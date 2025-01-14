Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson ‘living separately’ & ‘navigating a painful situation’

Last week, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren soft-launched their divorce. I noted, at the time, that I was surprised that we hadn’t gotten more about the much-rumored split of the other Jessica, Jessica Simpson. In the last half of 2024, there were steady rumors about the state of Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s marriage. Money problems and location problems, allegedly – Jessica moved to Nashville and she’s planning to relaunch her music career. Meanwhile, Eric is… not in Nashville, apparently. Well, now People Magazine is calling it. Jessica and Eric’s marriage is over.

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson are taking time apart. The singer and actress, 44, and her former NFL player husband, 45, are separating after 10 years of marriage, Simpson tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” Simpson said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family.”

Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring in November, around the same time Simpson teased her “comeback” to music with a cryptic Instagram post that featured photos of herself in a recording studio.

“Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearthed my singular magic,” she captioned the images. “This comeback is personal. It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

A source told PEOPLE days later that that the “With You” singer and her husband “very much live separate lives.”

Simpson and Johnson married in July 2014 after four years of dating and share three children: daughters Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, 5, and son Ace Knute, 11.

[From People]

I will always respect Eric – and I hope Jessica feels the same way – for supporting her through her sober journey and helping her deal with her drinking problem. I genuinely thought they were happy and settled, but Jessica has also been going through some things separate from her marriage. She’s in debt because of her clothing line (she and her mom bought back the rights to the full line) and she’s trying to relaunch her music career. It would not surprise me if Jessica is the one who decided she was done with the marriage.

Jessica posted this photo from Nashville late last year – she’s really given herself an extreme makeover.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Instagram.

  1. Harla says:
    January 14, 2025 at 7:42 am

    I always thought that her clothing line was super successful, what happened?

    • Seraphina says:
      January 14, 2025 at 7:56 am

      Yes I too was under that impression and thought all was well. I barely recognize her. I hope what ever she is going through is short lived and she finds happiness.
      That said, I never thought she was musically talented. She had a head for business and how to use her image for it. Maybe it can happen again.
      Lastly, the kids are who I hope are the main priority. Divorce is difficult.

      • DaveW says:
        January 14, 2025 at 9:50 am

        From what I remember her mother was the real driver and brains behind the clothing and shoe line. Her lines weren’t my taste but when I saw the shoes in Nordstrom figured they must be good quality and I know they sold well. Costco carries a bunch of her stuff now; still not my taste but quality seems ok.

        I realize singing is probably what she’s most passionate about but don’t see this as being some sort of big comeback for her, unless she’s maybe going the Christian music route.

    • Amy Bee says:
      January 14, 2025 at 7:57 am

      I had the same thought.

    • Kateeee says:
      January 14, 2025 at 9:04 am

      Iirc, she sold a majority share at the height of its success, then the new owners tanked the quality. She and her mother pooled assets to buy it out of receivership.

      I have a weird soft spot for her, but her original line was fun and the shoes, excellent.

    • Nicole says:
      January 14, 2025 at 9:46 am

      Her clothing line is straight up not the same. I had a coat and a purse from back in the hey day. Very good quality and materials. That changes when it sold. It really hasn’t come back from that IMO.

  2. nutella toast says:
    January 14, 2025 at 7:49 am

    Addiction is hard – unless you’ve REALLY addressed the root cause, it shows up somewhere else. Maybe you put out the alcohol fire, but the disordered eating or overspending or over exercising will take over if you’re not really healed. He’s always seemed relatively lowkey.

    • ShazBot says:
      January 14, 2025 at 8:23 am

      Yeah, and given everything she’s gone through since childhood, I do wonder whether she dealt with all those past things or just stopped drinking. I hope she’s been getting help.
      Trying to get a music career back – and one where she’s had a makeover to look like how she was supposed to look 25 years ago – is maybe not it. I always thought she should have gone down the adult contemporary route with her voice, less pop.

      I hope the kids are okay through it all!

      • It Really Is You, Not Me says:
        January 14, 2025 at 10:05 am

        A therapist told me years ago that addictive personalities usually have co-morbid addictions (not sure that was the term she used exactly). So if your primary addiction is alcohol, you may also have addictions to shopping g, gambling, EDs, gaming, etc. She said that often those lesser addictions rise to a primary addiction after the primary addiction is addressed.

        Also, I have sympathy for any addict
        It’s HARD to go through life avoiding everything that might tempt you.
        I mean, people have to eat and shop so how do you avoid relapse with those things. It’s easier in some ways to just avoid drugs, alcohol, and gambling.

    • Anonymous says:
      January 14, 2025 at 10:29 am

      Yes. I am married and I am 7 months sober from alcohol. The thing about navigating to a life of sobriety is that you have to change. Something is fueling the addiction so you have to change things like thought patterns, your outlook on life, facing old resentments and working through them, evaluating existing relationships, etc. I’ve been married 10 years, I’m in my 40s, and here I am embarking on an entirely new life, facing things I ran away from for years, just becoming a new and hopefully better person. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me and also it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. My husband and I are working on it but it’s hard.

      Also, re: the comorbid addictions. Yeah. I’ve been overeating and I’ve never done that before in my life. My doctor said she’s not surprised. Things like that can arise when you get sober from a substance. (I’m in a 12 step program and am working on healing but it’s a road to recovery for sure.)

      • DaveW says:
        January 14, 2025 at 11:20 am

        I had bariatric surgery several years ago and the surgeon, nutritionist and psychologist (mandated by insurance) all advised that it was common for people post op to start smoking, develop alcohol or other addiction issues to replace the food addiction if root causes were not addressed.

  3. Courtney says:
    January 14, 2025 at 7:56 am

    This guy has always given me bad vibes. I don’t really buy that he supported her through her addiction so much as didn’t want to bail on his situation married to a celebrity. He seems like the kind who will treat his partner poorly and then blame her for suffering for it. I really believe he’s a major cause of her emotional issues.

    • Josephine says:
      January 14, 2025 at 8:41 am

      I doubt he is the problem. Her dad is awful, her upbringing was not good. She was troubled before the marriage and I think being married to him and having kids grounded her for a bit and allowed her to get sober (if she is — she doesn’t look well). I would not assign blame either way at this point. I think she’s had it rough and needs some mental health support. But I don’t think there is a hint of him being the bad guy (I admit I don’t look at other sites, so maybe I missed it).

    • Pret says:
      January 14, 2025 at 8:59 am

      There is nothing to suggest he isn’t who he says he is. Jessica has an addiction problem and was raised by parents who pushed her into stardom. Her struggles are public knowledge and it’s unfair to blame him because of a ‘vibe’. It’s not a betrayal for a woman to have problems.

    • ThatGirlThere says:
      January 14, 2025 at 9:25 am

      I think he was the right man for her when she needed someone. She decided to get sober so he did too. He seems like a good enough guy. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out and I’m hoping for the best for Jessica and her family.

    • DaveW says:
      January 14, 2025 at 9:56 am

      Worst thing I’ve ever read about him is he was a major pothead before they had kids. He’s also a Wharton grad and I think at one point she had said that while he was lowkey and in the background, his education was helpful with managing/better understanding her business and finances and, at least at the time, the marriage was a true partnership.

      • DeepSigh says:
        January 14, 2025 at 11:25 am

        He dropped out of business school when he met her. A simple google search states that he is not a Wharton grad and did not help with business operations. He did get life coach training and some kind of certification geared toward the holistic.

      • DaveW says:
        January 14, 2025 at 11:32 am

        Ok…well he’s still a Yale grad, got accepted to Wharton and how would you know he wasn’t involved in business operations (was Jessica Simpson’s statement, not mine), unless you are involved in the Simpson family finances? Plenty of spouses, from Mackenzie Bezos to Martha Washington, may not have been listed on the official letterhead or board directory but you’d bet had input and influence over their spouses business decisions.

  4. Chaine says:
    January 14, 2025 at 7:56 am

    She seems to be going through a midlife crisis. Hopefully she gets it all sorted out. I loved her clothing mine when it first launched. Still have a Jessica Simpson coat I bought then and it’s one of my favorites.

    • SarahCS says:
      January 14, 2025 at 8:25 am

      I had a coat from her line that I bought on a trip to the US c.2006 and I LOVED it to the point that I planned to keep it and get it re-made at some point but ended up clearing it out when I needed more space in my flat. I regret that to this day. At least I got to wear it for years before it got too worn.

      • Elaina says:
        January 14, 2025 at 11:53 am

        I find it interesting she says she’s sober from alcohol, but from her book she’s also taking a lot of pills, I don’t think she’s kicked that one yet. Not saying that has anything to do with their marriage falling apart. I have a tank top of hers that fits me perfectly and looks amazing, I hope she gets the clothing line back on track. Also Cash Warren and Eric Johnson graduated Yale the same year, married celebrities named Jessica who started billion dollar companies and separated the same year lol

      • Jazz Hands says:
        January 14, 2025 at 4:05 pm

        @Elaina, that is a lot of coincidences, LOL! They also have three children each – two girls and a boy.

    • Sue says:
      January 14, 2025 at 12:44 pm

      Getting on the Jessica Simpson clothing line appreciation train here. I have two of her beach coverups that I bought years ago – still in great condition, still love them.

  5. JW says:
    January 14, 2025 at 8:15 am

    Being an alcoholic doesn’t make one the forever bad guy. If she remained sober but he cheated on her or used her addiction as a cudgel for emotional abuse, she is not the bad guy. And I’m not saying this as an addict but as a family member who has dealt with addicts. They can be vulnerable too. Overcoming addiction takes strength and purpose, and just because he was there for her in one way doesn’t mean he is a good guy in all ways.

    • DeepSigh says:
      January 14, 2025 at 9:01 am

      This! Of course, we don’t know these people at all but I find it very interesting that the martial problems occurred when Jessica started having money issues. He seemingly was ok with her having addictions as long as he could happily be a house husband and live a certain lifestyle. As far as I know, this man has never had a job. Now, they are conveniently at the 10 year marriage mark and a divorce looms. Team the kids and Team Jessica if we’re choosing sides.

      • Pret says:
        January 14, 2025 at 11:17 am

        Eric Johnson went to Yale and was in the NFL for six years. He and Jessica are in the news but they are real people going through a difficult time. Unless you’re talking about a tv show or young adult fiction, the whole Team Him/ Team Her thing needs to be retired.

      • DaveW says:
        January 14, 2025 at 11:26 am

        @Pret THIS! It takes 2 to make a marriage and, in most cases, 2 for it to breakdown.

        And didn’t he go to Wharton for an MBA too? I also had forgotten he grew up in Needham, MA, which is a very affluent Boston suburb. So while he maybe didn’t have what we envision as celeb type money he has brains and had financial assets going into the marriage.

      • Josephine says:
        January 14, 2025 at 12:12 pm

        Yikes. He was ok with her having an addiction?? Zero evidence of that, and it is horrible to be married to an addict and horrible to be an addict. No doubt they both suffered. Why does there have to be a team? I’m always team kids and hope the parents can be adults and get their crap straightened out.

  6. Liz says:
    January 14, 2025 at 8:21 am

    All her plastic surgery and ozempic use is just sad. She was always a beautiful woman who embraced her curves. Now she’s just like all the other women in LA.

    • nmb says:
      January 14, 2025 at 8:30 am

      Agreed!! I wish she’d find acceptance with who she is and stop injecting her face will fillers. Love Jess so so much, but she is not doing good things to her face!

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      January 14, 2025 at 8:45 am

      I don’t think she ever embraced her curves. She was treated as a commodity and her parents and handlers made her weight loss and gain into a commercial enterprise. I doubt she ever got a chance to appreciate her body in any shape.

      • Kitten says:
        January 14, 2025 at 9:49 am

        Exactly this and she has spoken out at length on this subject.

        How could she possibly embrace her curves when nobody else from the music industry to the public ever have? I still remember how the public was so cruel to her when she debuted those high-wasted jeans in ’09. Then there was the media criticizing her body post-baby. Even if you have a healthy relationship with your body, this kind of harmful scrutiny will wreck your self image.

  7. KatInChicago says:
    January 14, 2025 at 8:33 am

    I still have a cute Jessica Simpson sundress that I love!

    I feel like all her work, personality, image, name had been used to make massive profit for others but not really for her all the way back to reality television. Correct me if I am wrong but she did work really hard from childhood and compassionately, that being taken advantage of would drive anyone to substance abuse. I’m glad she got help and is in recovery.

    • Kitten says:
      January 14, 2025 at 9:54 am

      I’m really looking forward to her Pam Anderson era, when she’s out of f*cks to give and doesn’t feel the need for plastic surgery, loads of makeup and dieting herself into oblivion.

      Jess still doesn’t seem at peace with herself and her life, which is something she wholly deserves. I know my forties have been a really formative time in terms of self-acceptance and centeredness. I hope she comes around to that because it’s a very freeing feeling.

  8. ScoobyDoobious says:
    January 14, 2025 at 10:20 am

    I have a soft spot for the pop girlies of that era, Jessica, Britney, Beyonce, etc.
    I’m close in age to many of those women so I remember those times well.
    They were put through the Hollywood wringer while having stage parents, battling post 90s heroin-chic body ideals, tabloid & paparazzi culture, and not having the level of control over their music careers that someone like Taylor Swift has been able to achieve.

  9. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 14, 2025 at 10:33 am

    First Jessica Alba now Jessica Simpson — they day things happening threes…🙂‍↔️

  10. Velvet Elvis says:
    January 14, 2025 at 12:00 pm

    I noticed that they’re selling the Jessica Simpson line at Walmart now so hopefully that will help Jessica’s pocketbook. I always really liked her. I don’t like what she’s doing to herself though. She’s destroyed her naturally beautiful face with extreme fillers, Ozempic, or whatever she’s doing. And she clearly does not seem sober alot of the time. I hope she finds healing because she really is a sweet soul.

