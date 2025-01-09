British media: The Sussexes could be evacuated because of the LA wildfires!

British outlets heard that there are raging wildfires in Los Angeles County, and they decided to make it all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, which is part of Santa Barbara County. That’s about a hundred miles away from LA. While it’s possible that Montecito may be affected by the wildfires, let’s be clear: this is the British press trying to draw Harry and Meghan into a wider tragedy. These people do not understand that the Sussexes live some distance away from LA.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be forced to evacuate their $14 million Montecito, Calif., mansion as the Pacific Palisades wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles. A spokesperson for Southern California Edison told the Telegraph Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s property falls inside a “high fire risk” zone. Power shutdowns could occur in the ritzy enclave of Santa Barbara County due to “a Red Flag Warning and increased risk of wildfires,” the spokesperson shared, adding that “affected customers” were being contacted in several communities, “including Montecito.” It is unclear whether Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, have been contacted. Their reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. The couple has been residing in the 18,000-square-foot home with their two kids — Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 — since they resigned from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the West Coast. The manor boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, while the sprawling property features a pool, tennis court, tea house, rose gardens, century-old olive trees, children’s cottage and a two-bedroom guesthouse. Other celebrities living in the area could also face evacuation, including the royal couple’s neighbors Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow. Winfrey, a close friend of Harry and Markle, memorably experienced damage to her property due to mudslides caused by wildfires in 2018. Thousands of residents have already fled the Pacific Palisades as roaring fires ripped through the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

[From Page Six]

There are outages in neighboring areas and power outages could affect Montecito. Over here in the mid-Atlantic, we had an especially icy and snowy weekend, and thousands of people lost power. I got a call from my power company telling me all about it. I would imagine many Californians are getting those same automated calls from their power companies and emergency services, keeping them updated on what’s happening in LA County. But, again, let’s be clear: this is mostly about the British media trying to drag the Sussexes into the wildfire tragedy AND say that the Sussexes’ Montecito mansion could burn down.