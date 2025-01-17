Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit: Blake Lively didn’t even read Colleen Hoover’s book

Justin Baldoni and his publicists sued Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and their publicist Leslie Sloane on Thursday, January 16. Blake, Ryan and Leslie Sloane are being sued for $400 million. The whole situation has become radioactive, and yet Baldoni’s countersuit is also a gossip goldmine. As people are reading through the lawsuit, several pieces of information have already jumped out.
Blake probably didn’t read Colleen Hoover’s book? According to the lawsuit, Lively made “wrongheaded creative decisions” that “reflected her fundamental lack of understanding of the book the film was based on…This came as no surprise to her worried colleagues, given that, even well into production, Lively had not even read the book,” the lawsuit alleged of the actress, 37. A text message from Baldoni to Heath that’s included in the lawsuit says that the creative team read and re-read Hoover’s novel, and afterward “combined scenes to heighten the stakes for” Baldoni’s character Ryle Kincaid “in pursuit of” Lively’s character Lily Bloom, “utilizing humor and his desire to sleep with her.” “While I understand Blake’s reasons for not wanting to read the book, the book does a very good job in getting in Lily’s mind during her interactions with Ryle and setting up the WHY behind her attraction to him, which ultimately helps us understand why she stays in the end,” the text message included in the lawsuit reads. She even tried to “Google” the color of her character’s hair rather than pick up the book, court documents allege.
The “it smells so good” conversation: Baldoni recalled filming a scene with Lively where she apologized for the smell of her spray tan and body makeup. Baldoni responded, “It smells good,” and continued acting. (In Lively’s paperwork filed last month, she told a different story about Baldoni’s remark, claiming: “At one point, he leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘It smells so good.’ None of this was remotely in character, or based on any dialogue in the script, and nothing needed to be said because, again, there was no sound.”)
Blake told Baldoni that he needed a nose job: Baldoni alleged in his latest filing that Lively soon “began to joke about Baldoni’s nose, which he laughed off and joked in turn, even as Lively joked that he should get plastic surgery.” “While on the one hand, Lively accuses Baldoni of making comments about her appearance, on the other she made derogatory comments about Baldoni’s appearance, telling him he should undergo rhinoplasty (a nose job) – something Baldoni has publicly expressed insecurities about and has discussed on an episode of his podcast, ‘Man Enough,’ exploring the topic of body dysmorphia,” court documents stated. “Lively’s comment about Baldoni’s nose is also captured on camera. Baldoni, rather than write down a list of grievances against Lively, brushed it off and moved on with the scene.”
Blake refused to meet with reps from a domestic violence charity: Wayfarer decided that one percent of the film’s proceeds would be donated in support of survivors of domestic abuse. No More, an organization dedicated to ending domestic and sexual violence by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change, would be chosen as the recipient. Baldoni’s team alleged in court documents that Lively “refused the opportunity to meet with No More, despite playing the lead role in a movie centered on themes of survival and resilience in the face of domestic abuse.” He also claimed Lively was irresponsible with her promotion of the film, pointing out that her alcohol line, Betty Booze, was involved in some of the marketing, which he found problematic as domestic violence statistics link alcohol and abuse. Unbelievably, Lively made this harmful and irresponsible message worse by naming a drink at her premiere afterparty ‘Ryle You Wait,’” he wrote in the docs.
Blake thought Lily Bloom was rich: Lively allegedly ignored the director’s vision for her character when picking out her looks for the movie. “At one point, Lively insisted that her character ‘had money’ and could afford $5,000 shoes—despite being a fledgling small business owner,” court documents alleged. According to the lawsuit, Lively also often refused to participate in wardrobe fittings at a production office 15 minutes from her home. Instead, “she insisted that the costume department pack up wardrobe and deliver it to her personal residence,” which took time and money.
So, I watched It Ends With Us before all of the lawsuits started, and the money stuff was driving me crazy. The film couldn’t decide if Lily Bloom was rich or poor or wore designer clothes or thrift store finds or how she had the money to start a flower shop. I couldn’t even tell how old Lily Bloom was supposed to be – there were so many moments where I thought Blake was (unconvincingly) playing Lily as a woman in her early 20s. The fact that Blake just f–king refused to read the book is one of the funniest things I’ve ever heard in my g–damn life though. It makes a lot of sense, having seen the movie – Blake was apparently doing all of these bizarre rewrites and Googling her character’s bio rather than just spending a day reading the book. No wonder her promotion was “wear your florals and buy my booze” as well. I’m also screaming at the “Ryle You Wait” cocktail.
Um, none of that has anything to do with having your best friend stand in for the actor playing the doctor in the blake-will-be-mostly-naked birth scene. Or the social media onslaught. Or barging into her trailer when she was changing. Or or or. And as far as we’ve been told she promoted the damn movie the way the entire cast was instructed to, by the studio. It would be really nice if we could retain information from day to day.
She didn’t read the book is NOT the defense he thinks it is.
Exactly 💯
There are also a lot of actors who prefer to base their work on the script rather than the book, and so who don’t read the book beforehand.
A book is not a script, and there are usually a lot of differences, major or minor, between a book and a script based on it.
As for googling something specific about hair color, even having read the book you don’t retain 100% of it, it’s bonkers to attack her on a Google search.
This info is to prove his suit not evidence against hers.
I’ve tuned out on a lot of the happenings here and havent followed a lot of the recent updates but I’m skimming and this is a good point.
This is a separate lawsuit, not a defense to hers. So while I agree with the OP on its face that these allegations do not disprove hers, they’re not supposed to. His defense to her lawsuit and his response in filings and such is supposed to do that. This is a lawsuit with separate allegations against Blake and her team.
Huh. So the point of this suit is not to disprove Blake’s SH charges. Bc it def isn’t. So it’s just a whole nother case. At the end of the day, I’m waiting to see how and if he can defend himself from those charges. Which I guess will happen in court? At some point? Which could take years to get to? I actually don’t know. What would be the time frame for that?
Excellent response, Louise!
1. The author supported BL, not JB.
2. As long as BL read *the script*, she would have had the information.
3. In theory, JB has a point with the money issues, BUT, tbf to BL Hollywood usually gives poorer characters homes and wardrobes they never could afford IRL. This movie was not a documentary.
And none of his allegations rise to the level of a successful lawsuit. His allegations are straight out of his and his PR’s playbook from my last summer.
I’m not a Justin defender but he also he filed a lawsuit so that he can then get to discovery.
He doesn’t have as detailed information because private communications weren’t given to him like it was for Blake.
Either way I agree this is messy. I feel like they’ll eventually settle because Blake and Ryan have more to lose in discovery.
Exactly.
I mean why would she have to read the book? Did the movie not have a script? It’s hardly as if a multimillion dollar production would expect the leds to merely read the book and improvise their way through every scene…
I would sort of agree with that as an actress, but she wanted EP credit and she wanted creative control, and for that it just makes sense to me that she would read the source material. (I mean the book can be read in a day, its not War and Peace.)
I’m not sure that’s something you can sue over though.
That’s why there’s a director. The director is the one with the creative vision, which is based on the source material, the script and whatever message is drawn from them. And all the other creative decisions – costume, lighting, sets, locations, etc. – refer back to that. If an actor wants to change the script, rewrite scenes, change the costumes, emphasize a new message, then they’re taking over the director’s job and it would be good if they read the book.
Finding free time after work to read a novel—with three young kids at home—might be a challenge!
On this one point though, Ryan and Blake rewrote a scene in the script so I can see why having read the source material would make sense. Just saying. But either way, this detail is about Justin’s case and does not disprove the SH claims.
He did not barge into her trailer. I believe Ms. Lively wanted to own the script so she could do the Part 2. And was working behind the scenes to make that happen.
Her hands are not clean either. So let them duke it out in court and may the best man win.
So messy!
I read that the movie was delayed six months by the strikes so originally the booze launch and movie weren’t supposed to be at the same time.
It makes considering how she was promoting the movie. She was selling it as a cute rom com instead of a movie about domestic violence. His lawsuit is long and he brought the receipts. I am interested in how this all plays out.
Didn’t Blake show the documentation that that was the studio’s marketing plan and she and all the other actors were following the plan?
@sevenblue yes
You’re correct @Sevenblue. Blake attached a memo from Sony on how to promote the movie which was to emphasis female triumph. Baldoni followed Sony’s playbook but then he and his PR team decided to have him divert from the playbook to emphasize domestic violence.
Thank you @GJ for further info. And Justin was following social media reactions religiously because his team was monitoring their campaign against Blake. So, they have seen the bad reactions against the official marketing plan and immediately changed lines to emphasize what a nice guy Justin is. The manipulation is insane and people still falling for it are making me speechless.
It will be interesting to see how it plays out. The emails prior to the formal agreement between JB and the author where the author is at pains to point out this is a domestic violence story, not a romcom and her concerns that Hollywood would try to make it a romcom given her previous experiences with movies were very interesting.
He sure did!
It’s BAFFLING that this absolutely dog sh-t of a movie has so much drama associated with it. At least Don’t Worry Darling was pretty good about 30% of the way through and Florence Pugh was genuinely wonderful in the lead role. Lively and every actor in this film was miscast and there wasn’t a single speck of chemistry between anyone.
I think Baldoni absolutely did something bad here. The way his attorney screams grifter is too obvious. I also think that Lively was probably awful to work with which still doesn’t excuse anyone harassing. All that to say, I don’t see how Lively recovers from any of this. Baldoni will fade into obscurity but Lively, despite not an acclaimed actress or actual movie star, is a name and married to someone who is equally polarizing who is also a name. Her businesses are attached to her name, not a quality product. Playing this out in the press is absolutely insane for both parties but especially her because she’s the bigger name!
Anyway, team Leighton Meester.
She will come out on top because she is a gorgeous blonde with four photogenic kids who is married to Deadpool.
Ughh, they are gonna throw everything to the wall in order to make everyone forget what Justin did allegedly. Reading the two different recollections for “it smells so good” part, Blake’s recollection is soo familiar. It reminds me of guys groping your side boob “by accident” while taking a photo or caressing your back creepily and making you be the bad guy for being creeped out. He and his legal team are literally gonna turn her into Amber Heard. It feels like even if you are a rich, powerful woman in the industry, it is better for you just to ignore harassment, otherwise the guy can make you the most hated woman of the month on social media.
This is not the same. JB was acting in character and also the director. Sometimes actors can get into the moment a bit too much, e.g. continuing kissing after director calls cut. Not sure I’d consider that the same as a rando brushing up against you on the subway to cop a feel.
@aya, Blake is alleging he wasn’t in character and he is refuting it ever happening. So, I am not sure what you are defending. “He said he didn’t do it, but if he did, it was innocent” is your argument? I am not giving examples of a rando on the subway, a lot of women experience these scenarios in the workplace with their colleagues. The side-boob groping even happened to Ariana Grande live on air, when she performed on Aretha Franklin’s funeral.
I love civil lawsuits. (I’m not a lawyer) I mean, come on, how can you not laugh that making him feel more insecure about his nose, thinking NicePool was solely based on him, and BL not reading the book is worth $400 million dollars. (I know it’s more than that but I needed a good laugh today)
Yes! All of those things are ridiculous 😂 I also love the bananas reasoning.
She shouldn’t have trash talked his nose, but he points out he’s talked about how insecure he is about his nose on his podcast.
He’s assuming an actress who didn’t read the book listened to however many hours of his podcast to find something he was insecure about (which maybe says more about how far he goes when’s he’s off the rails). And I would wonder if it was before or after he made comments about her appearance.
If after, hilarious retaliation (I once called a man in his 60s cupcake until one of his peers asked what was wrong with me, I was being called Sugar by the man in his 60s. My boss took care of it). If before, absolutely bonkers 😂
I think his media campaign against her is still well underway AND still working surprisingly well.
His lawsuits against the NYT and Lively do little to make me think differently of him. Lively doesn’t need to be perfect to be a victim and I find his posturing off-putting. He is not saying he didn’t do the things she accused him of, he is merely pointing out other things that might make people continue to think less of her. No, thank you.
OK, BL just deciding that her character is rich because she wants to wear $5000 shoes is some hilariously vapid nonsense and maybe kinda genius? Did she have something in her contract that she would get to keep her wardrobe or something?
One advantage that Blake has over Justin is the fact that the New York Times wrote a detailed summary of her complaint. So, even if you didn’t read her lawsuit, you get the gist of it by reading the NYT. Justin OTOH, doesn’t have a big newspaper like NYT in his corner. So the only way to really understand his perspective is to take the time to read his lawsuit. I’ve read about 90 pages so far and he does provide a lot of context that challenge Blake’s claims. It seems most commenters here haven’t read it.
Exactly. While I haven’t read this lawsuit yet (I will) I did read his earlier filing in full and this is well put
-edit – Here is a link to the PDF of this lawsuit
Thank you Celebitchy!
So messy
Gossip goldmine though.
I dont know anything, but my feeling is that Blake is a natural organic superficial Karen 1000% entitled btch like we have all seen her. Makes her look like an unserious actress and a selfish one not to want to meet with No more.
It doesnt mean justin didnt do ehatbshe claims, but at the same time, he is also suing her. He is the underdog here, if I was in his shoes working with blake and her rich hollywood husband, I would have felt like im always walking on eggs at my every move, so I have doubts and although everything is possible, I feel like this is retaliation from BL. let’s see. So messy!
For everyone commenting on what this has to do with the specific sexual harassment claims: 100% it does not.
But please bother to read Baldoni’s lawsuit before you make sweeping statements about his defence. He addresses those specific instances and provides a plausible alternative account that is supported by his own evidence. I’m not saying his account all of a sudden emerges as the victor, but his side is at least making sure to dispute each and every single claim without resorting to victim-blaming tactics.
There’s a logic to the suit. This particular point wasn’t addressing the birthing scene for example. You all can go find that and evaluate it for yourselves.
JJ Abrams not only proudly talked about not watching nor caring about Star Trek when he took on the reboot 09 movies, no one but those of us die-hard Trekkies seemed to give a shit. And Trek is beloved and has been around for over half a century.
Michael Gambon didn’t bother to read any of HP before taking on Dumbledore. Again, few actually cared at the time. This happens all the time.