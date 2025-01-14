‘It was an easy decision’ for Duchess Meghan to delay her Netflix show

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled from Montecito to Pasadena to volunteer at a wildfire relief center and help out World Central Kitchen and their friend Jose Andres. People have really shown their whole asses about the Sussexes’ volunteering and spending time with wildfire evacuees. Those bitter people have been crying, screaming and throwing up about how Meghan was seeking attention, or she should have volunteered in a different way, or she should have just stayed home, or why didn’t she delay her Netflix show, oh wait she did, well she clearly wanted attention for that too! Instead of creating those convoluted conspiracies and pushing lies, is it that difficult to just say “good for them for volunteering?”

Per People Magazine, Meghan and Harry spent all of Friday volunteering in and around the Pasadena relief center and the WCK hub. People Magazine “understands” that the Sussexes are “focused on discreetly supporting wildfire relief efforts, witnessing both harrowing stories and strong community spirit. They donated essential supplies, served meals with World Central Kitchen and connected with affected families and elderly individuals.” As for delaying With Love, Meghan until March, People Mag also had an exclusive about that too:

Meghan Markle didn’t think twice about postponing this week’s release of her new show, With Love, Meghan, amid the series of wildfires ravaging her hometown of Los Angeles. On Jan. 12, three days before With Love was due to debut on Netflix on Jan. 15, the Duchess of Sussex announced that the premiere was pushed to March 4 due to the devastation caused by the wildfires. Meghan and Prince Harry spent last Friday volunteering in Pasadena, Calif., to help victims of the Eaton Fire. Meghan’s decision to postpone her show has been widely met with support. In response to critics questioning her motives for delaying the launch, an industry insider reveals that the decision was an “easy one,” driven by her genuine concern for her hometown and those impacted by the fires. “Delaying the release of With Love, Meghan was likely an easy decision for her. I don’t think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in,” an industry insider tells PEOPLE. “I think it’s sad that critics are saying she’s only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show. We’re all human, and we’re dealing with a catastrophe.” Meghan was born and raised in L.A., and she and Prince Harry live about 90 miles north of the Los Angeles area in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie, 5 and Princess Lilibet, 3. PEOPLE previously confirmed that Harry and Meghan opened their home to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate amid the blazes, and the couple hit the ground on Jan. 10 to volunteer with World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, distributing food and supplies to those affected by the Eaton Fire. Contrary to some reports that their visit was brief, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dedicated an entire day to volunteering in Pasadena, where they focused on discreetly supporting wildfire relief efforts, hearing both harrowing stories and witnessing the community spirit. They donated essential supplies, served meals with World Central Kitchen (a longtime partner of their charitable Archewell Foundation) and spent time with families and elderly individuals.

[From People]

I’m fine with the Sussexes/Archewell being responsive to criticism and pushing back in this way. There were deranged people claiming that Harry and Meghan only stayed at the relief center for less than twenty minutes, just long enough for a photo-op. This is their way of correcting those lies, and clapping back on all of the idiotic conversations about Meghan delaying her show. As I said, I would have been fine if With Love, Meghan was released this week, but I’m also fine with it coming out in March. Someone should study the Sussexes’ lack of luck when it comes to timing.