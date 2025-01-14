Melania Trump confirms that she’s moving into the White House: ‘I already packed’

Melania Trump barely campaigned at all for her husband last year. She “wrote” a book (which became a bestseller) and she got spa treatments at Mar-a-Lago, and she only appeared at her husband’s side a handful of times. It worked, I guess. It’s been widely reported that Melania will not move into the White House, or that she will not live in DC full-time in her husband’s second term. I’ve believed those rumors – Melania doesn’t want any part of being First Lady or living in DC. She especially has no interest in being the nation’s hostess or cultural ambassador. But in a new interview, Melania made some noise about how she will move into the White House and she already knows what furniture she’s bringing?

In a Monday interview with Fox News morning chat show Fox & Friends to tee up her return to the White House, the incoming first lady Melania Trump said she felt that “people didn’t accept me” during her first term. “Maybe they didn’t understand me the way maybe they do now, and I didn’t have much support,” she told the show’s co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

“Some people, they see me as just the wife of the president, but I’m standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts, I have my own yes and no, I don’t always agree with what my husband is saying or doing, and that’s OK.” Asked if she is able to tell her notoriously combative husband about her political disagreements, she replied: “I give him my advice, and sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn’t.”

Asked by Earhardt to explain what would exactly be “different” this time in office, Trump didn’t offer any additional policy specifics. Instead, she said—this time—she knows about the home she is moving into. “The difference is I know where I will be going, I know the rooms where we will be living. I know the process, the first time was challenging… But this time I have everything… I already packed, I already selected the the furniture that needs to go in. So it’s, it’s very different.”

She is slated to be the subject of a documentary distributed by Amazon, which she said was an idea that came out of the success of her memoir—the book’s reception, she said, made her realize “my fans and people would love to hear more from me.”

“I told my agent, ‘You know, I have this idea, so please go out and make a deal for me,’” she said of the film project, which is slated to be directed by the disgraced former Hollywood director Brett Ratner. Amazon is set to pay $40 million for the licensing rights to the documentary. Tipping Ratner’s production as MAGA through the prism of Frederick Wiseman, Trump said the documentary—which started shooting in November—will cover the minutiae of her everyday life, from transition team meetings and staff recruitment to packing up and moving to the White House.

The part about the $40 million Amazon documentary is correct and I think the idea is that Melania wanted to show how a transition actually works from the logistics of moving out and moving in, changing furniture, assigning offices, choosing staff, etc. Which, honestly, is not a bad documentary concept in general, if this was some kind of apolitical PBS-style documentary about presidential transitions. That’s not what this documentary will end up being – it will be MAGA propaganda in which Melania will somehow get final cut, I guarantee. Anyway, I’m completely shocked that Melania has agreed to even move back into the White House. I wonder how much she’s getting paid and by whom?

35 Responses to “Melania Trump confirms that she’s moving into the White House: ‘I already packed’”

  1. Amee says:
    January 14, 2025 at 7:49 am

    For these people, it’s easy to say one thing and then not do it. She will spend her time in NYC or MAL and say she lives in DC.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 14, 2025 at 9:21 am

      This woman lies just as much as her disgusting husband. It’s hilarious that she thinks anyone outside of Trumps’ pathetic base believes this.

      Reply
  2. Spartan says:
    January 14, 2025 at 7:52 am

    All I keep thinking about is how the right wing media screamed abuse at the audacity of the Obama’s to go to NY for one single date night yet said f nothing about the cost of continually protecting the WH, NY (when melanoma refused to move) and that shit stain in fla at the same time for 4 freaking years! Not a single word. The lies and crap is way too much to think about. She gets zero props

    Reply
    • FancyPants says:
      January 14, 2025 at 8:00 am

      Not to mention Orange Mussolini billing them $$$$ to protect him on his own properties! I think Melania just doesn’t want Ivanka to have any room to set up shop and usurp her again. She’ll retreat to NYC as soon as she thinks nobody is looking.

      Reply
    • Gordo says:
      January 14, 2025 at 12:48 pm

      She’s a helicopter mom and won’t leave NYC as long as her son is there.

      Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    January 14, 2025 at 7:54 am

    She’s agreeing to move in for the purposes of the documentary that will show her moving in. Once the filming is all done, she can go back to her regular life of being a rich lady in various cities that are not Washington DC.

    Reply
  4. Sophie says:
    January 14, 2025 at 8:07 am

    This time will be different! I’m bringing my furniture!

    Reply
    • Myself says:
      January 14, 2025 at 8:45 am

      She probably means what she has chosen from the government warehouses – they can pick furniture & art to display in the White House during their stay there; it’s not THEIRS and stays with the government. In theory, but we all saw how much they moved out last time that wasn’t checked….

      Reply
      • QuiteContrary says:
        January 14, 2025 at 10:23 am

        As if they respect the line between government-owned and what they claim as their personal belongings …

  5. bisynaptic says:
    January 14, 2025 at 8:10 am

    Melania looks old.

    Reply
    • Alicky says:
      January 14, 2025 at 8:21 am

      In that top pic, certainly.

      Reply
    • Libra says:
      January 14, 2025 at 8:23 am

      54 is not old so I prefer “aging poorly”” .

      Reply
      • Alicky says:
        January 14, 2025 at 9:27 am

        Not saying she IS old, she just looks it. Rode hard and put away wet. Couldn’t happen to a better person.

    • Dorianne says:
      January 14, 2025 at 9:58 am

      Old AND orange! She seems to have borrowed her yucky hubby’s tangerine dream pancake make-up. Four more years of these 2 useless grifters. I can’t even.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        January 14, 2025 at 7:15 pm

        Tangerine Dream pancake make up – I love it!
        Like those make up kits they make for kids, and they ask hey mummy can I do your make up?? Yeah sure, and I end up looking like a sad clown. Well, the sad clown look is accomplished in these photos for sure.

    • julie jules says:
      January 14, 2025 at 11:19 am

      Ive noticed since her mother passed away. Grief is a thing.

      I didn’t bother to confirm but read somewhere the Carter funeral was on the anniversary of her mom’s death, so prob a hard day

      Reply
    • Jeanette says:
      January 14, 2025 at 2:03 pm

      I came to say that they are morphing into the same person in that first picture…their nose is the same, their mouth, she looks like her polished facade is slipping in that photo.

      Reply
  6. fwiw says:
    January 14, 2025 at 8:41 am

    @Bisynaptic. She really does look old & tired. And probably feels unwanted there since Karen Pence had just refused to shake her offered hand.

    I read somewhere that it was the first anniversary of her mother’s death. I have experienced that attending a funeral for someone not close to you can bring painful memories of a loved one’s funeral to the surface. Maybe that happened.

    Or maybe Melania is just sad to be away from her starring role in that Amazon documentary, or horrified to be back in DC with the orange man, or wishing she could have worn her favorite “I really don’t care, do you?” jacket instead of settling for an inappropriate collar decorated with art of a couple kissing. We never really know, do we?

    Reply
  7. Jay says:
    January 14, 2025 at 8:43 am

    I agree, the transition would actually be a fantastic idea for a documentary in the hands of anyone else. Too bad Melanie will probably make it all about herself.

    On the bright side, I believe this will continue a bit of a tradition where film crews that interact with the Trumps eventually have to turn over their footage for future testimony in court.

    Reply
  8. Bumblebee says:
    January 14, 2025 at 8:53 am

    She’s really good at playing the blame game. They didn’t understand me. I didn’t have any support. I don’t always agree with everything my husband says or does. Wah, wah, wah.

    Reply
  9. MY3CENTS says:
    January 14, 2025 at 9:26 am

    But will it be the real Melania moving in?

    Reply
  10. Alicky says:
    January 14, 2025 at 9:28 am

    Can we deport this bitch already? Like, day one?

    Reply
  11. Lizzie says:
    January 14, 2025 at 10:00 am

    As my mother would say, we’ll see. I expect she will spend most of her time in NY but who knows. What she is saying right now is to promote the Amazon show.

    Reply
  12. Roan Inish says:
    January 14, 2025 at 10:18 am

    I can’t believe it but the picture above is photographic proof. She’s actually starting to look like her horrible husband! So it’s true sometimes couples after being married a long time start to look like each other. Hahaha 😂

    Reply
  13. Nic919s says:
    January 14, 2025 at 10:27 am

    There is an image on the collar of the dress she wore to the funeral that has a man clutching a naked woman. This is more games like that stupid coat. I think we need to stop feeling bad for her. She chooses to be this way.

    That Amazon documentary is also a mob payment. No documentary gets $40 million. Bezos is providing payment to orange man and laundering it through this documentary.

    Reply
  14. Anonymous says:
    January 14, 2025 at 12:04 pm

    I’m sure they’re tunnels under the WH she can use. Paid for photo ops and another useless form of BeBest🤣. We all know she can’t be away from her creepy son or her NY boyfriend for too long.

    Reply
  15. Henny Penny says:
    January 14, 2025 at 12:09 pm

    I don’t know what sort of “spa treatments” she’s receiving, but she needs to ask for a refund. Or maybe my mother was right and if you keep an unpleasant look on your face, eventually it’ll freeze that way. I was frankly shocked when I saw her stringy hair and how haggard she looked at the funeral.

    Reply
  16. Lisa says:
    January 14, 2025 at 12:11 pm

    She better get a face refresher! She looks bad! Her and Kate Middleton are aging badly!

    Reply
  17. Anna M says:
    January 14, 2025 at 12:34 pm

    Gosh, they look miserable together!

    Reply
  18. wolfmamma says:
    January 14, 2025 at 1:34 pm

    They sure didn’t look like a happy couple. ( At the funeral) I did see her smile once at Jason Carter’s joke. The rest of the time she looked miserable. No one speaking to her. Trump
    ignoring her.

    Ah Melania – is all the money worth it?

    Reply
  19. Jais says:
    January 14, 2025 at 1:46 pm

    I really don’t care do u? Listen, I remember her interviews about Obama birther conspiracies so she can GTFOH. That said, I’m trying to find some levity some fucking where and I am somewhat looking forward to her Christmas decorations in a disaster type way. Jill Biden raised the bar. Hers were so good. My mom was so mad when melania complained about having to do the decorations but I honestly found the murder trees to be so apocalyptic and hilarious. Like that was a true representation. So I’m morbidly curious to see how it goes next year. Will the trees be black and charred? Or maybe topped with white hoods, damn that would be fitting.

    Reply

