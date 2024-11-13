Hardman: Prince William demands to be included in Charles & Harry’s peace talks

Throughout the year, we’ve had a front-row seat to Prince William very publicly losing the plot. William’s obsession with his brother has reached a creepy level, as “sources close to William” and “royal insiders” spread stories far and wide about how Prince Harry is “desperate” for a “peace deal” with King Charles, because Harry knows that his brother will “punish” him when their father dies. This has been said repeatedly throughout the year, and it’s William’s favorite fantasy: that Harry comes back to the UK, begging for scraps, and that William has all the power and authority to “order” Harry to do this or that. Nevermind that Harry has made it clear that he simply wants to speak to his dad sometimes and that’s it. Nevermind that William continues to scream about this creepy fantasy to anyone who will listen. Well, it looks like “sources close to William” also spoke to royal biographer Robert Hardman. Hardman gave an interview to Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast to promote the new edition of his King Charles biography. Some highlights:
Hardman on how Charles can’t negotiate with Harry independently: “Whatever the king does needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one. He can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement,” Hardman said. Is this because he can’t bequeath William a settlement he can’t live with? “Exactly. Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process. People keep asking about the king’s feelings, but William also has to be on board, which adds complexity. It’s tricky, and a situation nobody wants. But whatever the way forward is, it has to work for everybody.”
Whether Harry will ever be part of the royal family again: “All things are possible; never say never. The bond between the brothers historically runs deep. While we don’t see the full picture, we know they’re both very private. Some might wonder why Harry wrote a book [his memoir, Spare] if he values privacy, but there’s still much they keep private. This is why William was upset by the book—not because of specific depictions, but because of the breach of trust. Things that happened between the siblings were made public, which is a huge deal for someone who values privacy like William.”
On the “big shock” of Charles & Kate’s cancer diagnoses: “The royal household was aware of what was going on before the public. There was a sense of fragility—things had been going well, and then suddenly they were hit by this news. But he was very matter of fact about it, with no panic. He has a strong sense of spirituality that buoyed him up. He’s brave. He’s the head of state, so there’s a public right to know if he’s capable of fulfilling his duties. There was a decision not to be too heavy-handed about privacy. When he came to London for treatment, he chose to travel in a state car so people could see him. With the princess, it was different; she’s a young, energetic mother of three, and the decision was made to keep it private. She doesn’t have a constitutional role, so she’s entitled to treat it as she wishes.”
On the future succession: “William is pretty much the average age for succession. The historical average age is around 46, and he’s 42 now. There’s also been a public rethinking about William’s position. We’ve often seen him as a young novice, but he’s actually been involved in international public life for over a decade….there’s a sense that he’s ready for whenever the time comes. In the book, I explore what people think he might do differently as king. He’s a different character, he’s more of a regular guy. He’s not spending time reading theology or contemplating existential questions; he has a young family.”
I think Charles is a terrible father and slumlord trash, but I’ve always appreciated the fact that Charles is something of an intellectual. He reads extensively, he has a wide variety of interests and hobbies, and he has a genuine intellectual curiosity. They always try to compare Charles and William with William coming out favorably, but really… William sounds like a dolt and someone who doesn’t have the patience or intellect to read a book or contemplate any theological question. As for the stuff about “William demands to be included in any conversations between Harry and Charles” – good lord. As I said, this is William’s narrative. I think Harry’s narrative is that Charles still refuses to speak to him and it is what it is. All of this BS about “peace treaties” and “settlements” is idiotic and it just shows the toxicity of this horrible family.
More of a “regular” guy? Regular guys work.
LOLOLOL
Oh, for heaven’s sake – what is there to negotiate? Harry wanted his family to behave decently toward his wife. They wouldn’t and they still don’t want to. Everything else stems from that.
As for “Average Willy,” how can he be a global statesman if he doesn’t read?
Why should he have to negotiate anything with his family because he is no longer part of the institution. If this is even true then Peg should keep his balding crappy beard wearing head out of this. It would be between Chuckles and Harry period. I really doubt this to be true,
I don’t think it’s true, either. But, presumably, the negotiation would be about security for H&M and the children when traveling in the UK. But you can’t negotiate away racism and jealousy, like “we’ll give you security as long as you let us keep trash-talking Meghan.”
At this point, everyone is where they want to be – on either side of the world.
So how come the last meeting was just Charles and Harry? Charles can’t talk to Harry as his son without William? I don’t see Harry wanting to come back to working with the BRF, so Charles should be able to speak with him without Will. If Will values privacy so much he should have valued Harry’s privacy over the years and Meghan’s instead of letting Knauf release her e-mails.
Yep exactly, for a man who values privacy, he had no problem with anything about Meghan being made fodder for the press. False crying stories. Letters written to her father. Meghan’s emails doctored by his own staff member, at his direction. He had no problem exploiting Meghan’s privacy. For a man who claims to value privacy, he’s a full-on villainous hypocrite. He’s out for himself and will absolutely decimate family members for his own gain.
I’m sure William does demand to be a part of things. But at the same time, Charles saying, oh no, I need both boys together before we all talk is a convenient excuse for him to do nothing. A little bit of Charles blaming William for the fact that he himself is refusing to speak with Harry as a father. And at the end of the day, William should be careful for what he wishes. Just imagine Harry was actually back under William’s thumb and William was making him do things. Whatever chore given, Harry would do it well and with charisma, eclipsing William. What William wants is to make Harry’s life behind the scenes miserable but it would still be the same old. The public facing events would continue to make Harry look good. Bc he’s good at it.
@Jais spot on! The King of England can not have a functional relationship with one of his son’s because his sidepiece queen and petulant other son won’t allow it? The only thing Harry wants from his last living parent is a relationship and the parent can’t have it without permission. Does the royal rota really understand how this makes Chuckles look? What a weak, weak, sorry excuse for a human!
Harry left 5 years ago and is never coming back. Ever. Will-not does not have the work ethic or charisma to be an effective leader. His obsession with Harry being his lifelong whipping boy is beyond deranged. In 30 years is the media going to continue with this line of spin or are they ever going to honestly report about the lazy, entitled brat slumlord who throws tantrums and expects his younger brother to do all his work while being mercilessly controlled, bullied and thrown under the bus? Harry leaving, being successful and living his best life broke Willy’s brain. Good Prince Henry isn’t coming back to save Willy’s sorry ass! I am sure Harry would like some sort of resolution with his father, but things are what they are and we can’t control others. Harry did the work and got counseling. These tactics won’t work.
This is the primary reason I think the British monarchy needs to be abolished. They no longer have any wars or skirmishes to participate in…they are not actively participating in diplomatic talks…so now we have to hear these inane stories about “peace talks” between a father and son. Like…what? They schedule “summits” to discuss the Sussex matter…it’s a family meeting, for Christ’s sake!
They are so useless that small family issues are risen up to be diplomatic crises even when everyone else in the room knows that they will never be that important.
They had a LOT of help from ‘reporters’ turning minor family squabbles into headline grabbing news. The press did this with complete palace approval of course. I wait for the day the RF has all the headlines for all the wrong reasons. I don’t believe their corruption can be hid much longer.
My absolute favourite genre of idiotic royal nonsense is when they announce that they’re having an Urgent Crisis Summit over some trivial bullshit or other.
This obsession with being in every room and part of every decision is going to be hell on the reign of King William. How can he possibly be a global statesman when he needs to be the most important in every room. Other heads of state aren’t the sycophants in the BM and his family who seem to be simultaneously afraid of him and massive suck ups. He’s going to be humbled really quickly trying to pull that with others.
Probably not enough room there for two influential climate lead-… oops. Scratch that. :0
I think these references to “negotiation” and “settlement” refer to Harry’s lawsuits, the security one and the remaining press invasion ones. Charles and William want them settled and for Harry to give up before any family rapprochement is possible, because that’s their only leverage over Harry – the fact that Harry wants to at least with Charles to have some sort of family (non-institutional) relationship. Both lawsuits involve William, at least in the future because when Charles is gone William would have to live with whatever is decided and he has a LOT more at stake with the press once he’s king than Charles.
The rota is telling us it’s about the lawsuits without telling us it’s about the lawsuits, otherwise the terms “settlement” and “negotiation” make no sense in this context. It’s Sandringham Summit 2.0 and William is determined to win…not only out of spite but because if those press lawsuits don’t get settled he and Kate “I Have No Constitutional Role” are doomed to be thrown under the bus yet again by Murdoch and I doubt there will be a million-dollar payoff this time…
@LadyEsther Great insight! Forgot BM writes in code
@Lady Esther: You’re so right.
This, well said.
Charles was a victim of phone hacking too so it looks bad that he can’t support his son in this. Probably too many dark secrets to hide.
There is also no point in getting an agreement with Charles when William can just destroy it once he has power. Harry knows this.
So lemme get this straight. Whenever the actual king, who also has cancer, and his son’s wife are somewhere, everybody else is there to give and show support to the constitutionally irrelevant DIL. Right. And then, all potential talks let alone meetings, all topics to discuss and of course all possible outcomes of said talks between king and his son surely can’t be decided by the king but obviously need the approval of the other brother. Makes sense.
Let’s not forget that William sustained a fractured skull when he was a kid. it required surgery to repair. These are seldom isolated injuries, and often associated with brain injury or residual cognitive damage.
Just sayin.
William was a little sod before the surgery and remained a little sod after the surgery. And grew up into an egotistical entitled even bigger sod with anger issues – which he also had before that surgery. Surgery has nothing to do with what he is.
Small men always have to let you know just what they are “going” to do.. Willy is a very small man.
I’m doubtful about Charles intelligence when he woefully ignorant of the ways of the world and is doesn’t understand what racism is. As for the rest, Hardman’s talking on behalf the press who are desperate for Harry to return to the UK.
Why is this even coming up?
Sure this isn’t chuck laying blame in William. “OH well I could talk to the general but the Tall Blonde is holding up progress”. I’ve actually seen that narrative a lot. Too bad a realable snitch isn’t around.
If the King wants to have a conversation with his younger son it is no business of slumlordWilliam’s.