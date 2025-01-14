Max the Dog rescued from the Eaton Fire to join other rescues

For anyone who feels they haven’t yet reached maximum levels of emotional despair over the LA wildfires, here is one dog’s tail. Max lives with his people in the Pasadena area, which is currently being ravaged by the Eaton Fire. Amid the chaos, Max got separated from his people last week, which is how photographer Gabe Cortez found him while chronicling the fire’s destruction. Max was understandably skittish, so it took Cortez, a firefighter already on site, and local dog rescue owner Chris Abkarian to coax Max to trust them as he held his ground from his family’s front yard. Abkarian eventually got Max into his car (where the poor pup struggled to breathe after ingesting all that smoke) and took Max to his rescue center Whittier Dog Club. Then something truly wag-worthy happened: Cortez’s photos of Max in the fire went viral and the community stepped up, donating tons of pet necessities to Whittier Dog Club. You’re a very good boy, Max.
A firefighter, photographer, & shelter owner walk into a yard: Photographer Gabe Cortez was documenting the historic fires in Los Angeles when he found a dog barking near a home. Firefighters were nearby spraying properties with water as the timid dog barked and remained in its yard. Cortez helped contact Chris Abkarian, owner of the Whittier Dog Club. As first responders tended to the fire, Abkarian arrived on scene and was able to coax the dog into letting him leash him.
Fire & grim smoke: The dog, named “Max,” was rescued from the blaze and transported to the dog club in Whittier. “If it wasn’t for us to come and rescue him, who knows what would have happened,” Abkarian said. … “When we got there it was just black smoke and fires everywhere,” Abkarian said. “The entire scene was devastating and apocalyptic. Houses were burning down.” Abkarian said Max was rescued from his yard as the neighbor’s property burned to the ground, showing how close he was to losing his own life. “He was scared and nobody could get him because he was trapped inside this front yard,” Abkarian said.
A new leash on life: After the dog was removed from the fire zone, Abkarian set him up in a kennel at the Whittier Dog Club. There, Max joined several other dogs that were either rescued from the fires or dropped off for temporary shelter by owners who were displaced by the fire. Abkarian said he is curious about what Max witnessed before being rescued by strangers. “You don’t know what went through his mind. The soot and the smoke were ridiculous. You can imagine, dogs have a thousand times more scent glands,” Abkarian said. While Max is unable to share his story, Abkarian said the images Cortez took have helped give animals a voice during this fire.
Max has inspired heaps of donations: The photos of Max circulated online and grabbed the attention of a community hoping to help furry friends. Sasha Galperin, co-owner of Whittier Dog Club, said they have been inundated with donations from the community ever since Max’s story went viral. “They have given us treats, toys, biscuits. All of this will go to our rescues,” Galperin said. … With tears in her eyes, Galperin said she is inspired by how the greater Los Angeles area has come together to donate food, toys and even blankets to animals impacted by the fires. “Thank you, Whittier. Thank you, Los Angeles,” Galperin said. “The way the city of Los Angeles is coming together, it is overwhelming.”
There’s good news for Max! The dog club is in touch with his family and are working out “next steps,” as it’s not possible right now for everyone who’s displaced to have their pets with them yet. Apparently, Max’s family was all set to evacuate last week when Max got spooked and ran off. Max’s family had to make the difficult decision to continue evacuating when Max was nowhere in sight. This is a harrowing situation that many, many people are facing in LA right now (if you’re not already sobbing, check out this video of a man returning to his ruined home and finding his lost dog). So let’s give grace to Max’s family and all the persons who’ve been separated from their pets. This is the Sophie’s Choice of pup parenthood. Or Spot’s Choice, if you will. It’s so heartening to see how the LA community is showing up for their neighbors, and their little dogs, too. Thank you to everyone taking care of our animals right now, and working to minimize their distress. May all good floofs be reunited with their persons.
Celebitches. If anyone could please share animal related organisations or charities we can donate to from outside of the USA, I’d be hugely grateful if you could please share any details. Thank you
Pasadena Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society are two groups doing great work!
some of the local rescues in Philly have reached out to rescue folks in LA and the recommendation has been to donate to Pasadena Humane Society
http://pasadenahumane.org/fire
From our local paper:
– Pasadena Humane Society – http://pasadenahumane.org/fire
– Cleo’s Critter Care – https://www.cleoscrittercare.com/
– Boomer’s Buddies Rescue- https://www.boomersbuddies.com/
I’ll add Miranda Lambert’s muttnation to the mix. Obviously not local to LA, but this group has been showing up for years to help pets in disaster areas.
muttnation.com
Just watched the video. I’m not crying, you’re crying. (Runs to hug dog.)
I’d been following this story, but didn’t know the resolution. I’m so glad he was reunited with his family.
I cannot confirm this and the article does not say Max was reunited with his family yet.
Sorry, I’m confused because you said that the dog club was in touch with his family. As long as they know where he is, the physical reunion is a formality.
It’s just amazing how these dogs are either not leaving or going back to their yards aka territories. That’s where they also found another little dog missing for 5 days. Back at his house.
For those of you not local LAist is a local paper out of Pasadena (supported by the local community college and NPR). https://laist.com/news/climate-environment/how-to-get-help-finding-pets-lost-in-la-fires?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_content=&utm_campaign=LAist
I just donated. I live in a fire (and earthquake) zone and the thought of my old girl getting separated from us is terrifying. We all have leashes in our under-the-bed go bags.
Good boy Max! Out of a bad situation, his story is helping the community and other animals.
I weep for all the affected wildlife, pets and their humans. This is such a tragedy. But…to see the humanity and empathy is uplifting.
Adopt, foster donate there and in your local communities! xo
My local shelter (Seattle Humane Society) just received an airlift of animals from LA so the shelters there had room to house more animals. They are all amazing! To be clear, the animals being airlifted to other cities aren’t people’s pets – they were already in the shelters when the fires broke out. Be assured that no one is sending someone’s beloved missing doggo or kitty to another city.
p.s. the Seattle Humane instagram account is worth a follow – even if you aren’t local or searching for a new pet. It makes me smile every day.
Yes, that is done in all disasters, the current animals in shelters in the affected area get moved to shelters in safe areas. Then the disaster area pet shelters are empty and have room for pets with families, but separated because of the disaster. So then the shelter is a boarding facility. I love how shelters all over the country work together like this. Before they did this, people had to leave their pets behind when evacuating or stay in danger because most shelters for people don’t accept pets.
Whew. My 8 month old puppy is named Max after the max dog from the grinch so this is hitting. I am wishing all the humans and animals going through these fires ❤️. Thank u to everyone providing links 🙏
My dog starts to shake even when we burn something on the stove, so it makes me ill to think how scared some dogs must be when close to these fires.
Kudos to the firefighter who took a little time to comfort this baby!