ll be.
@Pret & @Dee(2): 👏👏 to both your comments.
Well, he just sent out the invitation to sign his wife’s birthday card so I think that unsubstantiated rumor can be put to rest.
It’s ridiculous to think that Michelle and Barack are separated. They have been open about dealing with issues in the past, and they have the recipe — therapy — for working through problems.
This kind of idle speculation is the kind of thing that Harry and Meghan face all the time. They don’t have to go to all the same places to be happily married. Sheesh.
Good for her. Trump is not a normal leader; he won because of decades of gerrymandering and voter suppression, and is just a tiny mustache away from being a nazi.
No complaints from me. Michelle served us well as a first lady. She doesn’t owe us anything, let alone having to watch that idiot being sworn in.
Besides, who is going to watch that mess?
Not me!
Agree 100%. Good for her.
I thought their kids lived in LA? It’s possible she’s with them while everything is going on with the fires.
Will not be watching!!! It’s her right ( while we still have some) to not attend something that she doesn’t want to wrap her head around.
Exactly. She doesn’t need to put herself through that, and neither do we.
#TeamMO!!!!! I’ll have my TV on, but on a different channel.
None of them should be going. I’m seriously disappointed that they’re aiding in the normalization of a treasonous fascist and the criminal gang of racists and misogynists he’s bringing with him.
My thoughts exactly. None of them should be going, except maybe W, cause what’s one more war pig in the mix right? But the Clintons and Obama should not indulge any of this. They are giving legitimacy to a man they know is Hitler 2.0, all for what, tradition? F that. F trump. F this whole miserable situation.
Amen!
There has been significant chatter online that she is in treatment for an illness in Hawaii. The Trump related items aren’t the only ones that have been canceled or postponed off her calendar.
Daphne would you mind sharing where? Reddit subgroup? 🙂
Oh no, that was my other fear, besides separation.
I don’t think she’s sick, I don’t think they’re separating, I think she just doesn’t want to co-sign this BS. Of course, white people expect her to be a “good girl” and just look the other way and show up and out for trash. NOPE, we are done here. Thank you for your micro aggressive comments . Did it make you feel better?
@Daphne. You and everyone else need to stop with your theories. It obviously escapes you that Michelle Obama, who graciously served as first lady and has continued to live her life with conviction, might just not want to engage in any matters political. Barak and Bill Clinton are continuing the tradition of former presidents attending an inauguration. Trump and Melania didn’t have the courage to participate in Biden’s inauguration and I don’t remember there being “significant chatter” surrounding their absence. Please confine your bait trap nonsense to whatever group chat you belong to.
I have no idea what anyone is talking about. All I know on January 20th in the US. It is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Nothing else, is going on. NOTHING!!! /s
I will spend the day reflecting and celebrating the life of MLK. I can imagine Michelle doing the same.
This is the attitude I’m going to take with me, thank you.
I think there’s also is a football game and one of the coaches is a black man (for the first time) so that might be good.
Honestly, I wish they all could skip it. That would be a hell of a statement in itself. But Joe is going so Kamala has to go in support and the rest don’t want to desert them in their hour of need. The good news is that MVP has not invited that pig JD Vance to a tour of the vp’s residence. Unfortunately, our garbage media is acting like this is some offense on her part, choosing to forget that the night before election day, he called her “trash”. Not to mention, Vance was the knowing source of the lie that Black migrants were eating pets in his home state. Then he doubled down and wouldn’t retract it even when their lives were endangered by bomb threats. MVP has boundaries and nothing in the constitution requires her to be hospitable to an evil d*ck.
deuxmoi is saying that she received intel that michelle and barack are over in her stories yesterday,
Don’t they say the same thing about Harry and Meghan?
People have just decided that this is true when there’s no evidence that it is. There’s a people article out that Michelle’s people confirmed that she’s trying to protect her peace and y’all have decided the thing she actually said is made up.
Deuxmoi is hardly a paragon of truth.
Way too man W women on this thread hoping for a divorce. I see you.
Girl!!!! “Oh but why won’t she do the dance the way we expect her to??? She owes it to us?? ” She’s owes you, us NOTHING! She did her job with dignity, grace and gritted teeth. The micro aggressive comments are out in force today.
I don’t know why and I hope I am wrong, but this screams either “health issue” or “separation” to me. BO seemed different at the funeral, a little tense, yes he was laughing and speaking with the orange clown but still….something seemed off in his demeanor, he was not his usual BO charismatic light natured self, he appeared a little guarded, a little pre occupied.
Do you know him? You don’t? Then, shhhh.
Girl, shut up. You sound like a deranger.
It was a FUNERAL. If anything the laughing at Felon 47 (great name!) was off, not having a serious demeanor.
Well, he was at a funeral of a kind and generous human, and a fascist who’s threatened his family is about to have unchecked power *and* he had to distract said fascist from doing anything to Harris in front of them. The end of the American experiment because people hated that a black man was good at being president is a lot.
I will be spending part of Monday calling the offices of as many congressional members as I can to complain of Speaker Johnson’s flagrant violation of 4 USC 7 m, a federal statute he and they are sworn to uphold, his disrespect for the Constitution and President Carter, and demand his removal from the position of Speaker.
If Lyndon Johnson and Richard Nixon can take the oath of office with flags lowered, so can the Orange Traitor
I hope Michelle enjoys her vacation
LBJ took the oath next to a blood-spattered Jackie. Yeah, I think trump could manage half-staff flags.
The completely unsubstantiated comments and speculation about the Obama’s marriage and Michelle’s health are seriously gross. Some of you should apply for writing positions with the British media. As others have said, the people who are unable to understand why Michelle might not want to sit next to Trump are the reason that he’s going to be sworn in on Monday.
Good for her. I dont blame her for not wanting to be anywhere near that man.
She might be still grieving her mother.
Whatever her reasons for skipping that farce, it’s her choice and I respect it. Why should she go and pretend anything to normalize the rise of a dictator? She’s minding her own business and these degenerates still call her a man.
I doubt separation. If so, they would likely do a last hurrah event and be at the inauguration and the Carter funeral. Hawaii seems like an odd place for treatment for a medical condition. I hope she is just protecting her serenity.
I agreed with you and thought to myself maybe she is flying specialists in (if she is ill) or something. But apparently Hawaii consistently is ranked as one of the top states for healthcare. US News and World Report has it ranked #1 of all 50 states.
I think she can’t be bothered because it’s Trump, she and Barry may be going through a rough spot, she may have something going on with her health or someone else she cares about, etc. I don’t think it’s a “she can’t stomach watching it” alone. That makes her sound more dramatic than she is. I have no doubt she doesn’t want to go, but I do doubt that is the sole reason until a statement is made saying as much. She doesn’t seem like one to not do first wife duties solely for utter hatred and disdain for Trump. If Hilary Clinton of all people can tolerate it, so can Michelle, in my opinion. That is why I think it is more.
Hawaii is an excellent place to obtain medical treatment, particularly for someone concerned about relative privacy. Michelle Obama has had a hellaciously stressful year or so. She knows, more than most, what the 2nd round of a Trump presidency will mean. Especially with all of the ongoing nastiness that she has had to deal with — as a public figure because of her husband’s job — she doesn’t owe anyone her attendance at yet another work function for her husband. She doesn’t owe any of us explanations either.
Whatever is —or isn’t— going on with her, I truly admire Michelle Obama for prioritizing her own well-being.
We have great health care, thank you very much.
Sit on the beach, mai tai in hand, vs. getting on a very long flight to watch a felon & adjudicated rapist (yeah, I’m using that word; guess I’m braver than Disney) lie his face off about upholding the Constitution? Decision made, stay in Hawaii.
Michelle can’t stomach politics. I get it, it’s a nasty filthy business. But out of all the presidents she should have attended Carters funeral.
I fully support her not attending any Trump shit show.
Michelle was not a president, she’s under no obligation to attend.
Instead of why is Michelle not attending the question should be why is Hilary Clinton attending, that man has insulted her every chance he got.
He also physically stalked Hillary Clinton on the debate stage and started “lock her up” to imprison her for nothing. I would fear for my safety if I were her.
A coworker just told me that they are putting up 30 miles of fence around DC. Is it to keep people out OR KEEP PEOPLE IN?
Trump didn’t show up for Biden’s inauguration and he was the outgoing president. Nothing came of it. We all moved on. Good for Michelle.
While campaigning for Kamala she said in an interview that this would be her last public appearance. Guess she meant it.
Her bday is coming up in a couple of days… I’m sure PBO will post (if everything OK with them…I hope it is!)
Some of the comments on this post are maddening. Some of you get so triggered when a BW decides it’s better to protect their peace than put on appearances. 🍊skipped Bidens inauguration so where was the heat for that? It could be as simple as not wanting to normalize this farce. That man has done nothing but be openly disrespectful to her and other BW. BP have to deal with this BS on a daily basis, forced to sit and smile while dealing with racism and problematic people. And for the last time, BW are not your mules so stop asking us to constantly perform for the sake of appearances and so you will be comfortable. And for the person who thinks they can dictate to a grown a$$ woman what she SHOULD do have several seats.
Thank you! People are severely underestimating how done the 92% are. This isn’t just about backing off from politics and marches. We entering a season of “NO” to everything that doesn’t serve or deserve us. Our sucking it up and staying strong era is over.
What people need to understand is the step and fetch days are over. I have seen alot of BW saying they are not going to that women’s March this weekend and how so many women are upset by this.
What is this “92%” number people keep repeating here?
Fancy Pants, 92% of Black women voted for Harris, and as a group we feel betrayed by the rest of our party who didn’t want to vote for a Black and Indian woman so stayed home and let Trump win.
Ah, thank you.
This. A billion times this. Black women have saved this country for centuries without a thank you or a show of respect. We are done. I am tired as are the 92 percent. Michelle Obama has been of service to this country when her husband was a senator and then for 8 years as FLOTUS. She has done her service and I am forever grateful to her for it. I am also grateful to see her draw a line in the sand and tap out.
Meanwhile, Melania can pick and choose what she wants to do and get a round of applause. These comments are telling…
No, I don’t think it’s because the Obamas are separated. They’re not passive aggressive drama queens who would signal that they are separated in a manner like this.
Donald Trump, as Michelle has said, tried for years to make people afraid of her family because they are successful, accomplished people who happen to be Black, F–k him. She’s refusing to normalize a fascist dictator r*pist.
She said that he put her family in danger by repeating that birther lie and she would never forgive him. So this is what that looks like, deal with it.
@MsIam – exactly, thank you. I would do exactly the same thing if that man put my family in danger. I reiterate, F–ck him.
For Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama, attending the inauguration is mandatory, as they each spent eight years of their lives in service to the US. I’m sure they will be there to respect the office of the President. Their spouses, however, should be given a total pass on it. If they want to go, have at it. If not, it shouldn’t matter.
How is it “mandatory” for Clinton, Bush and Obama but Trump had no issues not attending Biden’s? What would happen if they didn’t show up? I’m so sick of the Democrats always “doing the right thing”. That time is over. We are past that. None of them should attend to make it clear to this country and the world how serious this is and how dangerous Trump and his oligarchs are.
Louisa – I agree. Who is it that Democrats think they are setting a good example for? Trump isn’t going to change for the better. Republicans are not going to change for the better.
Just my opinion, here, Louisa — Michelle Obama herself said “when they go low, we go higher.” To me, it’s mandatory because they are classy men, where Trump is anything but.
@Honey you ignored her when she said FT at the DNC and doing her campaign stops. She flat out said she wasn’t doing it anymore (going higher). That man put her, her husband, and kids in danger, and keeps doing so to this day.
Good for her.
Normalizing Trump in any way is a mistake, akin to appeasement.
Whatever her reason is, she deserves to prioritize that before anything involved with that racist felon.
As an outsider looking in on what’s happening in the US, I’m shocked any former presidents are attending following Jack Smith’s report. It’s an obvious farce and it’s unsettling that everyone is playing along.
Also, Michelle Obama owes nobody anything. Donald Trump’s political career began with his racist birther conspiracy about her husband.
Absolutely don’t blame Michelle Obama from not attending. No reason she should go after the way the orange one has treated her and her family. I only wish Barrack had also declined to go.
I assumed she declined because she can =) Loving it!!
I read some of the comments and, of course, hope that’s not the case. I hope they had a big fight about it and things will be tense for a while. My husband and I have this fight every couple of years when his racist extended family are visiting in our area. We live in near the beach & Disneyland so our house is a logical place to stay – except I’m not dead yet. They can stay here over my dead body.
They’re wealthy and God made hotels.
A friend did something similar with her MAGA Chicago relatives. We’re in Hawaii & the relatives contacted her about visiting; she sent them links to hotels & AirBnBs, etc. She also lives in a 450 square foot apartment, so there’s that. 😉. She’s someone who’d deliberately stay in something that small just so that there’d be no room for MAGAs.
She’s correct. I’m shocked her decline would even be questioned.
Melania probably doesn’t even want to be there. Why would Michelle?
A lot of y’all have no idea how angry black women are right now. They are the base of the Democratic party despite what the podbros think and say. They have showed up and done the work for YEARS and got slapped in the face repeatedly by both their own party and by America.
They are DONE and I mean DONE! No protests, no marches, no money. Nothing. Go find someone else to help you.
Michelle Obama owes this country nothing and speculation over her health and/or state of her marriage is just so disgusting and disrespectful but not surprising.
Shame on you.
The white lefty bros insist they are the base of the Democratic party and most of them aren’t even Democrats! Yes, the base is Black women and I’m glad they’re declaring, “We’ve done enough and taken too much abuse.” Let the chaos agents do the work and see how long that lasts. 😆
Yes @BRASSY REBEL!
Beware of extreme leftist, Bernie Bros and Rachel Maddow. Some white feminists too.
This!!! NONE Of THEM should attend that farce.
I don’t blame any Black woman, least of all Mrs. Obama, for peacing out.
I’m a white woman, and I don’t blame Black women for being angry. I’m pissed at WW, too.
Over and over and over again, we’ve depended on Black women to save us from our foolishness. We made this mess. It’s our mess to clean up.
I don’t blame her one bit. She’s not an elected official. And Trump is a treasonous joke who shouldn’t even be allowed in the White House as a visitor. Just because half the country can’t understand this, doesn’t mean everyone has to go along. And I’m sure Michelle Obama has the full support of HER husband in this.
I don’t know about y’all…but as a Black Woman…what we feel about Trump et al…goes WAY BEYOND dislike & disrespect…it’s about…pure…unadulterated…soul 💀 rage…🤬
And grief…😪💔…
I share the rage and grief — for me, made even more painful because I had such hope.
America had a choice — and they made it.
Where does that choice leave me? I lived in NYC — at a time when Trump restricted people who look like me from living in his rental properties. Time and time again, people like Trump and Vance and Musk have made it quite clear that I’m not really human to them. My education, my accomplishments, my values … none of that matters at all. What matters to them is using people like me as distractions while they loot the resources of our country.
I’m also terrified right now. MAGA’s first thought, confronted with the hellish destructions of the California fires , is to blame “DEI” — to scapegoat anyone and everyone that they deem “other” than themselves. That means me. That means people that I love. I no longer have the emotional energy for the traditional games of politeness that exploit my humanity while the MAGAs exploit the rest of us. I’m in mourning for the ideals of our country, and for the sparks in my soul that dared to hope and dream again.
PREACH!!!!!!
Grief is a good word. I absolutely hoped and thought that Kamala Harris would be our next prez. For me, her and Walz were such a dream ticket. I loved them. Truly. I’m not over it. Trump/Vance and the fact that our country voted for them…no words. But that feeling of grief and mourning is real. On a side note, @girlninja, was such an awesome vibe and they worked so hard. I’ve been touch and go on the political articles but I hope if she’s reading she knows she was appreciated.
I don’t understand why everyone else is going. They said all these terrible things about Trump during the election campaign. Do they no longer believe those things? What is the upside to attending?
This the energy I’ve been on since Nov. 6th. I have marched. Protested. Donated. Pounded the pavement. Knocked on doors. Registered voters. Robocalled. Written letters after letters. Lobbied. Showed up on Capitol Hill. I’ve done these things for 32 years. My first campaign was in 1992, bill Clinton at 6 years old. My momma had me out there and I’ve had my kids out there with me. I. Am. Done.
They can have my vote because I don’t believe in abstaining. Nothing else.
Black women said we were done. With our whole chests. We meant it.
You…me….SAME! Been fighting the political battles since Clinton too! Since the ONLY Democrat who can be POTUS must have male equipment…then that POTUS candidate will get my vote…but will NO LONGER get my money…interest or time….
I save THAT for down ballot candidates nationwide…howeva even with THAT…to quote the GREAT B.B. King….
“The Thrill Is Gone” 😕
Honestly, I was done with the party when they turned on Biden. Since the summer I only donated to state races or only Dems who haven’t yet held national office. That’s probably my policy going forward unless the national party makes some changes.
@Tuesday, same here, but I have been doing it since 1986; my mom was the secretary of the DNC in my state. I don’t blame her because all we see are people bending and kissing up to him. I am done! I am not marching, NOTHING!
I also find it ridiculous that all the media and executives are the knee to this before! I go out and look at Goods Unite Us (app) before supporting a company that donated to his campaign.
Thank you. The level of done I am is so done. They turned on Biden and acted brand new about how the America they keep talking about really is. We all knew (Black women) what was coming. I’ve been grieving before November 6.
I don’t think she’s staying home (or in Hawai’i) because of a marital separation — I feel like *if* the Obamas ever split, they would take great care in how they announced it and would issue a short, direct press release. This is not that. I *hope* it’s not because she’s ill in any way. I believe she just said, NOPE and that’s that. That’s my mood for the next 4 years for sure.
I am so over this rapist, this treasonous insurrectionist, this perpetual liar, this racist POS. If the reason Michelle is sitting this out is that she broke a nail I’m all good. Michelle already gave more than anyone should ever have to. I wish all the electronics in DC could get jammed on inauguration day so we’d have to old school it without televising.
Vive la resistance. For those of us too exhausted, vive la “quiet quitting” and “I’m done with this guy.”
The Bushes & the Clintons have grandchildren and Felon47 is famously vindictive. B. Obama can charm anyone, even that Felon.
Feverishly hoping not seeing any post about The Jan. 20th Event here.
Since they are making such a big deal about her not coming to President Carter’s service every camera would be directed to her every move, every turn of the head. I don’t blame her for not putting herself in this position. President Obama has to attend. Also when they had to meet the trumps at the door of the White House he walked right past his wife and her because he felt he owned the place. Thank you for standing up fir yourself Michelle
I love her and it tracks that she the only one out of the bunch with a normal person’s reaction instead of a politician’s reaction. Politicians should find that normal person more often that’s hiding somewhere deep within them.
Good for her. Remember, the nasty MAGAts claim that Barack was born in Kenya and that Michelle’s real name is Michael.
None of them should go. It isn’t necessary and they all loathe him. He’s going to take the (fake) oath of office and become president with or without their presence so their being there adds nothing except normalizing putting a nazi into the office of the president.
Good for Forever First Lady Michelle Obama for recognizing this and taking a stand against that man and his toadies.
Michelle is us.
PS I do hate the negative, weakiening influence Trump has had on the institution itself.
PPS I don’t care if someone is a never-Trumper. If they are still in the Republican party, they can go to hell.
MO’s exit from the public sphere has left a gaping hole in our national discourse, and we all lose without her. That said, she owes no one any of her time or any explanation. Why would she honor the Fat Orange Fascist (Sieg Heil to the Chief) with her presence?
The thought that Barack, the Clintons, the Bidens and the Bushes will show up is simply horrifying.
For those of us who miss her, I leave you with some of my favorite MO quotes from the 2024 convention:
“We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth.”
“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us.”
“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those black jobs? It’s the same old con. Doubling down on ugly misogynistic racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better.”
Thank you Michelle.
Thank you for these Michelle Obama quotes @Gabby. I’ve been giving thought to how I’d like to spend next Monday. I’d like to do something that honors the ideals of Dr King, while building strengths and resources for the coming storms. You’ve given me a great idea! I’ll listen to some of Michelle Obama’s recent speeches, and connect in multiple ways with the people in my inner circle.
The weather forecast for Monday looks to be bitterly cold — a lot like the incoming administration.
I think she’s livid. I think she, like a lot of black American women, know exactly what’s coming and how badly they’re going to be affected more than most. Good for her for refusing to validate it, though I do wonder if this has created a wedge with her husband. Not hard to see how the last decade since his presidency could have.
Very well put! Hard agree!!!
The presidents have to oversee the peaceful transition of power- something Trump did not do for Biden, because with Trump there was no peaceful transition of power. Spouses accompanying is just tradition. Michelle is not an elected official and wasn’t president. I think she just has no more f’s to give. She has the guts to take the criticism she’s going to get. I think she would prefer to fell Trump with an efficient left hook, and she is perfectly capable of doing that I’m sure.
Even ignoring all the abuse M. Obama recieved, which by itself is unforgivable. None of them should be going. Looking in from another country, I find the whole thing disturbing. No-one should be normalising a totalitarian / kleptocratic take over of America. What is up with everyone else just going along as if any of this is OK?
She has no reason to attend that s*** show. He’s never shown any respect for her or her family, f*** him, his family, and his sycophants.