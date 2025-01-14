‘It was an easy decision’ for Duchess Meghan to delay her Netflix show

On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled from Montecito to Pasadena to volunteer at a wildfire relief center and help out World Central Kitchen and their friend Jose Andres. People have really shown their whole asses about the Sussexes’ volunteering and spending time with wildfire evacuees. Those bitter people have been crying, screaming and throwing up about how Meghan was seeking attention, or she should have volunteered in a different way, or she should have just stayed home, or why didn’t she delay her Netflix show, oh wait she did, well she clearly wanted attention for that too! Instead of creating those convoluted conspiracies and pushing lies, is it that difficult to just say “good for them for volunteering?”
Per People Magazine, Meghan and Harry spent all of Friday volunteering in and around the Pasadena relief center and the WCK hub. People Magazine “understands” that the Sussexes are “focused on discreetly supporting wildfire relief efforts, witnessing both harrowing stories and strong community spirit. They donated essential supplies, served meals with World Central Kitchen and connected with affected families and elderly individuals.” As for delaying With Love, Meghan until March, People Mag also had an exclusive about that too:
Meghan Markle didn’t think twice about postponing this week’s release of her new show, With Love, Meghan, amid the series of wildfires ravaging her hometown of Los Angeles. On Jan. 12, three days before With Love was due to debut on Netflix on Jan. 15, the Duchess of Sussex announced that the premiere was pushed to March 4 due to the devastation caused by the wildfires. Meghan and Prince Harry spent last Friday volunteering in Pasadena, Calif., to help victims of the Eaton Fire.
Meghan’s decision to postpone her show has been widely met with support. In response to critics questioning her motives for delaying the launch, an industry insider reveals that the decision was an “easy one,” driven by her genuine concern for her hometown and those impacted by the fires.
“Delaying the release of With Love, Meghan was likely an easy decision for her. I don’t think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in,” an industry insider tells PEOPLE. “I think it’s sad that critics are saying she’s only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show. We’re all human, and we’re dealing with a catastrophe.”
Meghan was born and raised in L.A., and she and Prince Harry live about 90 miles north of the Los Angeles area in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie, 5 and Princess Lilibet, 3. PEOPLE previously confirmed that Harry and Meghan opened their home to friends and loved ones forced to evacuate amid the blazes, and the couple hit the ground on Jan. 10 to volunteer with World Central Kitchen in Pasadena, distributing food and supplies to those affected by the Eaton Fire.
Contrary to some reports that their visit was brief, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dedicated an entire day to volunteering in Pasadena, where they focused on discreetly supporting wildfire relief efforts, hearing both harrowing stories and witnessing the community spirit. They donated essential supplies, served meals with World Central Kitchen (a longtime partner of their charitable Archewell Foundation) and spent time with families and elderly individuals.
I’m fine with the Sussexes/Archewell being responsive to criticism and pushing back in this way. There were deranged people claiming that Harry and Meghan only stayed at the relief center for less than twenty minutes, just long enough for a photo-op. This is their way of correcting those lies, and clapping back on all of the idiotic conversations about Meghan delaying her show. As I said, I would have been fine if With Love, Meghan was released this week, but I’m also fine with it coming out in March. Someone should study the Sussexes’ lack of luck when it comes to timing.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, screencaps courtesy of Sky News and Fox affiliate.
Even if they were doing this for attention… who caressssss?!?!???? This is a real disaster happening right now and people need help. If Heidi Montag showed up and handed out diapers all while taking pictures I’d say nothing because people need bodies….
Also if they never showed up that would have actually been bad.
“Also if they never showed up that would have actually been bad.”
Yep, they would have been criticized for staying home – “they have no heart! How could she stay home while her hometown burns????” They just can’t win.
No one even knew it was them all day from what people were reporting. Geez.
There were a lot of people who didn’t even know it was them because they were wearing masks. They showed up and helped where they could. I liked the story about Harry offering some food to an elderly man but the man wanted a donut. Harry said they didn’t have any but the man still wanted a donut so Harry said he would be right back and sure enough he got the man a donut. The man thanked him and told him if Harry runs for office he would vote for him lol.
A certain millennial prince should probably take notes from their heart-felt activism.
you know Harry would probably prefer to be flying the rescue copters, it was all Meghan could do to be like “OK we’ll volunteer but on the ground”
I really like this pushback.
I do too💪
Postponing was absolutely the right decision. I think they’ll find an audience better in this spring.
Also they are so good at this and everyone knows it. The RF really messed up.
I was looking forward to it!!! 😩😩😩
I disagree about The Sussexes and them getting it wrong with timing. EVEN this WithLoveWithMeghan being pushed back, this will be an even massive hit in March – the delay is just more blessing in disguise as more people are now more aware of it, not that people are not aware of it already, BUT, it is getting more airing because of the delay.
I disagree too 🙄 The people that lost their homes are the unlucky ones, there are so many other shows to watch 😎
Right now, entire Santa Ynez mountains including parts of Montecito and Santa Barbara is under extreme fire hazard advisory. I don’t see how this show about feel good, hosting, cooking, dining with friends that are predominantly from LA and SoCal would land well. I mean most things are being delayed like award shows, red carpets…. even Beyonce delayed her announcement so Meghan did well. Its unfortunate but in grand scheme of things, people have lost so much, I am sure Sussex’s understand that seeing the devastation in LA. Prayers for LA. LA will rebuild and stand tall again.
Instead of a normal watch party we can do a Meghan Mardi Gras watch party. March 4 2025 is Mardi Gras.
Laissez le bon temp roulette!
Nobody can make me hate Meghan.
Same ❤️
Pushing back WLM is probably a good idea because who knows if her all her guests will be untouched for the disaster.
The Daily Mail literally had 2 headlines over 2 days that cried ‘Meghan urged to postpone new Netflix show over California wildfires’ followed by ‘Meghan slammed by critics for postponing her new Netflix show over California wildfires’….its so exhausting with these people 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️
You can tell she had been crying a lot . Around her eyes are scorching red . My heart is with the people who have suffered from this and I respect and admire Harry , Meghan and anyone who gives of their time, effort and whatever they can to help those who desperately need it . The haters should go find some peace, go outside and touch grass and find a heart
It was the right decision to delay. Beyonce delayed her announcement that was supposed to happen today. A lot of awards events are delayed or canceled, including Grammy and Oscar related. Other productions are postponed. Also as we see this week, Meghan is held to a different standard. It’s just stupid to say she did this for attention when other shows and events are doing the same thing. I can’t imagine what the city is going through. Also ad someone in Northern California, it feels like the rest of the country, particularly leaders, just don’t care what we’re going through and trying to leverage it politically. It’s shown a huge mean streak. California GOP is awol as well. Anyway, postponing the premiere was the right decision.
I will watch the hell out of this show whenever it airs.
Unless the Sussex are seers, I don’t see how could they predict the timing of the raging fires in LA county or the passing of QE2. The schedules of TV, streaming, podcast programs, like movie release, are set up months ahead. Personally, I thought QE2 died when H&M were in London was good timing. It caused the tabloids hundreds of articles in “Will Harry come?”, “Will Megan come?”, “Will Meghan be invited?”, “How dare Meghan attend/not attend the funeral.” etc. It also forced the BRF & BM finally showed the whole world how deep are their racism even in the 21 century.
I completely agree, but the obsession with Meghan will give somebody a heart attack 😂
Look at her face in the header photo- she is listening to someone impacted by the fires somehow, and she looks like she is barely holding back tears. Her face is close to crumbling, feeling the weight of it all. I’m the same way. That’s actual empathy, and anyone who cannot see that has zero empathy.
I can’t watch the footage from the news shows without tears rolling down my.. I just cant imagine.💔
I wish they hadn’t postponed it, but I will watch it in March instead of tomorrow… tomorrow I will probably rewatch the Invictus Games docuseries or Polo since I planned to paint while binging With Love, Meghan.. I do have to ask if anyone else has canceled completed projects from airing or been expected to except Meghan? Sure seems like she is supposed to walk on water for even a fair coverage while others are rolling around like pigs in muck being praised like saints. Time for people and their hatefulness to move on and let her breathe..