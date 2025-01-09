Jessica Alba & Cash Warren have separated & they’re close to filing for divorce

I remember when Jessica Alba and Cash Warren first got together, and feeling like the guy seemed “off” somehow. I was suspicious because, when Alba met Cash, she seemed vulnerable. She had just gotten out of a relationship with Michael Weatherly, who was well into his 30s when she was a late-teen and early 20s. It felt like Cash was a rebound after a weird age-gap relationship, but then it got serious. So, yeah, I was anti-Cash, but then they had three children together and seemed happy, or at least they seemed settled. Well, after about twenty years together, they’re apparently calling it quits. They met in 2004, got engaged in 2007 and married in 2008. Their oldest, Honor, is 16 years old. Their youngest, Hayes, is 7 years old.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s marriage hasn’t just hit a rocky patch, they’re about to call it quits with a divorce filing … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the couple recently separated, and they’re moving forward with divorce. It’s unclear what brought them to the decision to end their nearly 17-year marriage, but there have been some public signs of trouble. Both Cash and Jessica have been out and about without their wedding rings. Most recently, she attended a pre-Golden Globes party Saturday at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood without Cash, and without her ring. Ditto for her night out in Rome last month with film producer Andrea Iervolino — no wedding ring on her hand as she and Andrea were beginning to work on the biopic, “Maserati: The Brothers.” For his part, Cash was out and about in L.A. last week with a ring-less left hand. The last time Cash and Jessica were photographed together was at L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena back on November 10 as they sat courtside for a Lakers game. Jessica also posted a family photo from Universal Studios last week, though it’s unclear if was a current photo or a throwback.

[From TMZ]

This has actually been percolating for a while, a lot like the rumors about Jessica Simpson’s marriage to Eric Johnson. I kind of thought that we would hear something more about Simpson’s marriage before all of this. TMZ isn’t being slick about it – they’re insinuating that Alba has left Cash for Andrea Iervolino. I’ll wait to see what’s really going on. If Cash and Jessica file for divorce, there could be a huge battle over the money. Alba built a wildly successful, billion-dollar company from the ground up, and she has a reported net worth of anywhere between $300-400 million. She built all of that during her marriage too – will Cash want half?