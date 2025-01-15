“Timothee Chalamet is waging such a smart & fun Oscar campaign” links
  • January 15, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Timothee Chalamet really is waging a smart Oscar campaign for A Complete Unknown. It might even work, you never know. [LaineyGossip]
Monica Barbaro wore Schiaparelli to the London ACU premiere. [RCFA]
Americans are getting into Rednote and finding new Chinese friends. It’s actually pretty cool? Like, a true cultural exchange. [Just Jared]
It’s so funny that the Village People will play Donald Trump’s inauguration. [Socialite Life]
Neil Gaiman made a statement. [Pajiba]
Oh, I love a lot of these Reem Acra fabrics! [Go Fug Yourself]
Pamela Anderson called The Last Showgirl “the best payback.” [OMG Blog]
You have to buy something if you want to hang out at Starbucks. [Seriously OMG]
Pete Hegseth’s pod-bro days are coming back to haunt him. [Jezebel]
What’s going on with Today’s Sheinelle Jones? [Hollywood Life]
Recap of Severance Season 1, ahead of Season 2 this week. [Buzzfeed]

19 Responses to ““Timothee Chalamet is waging such a smart & fun Oscar campaign” links”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    January 15, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    I approve of Timothy’s Oscar campaign 😍

    Regarding Neil Gaiman 😱…if there IS a hell….he will be there…I am so glad that Tori Amos didn’t join the LONG AND GROWING list of celebrities who have 💔 my heart defending other celebrities who are their friends horrific acts

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      January 15, 2025 at 1:02 pm

      He is absolutely a sadistic monster. His wife also probably helped him groom and pick out his victims.

      Reply
    • Nanea says:
      January 15, 2025 at 1:34 pm

      NG should absolutely be in several circles of hell at the same time — and should have been canceled long ago for his involvement with $cientology, before all the disgusting stuff about (sexual) violence and his mental tormenting of dependents came out.

      Reply
    • MrsBanjo says:
      January 15, 2025 at 1:59 pm

      Yes to all of this, Lala. I’m so so relieved Tori didn’t join that chorus.

      Reply
    • Emcee3 says:
      January 15, 2025 at 3:08 pm

      Today’s LA Times headline: ‘I don’t accept there was any abuse’
      .
      I truly wish NG could wake up in a Tom of Finland** graphic novel – where women are absent – leaving him to navigate his placement in that social pecking order of dark lords.
      ,
      [**Mild NSFW btw]

      Reply
    • Mandragora says:
      January 15, 2025 at 8:10 pm

      Seeing the Neil Gaiman story unravel over the past few months has hurt my heart – he was one of the authors I loved deeply in my late teens and early 20s. I always thought he had a conscience and a will to be a good person who needed to write out some of the darkness inside him. The Amanda Palmer relationship and how public they were about being in an open marriage etc did make me side-eye him, and I did a bit of ‘eh, never meet your heroes’ and stopped being such a fan girl. I guess I grew up too. But still, knowing at absolute best he’s a gross sex pest with a penchant for pushing the boundaries of vulnerable women often younger than his daughters, and at worst he’s a serial rapist… just ugh. If you know the Sandman at all, knowing the guy who wrote so poignantly about how vulnerable and abused and messed up Calliope was as in-house muse/rape victim and the fate of the writer who did that to her… was that writer all along. For decades. Man.

      I don’t quite know how to say this coherently but any time a dude writes or performs about the darkness of men towards women and positions himself as knowing better or being more evolved these days – following what’s come out about guys like Louis CK, Gaiman and the ongoing Baldoni legal mess, from here on out I am automatically giving them a massive side-eye.

      Swear to god though, if something comes out posthumously about his collaborator Terry Pratchett in this vein, I’m going into a dark room and going to cry my eyes out for about a week… can there just be one dude I admire who turns out to be ok? I’m starting to think my own dad is the only decent man on the planet.

      Reply
      • FlamingHotCheetos2021 says:
        January 15, 2025 at 8:43 pm

        Well, Sir Terry will have been dead for ten years this March, and I feel like if there WAS something awful about him it would have come out before the tenth anniversary of his death?

  2. Constance says:
    January 15, 2025 at 1:00 pm

    I saw some names of “celebs” taking part in the Trump show next week and not an impressive list I must say…Amber Rose was the only name I recognized lol. Also the Village People are allegedly not playing the main event but some other smaller things from what I read. What a joke…and kind of a slap to their historic fan base. Carrie Underwood is no surprise, she always had the Fox News look to me…ugh the whole thing makes me sick, I can’t type anymore l..

    Reply
    • NJGR says:
      January 15, 2025 at 1:30 pm

      Are these even the original Village People? I’m pretty sure three of the original performers died in the 80s-90s.

      Reply
      • BlueNailsBetty says:
        January 15, 2025 at 2:27 pm

        Re Village People:

        There is only one original left in the band. Of the others one has passed away and the others are alive but not affiliated with the group that will be performing for the orange nazi.

    • Jais says:
      January 15, 2025 at 2:34 pm

      Years ago, there was a grand opening wknd of a boutique hotel in asbury park, New Jersey, near the beach. Randomly I met one of the original village people on the rooftop. I can’t remember which one. Also randomly saw Chris Christie in the lobby that same wknd. Go figure.

      Reply
  3. Normades says:
    January 15, 2025 at 1:09 pm

    I don »’t think this is Timmy’s year but he is playing it so well and will continue being one of the most Alist actors in Hwood. I think he’ll pan out like DiCaprio and will win mid life after many many nominations.

    Reply
  4. heather p says:
    January 15, 2025 at 1:28 pm

    The Reem Acra collection is STUNNNN-ING! I really hope we see some of those on the carpets.

    Reply
  5. Maddy says:
    January 15, 2025 at 3:04 pm

    Smart & fun? It’s giving tryhard stuntqueen…

    Reply
  6. eos says:
    January 15, 2025 at 3:08 pm

    I’ve been to two Bob Dylan concerts in a span of 10 years. Both times, he never faced but stood either with his left side or his back to the audience. Unlikely I’d watch a movie about him.

    Reply
    • holly says:
      January 15, 2025 at 3:51 pm

      My partner walked out of the last Bob Dylan concert he attended and sat in the lobby, reading a book till it was over, waiting to rejoin his friends. Said it was the worst live music experience, by far.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      January 15, 2025 at 7:49 pm

      Wow. Back to the audience? I’d get up and leave, too.

      Reply

