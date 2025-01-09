People: Princess Kate ‘is looking after herself and is wise to do so’

Today is the Princess of Wales’s 43rd birthday. I always find it interesting that she’s a Capricorn. The past year was pretty bonkers for Kate, and I would imagine the coming year will be significantly strange as well. As I’ve said before, the palaces have enacted a “kick the can down the road” strategy, where nothing is promised for Kate beyond her attendance at a handful of major events. It will be interesting if we see much of her in the next three months, and then when spring comes, there will be a new briefing that she’s still resting and recuperating and focusing on her family, how dare you expect her to work once a week. Here’s People Magazine’s birthday exclusive:

Kate Middleton is putting herself first as she rings in her birthday four months after announcing that she completed chemotherapy treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer. The Princess of Wales turned 43 on Jan. 9, celebrating her first birthday after a difficult year. In March 2024, Princess Kate announced that she was undergoing treatment for cancer and shared in September that she completed chemo. In a rare revelation at her Together at Christmas carol service in December, Princess Kate said, “I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had.”

Looking ahead, a family friend exclusively tells PEOPLE that the Princess of Wales, described as “a real running, skipping and jumping” type of sporty person, is wisely prioritizing her health now. “She is looking after herself and is wise to do so. She will know when she wakes up if she is well enough or not [to do something],” the family friend says.

Adds a source, “She has been allowed to get back in her own way. She has been able to pace it and do it her way, and that’s great.”

“Family has seen [Kate] through thick and thin this year … There is a sense of optimism going forward,” an insider says.

Princess Kate is spending her birthday at home with Prince William and their children, who recently returned to the classroom at the Lambrook School after a holiday break.

[From People]

I was thinking this week about William’s behavior during the “Kate is missing” months, and how he really didn’t want anyone to have any sympathy for her or worry about her health at all. He kept shrugging off people’s concerns in public and he seemed annoyed when people wanted to know about how she was doing. We still have no idea what the original “abdominal surgery” was even about. “She is looking after herself and is wise to do so.” I would be willing to bet that Kate did have to look after herself, and her mother had to look after her, because William couldn’t be bothered.

Oh, Kensington Palace just released a new portrait of Kate for her birthday. What a strange pic, especially her hands in halfway in her pockets… I guess to show that she’s wearing Big Blue?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

78 Responses to “People: Princess Kate ‘is looking after herself and is wise to do so’”

  1. Aimee says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:30 am

    All the Capricorns I’ve ever known have always been hard working individuals. I guess that trait skipped this one.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      January 9, 2025 at 8:37 am

      Now, now don’t be so hard on the poor little sausage. She worked very hard for Big Blue! She’s still worn out from that.

      Reply
    • Olivia says:
      January 9, 2025 at 8:39 am

      What are you talking about? She worked harder than everyone (except Carole) to nab a prince. And since then, she’s been working tirelessly on
      taking average fashion items and turning them into a spectacular button and lace mess. You’d think she’s have given it up by now, but no. She has a singular focus and fierce determination to ruin every outfit. That is no accident, it takes werk.

      Reply
    • TikiChica says:
      January 9, 2025 at 9:43 am

      Or… hear me out… Astrology is nonsense.

      Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      January 9, 2025 at 12:20 pm

      She’s worked very hard looking after herself. Always has, always will.

      Reply
  2. Inge says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:33 am

    So putting your hands in your pockets is only wrong when the biracial duchess does it?

    (what a weird pic)

    Reply
  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:34 am

    “She is looking after herself and is wise to do so.”

    All Lazy Kate has ever done is look after herself. So she’s perfected it by now.

    That portrait is lackluster and boring. Exactly who Kate is.

    Reply
  4. Jenny says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:35 am

    The hand positioning on that portrait is SO distractingly awkward.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:36 am

    Sounds like huevo has somebody write that for him. Kate’s birthday will be overshadowed by Carter’s funeral. I don’t think the wails spend a lot of time under the same roof.

    Reply
  6. Harla says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:37 am

    The birthday photo and caption is ummmm…interesting.

    Reply
    • Afken says:
      January 9, 2025 at 8:14 am

      The way they’ve captioned birthday and mothers/Father’s Day posts has changed. It’s very Harry and Meghan now. They did not speak so emotive before.

      Reply
      • Chloe says:
        January 9, 2025 at 8:20 am

        I noticed that too. Harry and meghan were the first ones to place a personal message during birthdays. The others always simply said happy birthday

        Not an original thought among those 2

      • Ginger says:
        January 9, 2025 at 8:49 am

        They are really overdoing it this year and I bet it’s because Meghan has her own Instagram.

  7. Tessa says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:38 am

    She will look after herself going to Wimbledon and preening.

    Reply
  8. Sara says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:39 am

    Putting your thumb under the waistband of your jeans doesn’t scream future queen. and she looks stoned all the time.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:39 am

    No life behind her eyes. Also looks like she had been crying before the photo was taken. Something happened to her physically and worst mentally.

    Reply
  10. Ginger says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:41 am

    That’s a weird photo. I guess the world has to stop again because it’s her birthday.

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:42 am

    A lot of touching up on that picture. All she needs is a farmer’s hat for a rural look

    Reply
    • First comment says:
      January 9, 2025 at 7:50 am

      I’d expect this kind of dedication message in a present and not to a photo of the wife. They really need to be pictured as a couple…firstly, the second honeymoon and now this? What’s going on in KP?

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        January 9, 2025 at 7:54 am

        The queen sent Charles and Diana and their children on a second honeymoon cruise in 1991. It turned out to be a disaster. Is Charles pushing William to keep up appearances

    • seaflower says:
      January 9, 2025 at 8:04 am

      With the checkered picnic rug scarf (over a tshirt with a collar).

      Reply
      • Hypocrisy says:
        January 9, 2025 at 12:09 pm

        That is a horribly hideous scarf to wear on a normal day but it is even worse that it was chosen for a birthday photo.

  12. Amy Bee says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:48 am

    The birthday photo is just weird. I’m going to guess that the first time we see Kate this year will be at the Easter church service.

    Reply
  13. sevenblue says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:49 am

    There is no way she approved of that portrait. She makes sure her pics are photoshopped to the hell. She was looking like a different woman in the photoshoot she did for her 40th birthday and 3 years later she is allowing this to be her public birthday photo?

    Reply
  14. Tessa says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:51 am

    No mention of the school runs

    Reply
    • MY3CENTS says:
      January 9, 2025 at 9:51 am

      Sorry, The School Runs!
      Now that more like it….
      It’s like the third person in that marriage at this point.

      Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:57 am

    It looks like she posed for a catalog that sells jeans

    Reply
  16. The Duchess says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:58 am

    The tip-toeing continues. This has to be the most secretive cancer diagnosis I have ever seen. As for the portrait, I’ve seen benches look less stiff. Kaiser’s right, I guess it’s to highlight that big blue is still hers.

    Reply
  17. Dee(2) says:
    January 9, 2025 at 7:59 am

    How come she can’t do any work? If she felt well enough to take this photo shoot, how come she couldn’t do a charity visit the same day? They wouldn’t even have has actually released the photos of her they could have just said she did it. I don’t get the messaging around her, and I don’t think KP really knows what they’re doing from moment to moment. They’re incompetence usually just gets an eye roll from me, but this is actually a really bad look. Are people who are paying to support them supposed to be happy to get professional shots of her every couple of months while she does nothing else?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      January 9, 2025 at 8:15 am

      People is avoiding how there were no birthday wishes for her from that account last year.

      But how many different photo shoots did this woman do while claiming she was too ill to do royal work. It is preposterous that she couldn’t show up to a few more charities last year. This narcissism here is wild. It is not a milestone birthday and she’s been seen enough that we don’t need a proof of life. This ego trip is like her 40th birthday look at me in heavily edited photos nonsense.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      January 9, 2025 at 8:17 am

      To me, it’s one of three things:

      1) she’s not working because she’s lazy and doesn’t want to.

      2) she’s been benched from working as a way to help her disappear from the public mind in the lead up to a separation.

      3) she’s much sicker than they’re telling us (digestive, mental etc) and for some reason they cannot or will not disclose that.

      I think it’s a combination of 1 and 2 but it’s hard to tell at this point.

      Either way KP continues to bungle this. The message that a 43 year old woman who is able to go to the gym, do the school run, etc can’t do a few charity visits a week – for which she is paid millions of pounds a year – is a really bad message and I don’t know why they can’t see that.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      January 9, 2025 at 8:25 am

      Well, a family friend is saying that she won’t know if she feels well enough to do anything until she wakes up in the morning. Which makes no sense since she made a video about how she completed her cancer treatments.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        January 9, 2025 at 8:28 am

        Some don’t have the luxury to plan their day only when they get up in the morning

      • Becks1 says:
        January 9, 2025 at 8:36 am

        @Jais a video where she is frolicking in the woods and on the beach, looking relatively healthy and active.

        Like @nic919 said in a comment here – she’s arranged how many photo shoots and videos by this point in time but has done one charity visit in a year , and that was tagging along with William???

        Something is going on, whether it’s laziness or something else.

      • Ginger says:
        January 9, 2025 at 8:53 am

        If that’s the case then why did KP put out that Kate would be seen at the big royal events this year?

  18. sunnyside up says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Showing off her engagement ring.

    Reply
  19. Elizabeth Kerri Mahon says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:02 am

    I understand prioritizing her health, but there is no reason why, since she is cancer-free, she can’t do at least one engagement a week, especially since all three kids are in school.

    Reply
  20. Loretta says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:04 am

    That birthday pic isn’t good.

    Reply
  21. Goldenkatz says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:06 am

    This looks like her weird pastiche of some things Meghan has done- black and white, hand in pocket, jeans not skirts. But with this stilted, Victorian photo studio pose, the whole thing looks odd.

    Reply
  22. seaflower says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:07 am

    This would have been an ideal time to launch a cancer related charity event as a thank you. But no, its all about Kate, no giving back.

    Reply
  23. Fastgran50 says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:07 am

    Hands up if anyone believes that William wrote the birthday wishes himself. To the most wonderful wife and mother in the world. Who is he trying to convince.

    Reply
  24. EasternViolet says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:14 am

    Her hair is hiding her new scar over her eye and brow. But the skinny jeans camel toe is not a good look girl!

    Reply
  25. Mrs. Smith says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:17 am

    The hair and the white button down shirt w/ jeans no belt looks a lot like those summery Christmas card pics from a couple years ago. Perhaps this is just an unused photo from that session?

    Reply
  26. Becks1 says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:19 am

    LOL William definitely did not write that message but I think he was told “he”
    Had to post something. I mean the man can’t look at her without disgust in public but he’s posting that? Sure Jan.

    Reply
  27. Jais says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:21 am

    A family friend says that Kate will know when she gets up if she’s well enough to do or not do something. Huh? It says in the article she completed treatment four months ago. This is the part that makes no sense in what they’re saying.

    Reply
  28. sunnyside up says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:24 am

    Why are they still using X to post their pictures?

    Reply
  29. Lady Digby says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:36 am

    Capricorn and Cancer are considered to be a very compatible pairing, as they balance each other well with Cancer’s nurturing nature complementing Capricorn’s practical and ambitious side, creating a strong and stable relationship built on mutual respect and shared values like security and family life; making them a potentially excellent match for long-term commitment.

    Reply
  30. Dee says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:36 am

    I see Kate is in her Hoedown Era.

    Reply
  31. Advisor2u says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:41 am

    When has Willy (KP comms team) ever posted something affectionate like this about Kate?
    This post is really in anticipation of what W&K and the KP comms team expect from empath @ /Meghan on IG. Yesterday’s post reg. Guy’s passing is a great example of what to expect from M, and how the world (digital media and social media) has ambraced her with tens of articles and thousands of SM posts. They studied it thoroughly and want the same affection and reactions.

    So there will be a new, full blow social/media competition from the Waleses camp with Meghan.
    Somebody on X already showed the stats that, on January 1, after Meg’s IG was launched, KP immediately started buying followers on that day. Pathetic.

    Reply
  32. Nanea says:
    January 9, 2025 at 8:42 am

    “She is looking after herself and is wise to do so.”

    If only the British taxpayers were as wise and started looking after themselves, no longer financing those lazy billionaire Slumlord grifters who haven’t yet worked a single day in their lives.

    And, as others have said, the bw photo is remarkably bad and unimaginative.

    Reply
  33. Mads says:
    January 9, 2025 at 9:24 am

    Someone on Twitter re-quoted that with the caption “From William’s house to Kate’s house” 😂

    Reply
  34. Eurydice says:
    January 9, 2025 at 9:45 am

    She’s trying to look youthful and modern, but she’s so awkward and stiff. Like they posed a Barbie doll.

    Reply
  35. Teagirl says:
    January 9, 2025 at 10:31 am

    A great choice of photos, Kaiser, Putting the one in the purple dress immediately after the X posting, giving the impression that she’s giving the side eye to the posting. Love it!

    Reply
  36. Over it says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:01 am

    I swear Kate is the only woman who has ever had cancer or has a young family. Cancer and young family is the only thing that is hers so how dare anyone ask her to work ? Family friend Carole , we get it . Your daughter is lazy as f and you don’t want your precious meal ticket to have to interact with the phebs. I wonder if these people hear themselves before they write this self righteous, self centered nonsense. They are real people in this world who are truly suffering and don’t hav the advantage and means to do f all all year and still live a life of luxury.

    Reply
  37. QuiteContrary says:
    January 9, 2025 at 11:59 am

    Love isn’t a stilted public birthday greeting. It isn’t a performance staged in a meadow for the cameras.

    It’s showing up at the hospital repeatedly when your spouse is supposedly seriously ill. It’s speaking respectfully and warmly — consistently — about your spouse. It’s a supportive arm, or hand on your spouse’s back, when she’s going up stairs in heels. It’s the kind of unforced ease and affection that Harry shows Meghan, always.

    Try harder, William (or Kensington Palace lackey who wrote that message).

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment