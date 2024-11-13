TMZ: Jessica Simpson’s friends have reached out to divorce lawyers on her behalf

Last year, Jessica Simpson gave an interview to Bustle which stressed me out. She was funny and real, as always, but she talked a lot about her business. She and her mom bought back Jessica’s eponymous fashion line, and they put their own money into it, to the point where Jessica was overextended and unable to pay for her lifestyle. She was also going back to country music, trying to settle down in Nashville, and recording another reality show about her life and musical comeback. Basically, it sounded like Jessica was being pulled in twenty directions and her professional life was the most chaotic it had ever been. In that interview, there was very little information about her marriage to Eric Johnson or their three kids. Then, in recent months, there’s been a steady stream of gossip muttering about how Jessica’s marriage is possibly on the rocks, and how Eric has basically disappeared from her social media. Now TMZ says that people close to Jessica have consulted divorce lawyers on her behalf?

Two people directly connected to Jessica Simpson have spoken with 2 divorce lawyers in the last 2 months … specifically about Jessica’s marriage to Eric Johnson … TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … late last month someone close to Jessica went to a Los Angeles divorce attorney and said Jessica was unhappy in her marriage and wanted to arrange a meeting with the attorney and Simpson. We do not know if this was done at Jessica’s behest, but we’re told the message to the lawyer was clear. We’re also told up to this point Jessica has not made contact with the lawyer. And, we’ve learned someone on Jessica’s team made contact with another Los Angeles divorce lawyer regarding matters that were divorce-related. Again, so far we’re told there has been no follow-through. Jessica and Eric have been married for 10 years and have 3 children. Jessica posted Monday, “Interviews in my Nashville music room where I unearth my singular magic. This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.” It’s unclear what JS was referring to, but people online were buzzing about her marriage.

[From TMZ]

I actually believe that their marriage is on the rocks and probably has been for some time. While Eric was by her side when she went into recovery and got sober, it felt like both her alcoholism and her sobriety put strains on the marriage. In the years since, she’s remained sober, but her professional life has become shambolic. Maybe Eric and Jessica have just outgrown each other, or maybe Jessica – like so many women these days – is trying to get out while the getting is good, i.e. before Donald Trump and the Republicans take away no-fault divorces.