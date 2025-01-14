Princess Kate: ‘Everyone said to me please keep a positive mindset’

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales’s surprise visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital today. I’ll give Kate some credit here – the post-Christmas/birthday conversation about her was that she would only show up for a handful of events this year, and this is what happens when you set the bar in hell – people are pleasantly surprised when they unexpectedly see her out and about, looking normal and put-together. Obviously, that’s not the line being used by the British media. To them, Kate’s event was the most special, impactful and meaningful thing to ever happen. Finally, at long last, they can say that Kate received treatment at this hospital for months and no one knew and no one reported it before now.
The Princess of Wales has revealed her chemotherapy struggles and the invaluable advice that helped her through ‘tough’ times. She made a deeply emotional visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London this morning, where it can now be revealed she has been undergoing her own cancer treatment. On her first major solo engagement in more than a year, Catherine, 43, met with patients to show her support and personally thank staff for their ‘exceptional care, support and compassion’ over the past 12 months.
‘It’s really tough,’ she empathised with one patient who was having chemotherapy. ‘It’s such a shock. Everyone said to me please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference,’ she said, adding that ‘When I came in everyone said make sure you have all your warm things [clothes] on’ because of the side effects.’
The Princess asked patient’s details of their treatment, trials, wellbeing, and asked after their families. ‘Oh my goodness,’ she exclaimed on occasion, hearing difficult accounts of long treatment, and shook her head sympathetically. Of the importance of looking after oneself during and after treatment, she said: ‘I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight.’
When one woman’s machinery started beeping during their conversation, signalling treatment was needed, she said: ‘I recognise that beep!’ Hearing about one man’s diagnosis, the Princess said: ‘The body is amazing at telling us ‘you need to take time out’.’
Ruth Bosworth, whose husband Richard was having treatment, told the Princess she had ‘managed the children [George, Charlotte and Louis] so well’, making her smile warmly. ‘Oh, that’s kind,’ she replied. A number of the patients opened the conversation by asking how the Princess was feeling. She replied that she was doing well, but recalled the cycle of treatment saying ‘sometimes you feel relatively well, and then you have another one. Sometimes from the outside we all think you’ve finished treatment and you go back to things. But it’s hard to get back to normal,’ she said.
[From The Daily Mail]
I have a lot of thoughts about this but I’m not going to share them. All I’ll say is that it’s perfectly possible that Kate is being 100% authentic here. But it also feels like she’s going out of her way to “prove” that her medical situation was just as she described last year. Still, as I said, it’s nice to see Kate out and about… the day before Meghan’s Netflix show was originally supposed to be released. And just days after Meghan and Harry were seen volunteering in California.
One more thing – this visit wasn’t just for Kate to thank hospital staff and talk to patients. She and William are now the royal patrons of Royal Marsden Hospital. Princess Diana was previously patron of the hospital, so of course the Mail has a piece about how Kate is emulating her mother-in-law.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 14: Catherine, Princess of Wales hugs Rebecca Mendelhson during a visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 14, 2025 in London, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales have today become Joint Patrons of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust following a visit by Her Royal Highness to the hospital’s Chelsea site. The Princess’ own personal cancer journey saw her receive treatment from The Royal Marsden. The Royal Marsden opened its doors in 1851 as the world’s first hospital dedicated to cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education.,Image: 953488961, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon/Avalon
I have lots of thoughts too having gone through chemo as I know a few have on this site. My opinion isn’t changing on this at all. I hope that the people she visited got something out of it.
Susan Collins I know exactly what your opinion is on this and it’s the same as mine. I am not buying what they are selling.
Wills has been involved with Royal Marsden since 2007. They’ve just added Kate.
Good she’s feeling better and up and about. When I see articles like this though, really makes me confused when royalists and their kind claim this is to spread awareness. The entire article is about Kate’s experience alone. And even when it mentions other people… it’s a segway to Kate’s reply and Kate’s thoughts and Kate’s experience. It’s not just this article. It’s actually every article and very engagement. No one else’s experience is centred, ever. It’s always about the royals reaction to them, the royals anecdotes, the royals feelings. And then a royal reporter goes up to someone and asks so what was it like to have the prince and princess speak to you? And they’re supposed to say how lucky and blessed they are by their presence. It’s a very strange definition of public service.
🎯
This story was so poorly handled that we had people swear up and down she was being treated in Houston.
Again, Charles set the standard she should have followed and none of this would have been necessary.
Remember the Alamo. The Houston comments were a crazy day and I think it was literally the day before Kate announced her diagnosis… from a bench in the uk.
Yeah,the Charles blueprint would have been much better, because she seems confused by her own story. Now she is saying she is in remission. Is that the same as cancer free? Which she had also said before.
She originally said she was diagnosed with “pre-cancerous” something. The press were the ones who said it was full blown cancer. Now she’s saying she either cancer free or in remission. Is that even possible? I’m genuinely curious as I’ve never had cancer and do not know if that’s a thing.
SO poorly handled.
Is this visit along the right lines? Yes. But it feels a little….too little too late, I dont know. And it was SO clearly designed to coincide with Meghan’s show that it just makes her seem desperate and attention-seeking.
KP handled this badly from the get-go and they’re still handling it badly. We’ve heard cancer had been present, we heard she had good days and bad days (good days falling on Trooping and Wimbledon but I digress), we’ve heard it was pre cancerous cells, we heard she’s cancer-free, and now she’s in remission.
Whoever is in charge of their comms has done a horrible job over the last year, and my guess is that’s directly from W&K.
The timing with the original release date for Meghan’s show is not a coincidence. We already had the cancer free video. But on top of this hospital visit she makes sure to post that’s she’s in remission, which is getting headlines. But also contradicts the cancer free video. KP flooded the airwaves with this to drown out publicity regarding Meghan’s show.
The funny thing is that if this visit was the “big gun” KP has been keeping back, just waiting to try and step all over Meghan’s show debut, well, now that the show has been delayed, they kind of shot their wad, right? The story kind of fizzled – without the direct comparison/ competition with Meghan in the British media that fuels clicks, and the attention of the American media understandably elsewhere, it really seems like a miscalculation from KP. And now, they won’t have this card to play during Invictus or when the series does eventually come out. Poor Katy is going to have to start upping the ante, recruiting some adorable children and puppies for her next visit.
If, God forbid, H&M had a serious illness, I’m certain the British media would go to any length to publicize where they were being treated, and for what. … Somehow, we’re just learning now that Kate was treated at the Royal Marsden. And we still don’t know what cancer she supposedly had.
And, again, where are the masks?? It’s respiratory infection season and these patients are seriously immunocompromised.
One more thing: I despise the whole stay-positive message to people with serious illnesses. And the battle language. Be a warrior! Stay positive! You’re facing a life-altering disease, but buck up! Ugh. It places the onus for recovery on someone who’s already overwhelmed.
🎯
Quite contrary: having been through cancer it is what all doctors that I saw said. To stay positive and they were right. I stayed positive and things went smoothly for the most part. There were a few glitches but overall a positive experience. If you go into it being negative it will be a long and miserable process. Yes you are inundated with all sorts of thoughts and tests and things you must go through and being positive helps.
I’m so glad it helped you, Susan!! Truly!
It did not help my sister. She was overwhelmed by an illness that threatened her future with her kids and grandkids and telling her to stay positive only made her feel like a failure for being sad. She didn’t surrender to her illness — her body told her when it was time to let go.
She was a kickass warrior for the students she taught. She was a badass warrior for her loved ones. But she didn’t want to be called a warrior for facing cancer. To her, it was an illness that needed to be treated, not a battle whose outcome depended on her fighting spirit.
I’m sorry your sister passed. I’m sure she fought as hard as she could to stay with her family.
Thank you Susan. It was brutal.
@QuiteContrary: That’s my thought, too! I see these pictures and my brain goes MASK MASK MASK.
I bet the people who cared/care for Kate and Charles wear masks. It would be SO impactful for Kate to show up to a visit like this in a mask and be like: “Oh, I’m masking because no one here needs me to be making them sick—not the patients, not the caretakers! I really think it’s the right thing to do.”
But NOPE.
So someone had finally read the comments saying she should do something connected to highlighting health care.
They are always so late to respond to anything. Bare minimum.
The thing is, we have all been mystified as to why she didn’t at least thank her care team for what, 8 months? It’s not some huge, outlandish, outside the box idea – it’s the no-brainerist of no-brainerist. It should be comms 101 to say thank you. The fact that she had not done this yet leads me to three possible options, but frankly none of them are satisfactory:
1. The KP comms team is just criminally stupid.
2. The KP comms team wanted to have her thank her team months ago, but were ignored/ overruled by someone.
3. Or, everyone at KP wanted to thank her team and do a visit, but they held off for… strategic reasons.
It seems unbelievable that an even quasi-competent comms team would let this happen, especially given that they have been so starved for good content in 2024.
Or, maybe she’s flat out been without a comms team for the better part of the last year. She still doesn’t have a private secretary, right? She hasn’t really done anything ‘work’ wise this past year, while the few bits of info we did get we got from KP; meaning, not her, specifically, but William’s mouthpieces.
Both of my grandmother’s died of cancer.
My Mother died of cancer.
My Aunt died of cancer.
I was there, I what my saw what they went through, being told to drink lots of water and get plenty of sunlight is…
It’s not a bloody vacation!
Too much sun is bad. Especially on fair skin. I hope she used sunscreen.
I seem to recall that a lot of cancer-treatment drugs make the patient sensitive to light, so being in this sun is actually contraindicated.
Although, I must say, when I read that bit I thought, OK, Kate, where’d ya go? Mustique? Maldives? Ibiza?
Hmm. I think I really like that turtleneck dress actually. It looks like the people there enjoyed the visit. Sounds like the rota are thrilled to be writing stories about her appearance. For me, I can’t get over it being scheduled the day before Meghan’s debut. A jealous competitive spirit truly drives some people.
Kate did not “manage” the children all by herself, she had her parents and she has household help. And William was around.
I found the comment insulting, don’t know how Kate took it. But really, a stranger telling you you ‘handle your kids well’? How condescending! What’s it to ya, anyway? (would be what I’d be thinking)
I guess everybody’s experience is different but sunlight is the last thing some cancer patient want. Plus how is she talking to cancer patients without disclosing the type of cancer she has? Anyway, this visit was long overdue. Better late than never
‘I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight.’
Well I hope she also told people that they should make sure they’re fully protected from the sun, i.e wear a hat, loose fitting clothes (natural fibres), sunglasses, sunscreen and long sleeves. Also not to go out when the sun is at it’s highest or at the very least stay in the shade – better still stay indoors. BECAUSE, that’s what they told my Mum when she was undergoing Chemo. If Kate didn’t say all of this, then it’s totally irresponsible to let this go to print.
I’m bliddy fuming! Yes, it’s good that she’s thanking everyone and showing support but, that advice could cause serious complications. My Mum had breast cancer at around the same time as Kylie Minnogue and took great support/comfort when Kylie was photographed with her hair cropped. It was only a little thing to the likes of me but, Kylie showing the world it’s ok to loose your hair really helped my mum. Kate doesn’t seem to realise that there are 1000s of people all over the country who will be listening to her advice and (IMHO) she’s let them down if she’s not going to give them accurate information. Stupid woman.
PS: Apologies I should have typed “lose” not “loose” but, I’m so angry at that terrible advice I’m shaking. :blush:
I totally get it! Do not fret yourself! And you’re are 1000% right! Maybe she went through something, but dang, I’m willing to bet she flew off to the Caribbean or somewhere to get herself some sun.
Thanks @BeanieBean. I didn’t realise how triggering that statement was. When I think how encouraged my Mum was over a pop star going through the same thing as her it’s disappointing how little our FQ has done to support others with cancer.
I accept that Kate (or anyone for that matter) wouldn’t want people to see her without hair but, once she was feeling better she could have made a point of telling people about the importance of mammograms,smear tests, bowel tests etc. The earlier the cells are seen/caught the better chance the doctors have of stopping the evil cells killing people.
I was told to keep covered in the sun especially when I lost every hair on my body lol. I drank lots of water so that when you go in every time they take blood before the treatment and drinking water helps when they draw it from you. I couldn’t have any alcohol or use the same bathroom as my husband. Good thing we had a few bathrooms I don’t know what others would do if you didn’t. I also had to wear ice gloves and sox to help prevent (for the life of me I can’t remember the name) tingling and numbness. They had lovely heated recliners and heated blankets to help keep the rest of you warm. They also gave me snacks and drinks.
That would be some sort of peripheral neuropathy. Which I have genetically & for which extreme cold makes my feet & hands inoperable. The human body is fascinating!
The Duchess of York got it right, she talked openly about what was happening and it helped other people.
Well the headlines are different
No comparison that Catherine is going the right route by visiting Cancer patients while Meghan is just profiting for herself
I’ll keep my other thoughts
But this was to show up Meghans debut
Funny timing that this is what you want to do now when you could’ve done it before
Looks like if you can do this in person you can easily zoom your other charities without leaving the house
So the gradual return can be easier for everyone
Good move, Kate. Let’s see you do it again.
Agreed @Eurydice and donate to a cancer research charity and also Liz Hatton’s Just Giving Page because her mother wants to raise 100 thousand towards cancer research onto the very rare cancer that killed her 17 year old. Currently she needs 40 thousand to meet that target: Kate and William could make that happen.
And the NBC breaking news is ‘ U.K.’s Princess Kate announces she is in remission from cancer’. I thought that was months old news. I am baffled by all this. The whole saga has just been riddled with inconsistencies. And did this very rich person take any gifts for the staff or patients at the hospital that treated her for…whatever they treated her for?
I am confused also.. nothing about whatever illness or treatment she has received has been transparent or logical.. all this slight of hand when using her cancer diagnosis as a pr prop just makes me roll my eyes. Then the fact that she didn’t even bring flowers for the staff, or maybe a catered lunch for them while using them for a photo op is truly bad manners imo.. oh and I hope the taxpayers didn’t have to pay much for that fugly coat🥴.. that is probably the ugliest one I’ve ever seen her wear.
Amazing to me that she was treated all this time at a local venue and not one word leaked. Staff, other patients, pharmacy, press who were aware of her arriving and leaving with her security, it does make me wonder if she had special staff assigned and came in very early or very late by service entrances. She also could have been treated at home by privately assigned chemo staff from the hospital.
It’s doubtful she had to go to the hospital. They would have brought the treatment to her. The wording is vague enough that the hospital likely provided treatment but she didn’t need to mingle with the peasants. The queen had machines at BP and Windsor castle to cover a lot of medical issues.
Yeah I agree. I don’t think she sat in that infusion room every week amongst the plebs. They brought it to her, no doubt. If she got weekly infusions. I’m so confused anymore.
I understand what you mean and I don’t normally do this. The reason I did it this time is because the Sussexes are in danger from the fires and these disgusting newspapers themselves then support such comments. This is additionally life threatening. Dear friends in the UK who know about such things consider many of these comment sites to be illegitimate and not covered by free speech.
But we already know what DM and its readers are like. For your own mental health, don’t go there and read this stuff. It is always full of hate comments against Meghan and her babies. Nothing changed.
I honestly think the “stay positive” rhetoric has to be dialed down a bit. My mother very clearly at the end of her life, deteriorating rapidly in both mind and body and the doctor and my sister kept minimizing her complaints, telling her she was doing great and to stay positive. It infuriated her. She wanted to say her goodbyes while she was still lucid, and kept getting cut off with “Don’t talk like that! You are going to be ok!” It really upset me and I told them to stop invalidating her feelings like this.
I think a positive mindset is valuable when you are fighting for your life, but when you are at the palliative care stage it is more important to be heard and respected.
Excellent points, and I’m in full agreement.
So am I.
Thank you for saying this Monlette. Thank you.
Good to see her out and about working with the hospital as some people here suggested months ago. This proves that their PR people read CB. However, I find it curious that the visit was scheduled for a day before Meghan’s lifestyle show on Netflix, before she postponed it. This shows that they are still busy competing with Meghan across the pond, being petty, trying to steal her thunder, or rather ride her publicity coattails. I don’t know if it’s the courtiers doing this or the Wales’ PR team, I won’t put it past Will to push Kate out to try and take some of the attention away from Meghan.
That is an exceptionally adorable dog. But then, they’re all good dogs, Bront!
Maybe I’m just old and cynical but when I read “..I really felt like I needed to get the sun. You need loads of water and loads of sunlight.’..” I thought Immediately oh that’s a good excuse to go on holiday then isn’t it, lots of water and sunlight at the beach…
My first reaction was that she was comparing herself to a houseplant. But yeah, definitely a hint that she’s planning another holiday for her health 🙄🙄
That’s exactly where my mind went, too! Where’s she go, you know she went somewhere!
Good! Now the BM can solely focus on their leftovers and leave HM alone. K finally going back to work and cancer free should now have Lots of engagements for her right 😆