Duchess Meghan asked Netflix to delay the release of ‘With Love, Meghan’

There have been several moments over the past six years or so where I find myself agog by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unlucky timing. Some examples: QEII’s death just a few months before their Netflix docuseries was released and Spare was supposed to be released (Spare ended up being slightly delayed, with some rewrites); the Sussexes sitting down with Oprah just as Prince Philip’s health was circling the drain; and right now, just days away from Netflix’s release date for With Love, Meghan, and Southern California has been devastated with widespread wildfires. It sucks – these are acts of god, and it just feels like seriously bad luck every time the Sussexes have something happening.
Over the weekend, the rumors began in the Daily Mail and Daily Beast that Meghan or Netflix would delay With Love, Meghan’s release because of the Southern California fires. The Daily Beast even said that Meghan’s show was filmed “just up the road” from the fires – meaning 90 miles away. I understood how the optics were not great, but I also believed that WLM was always intended as light, uncomplicated escapism, which is always needed at any given moment. Netflix didn’t see it that way and neither did Meghan. WLM has been delayed until March:
Meghan Markle has decided to postpone the release date of her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, as wildfires continue to devastate her hometown of Los Angeles.
At the request of Meghan, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the series — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced Jan. 15 premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires.
“I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California,” Meghan said in a statement on Sunday, Jan. 12.
California is especially meaningful to the Duchess of Sussex, 43. She now resides in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, but she was also born and raised in Los Angeles. Her new series, With Love, Meghan, includes thoughtful nods to her home state and her strong connection to it.
The couple welcomed friends and loved ones who were forced to evacuate into their Montecito, Calif., home, PEOPLE previously confirmed. Through their Archewell Foundation, they are working to identify the most effective ways to support the community during this crisis.
If this is what she thinks she needs to do, then sure, I support it. I would have found a way to support it if she still wanted to release the series this week as well. I just hate that those motherf–kers at the Mail and the Daily Beast were right when they suggested a delay would be in the cards. A silver lining might be that Meghan now has more time to promote the series and possibly get American Riviera Orchard up and running.
My first thought is that Meghan may have had scheduled promo appearances to go along with the show and, of course, they’d have to be canceled.
A bunch of folks are now saying she’s trying to pull focus by postponing the debut of WLM. She would have been doing interviews and promos and it wouldn’t have been the best time. You can tell how distraught she was when meeting with the folks affected in LA. She continues to show her humanity and they continue to be trash haters.
Pull focus from what? These people are really insane.
I was thinking she would have a big LA premiere event and that’s why it was moved. They have a lot going on in February with Invictus and then Harry will be in the UK for his court case. I think moving it was wise since so many events are being moved to different dates.
I’m disappointed but I understand why Meghan felt she had to do this. It’s clear that’s she’s very upset about what’s happened and she wants to concentrate on relief efforts. No doubt some of her friends and family have lost their homes and as Kaiser says she will have more time to promote the show when the time is right. It was a very brave decision to delay the show and it illustrates how trapped she was when she was a working royal.
I’m guessing that there’s no way that crew involved with WLM, haven’t been affected by the fires and Meghan is being thoughtful about the release because of them.
This was my thought as well. I’m sure most of the team that worked on this is LA based. This is deeply personal to Meghan. I can’t imagine seeing my home town burn and then the sheer amount of people (many whom you would know and love) affected. The series really looks like it captures the joy of California living and I don’t think this is the week to launch the show. It sucks. But I’m glad she had the agency to request this and that Netflix agreed to it.
I’m bummed about this, but I also understand. This is her home and hometown. I’ll mark my calendar for March. WLM will be out just in time for Easter hosting ideas.
I always believe that everything happens for a reason (I cannot process a reason for the fires of course). This was the right call in my opinion. Meghan is probably as devastated by the fires as the pictures we have seen of her state (hometown). Given how empathetic this couple operates, her call to delay is what she would do. The excitement for her show is unabated because of the delay. In fact I believe the audience for it will be even larger because of how unselfish this decision was and how quickly her and Harry went directly there to help in anyway they could.
My mind has boggled at a lot of their business (media) decisions (mostly their lack of traditional PR around their projects), but I can actually see how this makes sense. I really think the wealthy and privileged in LA have to walk a knife edge at the moment in regards to public perception.
I imagine a tuned-in PR person being very calculated in not wanting to take a gamble on Meghan’s gorgeous and carefree lifestyle series being seen as a balm of positivity in these times vs an easy political target for how out of touch the other half live, and be a scapegoat for people’s fears around the obscene wealth disparity only increasing in the next 4 years.
I’m so disappointed as I’ve been so looking forward to it! I’ve had absolutely nothing to watch this year so far!
On a slight tangent, the BM is full of comments saying H and M only showed up for 19 minutes. Or 17 minutes or 9 minutes, the unhinged seem to make it up as they go along. Just on the reporting that doesn’t make sense, as it took Harry 10 minutes to get that donut. Does anybody have an accurate time spent for them?
Well, the mayor said they were there twice on Friday. They served food, they visited various sites, they visited fire fighters and first responders, they met with Jose Andres, and then there was the 10-minute donut. Plus, the travel time to and from locations and home. Looks to me like they spent a whole day there.
If it comes from the British media and the Kate Middleton fans then it’s a lie. The mayor said they were there for a while. I believe him.
The reporters who didn’t recognize that they were there at first and now want to seem as if they know it all?
This is just a bonkers talking point from trolls. Not supported by any evidence. One report I read said they spent 45 minutes talking to families and first responders. The mayor said they also visited earlier with masks on handing out food. I expect they were there the whole day but many people didn’t recognise them because they had masks on. Unless you read it from an official source that was there you it is just nonsense from trolls.
There’s not an accurate time because the press didn’t know they were there the whole time. So the BM is probably completely lying, or maybe the 19 minutes is from when they noticed they were there until the Sussexes moved on and the cameras weren’t on them anymore.
Either way, the british media lies like its their job (because it seems that IS their job) so I wouldn’t worry about an “accurate time.” We don’t have “accurate times” for other volunteers.
One positive note the derangers and dm were ready to pounce on January 15 now they have to wait
They demanded a delay because “insensitive” and “timing” and now they’re criticizing the delay because “Meghan can never be upstaged by anything.” We see you.
And they are trying to get mileage about kates birthday so called upstaging
@Fancypants: I mean the derangers had to come up with something. Apparently Kinsey Schofield is upset about all the positive press Harry and Meghan have been getting this week.
This has impacted daytime soap operas and game shows staea and hosts filmed there. Daytime drama stars including eric B r a e d e n have lost their homes.
I’m disappointed for selfish reasons (I was really looking forward to it, lol) but I completely understand the reasoning. Besides the fact that the show seems light and fluffy, it also seems like its going to feature (even if in a small way) the California weather, landscape, fruits and flowers, etc. I can see how they might think a shot of Meghan and a friend gazing out over California might seem “off” right now.
I also wonder if there was some promo planned for this week that Meghan either can’t do because she’s volunteering or just thought would be in bad taste given the disaster, or if a premiere was planned for LA that would obviously be out right now. And like someone said above its possible members of the crew etc are affected by the fires.
And I think the extended delay makes sense because now it won’t interfere with Invictus, which is very thoughtful of her and proves (again) how much of a partnership she and Harry have. She didn’t just push it back two weeks, she deliberately delayed it until after Invictus.
Anyway I think its going to do great in March, I was looking forward to it now (as we all were) but I think as spring starts to wake up this may be something bright and sunny to motivate me to hit up the local florist and farmers market (they start in April here) etc.
Moving WLM was a good decision, proving Meghan cares about her community.
It will give the Deranged Ones more time to build up momentum, by coming up with even more unhinged conspiracy theories and completely unfounded criticism.
It was so great to see previously uninvolved people pushing back this past weekend against the BM and KP’s bots.
It seems the RF have firmly maneuvered themselves into their balcony’s second row, because all eyes are on the Sussexes. People on socials like what they see, and are more than willing to support them.