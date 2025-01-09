British media: The Sussexes could be evacuated because of the LA wildfires!

British outlets heard that there are raging wildfires in Los Angeles County, and they decided to make it all about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, which is part of Santa Barbara County. That’s about a hundred miles away from LA. While it’s possible that Montecito may be affected by the wildfires, let’s be clear: this is the British press trying to draw Harry and Meghan into a wider tragedy. These people do not understand that the Sussexes live some distance away from LA.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be forced to evacuate their $14 million Montecito, Calif., mansion as the Pacific Palisades wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles. A spokesperson for Southern California Edison told the Telegraph Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s property falls inside a “high fire risk” zone.
Power shutdowns could occur in the ritzy enclave of Santa Barbara County due to “a Red Flag Warning and increased risk of wildfires,” the spokesperson shared, adding that “affected customers” were being contacted in several communities, “including Montecito.”
It is unclear whether Harry, 40, and Markle, 43, have been contacted. Their reps did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
The couple has been residing in the 18,000-square-foot home with their two kids — Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 — since they resigned from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the West Coast. The manor boasts nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, while the sprawling property features a pool, tennis court, tea house, rose gardens, century-old olive trees, children’s cottage and a two-bedroom guesthouse.
Other celebrities living in the area could also face evacuation, including the royal couple’s neighbors Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow. Winfrey, a close friend of Harry and Markle, memorably experienced damage to her property due to mudslides caused by wildfires in 2018. Thousands of residents have already fled the Pacific Palisades as roaring fires ripped through the region Tuesday and Wednesday.
There are outages in neighboring areas and power outages could affect Montecito. Over here in the mid-Atlantic, we had an especially icy and snowy weekend, and thousands of people lost power. I got a call from my power company telling me all about it. I would imagine many Californians are getting those same automated calls from their power companies and emergency services, keeping them updated on what’s happening in LA County. But, again, let’s be clear: this is mostly about the British media trying to drag the Sussexes into the wildfire tragedy AND say that the Sussexes’ Montecito mansion could burn down.
To sum up: BM are salivating at the thought of H&M loosing everything and coming back. What a nice, Christian spirit.
BM is very MAGA at the end of the day.
And the wails will forgive them if they admit they are wrong and will be taken back. Coming up next how Meghan and her new show upstaged kates birthday
As someone who lives in Los Angeles county in Inglewood which is very close to LAX and 405 freeway I have not received any notification from my power company(SCE) about this and this story probably very much made up
My dad lives in Santa Barbara near the Sussexes. He actually DID receive the call from Edison about the preemptive cutting off of electricity. Given that he’s 96 we (the kids who live in LA and Orange Counties) did have discussions about whether to go up and bring him down here for a few days. In the end we decided on a wait and see approach as my dad has a generator. So bottom line, my dad lives in a high fire risk area but the only person who needed to evacuate was me in Santa Monica.
That’s it exactly! They want the worst for the Sussexes but they don’t have a clue that Montecito isn’t LA.
I noticed they didn’t fail to mention the sixteen bathrooms again.
What in the name of sanity is going on with the British press’ obsession over the damn bathrooms? Are they that constipated that they’re jealous?
Of course this is the press, the courtiers, and the BRF actively wishing harm on the Sussexes yet again, and it’s disgusting.
They can all get stuffed (and I don’t mean with roasted pheasant).
Dear @Where’sMyTiara:
Being just as perplexed as you are about the UK-shitmedia obsession with the number of bathrooms in H&M’s Montecito Mansion, I did some digging around the internet and found some very interesting & eye-opening nuggets. Like this one from The Scotsman:
“The practice of throwing human waste out of windows into the streets was largely stopped in the 1930s in Edinburgh, Scotland. This was due to the city’s proper sewage systems. However, the Nastiness Act, which technically still makes it legal to throw waste out of a window, has never been repealed.”
In conclusion, its in their DNA to live in and among sh!t ad they prolly feel its unnecessary to have a proper place such as a bathroom, not to mention all of 16 of them.
Harry and markle as they are called in this article how about harry and meghan.
Or Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Of course, the Telegraph is having trouble with the difference between high fire risk and actual fire. But it’s the British media so you can’t expect much. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
They will be a high fire risk currently only because the lack of rain for months. Not because of fires south east of them, with winds blowing the fires away from them.
The telegraph called a power company in California during a disaster like this to ask about the Sussexes? Because SCE doesn’t have anything else on its plate right now??
Geez Louise this people.
I’m always crying with laughter when the clueless British reporters equate Santa Barbara with L.A. but this one takes the cake! Does no one in the UK know how to read a map?
They don’t understand maps made after 1603, I think.
They also don’t understand basic air currents, geography, or flow dynamics.
They’re the same ones who think they can do a day trip from NYC to Miami then drive to the Grand Canyon. Zero clue on how big the US is.
As someone who lived in Santa Barbara and currently lives in LA I find this particularly amusing 😆. I might head north to *escape* the terrible air quality here in LA
This is embarrassing.
Before we get the Kate birthday overshadowing, we’ll get the Meghan should shelve the show because of the fires in LA, and people losing their homes. Similar to the NO tragedy.
I’m pretty sure that all the rota rats are gleefully rubbing their hands together at the thought of any possibility of Meghan and Harry losing their beautiful home.
I have been saying for years the British media want to Diana, Meghan. And now they’re salivating at these fires wiping off the entire family.
Yesterday, Daily Mail on TikTok were claiming they’ve been ordered to evacuate. And hundreds of their racist followers were celebrating.
Make no mistake, this is also the wish of William, Kate, Charles and Camilla.
They think, they’ll have the same outcome as th demise of Diana.
I can’t help but think this is the “stand back and stand by” call to the derangers. The Sussex’s may be forced to have less security or on the move in a crowded evacuation. It is absolutely terrifying to watch this is realtime.
I don’t know if generators are a thing in the UK but I would be surprised if Harry and Meghan’s property does not include a generator for emergencies. Gotta power that water heater for the 16 bathrooms after all LOL. I mean, I have a generator and I only have 1 bathroom.
Same here. We live in North Carolina and after lost power for 4 days when Florence or was it Matthews hit, we invested into a Generac generator. Peace of mind is a great thing.
Best investment I ever made. I put one in last year after we lost power for 5 days in the winter in NY. Now watch….I’ll never lose power for an extended time again!
@finny and @HeatherC — Could you recommend what generator you purchased, and any quick tips one should know about purchasing and using? Thank you!
@meh I have a full home back up now, Generac, pricy but worth it for the peace of mind. Until then, when we’d had minor outages I had used gas run generators to keep the fridge running (I have a gas stove so I didn’t need a generator for that, just a lighter lol). I liked the Honda brand generators, not too loud, worked well for what I needed in the short term.
Last winter we lost power for 5 straight days with subzero temperatures, running the furnace on the generator we had was just too much (refilling it every few hours instead of letting it buzz along for 10 hours for just the fridge) before going to a hotel for a few days and paying to board my cat in a warm place, so I made the plunge for a full home back up.
What’s really stupid is this was in Page Six an AMERICAN paper. And yes I know they quoted the Telegraph but still you would think some American editor would be able to correct this and say “But the Sussexes are not close to the fires”. My daughter lived in Burbank which is much closer and she was talking with friends and they haven’t been affected yet but friends who live in Santa Monica may have to evacuate.
Why would they allow the truth to prevent them from creating click-bait stories about H&M? Especially, when we are getting close to the court dates against Murdoch.
Obviously this story is dumb and they will do anything to drag Harry/Meghan through the press.
BUT… someone told me yesterday that you could fit the entire state of Delaware and Rhode Island into LA County. I always knew it was big.. but that really put it into perspective for me. I am not sure most people outside of CA understand that reality.
I was wondering how long it would take for them make a desperate, tenuous connection to the Sussexes. A little surprised that they didn’t accuse Meghan, the Wicked Witch of the West Coast, of starting the fires herself.
How many bathrooms? It seems like the number changes from article to article.
British Media wishing tragedy on the Sussexes. May it boomerang to them.
H&M living in a risk zone for wildfires doesn’t mean their home is at risk for THIS fire. And then the article ends a paragraph about a mudslide that happened in Montecito seven years ago with a sentence about how people are now fleeing the Pacific Palisades fire, which is 90 miles away. The Telegraph is just conflating things nonsensically to deceive their readers.
Even if their home burned to the ground, they STILL won’t come back to live there. Keep dreaming!
THIS!
Sorry Salty Shudder Island, they’re not coming back. You got what you wanted, they left, Meghan came back home to the US, now wallow in that bed you made.
Now, now of course they will come running back to the UK if their house burns down! It’s not like there are any other homes in CA they could buy or that they could rebuild/repair the damage. I mean it’s not like Harry and Meghan have home/fire insurance or anything. /s These people have lost their fricking minds over the Sussexes. Common sense has completely left the building, if it was ever there in the first place.
The anti-Sussex press’s favorite sentence starter, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be forced. . .”
Geez, I’m startin to think we need to start a Go Fund Me and collect as many maps and atlases as possible to send to UK ‘reporters’. I realize there is no need to teach geography of the US in the schools there, but do they not teach how to look something up and find out the distance between two points?
May everything that the British media and the Left Behinds wish upon H&M come to them…in spades.
Gleefully hoping that someone’s home burns down in a disgusting low for the rats.