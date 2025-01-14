Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcomed their third child, a girl named Golden Raye

Maybe I wasn’t paying close attention, but it really felt like Brittany Mahomes’ third pregnancy went by in a flash. Brittany just gave birth over the weekend – she and Patrick Mahomes welcomed a baby girl. They now have two girls and a boy. Does the NFL have family leave? Probably not during the playoffs.
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes have added another girl to their home team!
On Sunday, Jan. 12, the Kansas City Current co-owner, 29, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, also 29, welcomed their third baby, daughter Golden Raye Mahomes. The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo.
In the photo, Brittany and Patrick can be seen holding their baby daughter’s feet above a wooden sign that reads her name. “•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25🎀✨,” they wrote in the caption of their joint post.
The couple’s newest addition will join daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 2.
Back in July, Brittany announced in a joint Instagram Reels that she and her husband Patrick were expecting their third baby together.
[From People]
Real talk: while I’ve paid attention to the Mahomes fam because of their politics and their associations with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, I had no idea they were naming their children this way. Bronze? Sterling? Golden? Are these babies or Olympic medals? Football players don’t even compete in the Olympics! When Serena Williams named her daughter Olympia, the name obviously referenced Serena’s own Olympic career. And why is the boy in third place??? Also: three babies under the age of four is WILD.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Their dogs are named Silver and Steel, too. Their next kid (or pet) will probably be named Platinum. Young bazillionaires, sigh.
Because of the dog, they had to change their firstborn to “Sterling”, otherwise she would have been named “Silver” if the dog hadn’t come first.
And the boy is “Bronze” for third because he is Patrick Mahomes the third – being the second-born also trips me up.
For other children/pets: Tytanium? Platinous? Kopper? ii-ron? lol… A lot of folks in my circle in KC think it’s kind of cringy, but to each their own, lol
Is it weird to say she gives off first wife energy? Like she will be single and doing a reality show in about seven years.
She gives off Real Housewives vibes to me. They’ve been together since high school (sort of figured that’s why her look has not evolved from high school beauty queen) so I’m betting they’ll stay together for the long haul. I’d also venture she knows the score and as long as what happens on the road stays on the road….
Oh, absolutely she will put up with whatever from him, but he will have enough of her at some point
Well Dan Marino was with his wife a long time, and he cheated on her with someone who worked for him at CBS. I see him doing something like that after he retires.
The names are collectively silly but I admit I liked Golden Raye on reading it for the first time as I love the name Goldie.
It’s so many babies!!
One of my friends cats is Goldie and while I love the name I just see her furry face when I think of it! Sorry Goldie Hawn.
That poor child stuck with a tragedeigh name.
I do feel for those kids. With names like those, they don’t really get to establish their own identities — they are just commodities of their mom (because I’m guessing that he had little to do with those names, but definitely could be wrong). I don’t think they were giving much consideration to the fact that there will be actual human beings having to live with those names.
‘Tragedeigh’ 😂 😂 😂 lmao
There’s a tragedeigh subreddit for stuff like that.
What you don’t hear about is how many nannies she probably has working for her.
Being from KC, I have a theory that every time Pat is underperforming in football, a new baby is somewhere on the radar – either in the last trimester, or just born. It’s kind of weird how the timelines work out. Nannies or no.
Having nannies is the least obnoxious thing about this woman.
What you don’t hear about is how many nannies she has working for her.
Believe me, if I could’ve afforded even one nanny, I would have happily employed one. Having someone, paid or not, to help with a growing family is not the negative indulgence people want it to be. I knew a woman who had a very close family of extended relatives; aunts and uncles, grandparents, and tons of cousins who all helped with raising her kids. Of course they weren’t paid but nobody raised an eyebrow when her parents watched the grandkids so she could go to the gym. Criticizing a woman who has the means to pay for childcare in the form of ‘help’ is its own form of mommy shaming and misogyny and it needs to stop.
real.
everytime i see women moaning and criticising other women for having privileges they don’t have, i think it just screams BITTERNESS. im not even a brittany fan but, hey guess what, it’s not a crime to be successful (or to be with a man who is);like, respectfully, do better with your life and let others live theirs. 🙏🏾
Thank you.
Who cares how many nannies they have? I when our twins were born, we instantly had three under three – I *get* it.
Why is this always the go-to comment women use to crap on famous mothers they don’t like?
We evolved to raise babies in a ‘village’ with help from other humans. Modern life doesn’t tend to work that way, which places a lot of stress on new mothers. If you’re very wealthy, particularly when your husband has a career with long hours that involves a lot of travel, I’d go so far as to say you’d be an idiot not to have in-home help. Heaven preserve us from the tsunami of these next-to-useless comments that will be unleashed about Taylor Swift if she does end up having a baby with Mahomes’s teammate…
I interpreted the Bronze nickname to be a reference to the son being Patrick Mahomes III.
Yes, and I have to give her credit for going for it on an original way to handle him being the third. I grew up in south Texas, and someone who was Whatever Whatever the fifth went by Cinco. It remains my favorite name from there 😂. Traditionally, a third would go by Trey (probably bastardized Tres, French for three).
Lawd. I cannot stand this woman. Congrats on the baby though.
It looks like she has receding hairline. I feel sorry for any of her kids that inherit that forehead.
Her husband is very unfortunate looking so the kids don’t stand a chance.
Sideshow Cecil, my nickname for him, and his tacky future ex-wife get on
my last nerves. Hopefully they lose to my Texans.
I want to understand the celeb fascination with made up quirky names, but I guess I’m just too much the serf. Im still reeling from North West.
They seem happy. Three babies sounds wonderful, congrats to them.
Katherine Ryan, a very funny feminist comedian in England (although I believe she’s Canadian), predicted the baby’s date of birth and that she’d be Golden as the name 😂. I don’t know how she was able to do it, but I find it impressive she could reach that deeply into the Mahomes psyche 😂
She’s a maga rat, whatever with her.
I can’t get over the firstborn being named Silver, second born named Bronze, and third born named Gold.