Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcomed their third child, a girl named Golden Raye

Maybe I wasn’t paying close attention, but it really felt like Brittany Mahomes’ third pregnancy went by in a flash. Brittany just gave birth over the weekend – she and Patrick Mahomes welcomed a baby girl. They now have two girls and a boy. Does the NFL have family leave? Probably not during the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes have added another girl to their home team! On Sunday, Jan. 12, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 29, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, also 29, welcomed their third baby, daughter Golden Raye Mahomes. The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo. In the photo, Brittany and Patrick can be seen holding their baby daughter’s feet above a wooden sign that reads her name. “•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25🎀✨,” they wrote in the caption of their joint post. The couple’s newest addition will join daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 2. Back in July, Brittany announced in a joint Instagram Reels that she and her husband Patrick were expecting their third baby together.

Real talk: while I’ve paid attention to the Mahomes fam because of their politics and their associations with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, I had no idea they were naming their children this way. Bronze? Sterling? Golden? Are these babies or Olympic medals? Football players don’t even compete in the Olympics! When Serena Williams named her daughter Olympia, the name obviously referenced Serena’s own Olympic career. And why is the boy in third place??? Also: three babies under the age of four is WILD.

📲| Taylor liked Brittany’s IG post celebrating the birth of her and Patrick’s daughter Golden Raye Mahomes 🎀 pic.twitter.com/IFFLqpKfwR — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) January 14, 2025