Eden: Why didn’t Duchess Meghan delay the Oprah interview like she delayed ‘WLM’??

Last Sunday, Netflix confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex’s cooking show, With Love, Meghan, was being delayed because of the Southern California wildfires. WLM was supposed to be released on the 15th, and now it will come out a few days after the Oscars in March. Clearly, the Windsors held some emergency meetings in early January and made a plan of action to try to steal Meghan’s thunder by sending the Princess of Wales out to a hospital and sending William out to day-drink in a Birmingham pub. Sources also said that the WLM delay was at Meghan’s request, and that “it was an easy decision” for Meghan in the wake of the wildfires. Well, it looks like the Windsors are fuming – royal sources wept to Richard Eden at the Mail about the postponement. You’ll never guess why they are so upset!
The Duchess of Sussex’s decision to postpone the release of her long-awaited Netflix cookery show, With Love, Meghan, because of the devastation wreaked by wildfires in her home state of California has been praised by her fans. One of her favoured publications, People, reported that Meghan ‘didn’t think twice’ about delaying the eight-part series until March.
‘I don’t think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in,’ an insider sympathetically told the American magazine.
Her decision has, however, led to some wry remarks from those connected to the Royal Family, I can disclose. One friend of the royals pointed out to me this week that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allowed their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey to be broadcast in 2021 even though Prince Philip was seriously ill in hospital. Prince Harry’s grandfather died four weeks later.
‘Meghan seemingly didn’t think twice about going ahead with the Oprah interview, did she?’ commented the royal source. Let’s not forget how deeply the interview with America’s chat show queen must have wounded the Royal Family. Meghan’s lurid accusations, including claims that the Princess of Wales had made her cry and that unnamed senior royals had raised concerns about her baby’s skin tone, would have undoubtedly hurt Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.
Some courtiers are even wondering whether the postponement of her cookery programme is a commercial one. ‘Would people really want to watch a glossy TV show about someone’s luxury lifestyle when thousands of Americans have seen their homes and lives destroyed?’ one figure with connections to the royals asked me this week. It’s questionable whether the delay until March will make much difference to the appetite for such a programme. There will still be thousands of people homeless in three months’ time.
And the Oprah interview wasn’t the only project that the Sussexes knew would hurt Harry’s family but went ahead with anyway. They recorded their Netflix ‘docu-series’, or reality show, Harry & Meghan in 2022, when Queen Elizabeth was in rapidly declining health. That six-part programme, broadcast in December – two months after the queen’s death – worsened relations with the royals by accusing them of ‘leaking’ and ‘planting’ stories in the media. Some even felt Meghan demonstrating the extravagant curtsy she had performed for the late Queen had the effect of mocking her. The Queen had died two months before it was broadcast.
Two books have since reported that the Queen was suffering from bone cancer for a year before her death. It’s not clear if the Sussexes knew this, but they would have been acutely aware that she was increasingly frail. Yet they recorded the hurtful series anyway. Most disrespectful to the Queen were the sections of the programme devoted to denigrating the Commonwealth, the organisation close to her heart.
Harry similarly didn’t think twice about writing his tawdry memoirs while his grandmother’s health was worsening. Thank goodness that it was not published until four months after the Queen’s death, so she did not have to read about his betrayals of private conversations and vilification of her loved ones. It’s not hard to see why some close to the Royal Family would treat Meghan’s concern for the feelings of others with profound scepticism.
I actually mentioned in the WLM postponement story that the Sussexes have a history of unlucky timing. The big one, for me, was their unluckiness with the timing of the Oprah interview. To be fair to them, they had already scheduled the interview with Oprah before Prince Philip went into the hospital for the last time. To be fair, the palace used Philip’s rapidly declining health as an excuse back in 2021 to scream about how the Sussexes’ interview should be delayed. It didn’t matter, it was honestly beyond the Sussexes’ control, and I’m glad the interview went ahead as planned. I also don’t think “the Sussexes released a bunch of big projects after QEII died” is some big controversy. I really wish they had released some of that stuff when QEII was alive, you know? The Netflix show especially, I always thought that should have come out a year earlier. Anyway, this piece is just another reminder that no one is more obsessed with Harry and Meghan than the Windsors and their “friends.” Everyone in the royal establishment has been following every single thing the Sussexes do and say for years.
Photos/screencaps courtesy of Harpo/CBS, LA Fox affiliate and Sky News.
The tape was finished before philip got very ill. It is forgotten that philip and Elizabeth were very stressed out by Andrew being hidden out after that disastrous interview which put him under the radar of the f b i. The queen after that still invited them for visits
Richard Eden understands nothing. Would people be interested in a glossy lifestyle show? Um…yes. That’s why it’s a lucrative cottage industry, Richard! A lot of Americans, especially me, LOOK for that for escapism and entertainment when things are at their darkest or feel hopeless (I almost wish they didn’t postpone WLM, I would have been binging that instead of inauguration crap on Monday).
And FWIW, “betrayals of private conversations….” So they DID happen, just like everyone’s been saying. We knew that, and the RR are starting to slip that they knew it all along and everything Harry and Meghan said was true.
Harry and Meghan both wanted that interview. Meghan is always stereotyped that way as the one who wanted the interview. I recall that the schedule of its airing was not up to harry and meghan
Omg, so ridiculous. Philip was almost 100, something was going to get him, sooner or later. The same with Elizabeth. It would have been either – how dare you speak while they’re dying or how dare you speak of the dead. When it comes down to it, they were Harry’s grandparents – the question should be why didn’t he postpone the interview? What really pisses me off about all this is that Harry’s the one with the crusade. Meghan just wanted to get out of that mess alive.
Exactly!!!
Plus, during the interview, they had nice things to say about the Queen and Philip. If I recall correctly, they explicitly said that the skin colour “concerns” were not from either of them.
It’s as if the “woman” always “tempts” the man to do things. This is how derangers treat Meghan. Harry had a lot to say and did speak as much as Meghan did. They never badmouthed Elizabeth and Philip. What is left out is the stress caused by Prince Andrew. He does not ask why Oprah did not postpone it. Harry was unhappy for years before he met Meghan.
Nothing is mentioned about the four “senior” royals, grinning away for a photo soon before the Queen’s funeral.
Does it really matter when the Harry and Meghan documentary and Harry’s book Spare was released? Either way those gutter rats would be complaining. They simply cannot handle the truth and that the Sussexes corrected their narrative. And most importantly, they cannot handle Harry and Meghan thriving, healthy all within a loving relationship which they have no control of. Harry’s grandpa died a slow death and all knew he was dying, the man was nearly 100 when he died.
Like many from afar and near you witness the Windsor’s dancing to the tune of the Sussexes output. They exist with Sussexes on their brains. They continuously compare and contrast the Sussexes with those left behind and if they were being honest, they would be ashamed of how much propping up they have to do just to justify the expense those folks cause for a country with so many suffering.
Tell me you don’t understand how American media works, without telling me you don’t know. Meghan and Harry didn’t control the broadcast timing. They didn’t produce it. It was an interview, not their own show.
And let’s face it, the trashy British media would, at the behest of the palaces, whine about any excuse to delay something that makes them look bad.
I noticed none of the royals postponed a goddamned thing after Meghan begged them for help following her suicidal ideation.
Postponing due to the fires was Meghan respecting the plight of Californians who lost so much. Postponing anything for the royal family who treated her so shabbily? No thanks.
Yes of course because the death of a man who is one HUNDRED years old is the equivalent of an unprecedented firestorm that has taken out entire neighborhoods.
Yes. Same thing. These alabaster aggressors have some nerve.
Considering that Philip was actively dying at the time, and QEII was in declining health herself while also coping with her husband’s illness and what she likely knew to be his impending death, I highly doubt that the Oprah interview was on their radar at all. At a time like that, would it have been on the radar of ANY of the left-behinds without the RR’s agitating?
Why should Harry and Meghan consider the Royal Family when putting out projects when the Royal Family never considered the mental health and safety of Harry and Meghan ever? The Royal Family used the Queen’s death to attack Harry and Meghan and at that time they had only done the Oprah interview. And even before the interview came out the Palace smeared Meghan by accusing her of bullying. No Meghan doesn’t have to care about the Royal Family because they never cared about her.
way before the Oprah interview, Meghan and Harry were treated very badly by some in the media.
That’s why I said the Royal Family never considered the mental health and safety of Harry and Meghan.
The queen and prince Philip had no illusions about the actual king and wannabe king. And, for all we know, they were aware of the documentary and it content, and had no problem with it.
Philip’s poor health didn’t stop anyone at the palace from running a full-on bullying campaign to try to smear Meghan ahead of the Oprah interview.
I’m finding it interesting that Eden’s royal sources are even acknowledging that the RF knew this premiere is happening and that they are following it so closely. I mean, we know it because of the timing of Kate and William’s reappearances, but it really seems like somebody at KP whined to Eden when their attempted competition with Meghan’s show didn’t come off. All that “work” for nothing!
The same people who didn’t postpone engagements for Meghan when she was feeling mentally unwell. They didn’t try to help her at all.
Just like some people appeal to low information voters, this Eden piece is aimed at folks who are vaguely interested but not paying attention to the details.
When the Sussexes had control they delayed their projects. HARRY AAND MEGHAN was delayed . SPARE was delayed.