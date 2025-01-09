Jessica Alba & Cash Warren have separated & they’re close to filing for divorce

I remember when Jessica Alba and Cash Warren first got together, and feeling like the guy seemed “off” somehow. I was suspicious because, when Alba met Cash, she seemed vulnerable. She had just gotten out of a relationship with Michael Weatherly, who was well into his 30s when she was a late-teen and early 20s. It felt like Cash was a rebound after a weird age-gap relationship, but then it got serious. So, yeah, I was anti-Cash, but then they had three children together and seemed happy, or at least they seemed settled. Well, after about twenty years together, they’re apparently calling it quits. They met in 2004, got engaged in 2007 and married in 2008. Their oldest, Honor, is 16 years old. Their youngest, Hayes, is 7 years old.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s marriage hasn’t just hit a rocky patch, they’re about to call it quits with a divorce filing … TMZ has learned.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the couple recently separated, and they’re moving forward with divorce. It’s unclear what brought them to the decision to end their nearly 17-year marriage, but there have been some public signs of trouble.
Both Cash and Jessica have been out and about without their wedding rings. Most recently, she attended a pre-Golden Globes party Saturday at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood without Cash, and without her ring.
Ditto for her night out in Rome last month with film producer Andrea Iervolino — no wedding ring on her hand as she and Andrea were beginning to work on the biopic, “Maserati: The Brothers.”
For his part, Cash was out and about in L.A. last week with a ring-less left hand.
The last time Cash and Jessica were photographed together was at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena back on November 10 as they sat courtside for a Lakers game. Jessica also posted a family photo from Universal Studios last week, though it’s unclear if was a current photo or a throwback.
This has actually been percolating for a while, a lot like the rumors about Jessica Simpson’s marriage to Eric Johnson. I kind of thought that we would hear something more about Simpson’s marriage before all of this. TMZ isn’t being slick about it – they’re insinuating that Alba has left Cash for Andrea Iervolino. I’ll wait to see what’s really going on. If Cash and Jessica file for divorce, there could be a huge battle over the money. Alba built a wildly successful, billion-dollar company from the ground up, and she has a reported net worth of anywhere between $300-400 million. She built all of that during her marriage too – will Cash want half?
California is a community property state so unless they signed something, I think he’s entitled to half. Now, on negotiation, he may agree not to take it but would likely require something in exchange.
What is his deal? Was he a producer or something?
I just looked it up! He has some producer credits but also apparently co-owns a production company (mostly making documentaries), and he owns a digital media group. Jessica Alba definitely out-earned him but it does seem like he works.
He has a company called Pair Of Thieves, they make socks.
I wonder if this is a combination of things, JA stepped back from her Honest company and has started a production company and with her dad being unwell with cancer (I think, don’t quote me on that) and it all just collapsed under the pressure. Of course he cheated early on with Lindsay Lohan, so has form.
(I remember decades old gossip, but cannot remember why I walked into my own kitchen)
OMG me too. I’ve been drafting a shopping list in my head for days and now that I want to write it down, can only recall two things on the list!
If Cash supported her or even participated in building her company, why wouldn’t he want half??
Right? He should get his half, just like anyone else. This wasn’t a brief marriage where he’s taking advantage of her sudden success. They built a life and each are entitled to leave with their share of their assets.
Definitely entitled to half.
She can give him half and still be worth 150-200 million herself. I know it is all relative so to HER, the “loss” of half her millions probably feels huge. But she’ll keep millions too. And still has the potential to earn more. It’s so different from the average American getting a divorce where the financial split can cause your world to change in such scary ways. It’s “funny” because rich celebs have such high stakes divorces. Who gets the mansion, who is on the hook for 70k in alimony a month or whatever. But ultimately, they are all going to be fine because whatever they lose, they still have SO MUCH money. The average person has so much less to fight over, but losing even just a little can just change their entire trajectory for life.
I never liked cash warren, she always had a btch reputation, I was always surprised they made it this long. But hasn’t she sold her cie? He’s divorcing for those millions for sure. I still don’t know what he does for a living.
Remember that it actually doesn’t take much to be considered a difficult woman. That’s why there are so many of us.
Jane Goodall said that.
But yeah, women (especially pretty women) get called a btch whenever they rightfully express boundaries (say no), so I don’t believe the btch reputation. That kind of thing is a product of the patriarchy.
Thank you, @Olivia.
I’m surprised by this. I didn’t know that people thought he was a bad guy.
I don’t know anything about him but I always thought in the photos of them together, on the red carpet, on their social media, etc, that he looked genuinely happy. Like his eyes, his smiles, depicted a man who loved his wife & kids. He didn’t have that douchey-don’t-wanna-be-here expression.
I’m not a body language expert though.
I didn’t like that she hid her Latin heritage in the past but it seems like she has changed her stance on that.
They’ve made such a beautiful family together.
I don’t know anything about him except his dad is Michael Warren from Hill Street Blues. He seems to have no interest in his African American side, but I hope I’m wrong🤷🏽♀️
I’m not surprised by this at all. They always gave off a vibe of they’re staying together for the kids.
Even before they had kids (when she was pregnant with her first) they gave off that vibe. It just seemed like an accidental pregnancy and that they got married because of it. I was surprised they lasted so long.
Perez Hilton used to hate her back in the day, called her Jessica “Don’t Call Me Latina” Alba! I read Perez before I found celebitchy!
Agree. They got married because she became pregnant and iirc, because she was Catholic, she felt they needed to marry. I, too, am surprised it lasted this long.
I remember reading she dumped him packed boxes he was gone then she found out she was pregnant so she took him back and they got married.
Was really surprised by this considering how long they lasted. I don’t know much about him except his father is actor Michael Warren (from TV series Hill Street Blues and Soul Food). I hope their kids are doing okay, esp now that it’s in the public eye. Hopefully they can resolve everything as amicably as possible so its less traumatizing for the kids.
The new one looks like the old one?
Andrea Iervolino looks like tRump Jr. to me. No, thank you.
This is surprising. I don’t recall any major gossip about these two. Did they just fall out of love and interest with each other and decided to call it quits? They seemed like a solid couple.
He is one of those guys that should be hot, but somehow the features aren’t assembled exactly right — I think the same about Ryan Reynolds and Lady Gaga’s ex from Chicago fire.
Anyway – I think he deserves half – they’ve been together for decades and built a life, only fair that they split the assets and make sure the kids are cared for.
IDK I think Taylor Kinney is hot AF.
TK is FOINE 🥵🔥🥵🔥 OMG
I agree with you on Ryan Reynolds, but TAYLOR KINNEY??!!! Oh come on now, he’s damn sexy. I love guys that can rock that salt and pepper look.
Taylor Kinney????!!! OMG 🥵 🔥
That man is FOINE.
Cash wasn’t really a rebound. Jessica has spoken about how after she broke up with Weatherly, she went on a dating spree and had a lot of fun. She’s also spoken about how jealous Cash was of other men and her success. So there’s definitely lot’s to unpack there.
But it does feel like a lot of Hollywood women who gained success in business, have finally ‘found themselves’, are cutting off the dead weight in their lives, and are moving on, confidently and on their own terms.
I think 16 years together and 3 kids is a pretty good run for a Hollywood marriage. It is interesting if Jessica Alba really has something going on with Andrea Lervolino because Jessica is, or was good friends with Selena and he was her rumored love interest for a long time. He is a very rich guy from Italian Nobility (so I have heard) so this might reverberate a little if they become a thing, I think this divorce will be quiet and non dramatic but who knows what happens when both start dating other people
Just posting to say that Italian nobility hasn’t existed since 1946, when the Italian Republic was formed.
Anyone who’s Italian and claiming to be a duke, count, etc. is simply a pompous arse with an overinflated ego.
Damn. I didn’t expect this.
After 17 years of marriage, being the primary bread winner and paying the bils, maybe she is tired of waiting for him to step up to the plate and assume some responsibility.
After reading the posts above it sounds like he works, (production company making documentaries and a sock business). Therefore he is assuming responsibility as a partner. Men don’t always have to be the highest earner.
That may be the case, but we wouldn’t be saying that if the genders were reversed.
I mean, he works. She is worth 400 million. Does he ALSO need to bring in 400 million? How much money do they need? Obviously, I don’t know the dynamic at home. If he lays around all day doing nothing while she works her butt off, yeah, that would suck. But he appears to have a job.
I am surprised. I don’t know much about this couple but I always like Alba on screen, I watched her recent Netflix action movie twice and I will always love Dark Angel. I would love for this site to keep reporting on this divorce so I can have more info on what the causes and outcomes of the split are!!!
I keep reading rumors they are in negotiations to sell The Honest Company to Unilever for over one billion.
I think they are going to wait for the sale, split the profits and go on their merry way. Similar to what Reece Witherspoon and Jim Toth did with their production company.
Oh, Lord… my poor husband is going to loose his mind… he’s always been obsessed and pouted for a few days when she got married.
I’m not surprised. Jessica has been looking upset and annoyed with him on every photo of the two of them for the past few years.
Why is it being questioned if Cash should get half? Every time when a man makes less it’s perceived he shouldn’t get anything. But when it’s a woman it’s expected that she should get half. Regardless of gender, this is a long term marriage. It’s likely that he will get half if he wants it.
I’m honestly shocked.