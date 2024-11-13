TMZ: Jessica Simpson’s friends have reached out to divorce lawyers on her behalf

Last year, Jessica Simpson gave an interview to Bustle which stressed me out. She was funny and real, as always, but she talked a lot about her business. She and her mom bought back Jessica’s eponymous fashion line, and they put their own money into it, to the point where Jessica was overextended and unable to pay for her lifestyle. She was also going back to country music, trying to settle down in Nashville, and recording another reality show about her life and musical comeback. Basically, it sounded like Jessica was being pulled in twenty directions and her professional life was the most chaotic it had ever been. In that interview, there was very little information about her marriage to Eric Johnson or their three kids. Then, in recent months, there’s been a steady stream of gossip muttering about how Jessica’s marriage is possibly on the rocks, and how Eric has basically disappeared from her social media. Now TMZ says that people close to Jessica have consulted divorce lawyers on her behalf?
Two people directly connected to Jessica Simpson have spoken with 2 divorce lawyers in the last 2 months … specifically about Jessica’s marriage to Eric Johnson … TMZ has learned.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … late last month someone close to Jessica went to a Los Angeles divorce attorney and said Jessica was unhappy in her marriage and wanted to arrange a meeting with the attorney and Simpson. We do not know if this was done at Jessica’s behest, but we’re told the message to the lawyer was clear. We’re also told up to this point Jessica has not made contact with the lawyer.
And, we’ve learned someone on Jessica’s team made contact with another Los Angeles divorce lawyer regarding matters that were divorce-related. Again, so far we’re told there has been no follow-through.
Jessica and Eric have been married for 10 years and have 3 children. Jessica posted Monday, “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearth my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.” It’s unclear what JS was referring to, but people online were buzzing about her marriage.
[From TMZ]
I actually believe that their marriage is on the rocks and probably has been for some time. While Eric was by her side when she went into recovery and got sober, it felt like both her alcoholism and her sobriety put strains on the marriage. In the years since, she’s remained sober, but her professional life has become shambolic. Maybe Eric and Jessica have just outgrown each other, or maybe Jessica – like so many women these days – is trying to get out while the getting is good, i.e. before Donald Trump and the Republicans take away no-fault divorces.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
This makes me sad. Generally, I try not to be sad about divorces because it means that the parties are moving on to something better for them. But I read her memoir and she was so grateful for Eric Johnson after the toxic relationships she had been in, in the past, and even a year ago was saying about how her heart was taken with this man. So I really thought she had found her lifelong partner and soulmate, and it makes me sad that it didn’t work out. Also wondering what could’ve happened in one year to go from that statement to a possible divorce. But she is my age and I have seen quite a few women in their early 40s decide that they don’t want to spend the rest of their lives with their longtime partners.
Am I misremembering or was she not one of the first singer/reality star billionaires?
I believe she became a billionaire by selling her successful clothing line, but whoever bought it (too lazy to google) ran it into the ground. So she and her mom used up a lot of the money to buy it back.
I think it was like her brand did a billion in sales, but she only had a minority stake. She wasn’t a billionaire and the brand wasn’t worth a billion, it was just misconstrued that way.
She was really revolutionary, at the time, with her clothing line approach. So many other celebs were trying to open stores or do something edgy or trendy. Jessica Simpson wasn’t too good for a department store. She offered cute, versatile staples that sold well everywhere.
My midwest Dillard’s in the early aughts had Jessica Simpson in every single clothing, shoe, and accessory section. I had a pair of brown heels and aviator sunglasses that I wore for YEARS.
I don’t understand how you can advocate for “small government” and then pass laws where government is in every nook and cranny of women’s lives (reproductive rights, divorce, etc.).
Because this country always has been based on misogyny. The men in charge want small government so businesses and corporations can make billions. They don’t care about the conditions of the average person, let alone any woman. Ugh.
Exactly. I’m just shocked that people can’t connect the basic dots and continue to vote for them.
Women aren’t people to them, i.e. property has no rights.
I swear if she had dark hair she would look just like Sandra Bullock.. these people need to stop using the same doctors.
I hope if this is true, Jessica asked them to do it, and not just friends or whoever overstepping.
After reading her book I kind of root for her.
I was shocked with how much I enjoyed her book. It was equal parts charming and heartbreaking.
Having lived through that period myself, it’s really incredible that ANY female popstar/celeb made it through the Perez Hilton/Us Weekly heyday. That decade of time broke a lot of them.
Plus forcing her to be a Britney/Christina competitor when she’s clearly a country artist. All of those women were never allowed to be their authentic selves, or gain an ounce.
I will always have a soft spot for her. She appears to have a good heart and be truly a people pleaser (and maybe co-dependent) and I think her life’s messiness reflects this. I wish her peace and happiness, Unrelated but I liked her clothing line and would support it again.
Edited to add that her daughter’s coat in that top pic is gorgeous, even if it looks like it belongs on a 50-something on the Upper East Side lol
As a fellow mom who got sober when my kids were very young, I will always root for her. Seeing what my poor husband had to go through with my struggles plus sobriety has to come before EVERYTHING especially within like the first five years, I am not shocked that her marriage is in a rough spot.
That’s a shame that her clothing line business ended up a mess because she has nice, affordable stuff.
I feel like she’s a slightly less tragic Britney? Got pulled into showbusiness too young, had overzealous stage parents, pulled into too many different directions, etc.
Recovery is a doozy. I think you need a lot of support and her mom’s involvement in her life seems like it’s always around business. There’s probably a lot of pressures pushing her to focus on business. But in my experience, both the alcoholic and the partner have to go through a recovery process. If someone’s been drinking a long time, the relationship needs a lot of support to recover. I’m talking a couple’s therapist, an individual therapist, assessment for underlying mental illness, a 12-step program (AA, Al-Anon)…I mean, there can be a lot. You don’t just quit drinking and move on. It’s naive.
Always have a soft spot for her after all she went through. The podcast “You’re wrong about” did a good expose about it all a few years back.
And in light of that I hate to be cruel but I wish hadn’t messed with her face. She was lovely before….